Popular Items

Large DIY

$14.99

Chocolate Chunck Brownie

$3.99

Mega Pepperoni Large

$18.99

Piled high with Pepperoni

Pizza

Large Pizzas

The Big Cheese Large

$14.99

Loaded with our Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese

Mega Pepperoni Large

$18.99

Piled high with Pepperoni

The Meatzza Large

$22.99

Bacon, Itatlian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni

Vegetable Delight Large

$17.99

Black and Green Olives, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom

Gilligan's Favorite Large

$20.99

Ground Beef, Pineapple, Bacon, and Onion

Hawaiian Large

$18.99

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

Chicken Alfredo Large

$19.99

Chicken and Spinach

The Cadillac Large

$22.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Bell Pepper, and Mushroom

BBQ Chicken Large

$20.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, Onion, and Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Large

$20.99

Topped with Ranch and Chicken

Large DIY

$14.99

Medium Pizza

Margherita Pizza Medium

$14.99

Mozzeralla slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Oil, and Kosher salt

The Big Cheese Medium

$12.99

Loaded with our Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese

Mega Pepperoni Medium

$16.99

Piled high with Pepperoni

The Meatzza Medium

$18.99

Bacon, Itatlian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni

Vegetable Delight Medium

$15.99

Black and Green Olives, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Mushroom

Gilligan's Favorite Medium

$18.99

Ground Beef, Pineapple, Bacon, and Onion

Hawaiian Medium

$16.99

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon

Chicken Alfredo Medium

$17.99

chicken and Spinach

The Cadillac Medium

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Bacon, Bell Pepper, and Mushroom

BBQ Chicken Medium

$18.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, Onion, and Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$18.99

Topped with Ranch and Chicken

Medium DIY

$12.99

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$5.99

Personal Pizza

Food

Chicken Wings

Bone In Wings 10

$11.99

Up to 2 flavors

Bone In Wings 15

$15.99

Up to 3 flavors

Bone In Wings 20

$19.99

Up to 4 flavors

Boneless Wings 10

$11.99

Up to 2 flavors

Boneless Wings 15

$15.99

Up to 3 flavors

Boneless Wings 20

$19.99

Up to 4 flavors

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Bacon Mac and Cheese Bites (10)

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks(5)

$5.99

Cheese Bread

$9.99

Ranch Cups

$0.75

Marinara Cups

$0.75

Salads

Garden Delight

$7.99

A blend of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar cheese, red onion, topped with bacon crumble

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$7.19

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta and topped with sliced grilled chicken

Spaghetti and Meatballs Pasta

$7.19

Spaghetti and meatballs tossed with marinara

Dessert

Strawberry Chessecake

$4.99

Nutella Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Chunck Brownie

$3.99

Drinks

20oz Soft Drinks

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.50

2 liter

$4.00

Full throttle

$2.99

Smart water

$2.99

Nos

$3.99

Powerade

$2.99

Celsius

$3.49

Lunch Special

lunch Special

$7.99

Personal Pizza