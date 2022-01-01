Basil Restaurant and Catering 43 Frairy St Medfield, MA 02052 508-359-4400
247 Reviews
$$
43 Frairy St
Medfield, MA 02052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Special Ravioli w/Gr Chicken
Spinach Shell Ravioli stuffed w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, braised beef Caramelized Onion, 5 Cheeses served with a tomato cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken
Grilled Ribeye
18oz Grilled certified black Angus served with parmesan basil, asparagus and demi glaze
Bolognese
Veal, Beef, and Pork braised in Tomato Cream Sauce served over rigatoni
Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop served with ricotta gnocchi tossed in a demi sauce with mushroom,onion, and peas
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled Swordfish served with augratin potato,mixed veg and lemon caper sauce , mixed veg, and lemon caper sauce
Seafood Casserole
Salmon,Shrimp,Haddock,Scallops, topped with Asparagus, sprinkled with bread crumbs baked in a Lobster Butter sauce served with augratin potato
Shrimp Cocktail
priced per shrimp
Clams Bianco Appetizer
Red Thai Chili Calamari
Fried Calamari Rings w/ a Sweet & Spicy Red Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
Special Ravioli Appetizer
Spinach shell, Stuffed w/ 5 Cheeses,applewood smoked Bacon,braised beef,, Carmelized Onion served with tomato cream sauce
Soup
Salad
House Salad
Tomato, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Tarragon Citrus Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Served without anchovies unless requested.
Field Greens
Tomato, Cucumer, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Hearts of Lettuce
Tomato, Bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Chop Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Gorgonzola crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Ranch Dressing
Caprese
Fried Prosciutto, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil
Garden Salad
Add Protein
Priced per item.
Special Field Green Salad
Arugula,tomato,carrots,onion,cucumber, and feta cheese with a white balsamic dressing
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
priced per shrimp
Escargot en Croute
topped with Pastry Puffs
Fried Calamari
With sauce on the side.
Shrimp Scampi
served over Rice Pilaf
Coconut Shrimp
served with a side of Orange Marmalade Sauce
Clams Casino
Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli App
Lobster Cream Sauce
Chicken & Walnut Ravioli App
Tomato Cream Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli App
Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Ravioli Sampler Appetizer App
One of each of our 3 Raviolis w/ its own sauce
Clams Zuppa
Clams steamed in a Spicy Marinara sauce, served with Garlic Bread
Cheesy Garlic Bread
served with Marinara
Light Entrees
Grilled Chicken Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Grilled Shrimp Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Grilled Steak Tips Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Seared Haddock Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Seared Salmon Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Swordfish Lite Entree
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Lite Scallops
served with rice pilaf and choice of salad
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade Fettuccine in a Parmesan & Romano Cheese Cream Sauce
Linguine w/ Meatballs
Homemade Meatballs in our House Marinara
Linguine w/ Meatsauce & Sausage
Made to order w/ our House Marinara, Italian Sausage
Baked Meat Lasagna
Homemade, topped with our House Marinara & Provolone Cheese
Penne a la Vodka
Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto
Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli
Garlic Cream Sauce
Chicken & Spicy Sausage
Broccoli, Mushroom, Peppers, Gemelli pasta, Fontina Cream Sauce
Pasta Marinara
Your choice of pasta w/ our House Marinara
Pasta Primavera
Penne, Tomato Cream Sauce, Fresh Vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
served over Pasta
Veal Parmesan
served over Pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
served over Pasta
Chicken Piccata
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Veal Piccata
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Shrimp Piccata
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Piccata
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Haddock Picatta
Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine
Veal Marsala
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine
Shrimp Marsala
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine
Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Marsala
Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce
Seafood Bianco
Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine
Seafood Diavlo
