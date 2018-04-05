Pinthouse Pizza - Lamar
996 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted Beer and Pizza!
Location
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine - 300 S. Lamar Blvd
No Reviews
300 S. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar - 3403 S LAMAR BLVD
No Reviews
3403 S LAMAR BLVD AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant