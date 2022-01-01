  • Home
Italian
American

Basil Restaurant and Catering 43 Frairy St Medfield, MA 02052 508-359-4400

247 Reviews

$$

43 Frairy St

Medfield, MA 02052

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Piccata
Shrimp Cocktail

Specials

Served over home made ricotta gnocchi in a spicy marinara sauce

Special Ravioli w/Gr Chicken

$25.00

Spinach Shell Ravioli stuffed w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, braised beef Caramelized Onion, 5 Cheeses served with a tomato cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken

Grilled Ribeye

$51.00

18oz Grilled certified black Angus served with parmesan basil, asparagus and demi glaze

Bolognese

$25.00

Veal, Beef, and Pork braised in Tomato Cream Sauce served over rigatoni

Pork Chop

$32.00

Grilled pork chop served with ricotta gnocchi tossed in a demi sauce with mushroom,onion, and peas

Grilled Swordfish

$30.00

Grilled Swordfish served with augratin potato,mixed veg and lemon caper sauce , mixed veg, and lemon caper sauce

Seafood Casserole

$29.00

Salmon,Shrimp,Haddock,Scallops, topped with Asparagus, sprinkled with bread crumbs baked in a Lobster Butter sauce served with augratin potato

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.75

priced per shrimp

Clams Bianco Appetizer

Clams Bianco Appetizer

$20.00
Red Thai Chili Calamari

Red Thai Chili Calamari

$16.00

Fried Calamari Rings w/ a Sweet & Spicy Red Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$18.00

Special Ravioli Appetizer

$12.00

Spinach shell, Stuffed w/ 5 Cheeses,applewood smoked Bacon,braised beef,, Carmelized Onion served with tomato cream sauce

Soup

New England Clam Chowder, Cup

$7.50

New England Clam Chowder, Bowl

$9.50

Butternut Squash Soup, Cup

$7.50

Butternut Squash Soup, Bowl

$9.50
French Onion Soup Gratine, Cup

French Onion Soup Gratine, Cup

$7.50
French Onion Soup Gratine, Bowl

French Onion Soup Gratine, Bowl

$9.50

Xtra Bread

$1.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$8.50+

Tomato, Red Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Tarragon Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Served without anchovies unless requested.

Field Greens

Field Greens

$9.00+

Tomato, Cucumer, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Hearts of Lettuce

Hearts of Lettuce

$8.50+

Tomato, Bacon, Gorgonzola crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Chop Salad

$8.50+

Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Gorgonzola crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Ranch Dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Fried Prosciutto, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil

Garden Salad

$8.50+

Add Protein

Priced per item.

Special Field Green Salad

$8.00+

Arugula,tomato,carrots,onion,cucumber, and feta cheese with a white balsamic dressing

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.75

priced per shrimp

Escargot en Croute

Escargot en Croute

$12.00

topped with Pastry Puffs

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

With sauce on the side.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

served over Rice Pilaf

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

served with a side of Orange Marmalade Sauce

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$15.00

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli App

$14.00

Lobster Cream Sauce

Chicken & Walnut Ravioli App

$14.00

Tomato Cream Sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli App

$14.00

Brown Butter Sage Sauce

Ravioli Sampler Appetizer App

Ravioli Sampler Appetizer App

$15.00

One of each of our 3 Raviolis w/ its own sauce

Clams Zuppa

Clams Zuppa

$19.00

Clams steamed in a Spicy Marinara sauce, served with Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.50

served with Marinara

Light Entrees

Grilled Chicken Lite Entree

Grilled Chicken Lite Entree

$21.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Grilled Shrimp Lite Entree

$27.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Grilled Steak Tips Lite Entree

Grilled Steak Tips Lite Entree

$28.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Seared Haddock Lite Entree

$26.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Seared Salmon Lite Entree

Seared Salmon Lite Entree

$26.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Swordfish Lite Entree

$28.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Lite Scallops

Lite Scallops

$27.00

served with rice pilaf and choice of salad

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Homemade Fettuccine in a Parmesan & Romano Cheese Cream Sauce

