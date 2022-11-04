Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sicily 328-330 W 46th Street

328-330 W 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

La Strada

Pannelle

$12.00

chickpeas, lemon, fresh herbs

Crocche

$15.00

potato, mortadella, pistachio pesto

Arancini

$17.00

saffron rice, nduja, mozzarella, peas

Antipasti

Ricotta al Forno

$17.00

honey, pepperoncino, Siclian oregano

Carciofi

$23.00

grilled artichoke, preserved lemon

Due Crudi

$23.00

tuna, limoncello crema, nuts & seeds, bass, sweet pepper relish, mint

Polpette

$23.00

lamb meatballs, tomato, sheep ricotta

Fritto Misto

$26.00

Polipo alla Piastra

$26.00

Pane Della Casa

$8.00

Special Appetizer

$20.00

Pasta

Busiate alla Trapanese

$25.00

roasted tomato & almond pesto, basil, pecorino

Paccheri alla Norma

$23.00

eggplant, tomato, ricotta salata

Spaghetti Chitarra

$31.00

Zucchini, Pistachio, Anchovy, Mascarpone

Casarecce

$29.00

shrimp, chickpeas, lemon, bottarga

Linguine Nere

$29.00

sepia ragu, fava beans, green onions

Pappardelle Verdi

$29.00

uni, peperoncino, white wine

Mezzi Rigationi al Forno

$27.00

beef and pork ragu, peas, caciocavallo cheese

Lasagna

$27.00

sweet and hot sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato bechamel

Special Pasta

$31.00

Kids Pasta

$19.00

Insalate

Verdi

$17.00

market greens, seasonal vegetables

Finocchio

$20.00

fennel, blood orange, hazelnut, pomegranate

Cicoria

$21.00

Cucumber, Tuscan Melon, Prosciutto, Ricotta Salata

Special Salad

$21.00

Pizza

Margherita

$23.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, basil

SFINCIONE

$26.00

tomato, onion, anchovy, caciocavallo cheese Traditional Sicilian Semolina Thick Crust

Marsala

$27.00

braised with mushrooms, ricotta

Diavola

$29.00

pepperoni, sausage, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, hot honey

Castelvetrano

$29.00

proscuitto, squacquerone, arugula, aged balsamico

Fichi

$27.00

Roasted Summer Squash, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic

Special Pizza

$29.00

Secondi

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$27.00

whole eggplant, mozzarella, tomato

Pesce Spada

$39.00

grilled swordfish steak, caponata

Branzino

$41.00

whole grilled sea bass, salmoriglio

Pescatore

$43.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, scalllops, bass, seven-spiced broth, couscous

Polletto

$34.00

roasted cornish hen, braised olives, cauliflower

Anatra Agrodolce

$39.00

sweet and sour duck leg confit, blood orange, fennel

Agnello

$43.00

grilled lamb chops, "beans & greens"

Bistecca

$49.00

braised short rib roll stuffed with prosciutto & mozzarella, jeweled couscous

Dessert

Crostoli

$8.00

fried flaky dough, orange, cinnamon, honey

Torta All'Olio D'Oliva

$10.00

today's flavor, vanilla cream, brioche

Cannoli

$10.00

sweet ricotta, amarena, cherry, chocolate

Torta Settevelli

$13.00

seven layer chocolate and hazelnut mouse cake

Mount Etna

$13.00

pistachio lava cake, vanilla gelato

Dessert Special

$12.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Contorni

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Delicate Caponata

$8.00

Sauteed Escarole

$8.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.00

Drip coffee

$4.00

Double espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Double Macchiato

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sicilian Lemonade

$5.00

Sicilian Blood Orange

$5.00

Club soda

$5.00

Sicilian Pomegranate

$5.00

Water

Pellegrino

$9.00

Panna

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Small panna

$4.00

Juice

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Apple

$4.00

Mother's Day

$52.00

Mamma's Eggplant Parmigiana

Rigatoni

Shrimp, Ricotta cheese and lemon

Braciola

Rolled chicken, stuffed with Provolone and Braised Escarole

Whole Grilled Branzino

$5.00

English Pea

Dessert

Fresh Strawberry Tiramisu

Crispelle

Complimentary Drink

Glass of Prosecco

Sicily Osteria is a new neighborhood restaurant inspired by Sicilian cuisine located on NYC's historic Restaurant Row from New York City Restaurant Group (NYCRG). Having opened over 40 restaurants over the past several decades, they excited to be returning to their Sicilian roots with Sicily Osteria. They have brought on two highly experienced chefs, Asi Maman (Marea, Osteria Morini, M. Wells; NYC) and Heather Pelletier (Osteria Morini, Vaucluse, Chumley's; NYC) to lead Sicily Osteria's kitchen. Their menu features a modern take on classic Sicilian dishes with a focus on Sicilian ingredients, including sea salt, olive oil, capers, fennel, eggplants, and other indigenous components. Sicily Osteria's motto "Si Mangia Bene, Si Paga Poco," comes from their family's matriarch, and means to "eat well, but spend a little," bringing both quality and value to the restaurant's guests.

328-330 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

