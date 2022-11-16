Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant Bon Viet

review star

No reviews yet

501 Lincolnway

La Porte, IN 46350

Appetizer

Eggrolls (2 Rolls)

$4.95

Delicious ground meat (pork), mushrooms, noodles, and diced vegetables all wrapped and fried to perfection

Spring Rolls (2 Rolls) (V)(GF)

$6.95

These fresh Vietnamese spring rolls are made with shrimp, vegetables, herbs, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Vietnamese spring rolls are traditionally served with nước chấm (a dip made of fish sauce), but they’re great with peanut sauce as well

Fried Dumplings (5 Pieces)

$6.95

Made with round dumpling wrappers that are filled with a juicy fillings consisting of different types of ground meat pork/beef and nixed vegetables. Potstickers are given their name because of the way that they are cooked. First, they are fried in oil to get their iconic golden crispy bottoms, and then water is added to steam them until filling inside is cooked and soft.

Papaya Salad (V)(GF)

$12.95

Incredible freshly shred papaya salad is packed with herbs (mint/basil) and veggies. It's crunchy with lots of texture and is served with shrimp and pork complimented with our house sauce.

Noodle Soup Entrée

House Special PHO (GF)

$17.95

Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe, squid, shrimp, tendon topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Beef PHO (GF)

$13.95

Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe,tendon, beef meatballs, topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Beef PHO XL (GF)

$15.95

Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with thinly sliced beef, brisket, tripe,tendon, beef meatballs, topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Chicken PHO (GF)

$13.95

Our Famous broth rice noodle soup served with delicious shredded chicken topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Chicken PHO XL (GF)

$15.95

Our Famous bone broth rice noodle soup served with delicious shredded chicken topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Veggie Pho (V) (GF)

$15.95

Delicious Vegan Style Pho Broth rice noodle soup served with Mixed Vegetables topped off with onion + cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, jalapenos, and other garnishes (based on seasonal availabilities)

Seafood Noodle Soup (GF)

$16.95

(Egg or Rice Noodles) Seafood Style Broth Noodle Soup with shrimp, squid, seafood meatballs topped with onions + cilantro. Served with fresh veggies & herbs garnishes.

Noodle Entrée

Chicken Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Ga Nuong)

$15.95

Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass chicken, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included

Beef Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Bo Nuong)

$15.95

Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass beef, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included

Pork Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Heo Nuong)

$15.95

Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass pork, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included

Shrimp Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Tom Nuong)

$17.95

Vermicelli noodles topped with our incredible marinated lemongrass shrimp, topped with fresh vegetables and herbs,and drizzled with Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce. Eggroll Included

House Special Chow Mein

$16.95

Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with seafood, beef slices, chicken and mixed veggies.

Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated beef slices and mixed veggies.

Chicken Chow Mein

$14.95

Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated chickent and mixed veggies.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$16.95

Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated shrimp and mixed veggies.

Veggie Chow Mein (V)

$14.95

Chow Mein style eggnoodles stir fried to perfection with marinated mixed vieggies.

House Special Pad Thai

$16.95

Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce, seafood, beef, chicken, and shrimp. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Beef Pad Thai

$14.95

Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated sliced beef. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated chicken. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated shrimp. Topped with egg, vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Veggie Pad Thai (V)

$14.95

Delicately Cooked Rice Noodle that is stir fried in our mouth watering tamarind house sauce w/ marinated mxed veggies. Vegetable garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Stir Fry

House Special Stir Fry

$16.95

Seafood, Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Beef Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Pork Stir Fry

$14.95

Pork, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp, Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat Seasoned with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Veggie Stir Fry (V)

$14.95

Seasoned Vegetables, Peanuts, and Cashews Stir Fried in High Heat with our house sauce. Served with white rice.

Rice Entrée

Beef BBQ (Com Suon Bo)

$18.95

Richly Marinated, Seasoned Beef Short Ribs Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Chicken BBQ (Com Ga Nuong)

$15.95

Richly Marinated, Seasoned Chicken Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Pork BBQ (Com Suon Heo)

$15.95

Richly Marinated, Seasoned Pork Grilled - Served with White Rice, Fried Egg, Vegetable Garnishes, and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

Seared Beef in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.

