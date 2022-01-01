Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bare Bones Gastropub 518 Lincolnway

review star

No reviews yet

518 Lincolnway

La Porte, IN 46350

Popular Items

Double Dip
Half Chicken
White Cheddar Pimento Mac & Cheese

Small Plates

Charred Cabbage Wedge

$8.50

smashed potatoes, charred cabbage, house cheese blend, pickled red onion & mustard vinaigrette V | GF

Hominy Chips & Salsa

$7.00

house-made hominy salsa & corn tortilla chips VG | GF

Queso de Cabra

$9.00

fresh chevre in house-made tomato sauce with basil pesto & garlic baguette V

Burrata

$9.00

burrata cheese over fresh mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, dark balsamic vinaigrette & garlic baguette V

White Bean Cassoulet

$9.00

northern white beans with carrot, roasted red pepper, fennel, zucchini & pickled red onion served with vegan garlic baguette VG

Hand Helds

Double Dip

$13.50

house-made thin sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, french onion horsey sauce on Arturo's hoagie with side au jus (add Chicago Johnny's hot giardiniera +$0.75)

Drunken Reuben

$14.00

house-brined brisket, slow cooked in beer with swiss cheese, apple-kraut & Russian dressing on Arturo's spent-grain rye bun

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$8.00

carmelized onions, white cheddar & parmesan cheeses on Arturo's buttermilk bread V

White BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

cayenne-brined pulled chicken, Alabama white bbq sauce, white bbq coleslaw & house-made dill pickles on Arturo's brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Impossible patty, carrot pickle relish, house-made cashew vegan "cheese" sauce, seasonal mixed greens and tomato on Arturo's vegan bun VG

Jackfruit Tacos

$10.00

chili-lime jackfruit, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00

seasoned ground beef, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$10.00

seasoned pulled chicken, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

seasoned diced shrimp, hominy salsa, pickled red onion & salsa roja on soft corn tortillas served with tortilla chips VG | GF

Mains

White Cheddar Pimento Mac & Cheese

$13.00

elbow macaroni, Red Barn Family Farms white cheddar mornay, pimento peppers & bread crumb topping (add bacon or pulled chicken +$3, add cajun shrimp +$4) V

Vegan Mac

$12.00

elbow macaroni tossed in our vegan cashew "cheese" sauce VG

Half Chicken

$19.00

house-brined 1/2 chicken, spice rubbed and roasted, served over charred cabbage and smashed garlic herb fingerling potatoes GF

Red Snapper

$19.00

buttermilk & cornmeal fried red snapper, black eyed peas, bacon, carrots & wilted greens, topped with white bbq coleslaw GF (Try it blackened!)

Beef Bolognese

$16.00

elbow macaroni pasta, house-ground beef bolognese sauce, roasted red pepper, fennel, fresh chevre and herbs

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

Artesian Farms kale, house-made classic caesar dressing, parmesan, 24hr tomatoes, parmesan crisp & croutons

Ranch Taco Salad

$10.00

seasonal mixed greens, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, buttermilk ranch, hominy salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, choice of protein GF

House Salad

$8.00

seasonal mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, croutons & choice of dressing V

Tomato Cous Cous Salad

$9.00

seasonal mixed greens, Israeli cous cous, tomato, cucumber, peas, red bell pepper, pickled red onion & tomato vinaigrette VG

Soups & Sides

White BBQ Coleslaw

$3.00

shredded green cabbage and carrot tossed in house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce

Side Salad

$3.00

seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion and croutons

Potato Salad

$3.00

yukon pototoes tossed in a creamy dill potato salad sauce

Tomato Cous Cous Side

$3.00

Israeli cous cous, peas, tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and tomato vinaigrette

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Quart (togo)

$12.00

Soup Pint (togo)

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

house-made ice cream made with farm fresh eggs

Creme Brulee

$6.50

classic vanilla creme brulee made with farm fresh eggs

Pumpkin Roll

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Extras

Side Bread

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Hot G

$0.75

Side Hominy Salsa

Side Pickle Spear

$0.50

Side Burrata

$5.00

Side Kraut

$0.75

Single Taco

$3.50

Bulk Sauce/Dressing

$2.00+

Double Chicken Veggies

$5.00

Side Pickled Red Onion

$0.75

Kids

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00+

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Specials

Squash & Root Kale Salad

$14.00

Shrimp & Grit Cakes

$22.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

NA Beverages

Rocky Mountain Cola

$3.50

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Rocky Mountain Orange Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Rocky Mountain Lemon Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Rocky Mountain Grape

$3.50

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.50

Maria's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Infusco Medium Roast Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Phocus Sparkling Water Yuzu Lime

$3.50

Phocus Sparkling Water Blood Orange

$3.50

Phocus Sparkling Water Peach

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Apple Cider

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Barqs

$2.00

Kitchen Beer

Kitchen Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to make quality food from quality ingredients, and focus on making nearly everything from scratch. We do our best to source locally whenever possible and not let anything go to waste! We feature all types of wines, ciders and beers, with a huge focus on our local region beers!! We are proud to support independent craft breweries in our local and surrounding areas.

Website

Location

518 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350

Directions

Gallery
Bare Bones Gastropub image
Bare Bones Gastropub image

