Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant Bon Viet

Fried Dumplings (5 Pieces)

$6.95

Made with round dumpling wrappers that are filled with a juicy fillings consisting of different types of ground meat pork/beef and nixed vegetables. Potstickers are given their name because of the way that they are cooked. First, they are fried in oil to get their iconic golden crispy bottoms, and then water is added to steam them until filling inside is cooked and soft.