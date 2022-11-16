Main picView gallery

Blue Bear Bakery & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

622 3 Mile Road

Racine, WI 53402

Order Again

Popular Items

Keto Whole Hog Pizza
Corn Bread (gluten-free, 4-pack)
Grass Fed Beef Chili

Bakery & Pastries (4 packs)

Morning Buns (4-pack)

$16.00

Pecan Rolls (4-pack)

$18.00

Chocolate Filled Croissants (4-pack)

$15.00

Corn Bread (gluten-free, 4-pack)

$14.00

Cheese Filled Croissants (4-pack)

$15.00

Cherry Filled Croissants (4-pack)

$15.00

Coffee Cake (whole)

$12.00

Apple Cider Donuts (gf & vegan) (6 Pack)

$12.00

Bars (4 packs)

Lemon Bars (gluten-free, 4-pack)

$16.00

Fudge Brownies (gluten-free, 4-pack)

$17.00

Vanilla Cheesecake (gluten-free, 4-pack)

$18.00

Turtle Cheesecake (gluten-free, 4-pack)

$22.00

Breads

French Loaf

$3.50

Keto Bread Loaf

$24.00

Marble Rye Loaf

$4.75

Sour Dough Loaf

$5.00

Wheat Loaf

$3.75

Cookies (6 packs)

Iced Sugar Cookies (gluten-free & vegan)

$20.00

Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

$20.00

Entrees & Flatbread Pizzas

Keto Whole Hog Pizza

$22.00

Keto Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Veggie Lasagna (gluten-free, vegan)

$18.00

Meat Lasagna (gluten-free)

$15.00

Whole Hog Flatbread

$15.00

Chorizo & Cotija Flatbread

$15.00

Roasted Veggie (Vegan)

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Onion Flatbread

$14.00

Keto Bakery (4 packs)

Blueberry Muffin

$13.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$18.00

Lemon Cookies

$12.00

Quiche & Pies

Tomato, Chard, Parmesan (4-pack)

$30.00

Ham & Cheddar (4-pack)

$30.00

Cherry Pies (4-pack)

$24.00

Blueberry Pies (4-pack)

$24.00

Soups (quarts - serves 4)

Broccoli Cheese

$15.00

Potato Gouda

$16.00

Tomato Basil

$14.00

Pork Chili Verde

$16.00

Chicken Vegetable

$16.00

Grass Fed Beef Chili

$20.00

Potatoes

Rosemary Red Potatoes- 2lbs

$17.98

Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes- 2lbs

$19.98

Parmesan Parsely Fingerling Potatoes- 2lb

$21.98

Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes- 2lbs

$21.98

Meats

Herb Roasted Turkey- 2 lbs

$33.98

Whole Turkey- 12-14lbs

$175.00

Berkshire Ham- 2lbs

$29.98

Turkey Gravy- 2bs

$17.98

Vegetables

Bacon Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$25.98

Garlic Roasted Cauliflower

$25.98

Roasted Root Vegetables

$23.98

Green Beans Almondine

$25.98

Stuffing & Grains

Sage & Apple Stuffing- 2lbs

$21.98

Traditional Holiday Stuffing- 2lbs

$19.98

Carr Valley Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$29.98

Quinoa Pilaf

$21.98

Desserts

Apple Pie 8"

$20.00

Apple Pie Gluten-Free 8"

$25.00

Turtle Cheesecake Squares (4pcs) GL-Free

$24.00

Salted Caramel Apple Pie 8"

$25.00

Salted Caramel Apple Pie Gluten-Free 8"

$30.00

Cherry Pie 8"

$20.00

Cherry Pie Gluten-Free 8"

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie 8"

$20.00

Pumpkin Pie Gluten-Free 8"

$25.00

Vegan Pumpkin Pie 8"

$21.00

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Squares (4pcs) GL-Free

$20.00

Rolls

Dozen Dinner Rolls

$7.00

Gluten-Free Corn Bread(4pcs)

$16.00

Keto Bread Slice (4pcs)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bakery & Catering

Location

622 3 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402

