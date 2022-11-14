Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bloomington Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8301 Normandale Blvd,

Bloomington, MN 55437

Popular Items

Bloomington Jefferson Juicy
The Melt
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Kids Menu

Served With Juice, Milk, Chocolate Milk Or A Fountain Soda With A Side Of Strawberry Applesauce Or Seasoned Fries.

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Noodles Red Sauce

$6.99

Kid Noodles Butter Sauce

$6.99

Snacks

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Handhelds

Walleye Sand

Walleye Sand

$16.00
Brisket Mac Stack

Brisket Mac Stack

$16.00

Steak Philly

$16.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.00

Flattop

The 8301

The 8301

$14.00
Bloomington Jefferson Juicy

Bloomington Jefferson Juicy

$16.00
The Melt

The Melt

$15.00
The Scorcher

The Scorcher

$14.00
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$14.00
Plain Cheeseburger

Plain Cheeseburger

$14.00

Plates

Smokehouse Mac

Smokehouse Mac

$18.00
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Garden

Strawberry Chicken

Strawberry Chicken

$15.00
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

A La Carte Sides

Extra Dressings

$0.49

Extra Sauces

$0.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kettle Chips Side

$4.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
American grill featuring Minnesota comfort foods in a casual comfortable surrounding.

8301 Normandale Blvd,, Bloomington, MN 55437

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

