Bistro Seven Three
73 Mine Brook Road

review star

No reviews yet

73 Mine Brook Road

Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi Pizza
Seared Artichoke Hearts
Fresh Burrata

APPETIZERS

Seared Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette, Side Aioli

Bacon Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Fresh Burrata

$15.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Side of Spicy Marinara

Fried Zucchini Chips

$14.00

Side of Tzaziki Sauce

Black Angus Filet Mignon Meatballs

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Ricotta

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Fresh Fennel, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Sushi Pizza

$16.00

Spicy Ahi Tuna Over Crispy Rice Cake

SALAD

Baby Arugula

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Ciabatta Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Chopped House

$11.00

Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, House Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing

Tri Color

$14.00

Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Citrus Ginger Dressing

PASTA

Bistro Rigatoni

$29.00

Short Rib Ragu, Shaved Parmesan

Fresh Black Linguine with Shrimp Fra'Diavolo

$30.00

Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Cracked Black Pepper & Pecorino Romano

Fresh Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

Topped with Ricotta

Penne Alla Norma

$23.00

Fried Eggplant & Capers, Oven Roasted Tomato & Basil Sauce, Shaved Ricotta Salata

Penne Vodka

$18.00

ENTREE

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$33.00

Sushi Rice, Sauteed Snow Peas, Wasabi Sauce, Soy Reduction

Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Barolo Wine Reduction

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Baby Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Lemon Balsamic

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$25.00

Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Roasted Potatoes

Coq Au Vin

$25.00

Mushrooms, Burgundy Wine Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

Seared Crab Cakes

$33.08

Haricot Verts, Tartar Sauce

Double Cut Pork Chop

$33.00

Sauteed Onions & Hot Cherry Peppers, Fingerlings, Roasted Garlic Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Pecorino & Mozzarella, Tomato Basil Sauce, Melted Burrata

Panko Broiled Shrimp

$33.00

Honey Roasted Baby Carrots, Side of Lemon Beurre Blanc

Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$29.00

Basmati Rice, Sauteed Spinach, Fresh Dill Mustard

Steak Frites

$36.00

Grilled Hanger Steak, Pommes Frites, Compound Butter

DESSERT

Chocolate Filled Churros

$12.00

Cinnamon, Vanilla Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Mini Cannolis

$8.00

Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce

Tartufo

$9.00

Biscotti Plate

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Apple Strudel

$10.00

SIDES

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Haricot Vert

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Fingerlings

$7.00

Risotto

$13.00

Pasta

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Snow Peas

$7.00

Hot Cherry Peppers

$15.00

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Penne Bolognese

$12.00

Linguine Alfredo

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Penne Butter

$12.00

Penne Marinara

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Bernardsville, Bistro Seven Three is all about great food, fantastic service and good vibes.

