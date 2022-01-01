Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Baitong Sushi

No reviews yet

2026 N. Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Appetizers

Spring Roll

$4.50

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Age Tofu

$7.00

Krab Rangoon

$7.00

Japanese Sausage

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Shrimp in the Balnket

$9.00

Shumai

$9.00

Thai Chicken Wings

$12.00

Salt n Pepper Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

Salt n Pepper Solfshell Crab

$11.00

Grilled Whole Squid

$13.00

Fried Whole Squid

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Hamachi Kama

$13.00

Vegetables Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Free Spring Roll

Fried Avocado

$10.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Stuffed Jalapeno

$9.00

Stuffed Mushroom

$9.00

Salmon Heaven

$11.00

Summer Roll

$9.00

Rock Shrimp

$10.00

Baitong Tacos

$10.00

Spicy Conch And Octopus

$10.00

Mix Sunomono

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$10.00

Sushi Sampler 5 Pleces, Chef's Choice

$12.00

Kanisu

$11.00

Hamachi Heaven

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Ahi Tuna Tower

$13.00

Sashimi Sampler

$14.00

Unagi Heaven

$13.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.00

Salmon Lover

$23.00

Wagyu Tataki

$30.00

Spicy Conch

$10.00

Spicy Octopus

$10.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.50

Wonton Soup

$5.50

Vegetables Soup

$5.50

Tom Yum Goong

$6.95

Tom Kha Gai

$6.95

Tom Yum Seafood

$7.95

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen

$15.00

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.00

Tom Yum Kai

$5.95

Tom Yum Vegetable

$5.95

Tom Kha Goong

$8.95

Tom Kha Seafood

$8.95

Tom Kha Vegtable

$5.95

Tom Kha Tofu

$5.95

Tom Yum Shrimp Noodle Soup

$16.00

Tom Yum Tofu

$5.95

Tom Yum Tofu

$5.95

Salads

Small Salad

$3.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Larb

$10.00

Spicy Beef Salad

$11.50

Papaya Salad

$11.50

Yum Woon Sen

$11.50

Jumping Shrimp

$11.50

Jumping Squid

$11.50

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Salad With Peanut Dressing

$4.00

Specialty Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Crazy Roll

$12.00

Fried Bagel Roll

$12.00

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.00

Fried Fish Roll

$13.00

Hot Lava Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

French Roll

$14.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Philly Roll

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Rock N Roll

$15.00

Ocean Roll

$14.00

Daimyo Roll

$17.00

Tuna Jalapeño

$15.00

Cooper City Roll

$15.00

Diamond Roll

$15.00

Fantasy Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Dragon Roll

$17.00

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Miami Heat Roll

$15.00

Flamingo Roll

$15.00

Cannon Roll

$16.00

Sugar Mama Roll

$16.00

Tropical Roll

$15.00

Diana Roll

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Lobster Bomb Roll

$48.00

Classic Rolls

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Japanese Bagel Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$8.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$8.00

Vegetables Roll

$8.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon California Roll

$9.00

Tuna California Roll

$10.00

Tanzana Roll

$10.00

Kappa Roll Rice Out Side

$8.00

Tuna Roll Rice Out Side

$9.00

Salmon Roll Rice Out Side

$9.00

Avocado Roll Rice Out Side

$8.00

Tamaki (hand rolls)

Kappa Hand Roll

$4.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.00

Bagel Hand Roll

$5.00

California Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Krab Hand Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.00

Boston Hand Roll

$5.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.00

Eel Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon California Hand Roll

$6.00

Tuna California Hand Roll

$7.00

Tanzana Hand Roll

$7.00

Nigiri (Sushi)

Quail Egg

$1.00

Avocado Nigiri

$2.00

Asparagus Nigiri

$2.00

Kani Nigiri

$2.50

Tamago Nigiri

$2.50

Ebi Nigiri

$2.50

White Fish Nigiri

$3.00

Sake Nigiri

$3.00

Tuna Nigiri

$3.50

Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri

$3.50

Tako (Octopus)Nigiri

$3.50

Conch Nigiri

$3.50

Hotate Nigiri

$3.50

Masago Nigiri

$3.00

Ika Nigiri

$3.00

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.00

W- Tuna albacore Nigiri

$2.50

Amaebi Nigiri

$5.00

Wagyu Beef Nigiri

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Avocado Sashimi

$2.00

Asparagus Sashimi

$2.00

Kani Sashimi

$4.50

Tamago Sashimi

$4.50

Ebi Sashimi

$4.50

Wahoo Sashimi

$4.00

White Fish Sashimi

$5.00

Salmon Sashimi

$5.00

W-Tuna Albacore Sashimi

$4.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$6.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$6.00

Conch Sashimi

$6.00

Hotate Sashimi

$6.00

Masago Sashimi

$5.00

Ika Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura Sashimi

$7.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$6.00

Amaebi Sashimi

$9.00

Uni Sashimi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combos

Sushi Moriwase

$19.00

Unagi Don

$18.00

Chirashi

$22.00

Sashimi Moriwase

$25.00

Salmon Sas. Combo

$25.00

Tuna Sas. Combo

$27.00

Hamachi Sas. Combo

$27.00

Sushi +Sas for 2

$50.00

Japanese Dinners

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

ShrimpTeriyaki

$19.00

Ribeye Steak Teriyaki

$30.00

Chicken Tempura

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Thai House Specialties

Fillet White Fish

$19.00

Chicken Chili Paste

$19.00

Chicken Volcano

$19.00

Goong Moordin

$20.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Chili Paste

$20.00

Lad-Na Talay

$22.00

Sea Scallop Scampi

$22.00

Duck

$24.00

E-San Steak

$30.00

Crab Fried Rice

$23.00

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Steam Mixed Veg.

