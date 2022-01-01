  • Home
  • Tucson
  BATA RESTAURANT TUCSON - 35 E Toole Ave
BATA RESTAURANT TUCSON 35 E Toole Ave

No reviews yet

35 E Toole Ave

Tuscon, AZ 85701

Spirits

Tequila Espolon Blanco (house)

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$25.00

Cazcanes Tequila Blanco

$20.00

Cazcanes Tequila Joven

$20.00

Del Maguey Tobala (Mezcal)

$20.00

Espidine/Bicuixe Gusto Historico (Mezcal)

$25.00

Banhez Mezcal (house)

$9.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Repo

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

El Dorado 5 Year Old (House Rum)

$9.00

Paranubes Rum

$11.00

Laird's 10th Gen Apple Brandy

$11.00

Merlet VSOP

$12.00

St Vincent Armagnac

$12.00

Clairin Milot

$11.00

Haku (House Vodka)

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00Out of stock

Tito's

$11.00

Roku (House Gin)

$9.00

Plymouth Gin

$11.00

Heyman's Royal Dock Navy

$11.00

Suncliffe Arizona Dry Gin

$11.00

Old Gran Dad 100 Proof (House)

$9.00

Johnny Drum

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon 94

$15.00

Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey

$9.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$20.00

Willett Family Estate Rye 4 Year

$15.00

Glenfarclas 10 Year (Speyside)

$11.00

Caol Ila (Islay)

$15.00

Highland Park 12 Year (Orkney Islands)

$15.00

The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood (Speyside)

$15.00

Bowmore 12 Year Old (Islay)

$12.00

Glenmorangie X (Highlands) (House)

$11.00

Del Bac Classic Distillers Select (2018 TUCSON)

$17.00

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$20.00

Hakushu 12 Year Old

$30.00

Evan William Signal Barrel

$13.00

Henry Mckenna 10 Year BIB

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Amaro Meletti

$10.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$11.00

Dolin, Génépy le Chamois Liqueur

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Fernet Vallet

$11.00

Amargo Vallet

$13.00

Lazzaroni amaretto

$11.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$11.00

Meletti Anisette

$10.00

Fernet Luxardo

$11.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Amaro Dell' Erborista

$13.00

Cynar

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

35 E Toole Ave, Tuscon, AZ 85701

