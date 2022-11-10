Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear King Brewing Company 207 Ave G

No reviews yet

207 Ave G

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Appetizers

Chips and beer cheese

$5.50+

House made blonde beer cheese with chips

Chips and Guacamole

$5.50+

House made Guacamole and chips

Chips and Salsa

$4.50+

House made salsa with chips

The Trio

$12.50

A half-size serving each of the Bear King Blonde Beer Cheese, Guacamole, and Salsa. Served with chips.

Grizzly queso

$6.50+

Bear King Beer Cheese topped with a scoop of guac, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Served with chips.

Pimento cheese spread

$5.50

Made in house, served with grilled ciabatta bread.

Spinach and artichoke dip

$9.00

Creamy, cheesy, warm spinach and artichoke dip served with chips.

Street Corn Dip

$9.50

Slightly spicy Corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, combined with our creamy homemade dip. Served with chips.

Truffle sprouts

$10.50

Fresh fried brussel sprouts topped with our truffle aioli, pecans, and Asiago cheese.

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Truffle salted, frenchly fried potatoes. Served with truffle aioli, garnished with shredded Asiago.

Texas poutine

$8.50

We begin with French fries, which are then topped with ancho cheddar gravy, then chopped brisket on top of that, and finally pico de gallo. Just trust us

Embellished nachos

$10.50

Fresh corn tortilla chips, Bear King Blonde Beer Cheese, red sauce, Cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled onions, jalapenos, sour cream and cilantro. Your choice to leave ‘em as is, or... add Brisket, chicken, or Pork.

Wings

$9.50

crispy wings, choose one sauce- barbeque, teriyaki, buffalo, mango habanero.

French Fries

$3.00

Tacos

Carnitas de Cali

$8.50

Smokey pork carnitas, peppered black beans, grilled corn, Cotija cheese, Baja slaw, cilantro, and chipotle-lime aioli.

Little Jumbo

$10.50

Grilled garlic and lime marinated jumbo shrimp, mashed avocado, Baja slaw, mango habanero glaze, and scallion-lime cream.

Chicken Fajita

$9.00

Caramelized onions, grilled peppers, pico de gallo, sharp cheddar, shredded lettuce, and sour cream.

Veggies and More Veggies

$8.50

Mashed avocado, baby spinach, charred tomatoes, grilled portabellas, asparagus, peppers, and onions Cotija cheese, chipotle-lime aioli, and scallion-lime cream.

Fish Tacos

$9.50

Fried fish with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar and scallion aioli.

Birria

$9.50

Chopped brisket, jack cheese, topped with onion and cilantro, served with consume.

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped brisket, Baja slaw, house barbeque sauce house made pickle, and red onion.

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped brisket, Baja slaw, house chipotle sauce, house made pickle, and red onion.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken strips, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli.

Billiwhack Cheese Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Burger bun, thick cut Ribeye, tomato, lettuce, Garlic aioli. Fries

Burgers

Classic One

$10.50

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade pickles.

Legendary One

$13.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, aged cheddar and roasted garlic aioli.

Aloha One

$14.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty, pineapple bacon jam and jack cheese.

Grilled Gobbler

$13.50

8oz ground turkey patty, caramelized onions, sun dried tomato pesto, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli.

Farmers Cut

$13.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty, Gruyere cheese, thick cut bacon, grilled portabella mushrooms, and white truffle aioli.

Greenhouse

$13.50

6 oz. Beyond Burger veggie patty, jack cheese, mashed avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic aioli.

Pimento Guy

$13.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty, pimento cheese, pickled jalapenos and thick cut bacon.

Salads

The Champ

$5.50+

Fresh seasonal greenswith tomato, avocado, cucumber, and red onion. Tossed in our jalepeño-cilantro dressing and topped with crisp tortilla strips.

El Oso

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce tossed with, grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, and chipotle-lime dressing. Topped with Cotija cheese.

The King

$4.50+

Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Cotija Caesar dressing, topped with Asiago cheese and crisp corn tortilla strips.

The Seasonal One

$5.50+

Spring mixed greens, fresh strawberries, goat cheese red onions, and pecans.

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$5.50+

All White meat chicken, served with fries.

Quesadilla

$5.50+

A blend of sharp cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Provolone cheese. Served with fries.

Dessert

Cream puff test

$4.95Out of stock

Red Wine

Liberty School Cabernet

$11.00+Out of stock

Freakshow Cabernet

$14.00+Out of stock

Petite Petite

$13.00+

Lago Red Blend

$7.50+

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Sky Fall

$30.00

Septima- Malbec

$30.00

Fiesta- Red

$30.00

19-Crimes- Cab

$27.00

Meiomi-Pinot Noir

$36.00

The Stag- Cab

$32.00

White Wine

Better Half Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00+

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$9.25+

Lago Vinho Verde

$7.50+

Lago Rose

$7.50+

Fiesta White

$26.00

Savage Rose

$33.00

Unshackled Rose

$30.00

Bubbles

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

La Perlina

$9.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Not Wine

Sabe Ranch Water

$10.00

Sabe Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Decoy Seltzer

$7.50+

Bev

$10.00+

Austin Eastsiders

$5.00+

Shirts

GREEN SHIRT

$15.00

CREAM SHIRT

$15.00

BLACK SHIRT

$15.00

SPORT TECH

$20.00

HATS

HAT

$25.00

STICKERS

STICKER

$2.00

TIN TACKER

TIN TACKER

$15.00

GROWLERS

GROWLERS

$40.00+

GLASSES

BEER GLASS

$5.00

WINE GLASS

$5.00

TULIP GLASS

$5.00

FLIGHT GLASS

$3.00

Retail

Sun Dog Snacks

$5.00

November Raffle Ticket

$10.00

COOZIE

COOZIE

$1.00

NA BEV

Coke Zero

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Main Root Beer

$2.50

Main Root Cola

$2.50

Simply Juice

$3.00+

Moonshine Tea

$3.00+

Topo Chico

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Brewed Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Bear King is all about Camaraderie. It’s about spending quality time with quality people enjoying quality beer. It’s about telling tales of adventures past, present and future. Just like our beers, those stories are based on heartfelt thought with a touch of imagination.

Location

207 Ave G, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Directions

