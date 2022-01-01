  • Home
Corner House on the Lake

Corner House on the Lake 207 Gas Light Circle

380 Reviews

$$$$

207 Gas Light Cir

Racine, WI 53403

Order Again

Appetizers and Sides

(1) Add Shrimp

$4.00

(3) Add Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 Lamb APPETIZER

$40.00

1\2 Saut Mushrooms

$5.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$9.00

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.00

Bleu Cheese

$3.00

Bowl of soup side

$5.00

Combination Trio

$24.00

Shrimp De Jonche, Stuffed Mushrooms, Escargot

Escargot

$20.00

Cooked w shallots, garlic butter, wine and herbs

Extra Side

$3.00

French Fried Onions

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Vegi Plate

$7.00

Full Saut Mushrooms

$9.00

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Oysters

On half the shell (seasonal) 6 total

Pasta

$3.00

Potato Skins (6)

$12.00

Rice

$3.00

Saut onion

$3.00

Scallops (3)

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Shrimp De Jonghe APP

$21.00

Side salad

$3.00

Side soup

$3.00

STEAMED veggie platter

$18.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

stuffed with crab meat

(4) Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

4 Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops Seared & Sauted in Garlic Butter

Prime Rib

King Cut

$69.00

22oz

Regular Cut

$53.00

16oz

English Cut

$49.00

12oz

Queen Cut

$44.00

9oz

Steaks and chops

Petite Filet Mignon

$37.00

topped w onion strings and mushrooms

King Filet Mignon

$69.00

12oz w mushrooms and onions

Strip Steak

$44.00

14 oz w mushrooms and onions

New York Strip Sirloin

$51.00

over a pound w mushrooms and onion strings

Berkshire Pork Chop

$39.00

16oz grass fed Berkshire

Chopped Steak

$24.00

prime of beef with mushrooms and onions

Tomahawk

$84.00

28oz Bone in Ribeye

Skillet Steak

$40.00

6oz filet breaded over lyonaise potaoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms, aju

Porterhouse

$79.00

Adult Hamburger

$22.00

Full Rack Lamb

$67.00

1/2 Rack Lamb

$54.00

Petite Filet with (2) Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$51.00

6oz petite filet served with 2 sea scallops seared in garlic butter.

Seafood

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$140.00Out of stock

Fettuccine with Shrimp and Broccoli

$36.00

Mornay Sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00

served with cocktail sauce

Lobster tail 1lb

$139.00

Lobster tail Medium

$99.00

Lobster Tail Petite

$55.00

Orange Roughy

$34.00

Salmon Steak

$42.00

bearnaise sauce

Scallops (3)

$24.00Out of stock

Scrod

$30.00

Shrimp DE Jonghe

$29.00

in garlic butter sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00Out of stock

stuffed with crab meat

Walleyed Pike

$38.00

from norther waters

Whitefish

$36.00

Broiled Maitre d'Hotel

Specialty Foods

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$30.00

Breast of Vesuvio

$38.00

sauteed in wine sauce,garlic,oregano,Roman Potatoes, hint of lemon

Chicken Almondine

$26.00

2 3oz cicken breasts eggwahsed and topped with almonds with brandy cherry sauceover rice pilaf

Chicken Breast

$30.00

sauteed in wine sauce on a bed of rice pilaf

Chicken Dijonaise

$30.00

creamy dijon sauce

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

sauteed with marsala wine and mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$33.00

w spaghetti sauteed in tomato sauce topped with motzerella cheese

Chicken Vesuvio

$41.00

BONE IN sauteed in wine sauce,garlic,oregano,Roman Potatoes, hint of lemon

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

creamy style

Filet Tips

$27.00

w noodles or rice

Full slab BBQ Ribs

$40.00

Greek Chicken

$29.00

Grecian style lemon and oregano served on rice pilaf

Roast Duck

$32.00

one half, served over rice pilaf

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

6oz filet open faced w onion strings and aju

Veal

Veal Francaise

$41.00

sauteed in Lemon butter sauce

Veal Marsala

$39.00

sauteed in marsala wine sauce and sliced mushrooms

Veal Oscar

$43.00

crab meat, asparagus w bearnaise sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$43.00