Shrimp Scallops and Clams in a spicy marinara over linguine
Shrimp Scampi Entree
Served with sauted tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Brown Butter Sage Sauce, Asparagus
Chicken & Walnut Spinach Ravioli
Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus
Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli
Lobster Cream Sauce, Asparagus
Ravioli Sampler Entree
Asparagus
Entrees
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Chicken
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Steak Tips
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Salmon
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Shrimp
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Haddock
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Swordfish
Asparagus
Red Pepper Risotto w/ Scallops
Asparagus
Roasted Red Pepper Risotto
Asparagus
Filet Mignon
Mashed Potato, Mixed Vegetable
Haddock & Scallops
Tarragon Citrus Cream Sauce, Rice and Mixed Vegetables
Stuffed Haddock Fillet
Crab Stuffing, Lobster Cream Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
Nut Crusted Salmon
Lemon Caper Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
Seafood Bianco
Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine
Seafood Diavlo
Shrimp Scallops and Clams in a spicy marinara over linguine
Haddock Picatta
Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice
Haddock with Crumbs
Baked haddock topped with Breadcrumbs,served withRice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
Grilled Salmon
Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp Scampi Entree
Served with sauted tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine
Baked Half Chicken
Cornbread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables
Slow Roasted Duckling
Orange Marmalade Demi, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach and Peppers
Pub Menu
Chicken Fingers
served with French Fries
Chicken Wing Dings
served with French Fries
Country Fried Chicken
served with Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Veg, White Gravy
Cheeseburger
French Fries
Hamburger
French Fries
Cheeseburger Club
French Fries
Grilled Chicken Club
French Fries
Ham & Cheese Club
French Fries
Turkey Club
French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
French Fries
BLT
French Fries
Grilled Pub Steak Tips
Rice and Mixed Vegetables
Grilled Pub Steak Tips w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
over Rice Pilaf
Fish & Chips
Kid's Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
French Fries
Kids Hamburger
French Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Kids Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Kids Ziti Alfredo
Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs
Marinara
Kids Grilled Steak Tips
French Fries
Kids Ziti w/ Butter
Kids Ziti w/ Marinara Sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Add 1 Meatball
Desserts
Adult Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate Soufflé a la Mode
Crème Brûlée
Keylime Pie
Kid's Sundae
Pecan Pie
Profiterole
Scoop Ice Cream
Tiramisu
Toll House Cookie Pie a la Mode
Cheesecake
New York Style w/raspberry sauce
Gelato
Salted caramel with chocolate chunks, and Belgian chocolate
Amaretto creme brulee
Sides
Side French Fries
Side Mashed Potato
Side Meatballs
Side Pasta
Side Rice
Side Risotto
Side Salad
Side Sausage
Side Spinach
Side Sweet Mashed Potato
Side Vegetables
Side Baked Stuffed Potato
Stuffed with bacon,chedder cheese,,caramelized onion and sour cream
Side Au Gratin
Add Side Protein
Bottle Wine
BTL Chard Kenwood
BTL Chard Les Charms
BTL Chard Rombauer
BTL Chard Sonoma Cutrer
BTL Gavi di Gavi
BTL Moscato d'Asti
BTL PG Barone Fini
BTL SB Kim Crawford
BTL SB Oyster Bay
BTL Rosé Fleurs
BTL White Zin Beringer
BTL Moet Chandon 1/2
BTL Amarone
BTL Barolo Gagliardo
BTL Cab Benziger
BTL Cab Decoy
BTL Cab Kenwood
BTL Cab Oberon
BTL Chianti San Felice
BTL Magna Cum Laude
BTL Malbec Broquel
BTL Merlot Benziger
BTL Montepulciano
BTL Nebbiolo
BTL Negroamaro
BTL PN Böen
BTL PN Joseph Phelps
BTL PN Kenwood
BTL Red Blend Evolution
BTL Super Tuscan Modus
BTL Valpolicella
BTL Veneto Corvina
Martinis
Vodka Martini
Choice of Vodka, Dry Vermouth
Gin Martini
Choice of Gin, Dry Vermouth
Cosmopolitan
Choice of Vodka, Cointreau, Lime, Cranberry
Manhattan
Choice of Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
Apple Martini
Absolut Vodka, Apple Pucker, splash Midori
Basiltini
Ketel Oranje, Chambord, Prosecco
Black Manhattan
Redemption Rye, Amaro Nonino, Angostura Bitters
Blood Orange Martini
Brandy Alexander
Paul Masson VS Brandy, Creme de Cacao, Cream, Nutmeg
Cafe Au Lait
Double Espresso Vodka, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Bailey's Cold-Brewed Espresso
Chocolate Martini
Stoli Vanil, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White & Milk Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey's
Cucumber Martini
Effen Cucumber Vodka, St Germain Elderflower, fresh Lime, Prosecco
