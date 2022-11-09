Restaurant header imageView gallery

BEEPUBLIC 181 Front Street

181 Front Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Breakfast

Just Egg

$8.00

Classic english muffin, JustEgg®, arugula, tomato, mozzorella, mayo, honey-ketchup, olive oil, salt, pepper.

The BEC

$10.00

Whole grain bread, vegan-bacon, arugula, tomato, onion, mayo, honey-ketchup, olive oil, salt, pepper

The SEC

$10.00

Whole grain bread, Impossible® sausage, arugula, tomato, mayo, honey-ketchup, olive oil, salt, pepper

Avo Toast

$10.00

Whole grain bread, avacado, tomato, arugula, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper

The Belgian

$10.00

Waffle batter, mixed fruit, powdered sugar

Bites

Cauliflower / Coli

$8.00

Fried breaded cauliflower, hot-honey

Avocado / Avocate

$8.00

Fried breaded avocado, cream of beet

Plantains / Aranitas

$6.00

Shredded green plantain.

Canoa

$9.00

Fried maduro, Impossible meat, honey drizzle.

Of The Land

Empanadas

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.75+

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$4.75+

Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.25

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Hot Teas

Peppermint

$3.50+

Earl Grey Lavender

$3.50+

Hibiscus Berry

$3.50+

Turmeric Ginger

$3.50+

Iced Teas

Peach Black

$4.00

Elderberry Hibiscus

$4.00

Baked Goods

Banana Bread

$4.00

Blueberry Muffins

$4.00

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Raison

$3.00

Candles

Mushroom Candle - SMALL

$7.00

Mushroom Candle - Medium

$14.00

Mushroom Candle - LARGE

$21.00

Pinecone Candle

$30.00

Rope

$12.00

Scent + Sprout Candles

$24.00

Honeycomb Cube

$15.00

Lotus Flower

$15.00

Rose Heart

$12.00

Cups/Mugs

BEEPUBLIC Mug

$12.00

BEES ARE DOPE Mug

$12.00

Plant Terraniums

Bulb Terranium

$35.00

Small Round Terranium

$35.00

Counter Culture Coffee Bags

Big Trouble

$16.00

Fast Forward

$16.00

Hologram

$16.00

Mints

Cinnamon Mints

$2.50

Peppermint Mints

$2.50

T-shirts

BEES ARE DOPE.

$20.00

Bags

Duffle Bags

$30.00

Tote Bags

$10.00+

Snacks/Chocolate

Primo Botanica - Gold of the Incas

$12.00

Primo Botanica - Mountain Cardamom

$12.00

Primo Botanica - Tree Hugger Chaga

$12.00

Primo Botanica - Sesame Lioness

$12.00

All Drinks

Elite Cold Pressed Elite Organic Fresh Green Smoothie

$3.50

Elite Cold Pressed Elite Organic Tropic Sunset Smoothie

$3.50

Health Ade Berry Lemonade Kombucha

$4.00

Health Ade Passionfruit Tangerine Kombucha

$4.00

Health Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$4.00

Humankind Organic Jasmine Lime Green Tea

$3.00

Humankind Organic Lemonade

$3.00

Humankind Organic Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Humankind Organic Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Open Water Sparkling Water W/ Electrolytes

$3.00

Open Water Still Water W/ Electrolytes

$3.00

Rishi Botanicals Dandelion Ginger

$3.00

Rishi Botanicals Elderberry Maqui

$3.00

Rishi Botanicals Grapefruit Quince

$3.00

Rishi Botanicals Schisandra Berry

$3.00

Rishi Botanicals Tumeric Saffron

$3.00

Specialty

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

181 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