Linguine w/ Meatballs

$20.00

Homemade Meatballs in our House Marinara

Linguine w/ Meatsauce & Sausage

$25.00

Made to order w/ our House Marinara, Italian Sausage

Baked Meat Lasagna

Baked Meat Lasagna

$23.00

Homemade, topped with our House Marinara & Provolone Cheese

Penne a la Vodka

Penne a la Vodka

$21.00

Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto

Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli

Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli

$24.00

Garlic Cream Sauce

Chicken & Spicy Sausage

Chicken & Spicy Sausage

$24.00

Broccoli, Mushroom, Peppers, Gemelli pasta, Fontina Cream Sauce

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Your choice of pasta w/ our House Marinara

Pasta Primavera

$21.00

Penne, Tomato Cream Sauce, Fresh Vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

served over Pasta

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

served over Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

served over Pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine

Veal Piccata

$27.00

White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine

Shrimp Piccata

Shrimp Piccata

$28.00

White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine

Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Piccata

$28.00

White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine

Haddock Picatta

$28.00

Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine

Shrimp Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine

Veal, Chicken, & Shrimp Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed in Marsala Wine Sauce w/ Prosciutto & Mushrooms over Linguine

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sage, Prosciutto and Provolone with sauteed mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce

Seafood Bianco

Seafood Bianco

$34.00

Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine

Seafood Diavlo

Seafood Diavlo

$34.00

Shrimp Scallops and Clams in a spicy marinara over linguine

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$28.00

Served with sauted tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$23.00

Brown Butter Sage Sauce, Asparagus

Chicken & Walnut Spinach Ravioli

Chicken & Walnut Spinach Ravioli

$23.00

Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli

$24.00

Lobster Cream Sauce, Asparagus

Ravioli Sampler Entree

Ravioli Sampler Entree

$26.00

Asparagus

Entrees

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Chicken

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Chicken

$25.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Steak Tips

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Steak Tips

$31.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Salmon

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Salmon

$31.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Shrimp

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Shrimp

$31.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Haddock

$31.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Swordfish

$31.00

Asparagus

Red Pepper Risotto w/ Scallops

$31.00

Asparagus

Roasted Red Pepper Risotto

$18.00

Asparagus

Filet Mignon

$47.00+

Mashed Potato, Mixed Vegetable

Haddock & Scallops

$34.00

Tarragon Citrus Cream Sauce, Rice and Mixed Vegetables

Stuffed Haddock Fillet

Stuffed Haddock Fillet

$29.00

Crab Stuffing, Lobster Cream Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables

Nut Crusted Salmon

Nut Crusted Salmon

$29.00

Lemon Caper Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables

Seafood Bianco

Seafood Bianco

$34.00

Shrimp, Scallops and Clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguine

Seafood Diavlo

Seafood Diavlo

$34.00

Shrimp Scallops and Clams in a spicy marinara over linguine

Haddock Picatta

$28.00

Haddock sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers,spinach, tomato, and mushroom served over rice

Haddock with Crumbs

Haddock with Crumbs

$29.00

Baked haddock topped with Breadcrumbs,served withRice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$28.00

Served with sauted tomato, mushroom, and broccoli over linguine

Baked Half Chicken

Baked Half Chicken

$28.00

Cornbread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables

Slow Roasted Duckling

$31.00

Orange Marmalade Demi, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach and Peppers

Pub Menu

Chicken Fingers

$17.00

served with French Fries

Chicken Wing Dings

$19.00

served with French Fries

Country Fried Chicken

$23.00

served with Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Veg, White Gravy

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

French Fries

Hamburger

$16.00

French Fries

Cheeseburger Club

$18.00

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$17.00

French Fries

Ham & Cheese Club

$17.00

French Fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.00

French Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

French Fries

BLT

$16.00

French Fries

Grilled Pub Steak Tips

$31.00

Rice and Mixed Vegetables

Grilled Pub Steak Tips w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

$31.00

over Rice Pilaf

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$13.00

French Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

French Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

French Fries

Kids Ziti Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Ziti w/ Meatballs

$13.00

Marinara

Kids Grilled Steak Tips

$13.00

French Fries

Kids Ziti w/ Butter

$10.00

Kids Ziti w/ Marinara Sauce

$11.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Add 1 Meatball

$1.75

Desserts

Adult Sundae

$8.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Chocolate Soufflé a la Mode