Dewar's Rob Roy
Dewar's Scotch, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Espresso Martini
Double Espresso Vodka, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Cold-Brewed Espresso, Frangelico
French Martini
Absolut Vodka, Chambord, Pineapple
JW Black Rob Roy
Johnny Walker Black, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Key Lime Martini
Stoli Vanil, Vanilla Liqueur, Rose's Lime, Gingerale
Lemon Drop Martini
Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Limoncello, splash Lemonade
Patron Martini
Patron Silver straight up
Pear Martini
Grey Goose Poire, St Germain, Apple, Lemon, Prosecco
Pomegranate Martini
Stoli Ohranj, Triple Sec, Pomegranate Liqueur, Cranberry
Pumpkin Martini
Stoli Vanil, Bailey's, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Mozart Pumpkin Liqueur
Robsmopolitan
Stoli Blueberi, Stoli Ohranj, Cointreau, fresh Lime, Cranberry
Sidecar Martini
Hennessy VS Cognac, Cointreau, splash House Sour
Teremana Martini
Tom-I-Kaze
Absolut Citron, Cointreau, fresh Lemon & Lime
Vesper Martini
Tito's Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dry Vermouth
Watermelon Basil Martini
Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, Deep Eddy Lime, Watermelon Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime
Mixed Drinks
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, splash Soda
Basil New Fashioned
Basil Hayden, Walnut Bitters, Simple Syrup, Soda
Black Russian
Choice of Vodka, Kahlua
Blood Orange Margarita
Espolon Reposado, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, fresh Lime, Orange, House Sour
Bourbon Peach Tea
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Aperol, Peach Puree, fresh brewed Iced Tea
Bourbon Signature
Bulleit Rye, Vanilla Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth, muddled Orange, Gosling's Ginger Beer
Citrus Winter Mule
Absolut Citron, Cointreau, Grapefruit, Lime, Gosling's Ginger Beer
Cranberry Sangria
Deep Eddy Cranberry, Pimm's No. 1, Cointreau, Moscato d'Asti, Rosemary
Dark & Stormy
Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Gosling's Ginger Beer, fresh Lime
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Peachtree Schnapps, Orange
Hot & Priqly
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Priqly Pear Liqueur, fresh Lime, House Sour
Jalapeno Coconut Margarita
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Patron Citronage, Coconut Water, Simple Syrup, Lime, Black Sea Salt
Kahlua Sombrero
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Milk
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec, House Sour, splash Coke
Mai Tai
Bacardi Silver, Captain Morgan, Malibu, Di Saronno Amaretto, Orange, Pineapple, House Sour, Myers Dark Rum
Margarita
Choice Tequila, Patron Citronage, fresh Lime, Orange, House Sour
Moscow Mule
Ketel One Vodka, fresh Lime, Gosling's Ginger Beer
Negroni
Beefeater Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Old Fashioned
Choice Bourbon, muddled Orange & Cherry, Sugar, Bitters, splash Soda
Pearl Harbor
Absolut Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, Pineapple
Planter's Punch
Myers Dark Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Grenadine
Pomegranate Gin Fizz
The Botanist Gin, Stirrings Pomegranate, Lemon, Soda Water, Rosemary
Raspberry Lime Eddy
Stoli Razberi, Deep Eddy Lime, Chambord, Fresh Lime, Soda
Red Sangria
Stoli Razberi, Di Saronno Amaretto, Pomegranate Liqueur, fresh Fruit, Cabernet, Sprite
Rum Runner
Bacardi Silver, Captain Morgan, Brandy, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Grenadine
Rusty Nail
Dewar's Scotch, Drambuie
Sex on the Beach
Absolut Vodka, Peachtree Schnapps, Cranberry, Orange
Skinny Margarita
Patron Silver, Patron Citronage, Fresh Lime, Soda Water
Spiced Pear Sangria
St. George Spiced Pear, Ginger Liqueur, Brandy, Pinot Grigio, Lemon
Stinger
Paul Masson Brandy, White Creme de Menthe
Strawberry Rosé Sangria
Stoli Strasberi, Strawberry Liqueur, Triple Sec, Fleurs Rosé, fresh Fruit, Sprite
Tom Collins
Tanqueray Gin, House Sour, Soda
Tuscan Sunrise
Effen Blood Orange, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur, Gosling's Ginger Beer
White Russian
Absolut Vodka, Kahlua, Milk
White Sangria
Bacardi Pineapple, Malibu Coconut, Triple Sec, Pineapple, Pinot Grigio, fresh Fruit, Sprite
Bottled Beer
Allagash White Can
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard Cider
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 N/A
High Noon Seltzers
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo
Peroni
Sam Adams Just Haze N/A
Sam Adams Light
Sam Boston
Shipyard Pumpkin
Yuengling
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Basil is open for indoor dining as well as Curbside Pickup. Reservations are highly encouraged. Try our online ordering or call 508-359-4400. Please keep special requests on online orders very short and specific. Thank you. Be safe.
43 Frairy St, Medfield, MA 02052