Mongolian Chicken

$15.95

Seared Chicken in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.

Mongolian Shrimp

$17.95

Seared Shrimp in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.

Mongolian Veggie (V)

$15.95

Seared Tofu in our Mongolian Sauce combined with mixed bell peppers, onions, and chilli peppers. Served with White Rice.

Lemon Grass Chicken (gà xào sả ớt)

$14.95

Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender chicken, served deliciously with steam rice.

Lemon Grass Beef (bo xào sả ớt)

$15.95

Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender chicken, served deliciously with steam rice.

Lemon Grass Pork (heo xào sả ớt)

$16.95

Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender pork, served deliciously with steam rice.

Lemon Grass Tofu (dau hu xào sả ớt)

$15.95

Aromatic blend of chile sauce, lemongrass, tender tofu, served deliciously with steam rice.

Saigon Garlic Chile Salmon

$19.95

Delicate blends of our house chile sauce in a marinade that fuses into sweet and savory grilled salmon fillet, served with steam rice and Nuoc Cham, the chilli garlic sauce.

House Special Fried Rice

$16.95

Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with seafood, marinated beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.

Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated beef, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated chicken, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.

Pork Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated pork, mixed vegetables and scrambled egg.

Veggie Fried Rice (V)

$13.95

Jasmine Rice seasoned with our house sauce, stir fried with marinated mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Tofu Fried Rice (V)

$14.95

Marinated Pork Belly & Eggs

$15.95

Sandwiches

Beef Banh Mi

$12.95

French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded beef, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.

Chicken Banh Mi

$12.95

French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded chicken, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.

Shrimp Banh Mi

$14.95

French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded shrimp, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.

Vegetarian Banh Mi

$12.95

French-styled baguette stuffed with a combination of marinaded Tofu, pickled vegetables and a fusion French-Vietnamese Pate buttered to perfection. Garnished with cilantro.

Extras

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed White Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

Beef Broth

$4.25

Beef Broth w/ onion & cilantro

Pho Meetball

$5.50

Beef Broth w/ Mealballs onion & cilantro

Seafood Meatbals

$5.50

Beef Broth w/ Seafood Meatballs, onion and cilantro

EggNoodle

$4.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.95

Canned Soda

Hot Tea - Oolong

$3.95

Oolong Tea

Hot Tea - Jasmine

$3.05

Jasmine Tea

Vietnamese Coffee w/milk

$6.95

Famous Vietnamese Ice Coffee Served Chilled with Condensed Milk

Vietnamese Coffee w/o milk

$6.95

Famous Vietnamese Ice Coffee Served Chilled

Hot Coffee American

$2.95

Hot Coffee

Fresh Squeezed SugarCane

$6.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Lemonade

$3.50

Soy Milk

$2.50

Honest Tea

$3.99

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Grass Jelly Drink

$3.50

Alcohol

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Domestic Beer

Beer Imports/Specialty

$5.00

Beer Import

Wine - House Red

$6.00

House Red Wine

Wine - House White

$6.00

House White Wine

BV PEACH Mimosa

$9.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Wine - 7

$7.00

Wine - 8

$8.00

Wine - 9

$9.00

Wine - 10

$10.00

Non-Alcholic Beer

$4.00

WHITE CLAW - Black Cherry

$4.00

WHITE CLAW - Mango

$4.00

WHITE CLAW - Watermelon

$4.00

BV EXTREME Peach Mimosa

$10.00

WineBottle - 21

$21.00

WineBottle - 22

$22.00

WineBottle - 23

$23.00

WineBottle - 24

$24.00

WineBottle - 25

$25.00

WineBottle - 26

$26.00

WineBottle - 27

$27.00

WineBottle - 28

$28.00

WineBottle - 29

$29.00

WineBottle - 30

$30.00

WineBottle - 32

$32.00

WineBottle - 35

$25.00

WineBottle - 42

$42.00

WineBottle - 45

$45.00

WineBottle - 40

$40.00

Wine - 11

$11.00

Wine - 12

$12.00

Wine - 13

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisines

Location

501 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350

Directions

