Drinks

Hot Coffee Bar

HOUSE COFFEE

$3.25

AMERICANO

$3.29

CAPPUCCINO

$4.29

LATTE

$4.29

MOCHA LATTE

$4.29

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.29

DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.95

BellaSAFFRON

$4.49

Espresso Shot with Steamed milk, & Saffron

Cold Coffee

COLD BREW

$3.79

FROZEN COFFEE

$4.49

MOCHA LATTE

$4.29

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.29

Tea Bar

AFGHANI

$3.29

Afghani Green Tea with Cardomon

SAFFRON

$4.29

Saffron boiled in water

ASSORTED TEA FLAVORS

$2.99

Juice Bar

Shaken RAYHAN

$4.29

Lemon + Sweet Basil seeds Shakened with Ice

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.99

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Fuze Rasberry Tea

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Food

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$3.89

Fried Egg & Cheese on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Fried Egg, Cheese & Bacon on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Fried Egg, Cheese and Sausage on your choice of bread: Croissant, Bagel or English Muffin

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.49

Bagel

$1.99

Brooklyn Bagel

Croissant

$1.99

Brunch

Nutella & Banana

$7.99

Nutella, Banana, Granola bites, Honey drizzle on Sourdough

Waffles & Syrup

$7.99

Belgium Waffles, syrup topped with powdered Sugar & Whip.

Chocolate Chip Sugar Pearl Waffles

$11.79

Chocolate Chip Belgium Waffles with banana, whip & syrup.

Waffles & Chicken

$12.89

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Belgium Waffles paired with Spicy Honey Sauce

Loaded Scrambled Eggs

$10.89

Scrambled Eggs with diced tomatoes and onions served with toasted Artesian bread. Comes with a side of Home Fries.

Avo Toast

$8.49

Smashed Avocado & lemon on a toast topped with everything seasoning

Bowls

Chicken Tabaq

$11.99

Rice bowl with Chicken-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce

Lamb Tabaq

$13.99

Rice bowl with Lamb-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce

Steak Tabaq

$12.99

Rice bowl with Steak-Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce

Falafel Tabaq

$10.99

Rice bowl with Falafel- Chickpeas- Salad-Corn & Hummus. Topped with Mazza Sauce

Stuf'd Pita

Chicken Stuf'd Pita

$9.99

Pita filled with Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce

Lamb Stuf'd Pita

$10.99

Pita filled with Lamb, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce

Steak Stuf'd Pita

$10.99

Pita filled with Steak, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce

Falafel Stuf'd Pita

$9.99

Pita filled with Falafel, Hummus, Fries, Rice, Mediterranean Salad & Mazza Sauce

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesideilla

$10.49

Tortilla with Chicken, Cheese, Chipotle Dressing

Beef Quesideilla

$11.99

Tortilla with Ground beef, Cheese, Chipotle Dressing

Steak Quesideilla

$11.99

Tortilla with Steak, Cheese, Chipotle Dressing

Cheese Quesideilla

$8.99

Tortilla with Cheese, Chipotle Dressing

Burgers

Beef Burger

$10.99

Beef Burger- Brioche bun, melted cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, Chipotle Sauce

Spicy chicken burger

$9.99

In house breaded Chicken, on a brioche bun, melted cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, Chipotle Sauce

Philly CheeseSteak burger

$10.99

Brioche bun loaded with steak, melted cheese and chipotle sauce

Chef Special

Bellanista Tenders w fries

$10.99

In house breaded Chicken Tenders

Bellanista Bowl

$9.99

Fries, Chicken, Nacho Cheese, Corn, Chipotle Sauce

Bruschetta

$9.99

Grilled Italian Bread brushed with Olive Oil & Garlic, topped with, diced Tomoatoes, Onions & Basil.

Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon Goodness

$10.99

Deli Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions with Green godess Sauce

Mediterranean Veggie

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta & Hummus

Deli Turkey

$9.99

Oven-roasted turkey breast raised without antibiotics, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, country mustard, salt and pepper

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Special recipe tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, salt and pepper

Wings

Boneless wings

$7.50

Boneless breaded wings with your choice of sauce

Bone - In Wings

$8.50

Bone-In Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce

Salad

Bella Buffalo Salad

$10.99

Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, over a garden salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, Onions and shredded Carrots

Caesr Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesean Cheese

Sides

Fries

$3.49+

Falafel

$5.99+

Seasoned Chickpea balls fried to a perfect crisp

Seasoned Rice

$3.99

Seasoned Basmati Rice

Curly Fries

$3.49+

Fried Ravioli

$6.49+

Italian breaded Raviolo stuffed with cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49+

Italian breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Jalepéno Poppers

$8.49+

Jalepeno Poppers stuffed with chedder Cheese

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.49

Chicken Noodle

$6.49

Tomato Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

$6.49

Minestrone

$6.49

Vegetable

$6.49