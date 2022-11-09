A map showing the location of Bisous 1109 South LamarView gallery

Bisous 1109 South Lamar

1109 South Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Apps

Corn Fritters (G)

Corn Fritters (G)

$6.00

Creamed corn fritter with salsa verde

Green Bean Salad

Green Bean Salad

$6.00

Green beans, boiled eggs & red onion with lime vinaigrette

Deviled Eggs*

Deviled Eggs*

$6.00

Deviled eggs with a spicy Vietnamese twist

Viet Girl Caviar & Chips

Viet Girl Caviar & Chips

$6.00

Black eyed peas, sweet corn, tomatoes, and avocado dip with rice chips

Fried Rice Cakes

Fried Rice Cakes

$6.00

Seared vegetarian fried rice cakes with umami sauce

Rice Bowls/Bao Buns (G)

Turmeric marinated catfish with dill and scallions
Thit Kho

Thit Kho

$12.00

Coconut milk braised pork belly & a hardboiled egg

Curry Fried Chicken

Curry Fried Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken with a curry seasoning

Fried Catfish*

Fried Catfish*

$12.00

Turmeric marinated catfish with dill and scallions

Steak

Steak

$12.00

Steak bites, water spinach & cherry tomato salad (salad not included on bao buns)

Dessert

Choco Croissant (G)

Choco Croissant (G)

$6.00

Croissant filled with vanilla ice cream with a chocolate orange ganache

Avocado Ice Cream

$6.00

Avocado and condensed milk soft serve

Sides

Bao Bun

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Watercress Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1109 South Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

