Bearcat Grill

26 Reviews

$

421 FM 1187

Aledo, TX 76008

Order Again

Popular Items

Barbacoa Burrito
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Regular Cheese Burger

Burrito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, 2 pcs bacon, 10" flour tortilla

Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Fire Roasted Hatch Chili Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, Bacon Crumbles 1 Slice of Bacon with Fire Roasted Hatch Chili, 10" flour tortilla

Barbacoa Burrito

$6.49

Bean & Egg Burrito

$4.59

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Cheese & Egg Burrito

$4.59

3 eggs, hearty portion of cheese, 10" flour tortilla

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, Chorizo Sausage, 10" flour tortilla

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese w/ Pepper Onions and Potato

$4.59

Ham, egg & cheese Burrito

$4.59

Hash Brown Potato, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, Grilled Hashbrown , 10" flour tortilla

Meat Lovers

$4.59

Migas Burrito

$4.59

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, Breakfast Sausage, 10" flour tortilla

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Fire Roasted Hatch Chili Burrito

$4.59

2 eggs, Breakfast Sausage with Fire Roasted Hatch Chili, 10" flour tortilla

Steak and Eggs

$4.99

Supreme 2 Meat, Egg & Cheese

$5.59

2 eggs, choice of 2 meats, 10" flour tortilla

Sandwiches / Biscuit

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Texas Toast, Large Egg, American Cheese and 2 pieces of thick bacon

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Texas Toast, Large Egg, American Cheese and a large Sausage Patty

Chorizo & Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Texas Toast, Large Egg, American Cheese and a hearty portion of Chorizo.

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Bacon Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuit with thick sliced Bacon

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuit with Large Sausage Patty

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Hash Brown Sandwich

$4.49

Plates

2 eggs 2 meat bread and potato
Breakfast Plate Country Style

Breakfast Plate Country Style

$7.49

Pancake Plate

$7.49

2 stack, 1 meat

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.99+

Your choice of one or Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

French Toast Plate

$7.99

Migas

$6.99

Huevos Rancheros

$7.49

Breakfast Taco Plate w/ refried beans

$7.49

Omelette

Sausage Omlette

$8.99

Bacon Omlette

$8.99

Chorizo Omlette

$8.99

Ham Omlette

$8.99

Veggie Omlette

$8.99

Build Your Own Breakfast

Bacon 1 Slice

$1.15

Biscuit

$1.29

Chorizo Serving

$1.99

Egg

$1.49

French Toast 1 Slice

$2.49

Ham Sliced

$2.59

Pancake 1/2 Stack (1 Pancake)

$2.49

Potato Hash Brown String

$2.49

Sausage 1 Patty

$1.99

Toast 1 Slice

$0.65

Tomato 3 Slices

$1.65

Side of Gravy Regular

$1.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Tomato by Slice

$0.55

Bowls

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Chopped Bacon, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese w/Hatch Chili Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Chopped Bacon, Egg, Fire Roasted Hatch Chili and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Chorizo Sausage, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Chorizo Sausage, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Ham , Egg and Cheese

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Chopped Ham, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Ham, Egg and Chese w/Hatch Chili

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Chopped Ham, Egg, Fire Roasted Hatch Chili and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Potato, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Potato, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Sausage, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese w/Hatch Chili Bowl

$4.49

Keto Friendly! Sausage, Egg, Fire Roasted Hatch Chili and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Supreme Bowl

$5.49

Keto Friendly! Your Choice of Two Meats, Egg and Shredded Cheese Served in a Bowl.

Egg White Bowl

$5.99

Meat Lover Bowl

$4.49

Steak Lovers

$5.59

Breakfast Tacos

Sausage Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Bacon Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Ham Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Sausage Hatch Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Bacon Hatch Breakfast Tacos (2)

$4.99

Sandwiches

Rueben

$6.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Marbled Rye

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.49

Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Pastrami

$6.99

Club Sandwich

$6.99

BLT

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Pulled Pork

$4.99

Tuna Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Burgers

Regular Cheese Burger

Regular Cheese Burger

$7.49

Thick and Juicy 1/4 lb Beef Patty on a Regular Bun. We offer multiple Cheese options which include, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar and Provolone. Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickle Slices and Purple Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard or Thousand Island

Large Cheese Burger

$8.49

Double Meat Cheese Burger

$9.49

2 Thick and Juicy 1/4 lb Beef Patties and 2 slices of cheese on a Regular Bun. We offer multiple Cheese options which include, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar and Provolone. Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickle Slices and Purple Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard or Thousand Island

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.49

Choice of 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb Patty on Marbled Rye with 2 slices of Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions

Crispy Chicken Burger

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.49

Chicken Fried Steak Burger

$7.49

Miami BurgerSpecial

$10.99

Soups & Salads & Wraps

Side Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Comes with, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon. Onions, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg, Ham and Turkey

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Cucumber Boiled Egg

Chili 12oz (Seasonal)

$6.99

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Wrap

$8.99

Baskets & Such

Steak Finger Basket 4 pcs

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Fillet Basket 4pcs

$8.99

Hot Wings w/Fries 6pcs

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak Basket

$8.99

Fish Basket w/fries

$8.99

Cowboy Burrito

$8.99

Chicken and Waffles

$8.49

Tex-Mex

Barbacoa Burrito

$5.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco Combo

$6.75

2 Fish Tacos with your choice of Spicy Remoulade Sauce or Boom Boom Sauce

Quesadilla

$8.99

Street Single Taco

$2.99

Bearcat Lunch Burrito

$8.99

Fajita

$11.99

Jars

Pint HOT

$6.00

Pint Mild

$6.00

Gift baskets

Gift baskets

$10.00

Gift Baskets. Orderj

$6.95
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy, Take out or Drive Thru

421 FM 1187, Aledo, TX 76008

