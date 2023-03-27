  • Home
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine 300 S. Lamar Blvd

No reviews yet

300 S. Lamar Blvd

Suite A

Austin, TX 78704

FOOD

Antipasti

Sm. Bruschetta

$9.00

LG Bruschetta

$17.00

Sm. Calamari Fritto

$11.00

LG Calamari Fritto

$21.00

Sm Polenta

$10.00Out of stock

LG Polenta

$19.00Out of stock

Sm. Zuppa di Mussels

$12.00

LG Zuppa di Mussels

$23.00

Sm. Clams Casino

$12.00

LG Clams Casino

$23.00

Chef’s Board

$16.00

Zuppa di Giorno

$7.00

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$12.50

Barile Flatbread

$15.00

Bianca Flatbread

$14.00

Toscana Flatbread

$15.00

Insalati

Garden Ceaser

$8.00Out of stock

Caprese

$12.00

Tabbouli

$10.00

Champagne Salad

$9.00

Pasta

Vodka di Parma

$17.00

Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Al Pesto

$16.00

Gnocchi

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.00

Octopus

$22.00

Entrees

Tagliata

$22.50

Risotto

$25.00

Salmone Alla Griglia

$24.00

Coulotte

$27.00

Osso Buco

$24.00

Vegetable Napoleon

$17.00

Eggplant Rolletini

$17.00Out of stock

Dessert

Sm. Cannoli

$11.00

LG Cannoli

$22.00

Gelato Vanilla

$11.00

Nutella Crepes

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Fruit Platter

$16.00

Gelato Avocado

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Broccolini

$6.00

Sd Spinach

$4.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Side of Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Sd Carrots

$6.00

Sd Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Sd Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Sd Crustinis

$1.50

Sd Shrimp 3pc

$8.00

BRUNCH

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Chicken And Waffle

$13.00

Hot Brown Sandwich

$14.00

Barile Omelette

$12.00

Steak And Eggs

$19.00

CATERING

Build Your Own

Cucumber Red Onion and Tomato Salad

$2.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$1.75

Cheese Platter and Crackers

$2.50

Calamari Salad

$4.00

Mixed Field Greens with Balsamic

$1.50

Sliced Fresh Fruit Platter

$2.50

Caesar Salad

$2.00

Italian Salad

$2.00

Platters

Antipasto Platter

$3.50

Caprese Platter

$4.00

Hot Appetizers

Eggplant Rollatini

$2.50

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$1.50

Clams Casino with Bacon

$1.75

Sauteed Calamari Fri Diablo

$1.75

Sausage & Peppers with Tomato

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Wings with Bleu Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Filet Tips

$3.50

BBQ Hawg Wings

$3.50

Sesame Chicken Satay

$1.50

Pastas

Penne alla Vodka

$2.50

Penne Fresca

$2.50

Penne Primavera

$2.50

Penne Marinara

$2.50

Penne al Pesto

$2.50

Spaghetti alla Vodka

$2.50

Spaghetti Fresca

$2.50

Spaghetti Primavera

$2.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$2.50

Spaghetti al Pesto

$2.50

Linguine alla Vodka

$2.50

Linguine Fresca

$2.50

Linguine Primavera

$2.50

Linguine Marinara

$2.50

Linguine al Pesto

$2.50

Entrees

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$8.00

Chicken Francese

$3.00

Chicken Marsala

$3.00

Chicken Florentine

$3.50

Chicken Picatta

$3.50

Chicken Fresca

$3.50

Roasted Chicken

$2.75

Chicken Cacciatore

$3.25

BBQ Pulled Pork

$4.00

Seafood Stuffed Baked Shrimp

$5.00

Seafood Stuffed Filet of Sole

$5.00

Chicken Napolitano

$3.50

Roasted Pork Loin

$4.00

Whole Roasted

Whole Roasted Prime Rib

$250.00

Whole Roasted Beef Tenderloin

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 S. Lamar Blvd, Suite A, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

