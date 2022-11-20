Blackbird Cafe - Groton
493 Main Street
Groton, MA 01450
HOT COFFEE Beverages
ICED COFFEE Beverages
HOT TEA Beverages
HOT TEA - Loose Leaf Tea
Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors. Assortment of Black, Green & Herbal Teas. 16oz
Hot MATCHA GREEN TEA Latte
green tea matcha latte, 16 ounce hot - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
Hot CHAI TEA Latte
Hot Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened steamed with your choice of milk
Hot DIRTY CHAI TEA Latte
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with a double shot of espresso.
Hot CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA Latte
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & steamed milk blended with gourmet sweet dark chocolate
Loose Leaf *TEA LATTE*
Tea Latte made by adding steamed milk over your choice of loose leaf tea bag. Served unsweetened unless otherwise requested. Highest Quality Hot Loose Leaf Tea, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
LONDON FOG Tea Latte
Tea Latte - Made with highest quality Loose Leaf Earl Grey Tea, topped with steamed milk and lightly sweetened with vanilla.
ICED TEA Beverages
ICED TEA, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
ICED MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
24 ounce Iced green tea matcha latte - lightly sweetened with vanilla and made with with the highest-grade Green Tea Matcha Powder, locally sourced from MEM Tea Distributors.
ICED CHAI TEA LATTE
Iced Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE - (Chai Latte + Espresso)
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with a double shot of espresso, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
ICED CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA LATTE
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with gourmet chocolate, served over ice. Small 16oz, Large 24oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade!
FRAPPES & SMOOTHIES
HOT COCOA / STEAMER
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Early Bird Egg Sandwich
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese.
Classic Two Egg Sandwich
Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Fenway Breakfast Sandwich
Two Fried eggs & cheddar cheese with sautéed mushrooms and onions on Tuscan toast.
Northender Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg with sautéed spinach, tomato, provolone cheese & fresh pesto on toasted Tuscan bread.
Maple Sausage Waffle Sandwich
Waffle breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, 2 Fried eggs, American cheese and maple drizzle.
Avocado, Mixed Greens & Provolone on Whole Wheat - Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs with fresh sliced avocado, provolone cheese, and mixed greens, on toasted whole wheat bread.
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Blackbird Bomb Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
Farmhouse Veggie Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap
Western Chipotle Burrito
Two scrambled eggs , pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce and home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap.
Classic Cheese Burrito
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
Baconator Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese, in a soft tortilla wrap.
Meat Lover's Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
Green Monster Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, home fried potatoes & veggie sausage with sautéed red onion, mushrooms & green peppers, smoky chipotle sauce, cheddar jack cheese in a soft tortilla wrap
Philly Cheesesteak Burrito
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in American cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers in a soft tortilla wrap.
AVOCADO TOAST
BAGELS & TOAST
BREAKFAST CLASSICS & PLATES
Two Eggs Your Way (Plate)
Two eggs cooked any style, served with toast and home fries. Add bacon, ham, sausage or veggie sausage for $3.
Goat Cheese, Dill & Scallion Scrambled Eggs
Fluffy scrambled eggs with fresh, creamy goat cheese, dill and scallions served with Tuscan toast
Colonial Breakfast
A hearty breakfast of two eggs any way served with bacon, sausage, toast, home fried potatoes and a side of two pancakes.
Eggs Benedict
Two over easy eggs & pecan-wood smoked ham on toasted Tuscan bread topped with a creamy hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Florentine
Two over easy eggs, sautéed spinach & tomatoes on toasted Tuscan bread topped with a creamy hollandaise sauce.
Roma Eggs Benedict
Two over easy eggs, with pecan-wood smoked ham, artisan greens & tomato on toasted Tuscan bread topped with a creamy hollandaise sauce & balsamic glaze drizzle.
GRIDDLE - Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
Belgian Waffles
Golden Belgian Waffle -Traditional Style -Nutella & Banana -Strawberry & Cream -Blueberry Lemon
French Toast
Three thick slices of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar, served with syrup
GLUTEN FREE French Toast
Three slices of French toast *Made with Gluten Free Bread* topped with powdered sugar, served with butter & syrup
BREAKFAST BOWL
Farmhouse Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs over easy with cheddar cheese & loaded with fresh sautéed veggies; red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach in a bowl with baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
Western Chipotle Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs over easy, pecan-wood smoked ham, shredded cheddar-jack cheese with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
Blackbird Bomb Bowl
Two eggs over easy, with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese with smoky chipotle sauce on the side served in a bowl over baby spinach, home fried potatoes & quinoa.
BREAKFAST OMELETTE
Classic Cheese Omelette
Simply Classic! Two egg omelette with your choice of cheese served with toast & home fried potatoes.