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Ginger Dressing( 4oz.)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (4oz.)

$1.00

Eel Sauce (2oz.)

$0.50

Spicy Mayo (2oz.)

$0.50

Ponzu (2 oz.)

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Chili Flakes

Chili Garlic Sauce

Sesame Dressing (4 oz.)

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Steam Noodles

$2.00

Utensil

Napken

Top Volcano

$7.00

Kimchi Sauce

$0.50

Kimchi Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce (4 OZ)

$1.00

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$6.00

Coconut Ice-Cream

$7.00

Fried Cheesecake With Ice-cream

$8.00

Japanese Crape cake

$7.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Thai Dinner

Padthai

Pad See-Ew

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Woon Sen

Fried Rice

Basil - Fried Rice

Thai Sukiyaki

Sauté Basil Sauce

Sauté Cashew Nut

Sauté Ginger Sauce

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

Sweet and Sour

Red Curry

Green Curry

Panang Curry

Massaman Curry

Garlic Sauce

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Sapporo

$4.50

Kirin Ichiban

$4.50

Kirin Light

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Singha

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Hot Sake Small

$4.00

Hot Sake Large

$8.00

Lychee Saketini

$11.00

Bubble Tea Brown Sugar

$4.00

Fiji

$2.50

Corkage

$15.00

Thai Iced Tea With Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bubble Tea Taro

$4.00

By the Bottles

Ryo Junmai

$16.00

Yuzu omoi

$20.00

Corkage Charge

$15.00

Sayuri Nigori Sake

$12.00

Kikkoman Plum Wine

$24.00

Ozeki Karatamba

$13.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo

$12.00

Makiri

$18.00

Hakutsuru Shoune

$52.00

Mizubasho

$58.00

Ozeki Karatanba

$72.00

Chardonnay Cupcake

$20.00

A To Z Pinot Gris

$26.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$22.00

J Lohr

$29.00

Chardonny Castal Wine

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Cupcake Prosecco Sprk

$30.00

Lunch Menu

L. Padthai

L. Fried Rice

L. Pad Woon Sen

L. Sweet and Sour

L. Cashew Nut

L. Basil Sauce

L. Ginger Sauce

L. Garlic Sauce

L. Stir Fried Mix Veg

L. Red Curry

L. Panang Curry

L. Green Curry

L. Massaman Curry

L. Shrimp Pineapple F/R

$12.00

L. Chicken Volcano

$12.00

L. Fish Fillet

$13.00

L. Duck

$15.00

L. Sushi Sas Sunomono

$16.00

L. Sushi Sas Tempura

$17.00

L. Sushi Sas Chicken Teri

$17.00

L. Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

L. Tempura Chicken and Veg

$13.00

L. Tempura Shrimp and Veg

$13.00

L. Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

L. Salmon Salad

$12.00

Pick 2

$15.00

From Sushi Bar

HH- Spicy Tuna Crunch

$6.00

HH- Shrimp Temp Roll

$5.00

HH- Salmon Roll

$5.00

HH- Spicy Krab Roll

$5.00

HH- Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00

HH- Hot Lava Roll

$5.00

HH- California Roll

$5.00

HH- Boston Roll

$5.00

HH- Salmom Skin Roll

$5.00

HH- Krab Mix Avo Roll

$5.00

HH- Seaweed Salad

$4.00

HH- Ika Sansai Salad

$4.00

HH- Tuna Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH- Salmon Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH- Escolar Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH- Hamachi Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH-Kani Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH- Ebi Nigiri (2)

$4.00

HH- Stuffed Jalapeño

$5.00

HH- Stuffed Mushroom

$5.00

HH- Baitong Tacos

$6.00

From Kitchen

HH- Edamame

$4.00

HH- Spicy Edamame

$4.00

HH- Vegetable Spring Roll

$4.00

HH- Pork Gyoza

$5.00

HH- Age Tofu

$5.00

HH- Krab Rangoon

$5.00

HH- Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

HH- Japanese Sausage

$6.00

HH- S & P Squid

$6.00

HH Drinks

HH- Lychee Sakedtini

$6.00

HH- Sake Mojito

$6.00

HH- Kirin Ichiban

$2.50

HH- Singha

$2.50

HH- Heineken

$2.50

HH- Hot Sake

$5.00

HH- Cold Sake

$8.00

HH- House's Wine

$4.00

Dinner Menu

Padthai

Fried Rice

Pad Woon Sen

Sweet and Sour

Cashew Nut

Basil Sauce

Ginger Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Stir Fried Mix Veg

Red Curry

Panang Curry

Green Curry

Massaman Curry

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2026 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Directions

Gallery
Baitong Sushi image
Baitong Sushi image

