Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant Bon Viet
501 Lincolnway
La Porte, IN 46350
Appetizer
Eggrolls (2 Rolls)
Delicious ground meat (pork), mushrooms, noodles, and diced vegetables all wrapped and fried to perfection
Spring Rolls (2 Rolls) (V)(GF)
These fresh Vietnamese spring rolls are made with shrimp, vegetables, herbs, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Vietnamese spring rolls are traditionally served with nước chấm (a dip made of fish sauce), but they’re great with peanut sauce as well
Fried Dumplings (5 Pieces)
Made with round dumpling wrappers that are filled with a juicy fillings consisting of different types of ground meat pork/beef and nixed vegetables. Potstickers are given their name because of the way that they are cooked. First, they are fried in oil to get their iconic golden crispy bottoms, and then water is added to steam them until filling inside is cooked and soft.
Papaya Salad (V)(GF)
Incredible freshly shred papaya salad is packed with herbs (mint/basil) and veggies. It's crunchy with lots of texture and is served with shrimp and pork complimented with our house sauce.
Noodle Soup Entrée
House Special PHO (GF)
Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe, squid, shrimp, tendon topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Beef PHO (GF)
Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe,tendon, beef meatballs, topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Beef PHO XL (GF)
Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe,tendon, beef meatballs, topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Chicken PHO (GF)
Our Famous broth rice noodle soup served with delicious shredded chicken topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Chicken PHO XL (GF)
Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with delicious shredded chicken topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Veggie Pho (V) (GF)
Delicious Vegan Style Pho Broth rice noodle soup served with Mixed Vegetables topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)
Seafood Noodle Soup (GF)
(Egg or Rice Noodles) Seafood Style Broth Noodle Soup with shrimp, squid, seafood meatballs topped with onions + cilantro. Served with fresh veggies & herbs garnishes.
Noodle Entrée
Chicken Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Ga Nuong)
Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass chicken, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included
Beef Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Bo Nuong)
Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass beef, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included
Pork Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Heo Nuong)
Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass pork, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included
Shrimp Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Tom Nuong)
Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass shrimp, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included
House Special Chow Mein
Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with seafood, beef slices, chicken and mixed veggies.
Beef Chow Mein
Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated beef slices and mixed veggies.
Chicken Chow Mein
Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated chickent and mixed veggies.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated shrimp and mixed veggies.
Veggie Chow Mein (V)
Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated mixed vieggies.
House Special Pad Thai
Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce, seafood, beef, chicken, and shrimp. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Beef Pad Thai
Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated sliced beef. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Chicken Pad Thai
Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated chicken. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Shrimp Pad Thai
Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated shrimp. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Veggie Pad Thai (V)
Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated mxed veggies. Vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Stir Fry
House Special Stir Fry
Seafood, Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Beef Stir Fry
Beef, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Pork Stir Fry
Pork, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Veggie Stir Fry (V)
Seasoned Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat with our house sauce. Served with white rice.
Rice Entrée
Beef BBQ (Com Suon Bo)
Richly Marinated, Seasoned Beef Short Ribs Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Chicken BBQ (Com Ga Nuong)
Richly Marinated, Seasoned Chicken Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Pork BBQ (Com Suon Heo)
Richly Marinated, Seasoned Pork Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Seared Beef in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.
Mongolian Chicken
Seared Chicken in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.
Mongolian Shrimp
Seared Shrimp in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.
Mongolian Veggie (V)
Seared Tofu in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.
Lemon Grass Chicken (gà xào sả ớt)
Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender chicken, served deliciously with steam rice.
Lemon Grass Beef (bo xào sả ớt)
Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender chicken, served deliciously with steam rice.
Lemon Grass Pork (heo xào sả ớt)
Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender pork, served deliciously with steam rice.
Lemon Grass Tofu (dau hu xào sả ớt)
Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender tofu, served deliciously with steam rice.
Saigon Garlic Chile Salmon
Delicate blends of our house chile sauce in a marinade that fuses into sweet and savory grilled salmon fillet, served with steam rice and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.
House Special Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with seafood, marinated beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.
Beef Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated beef, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.
Chicken Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated chicken, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.
Pork Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated pork, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.
Veggie Fried Rice (V)
Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Tofu Fried Rice (V)
Marinated Pork Belly & Eggs
Sandwiches
Beef Banh Mi
French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded beef, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.
Chicken Banh Mi
French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded chicken, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.
Shrimp Banh Mi
French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded shrimp, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.
Vegetarian Banh Mi
French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded Tofu, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.
Extras
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Canned Soda
Canned Soda
Hot Tea - Oolong
Oolong Tea
Hot Tea - Jasmine
Jasmine Tea
Vietnamese Coffee w/milk
Famous Vietnamese Ice Coffee Served Chilled with Condensed Milk
Vietnamese Coffee w/o milk
Famous Vietnamese Ice Coffee Served Chilled
Hot Coffee American
Hot Coffee
Fresh Squeezed SugarCane
Orange Juice
Bottled Lemonade
Soy Milk
Honest Tea
Coconut Juice
Grass Jelly Drink
Alcohol
Domestic Beer
Domestic Beer
Beer Imports/Specialty
Beer Import
Wine - House Red
House Red Wine
Wine - House White
House White Wine
BV PEACH Mimosa
Prosecco
Wine - 7
Wine - 8
Wine - 9
Wine - 10
Non-Alcholic Beer
WHITE CLAW - Black Cherry
WHITE CLAW - Mango
WHITE CLAW - Watermelon
BV EXTREME Peach Mimosa
WineBottle - 21
WineBottle - 22
WineBottle - 23
WineBottle - 24
WineBottle - 25
WineBottle - 26
WineBottle - 27
WineBottle - 28
WineBottle - 29
WineBottle - 30
WineBottle - 32
WineBottle - 35
WineBottle - 42
WineBottle - 45
WineBottle - 40
Wine - 11
Wine - 12
Wine - 13
