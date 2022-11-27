Main picView gallery

Big Woods Pizza - Nashville 44 N VAN BUREN ST

review star

No reviews yet

44 N VAN BUREN ST.

NASHVILLE, IN 47448

Popular Items

BREADSTICKS
FORAGER 16"
LOADED PEPPERONI 16"

Appetizers

SIGNATURE PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.49

BREADSTICKS

$7.99

CHEESY BREAD

$11.49

SIGNATURE BREWER’S WINGS

$15.99

VEGGIE NACHOS

$12.49

FARM & GARDEN

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$11.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

FULL CEASAR SALAD

$11.99

SIDE CEASAR SALAD

$6.99

FULL GREEK SALAD

$11.99

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$6.99

ARTISAN PIZZA

PRIMAL 10"

$17.49

FORAGER 10"

$17.49

SMOKEHOUSE 10"

$17.49

HOMESTEAD 10"

$17.49

THE GATHERER 10"

$17.49

MARGHERITA 10"

$17.49

HAWAIIAN 10"

$17.49

LOADED PEPPERONI 10"

$17.49

BYOD 10"

$12.49

SPECIALTY HALF/HALF PIZZA 10"

$17.49

The Primal 16"

$24.49

FORAGER 16"

$24.49

SMOKEHOUSE 16"

$24.49

HOMESTEAD 16"

$24.49

The Gatherer 16"

$24.49

MARGHERITA 16"

$24.49

HAWAIIAN 16"

$24.49

LOADED PEPPERONI 16"

$24.49

BOYD 16"

$17.49

SPECIALTY HALF/HALF Pizza 16"

$24.99

PANINIS

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Classic Italian

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$14.49

Feature Menu

10" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza

$17.49

16" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza

$24.49

10" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$17.49

16" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$24.49

A la Carte

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Garlic Butter

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Alfredo

$0.79

Olive Oil

$0.79

Creamy Pesto

$0.79

Garlic Aioli

$0.79

Maple Bourbon BBQ

$0.79

Buffalo

$0.79

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

6ft Vinaigrette

$0.79

Caesar

$0.79

Greek

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

Thousand Island

$0.79

Dessert

Dessert Pizza

$13.49

Skillet Cookie

$9.49

Ice Cream

$2.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake BWP

$10.49

Sugar Cream Pie BWP

$7.49

Pecan Pie BWP

$7.49

Red Velvet Cake BWP

$10.49

Cookies and Cream Cake BWP

$10.49

Kids Menu BWP

Chicken Tenders BWP

$6.95

Mac & Cheese BWP

$5.95

Kids-sized Soft Drink BWP

$1.45

Baked Spaghetti BWP

$5.95

Fettuccine Alfredo BWP

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Kids BWP

$5.95

PB&J Pizza BWP

$5.95

Kids Pizza BWP

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44 N VAN BUREN ST., NASHVILLE, IN 47448

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

