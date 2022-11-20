- Home
- South Windsor
- Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
1,499 Reviews
$$
454 Ellington Rd
South Windsor, CT 06074
Popular Items
Beverages
Dasani Water
Smartwater
Iced Tea
Honest Tea Honey Green Tea
Honest Tea Half Tea/Half Lemonade
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Lemonade
Powerade
Vitamin Water
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Blackberry
Coke 20oz Bottle
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
Sprite 20oz Bottle
Milk Box
Juice Box
Lemonade
DD Cold Brew
Fairlife Milk
Linked for Life Donation!
Linked for Life Carabiner
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$1 Linked for Life Donation
$1 Linked for Life Donation
$5 Linked for Life Donation
$5 Linked for Life Donation
$10 Linked for Life Donation
$10 Linked for Life Donation
Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs
Appetizers
Half Dozen Smoked Wings
(6) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces
Dozen Smoked Wings
(12) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces
Dozen Moink Balls
(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Half Dozen Moink Balls
(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Salads
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sandwiches
Pork Loin Sandwich
Available for the month of November only!
Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Reg Brisket Sandwich
Reg Chopped Sandwich
Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.
Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich
Reg Kielbasa Sandwich
Contains pork and beef.
Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich
Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)
Reg Pastrami Sandwich
BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fit for a BEAR!
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Double the MEAT, Double the fun!
BEAR Brisket Sandwich
Not for the faint of heart!
BEAR Chopped Sandwich
Can you handle it!?
BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich
Extra Meat, Extra Love!
BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich
Hope you are BEAR-Y hungry!
Favorites
Mac Attack
Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!
BEAR Attack
Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***
Super Spud
●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Macho Nachos
Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.
BEAR Bowl
● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Paw Paw's Poutine
Hand cut fries topped with meat and cheese sauce.
Combos
1 Meat Combo
Pick your FAVORITE Bear's BBQ Meat + Any two sides!
2 Meat Combo
Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
3 Meat Combo
Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
Cub Meal - Chicken
For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Cub Meal - Pulled Pork
For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Ribs & Chicken
1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides
Full rack w/ 2 Sides
FULL Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides
Full rack no sides
Full rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs.
Beef Ribs Served w/ 2 Sides
Available on Saturday and Sundays only. Dry rubbed and glazed. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.
Family Deals
Family Deal
Feeds 4-5 people. Includes your choice of: Full rack of ribs (+$10) or whole chicken. (1) pound of any meat. (3) pints of any side (may sub 3pcs of cornbread for any pint)
Sunday Supper Deal
Please choose 2 meats and 3 pints of sides. 2 meat choices will come as 2 - 1lb portions