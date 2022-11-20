Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

1,499 Reviews

$$

454 Ellington Rd

South Windsor, CT 06074

Order Again

Popular Items

BEAR Attack
2 Meat Combo
Mac Attack

Beverages

Dasani Water

$3.00

Smartwater

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea Half Tea/Half Lemonade

$3.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$3.00

Canada Dry Blackberry

$3.00

Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Milk Box

$1.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

DD Cold Brew

$3.50

Fairlife Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Linked for Life Donation!

Linked for Life Carabiner

Linked for Life Carabiner

$3.00Out of stock

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$1 Linked for Life Donation

$1 Linked for Life Donation

$1.00Out of stock

$5 Linked for Life Donation

$5 Linked for Life Donation

$5.00

$10 Linked for Life Donation

$10 Linked for Life Donation

$10.00

Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs

KC Sweet Bottle

KC Sweet Bottle

$8.99
TX Pepper Bottle

TX Pepper Bottle

$8.99
GRZ Ghost Bottle

GRZ Ghost Bottle

$8.99
Beef Rub

Beef Rub

$10.99

Great on more than just Brisket!! Chicken, burgers, vegetables. We could put this on almost anything.

Pork Rub

Pork Rub

$10.99

Not only for Pork Butt and Ribs! We use this rub on Salmon, sweet potatoes, and plenty more!

Appetizers

Start your meal off right with one of our signature appetizers!
Half Dozen Smoked Wings

Half Dozen Smoked Wings

$12.00Out of stock

(6) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces

Dozen Smoked Wings

Dozen Smoked Wings

$24.00Out of stock

(12) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces

Dozen Moink Balls

Dozen Moink Balls

$16.00Out of stock

(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

Half Dozen Moink Balls

Half Dozen Moink Balls

$8.00Out of stock

(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

Salads

Looking for a lighter BBQ or vegetarian option? Our fresh salads are the perfect choice.
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice

Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice

$11.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice

Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice

$13.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice

BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice

$13.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on a fresh potato roll!
Pork Loin Sandwich

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Available for the month of November only!

Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich

Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Brisket Sandwich

Reg Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Reg Chopped Sandwich

Reg Chopped Sandwich

$10.00

Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.

Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Kielbasa Sandwich

Reg Kielbasa Sandwich

$10.00

Contains pork and beef.

Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich

Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich

$10.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.00
Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich

Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)

Reg Pastrami Sandwich

Reg Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00
BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich

BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Fit for a BEAR!

BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double the MEAT, Double the fun!

BEAR Brisket Sandwich

BEAR Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Not for the faint of heart!

BEAR Chopped Sandwich

BEAR Chopped Sandwich

$15.00

Can you handle it!?

BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich

BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich

$15.00

Extra Meat, Extra Love!

BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich

BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Hope you are BEAR-Y hungry!

Favorites

Nothing says Bear's like one of our "Favorites"
Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.00

Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!

BEAR Attack

BEAR Attack

$13.00

Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***

Super Spud

Super Spud

$13.00Out of stock

●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.

BEAR Bowl

BEAR Bowl

$13.00

● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Paw Paw's Poutine

Paw Paw's Poutine

$13.00Out of stock

Hand cut fries topped with meat and cheese sauce.

Combos

Mix and Match! Served with choice of any two single serving sides
1 Meat Combo

1 Meat Combo

$16.00

Pick your FAVORITE Bear's BBQ Meat + Any two sides!

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$18.00

Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$21.00

Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

Cub Meal - Chicken

$10.00

For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Cub Meal - Pulled Pork

$10.00

For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Ribs & Chicken

Baby back pork ribs and half chickens.
1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides

1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides

$20.00

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

Full rack w/ 2 Sides

Full rack w/ 2 Sides

$35.00

FULL Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

Full rack no sides

Full rack no sides

$30.00

Full rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs.

Beef Ribs Served w/ 2 Sides

$30.00Out of stock

Available on Saturday and Sundays only. Dry rubbed and glazed. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.

Family Deals

Feed all the hungry bears!
Family Deal

Family Deal

$54.00

Feeds 4-5 people. Includes your choice of: Full rack of ribs (+$10) or whole chicken. (1) pound of any meat. (3) pints of any side (may sub 3pcs of cornbread for any pint)

Sunday Supper Deal

$54.00

Please choose 2 meats and 3 pints of sides. 2 meat choices will come as 2 - 1lb portions

Meats by the Pound

All of Bear's meats are dry rubbed and smoked. They are gluten free.
Pork Loin 1/4 lb

Pork Loin 1/4 lb

$4.00Out of stock

Pork Loin 1/2 lb

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Loin 3/4 lb

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Loin lb

$16.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork lb

Pulled Pork lb

$16.00

Pulled Pork 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.00
Pulled Chicken lb

Pulled Chicken lb

$16.00

Pulled Chicken 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb

$4.00
Brisket lb

Brisket lb

$24.00

Brisket 3/4 lb

$18.00

Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.00

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.00
Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb

Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb

$19.00

Chopped - pork & brisket 3/4 lb

$14.25

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/2 lb

$9.50

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/4 lb

$4.75
Burnt Ends lb

Burnt Ends lb

$24.00

Burnt Ends 3/4 lb

$18.00

Burnt Ends 1/2 lb

$12.00

Burnt Ends 1/4 lb

$6.00
Turkey Breast lb

Turkey Breast lb

$19.00Out of stock

Turkey Breast 3/4 lb

$14.25Out of stock

Turkey Breast 1/2 lb

$9.50Out of stock