Meat Lover's Omelette
A two egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in American cheese. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with sautéed spinach & Greek feta cheese. Served with toast and home fried potatoes
Veggie Omelette
Two egg omelette with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with fresh sautéed veggies; red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach. Served with toast & home fried potatoes.
Western Chipotle Omelette
Two egg omelette, pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar-jack cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
Baconator Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese. Served with toast & home fired potatoes.
Blackbird Bomb Omelette
Two egg omelette with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage, & bacon, smothered with cheddar jack cheese, with scallions and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with toast & home fried potatoes, The Bomb!
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Two egg omelette with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in cheddar-jack cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
Breakfast Sides
SIDE OF BACON, 3 Slices
PATATAS BRAVAS
Home fired potatoes topped with smoky spicy chipotle sauce and scallions.
HOME FRIES, Side
BLACKBIRD BAKED Homefries w/ Bacon & Cheese
Home fried potatoes covered in chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. With a side of smoky spicy chipotle sauce.
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 3 Links
SIDE OF HAM
SIDE OF VEGGIE SAUSAGE (Vegetarian NOT Vegan)
SIDE OF SAUSAGE, 1 Patty
SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH
Side of EGGS
Single Pancake
Single pancake - your choice of plain, chocolate chip or blueberry - topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.
Single French Toast, Side
Sandwiches & Wraps
Amigo Wrap - Vegetarian
Mixed greens with guacamole, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, red onion, shredded carrot, shredded cheddar-jack cheese & smoky chipotle sauce in a whole wheat wrap (Vegetarian)
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Tuscan Bread...done right!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)
Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberry & Walnut
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine on Tuscan bread
Classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Classic Turkey & Cheese Sandwich with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo on tuscan bread
Hipster Wrap - Vegan
Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, & Scallions with Hummus and Balsamic Dressing in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap
TBG (Turkey Bacon Guacamole)
Turkey, Bacon & Guacamole with tomato, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and mayo on Tuscan bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with romaine lettuce on Tuscan bread
Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo, layered between three slices of Tuscan bread
Johnny Cash Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot, scallion with smokey chipotle sauce in a tortilla wrap
PANINI
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)
Pesto Chicken Panini
Pulled chicken with fresh pesto & shaved parmesan, topped with roasted red peppers and mayo, pressed until warm & melted on Tuscan bread
Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
Tuna Melt Panini
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
Grilled Cheese
Classic 3 Cheese Melt
A blend of cheddar, provolone & Swiss cheeses grilled on rustic Tuscan bread
Spicy Chipotle Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, tomato & smoky-spicy chipotle sauce, grilled and melted on rustic Tuscan bread
Artichoke & Spinach Melt
Baby spinach & marinated artichoke hearts with feta cheese and basil pesto pressed in a whole wheat wrap.
Smoked Ham & Swiss Melt
Grilled & sliced, pecan-wood smoked ham & Swiss cheese grilled on rustic Tuscan bread
LUNCH BOWLS
Johnny Cash BOWL
Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.
Hipster Lunch Bowl (Vegan/Gluten Free)
Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot, Scallions & Toasted Sesame Seeds with a side of Hummus and Balsamic Dressing. Served in a bowl over a bed of Mixed Greens and Quinoa.
Mediterranean Bowl - Lunch (Vegetarian)
Marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze and served with a side of fresh pesto. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.
Bibimbap BOWL - Lunch
Sautéed mushrooms, red onion, carrot, roasted red peppers and spinach with fresh cucumber & avocado and a sunny side up egg, topped with scallion, sesame seeds & a side of smoky-spicy chipotle sauce. Served in a bowl, over a bed of mixed greens and quinoa.
Build Your Own Lunch Bowl - Starting w/ Greens & Quinoa
Starting with a base of mixed greens and quinoa, add your favorite toppings and sides of dressing/sauces!
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and a side of creamy Caesar dressing with homemade croutons - A classic!
Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese and Greek dressing with homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)
Hipster Salad
Mixed greens with Avocado, roasted red pepper, red onion, shredded carrot, scallions and toasted sesame seeds with sides of Hummus, & Balsamic dressing and home made croutons. VEGAN - (To Make Gluten Free Remove Croutons)
Johnny Cash SALAD
Grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, roasted corn, red onion, roasted red pepper, shredded carrot & scallion with sides of ranch dressing and smokey chipotle sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens with marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh greens, shaved Parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing and homemade croutons. (Vegetarian)
Build Your Own Salad w/ Mixed Greens
Starting with a bed of mixed greens, add your favorite toppings and side of dressing.
Miss Vickie's Chips
SOUP of the Day with Bread or Crackers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Breakfast ALL DAY!
493 Main Street, Groton, MA 01450