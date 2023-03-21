Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billie Joe Coffee Co. 1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200

1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Beverages

Specialties

CRACKER JACK LATTE

$5.65+

2oz espresso, toffee nut, popcorn

CAMP FIRE LATTE

$5.70

2oz espresso, gingerbread,chocoalote,roasted marshmallow

WHISKEY & CREAM

$5.70

2 oz espresso, irish cream , cocktail bitters

PARIS TX LATTE

$5.65

2 oz espresso, lavender, paris tea

BELLA DULCE

$5.70

2 oz espresso, dulce de leche

TIRAMISU

$5.75

coffee dessert iced only

MOCHA AZTECA

$5.70

2 oz espresso, spiced mexican hot chocolate

SALTY GOAT

$5.70

2 oz espresso, roasted hazlenut, salted caramel, sea salt

CEREAL MILK LATTE

$5.65

CINNAMON ROLL LATTE

$5.70

white chocolate, cinna bun

CINNAMON ROLL LATTE LARGE

$6.65

white chocolate, cinna bun

CEREAL MILK LATTE

$5.50

DIFFERENT CHILDHOOD FAVORITE TREAT EACH MONTH

CAFE de OLLA

$5.25

traditional Mexican coffee, spiced with piloncillo, cinnamon, orange peel, anise and cloves

VANILLA LATTE

$5.55

FLOWER CHILD

$5.70

Coffee

DRIP

$3.00+

brewed coffee

AMERICANO

$3.75

brewed coffee with water

DOPPIO

$3.50

2 oz espresso

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$4.25

2 oz espresso milk foam

CORTADO

$4.55

espresso equal parts milk

CAPPUCCINO

$4.75

2 oz espresso steamed milk, foam

FLAT WHITE

$5.25

2 oz espresso steamed milk

LATTE

$5.25

2 oz espresso steamed milk

COLD BREW

$4.50

house roasted cold brewed for 24hr

POUR OVER

$6.00

choice of single origin coffee

ICED AMEICANO

$4.50

espresso over ice water

CARAMEL LATTE

$6.50

CARAMEL LATTE ICED

$6.50

RED EYE

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.50

LATTE ICED

$6.25

VANILLA LATTE

$5.55

Tea

HOT TEA

$4.25

assorted

MATCHA

$5.55

traditional matcha powder chioce of milk

COCONUT MATCHA

$5.60

traditional matcha powder chioce of milk, hint of coconut

CHAI LATTE

$5.50

CHAI LATTE ICED

$6.00

DIRTY CHAI

$6.50

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$5.00

LONDON FOG

$4.00

Milk

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25

CUP OF MILK

$2.95

Soda & Water

COLA

$3.00

JARRITOS

$3.25

LIQUID DEATH

$3.00

TOPO CHICA

$4.00

WATER

$1.25

topo

$3.50

probiotic water

$3.75

COFFEE BAGS

Ethiopia

$17.50

Brazil

$15.50

COLUMBIA

$15.75

Food

CROFFLE

$6.00

waffle crossant

CHOCOLATE CROFFLE

$6.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$3.25

EGG MC MUFFIN

$5.25

egg,american cheese, smoked canadian bacon

MORNING BUN

$4.50

APPLE DANISH

$4.25

BAGEL

$2.75

PAIN AU CHOCOLATE

$4.00

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.50

ALMOND DANISH

$4.50

butter croissant, almond, almond paste

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$2.75

QUICK OATS

$3.25

CHEESE DANISH

$4.50

Lemon Loaf

$3.75

BROWNIE COOKIE

$3.25

Merch

Sticker

$3.00

TSHIRTS

$19.99

BOOK (THE DOPE METHOD)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Directions