$11.00

Crème Brûlée

$11.00
Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$11.00

Kid's Sundae

$5.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$11.00
Profiterole

Profiterole

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Toll House Cookie Pie a la Mode

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

New York Style w/raspberry sauce

Gelato

$11.00Out of stock

Salted caramel with chocolate chunks, and Belgian chocolate

Amaretto creme brulee

$11.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Pasta

$5.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Spinach

$4.50

Side Sweet Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Side Baked Stuffed Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Stuffed with bacon,chedder cheese,,caramelized onion and sour cream

Side Au Gratin

$4.00

Add Side Protein

Bottle Wine

BTL Chard Kenwood

$30.00

BTL Chard Les Charms

$42.00

BTL Chard Rombauer

$86.00

BTL Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$54.00

BTL Gavi di Gavi

$46.00

BTL Moscato d'Asti

$38.00

BTL PG Barone Fini

$30.00

BTL SB Kim Crawford

$46.00

BTL SB Oyster Bay

$38.00

BTL Rosé Fleurs

$46.00

BTL White Zin Beringer

$30.00

BTL Moet Chandon 1/2

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Amarone

$80.00

BTL Barolo Gagliardo

$80.00

BTL Cab Benziger

$50.00

BTL Cab Decoy

$52.00

BTL Cab Kenwood

$30.00

BTL Cab Oberon

$62.00

BTL Chianti San Felice

$36.00

BTL Magna Cum Laude

$98.00

BTL Malbec Broquel

$46.00

BTL Merlot Benziger

$42.00

BTL Montepulciano

$34.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$66.00

BTL Negroamaro

$30.00

BTL PN Böen

$54.00

BTL PN Joseph Phelps

$74.00

BTL PN Kenwood

$42.00

BTL Red Blend Evolution

$38.00

BTL Super Tuscan Modus

$58.00

BTL Valpolicella

$46.00

BTL Veneto Corvina

$38.00

Martinis

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Choice of Vodka, Dry Vermouth

Gin Martini

$12.00

Choice of Gin, Dry Vermouth

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Choice of Vodka, Cointreau, Lime, Cranberry

Manhattan

$12.00

Choice of Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

Apple Martini

$12.00

Absolut Vodka, Apple Pucker, splash Midori

Basiltini

$12.00

Ketel Oranje, Chambord, Prosecco

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Redemption Rye, Amaro Nonino, Angostura Bitters

Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.50

Paul Masson VS Brandy, Creme de Cacao, Cream, Nutmeg

Cafe Au Lait

$14.00

Double Espresso Vodka, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Bailey's Cold-Brewed Espresso

Chocolate Martini

$12.75

Stoli Vanil, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White & Milk Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey's

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka, St Germain Elderflower, fresh Lime, Prosecco

Dewar's Rob Roy

$12.00

Dewar's Scotch, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Double Espresso Vodka, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Cold-Brewed Espresso, Frangelico

French Martini

$12.00

Absolut Vodka, Chambord, Pineapple

JW Black Rob Roy

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Stoli Vanil, Vanilla Liqueur, Rose's Lime, Gingerale

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Limoncello, splash Lemonade

Patron Martini

$13.50

Patron Silver straight up

Pear Martini

$13.00

Grey Goose Poire, St Germain, Apple, Lemon, Prosecco

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Stoli Ohranj, Triple Sec, Pomegranate Liqueur, Cranberry

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Stoli Vanil, Bailey's, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Mozart Pumpkin Liqueur

Robsmopolitan

$12.50

Stoli Blueberi, Stoli Ohranj, Cointreau, fresh Lime, Cranberry

Sidecar Martini

$12.50

Hennessy VS Cognac, Cointreau, splash House Sour

Teremana Martini

$12.50

Tom-I-Kaze

$12.00

Absolut Citron, Cointreau, fresh Lemon & Lime

Vesper Martini

$12.50

Tito's Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dry Vermouth

Watermelon Basil Martini

$13.00

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, Deep Eddy Lime, Watermelon Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime

Mixed Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, Prosecco, splash Soda

Basil New Fashioned

$13.00

Basil Hayden, Walnut Bitters, Simple Syrup, Soda

Black Russian

$9.50

Choice of Vodka, Kahlua

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Espolon Reposado, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, fresh Lime, Orange, House Sour

Bourbon Peach Tea

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Aperol, Peach Puree, fresh brewed Iced Tea

Bourbon Signature

$13.00

Bulleit Rye, Vanilla Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth, muddled Orange, Gosling's Ginger Beer

Citrus Winter Mule

$12.00

Absolut Citron, Cointreau, Grapefruit, Lime, Gosling's Ginger Beer

Cranberry Sangria

$12.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry, Pimm's No. 1, Cointreau, Moscato d'Asti, Rosemary

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Gosling's Ginger Beer, fresh Lime

French 75

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Peachtree Schnapps, Orange

Hot & Priqly

$13.00

Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Priqly Pear Liqueur, fresh Lime, House Sour

Jalapeno Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Patron Citronage, Coconut Water, Simple Syrup, Lime, Black Sea Salt

Kahlua Sombrero

$9.50

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Milk

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.50

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec, House Sour, splash Coke

Mai Tai

$11.00

Bacardi Silver, Captain Morgan, Malibu, Di Saronno Amaretto, Orange, Pineapple, House Sour, Myers Dark Rum

Margarita

$9.50

Choice Tequila, Patron Citronage, fresh Lime, Orange, House Sour

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Ketel One Vodka, fresh Lime, Gosling's Ginger Beer

Negroni

$12.00

Beefeater Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Choice Bourbon, muddled Orange & Cherry, Sugar, Bitters, splash Soda

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, Pineapple

Planter's Punch

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Grenadine

Pomegranate Gin Fizz

$12.00

The Botanist Gin, Stirrings Pomegranate, Lemon, Soda Water, Rosemary

Raspberry Lime Eddy

$12.00

Stoli Razberi, Deep Eddy Lime, Chambord, Fresh Lime, Soda

Red Sangria

$12.00

Stoli Razberi, Di Saronno Amaretto, Pomegranate Liqueur, fresh Fruit, Cabernet, Sprite

Rum Runner

$10.00

Bacardi Silver, Captain Morgan, Brandy, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Grenadine

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Dewar's Scotch, Drambuie

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Absolut Vodka, Peachtree Schnapps, Cranberry, Orange

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Patron Silver, Patron Citronage, Fresh Lime, Soda Water

Spiced Pear Sangria

$12.00

St. George Spiced Pear, Ginger Liqueur, Brandy, Pinot Grigio, Lemon

Stinger

$9.50

Paul Masson Brandy, White Creme de Menthe

Strawberry Rosé Sangria

$12.00

Stoli Strasberi, Strawberry Liqueur, Triple Sec, Fleurs Rosé, fresh Fruit, Sprite

Tom Collins

$11.00

Tanqueray Gin, House Sour, Soda

Tuscan Sunrise

$12.00

Effen Blood Orange, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur, Gosling's Ginger Beer

White Russian

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, Kahlua, Milk

White Sangria

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple, Malibu Coconut, Triple Sec, Pineapple, Pinot Grigio, fresh Fruit, Sprite

Bottled Beer

Allagash White Can

$8.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$5.00

High Noon Seltzers

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Adams Just Haze N/A

$5.00

Sam Adams Light

$6.00

Sam Boston

$6.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Basil is open for indoor dining as well as Curbside Pickup. Reservations are highly encouraged. Try our online ordering or call 508-359-4400. Please keep special requests on online orders very short and specific. Thank you. Be safe.

Website

Location

43 Frairy St, Medfield, MA 02052

Directions

Gallery
Basil Restaurant & Catering. image
Basil Restaurant & Catering. image
Basil Restaurant & Catering. image
Basil Restaurant & Catering. image

Map
