Bare Bones Gastropub 518 Lincolnway
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We strive to make quality food from quality ingredients, and focus on making nearly everything from scratch. We do our best to source locally whenever possible and not let anything go to waste! We feature all types of wines, ciders and beers, with a huge focus on our local region beers!! We are proud to support independent craft breweries in our local and surrounding areas.
Location
518 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350