w spaghetti sauteed in tomato sauce topped with motzerella cheese

Veal Siciliano

$43.00

Italian bread crumbs, sauteed green peppers,onions, mushrooms

Weiner Schnitzel

$41.00

Lemon slice, breaded veal cutlet

Friday Special's

Friday Cod

$26.00

Friday Perch

$29.00

Friday Frog Legs

$34.00

Friday 6oz Lobster

$49.00

Saturday Special's

#1. Petite Filet +6oz Lobster

$79.00

#1. Queen Prime +6oz lobster

$84.00

#2. King Filet +10-12oz Lobster

$144.00

#2. Regular Prime +10-12oz Lobster

$139.00

#3. King Prime +16 oz Lobster add $5 per oz

$199.00

#3. Porter House 16 oz Lobster add $5 per oz

$199.00

#4. Tomahawk and 16oz Lobster for 2

$209.00

#5 Chef Special

$75.00Out of stock

Market Menu

Crab 22-24oz

$140.00Out of stock

1/2 Crab legs

$70.00Out of stock

Small Lobster/Queen Prime

$89.00

Small Lobster/English prime

$94.00

Small Lobster/Regular Prime

$98.00

Small Lobster/King Prime

$114.00

Small Lobster/ Petite Filet

$87.00

Small Lobster/King Filet

$113.00

Med Lobster/Queen Prime

$133.00

Med Lobster/English Prime

$138.00

Med Lobster/ Regular prime

$142.00

Med Lobster/King Prime

$158.00

Med Lobster/Petite filet

$131.00

Med Lobster/ King Filet

$158.00

Large Lobster/Queen Prime

$173.00

Large Lobster/English Prime

$178.00

Large Lobster/Regular Prime

$182.00

Large Lobster /King Prime

$198.00

Large Lobster/ Petite Filet

$171.00

Large Lobster/King Filet

$198.00

Salads

Athenian salad Small

$10.00

lettuce, onion,tomato,celery,green peppers,feta cheese, anchovies

Athenian salad Large

$15.00

lettuce, onion,tomato,celery,green peppers,feta cheese, anchovies

Ceasar Salad Small

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Anchovies, cruotons, parmesan cheese

Ceasar Salad Large

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Anchovies, cruotons, parmesan cheese

Desserts

Apple Pie

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Temptation

$10.00

Coppa 3 Chocolate

$10.00

Creme Brule

$10.00

Fire Ball Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Grasshopper Pie

$10.00

Key Lime

$10.00

Limoncello Flute

$11.00

NY Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin pie Cheese Cake

$8.00

Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Tiramisu Lady Fingers

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese w fries

$7.00

Kids Hamburger w fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger w fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken tenders w fries

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti w meatballs

$11.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Specker Root Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Club soda

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

San Pellegrino Water

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Diet Tonic

$2.50

Cocktails Specialty

Amaretto Stone Sour

$9.50

Avalanche

$12.00

44North vodka & sour soda

Monroe

$12.00

Grey Goose Cherry and Cola

Black UKRAINIAN

$12.00

Blind UKRAINIAN

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Van Winkle

$20.00

Cherry Moon

$12.00

Grey Goose Cherry amd sweet soda

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

DragonBerry

$12.00

Bacardi Dragonberry and lemonade

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Green Goddess

$12.00

Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, orange juice,sweet soda

Greyhound

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Long island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Dark and light rum, pineapple juice, grenadine and sour mix

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mule

$9.50

Negroni

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rabbit

$8.50

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salty Black Ukrainian

$12.00

Caramel Vodka, Kahula and Cream

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sangria

$12.00

Cabernet, Apple Vodka,Cranberry, pineapple, grenadine,sweet soda

Screwdriver

$8.00

BENNY WALBANGER

$12.00

Korbel, Cointreau and lemon juice

Stinger

$8.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

White Ukrainian

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Martini's

Appletini

$9.00

apple vodka, apple pucker

Cha cha

$9.00

Expresso vodka and rumchata

Chocolate

$9.00

Chocolate vodka,chocolate liqueur, cream

Cosmo

$9.00

original rasp or pomegranite

Expresso

$9.00

expresso vodka, kahlua and cream

Georgia Peach

$9.00

malibu,peach schnapps, ginger ale

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Citron Vodka, Triple sec, sweet and sour

Old Blue eyes

$9.00

cirton vodka,blue curaco,lemon twist

Pomegranate

$9.00

vodka and pomegranate liqueur

Salted Caramel

$9.00

Rumchata, caramel vodka salted rim

The Dean

$9.00

Vodka, olive juice w bleu cheese stuffed olive

French Martini

$9.00

icecream drinks

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Brandy ICE Alexander

$14.00

Pink Squirrel

$13.00

Golden Caddilac

$13.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Grasshopper ICE

$13.00

TAP BEERS

BLUE MOON

$7.00

GUINESS

$9.00

HACKER

$7.00

LAKE RIVER WEST

$7.00

LAKE IPA

$8.00

Mud Puppy Porter

$8.00

SPOTTED COW

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00

New Glarus October Feast

$8.00

Leinenkugals Toasted BOCK

$8.00

Terrapin IPA

$8.00

Domestic Beer

Miller lite

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

High Life

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Craft and import

All Day IPA

$7.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Bass

$8.00

Beck's

$7.00

Bourbon Barrel Ale

$7.00

Ciderboys Staw Magic

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Hacker

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Killian Red

$8.00Out of stock

Lagunitas

$7.00

Laquintas IPA

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Molson

$8.00

NG Fat Squirrel

$6.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$8.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzers

WC Black Cherry

$6.00

WC Lime

$6.00

WC Mango

$6.00

WC Raspberry

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beer/Wine

Clausthaler

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Heineken ZERO

$6.00

O'Douls Amber

$5.00

FRE Chardonnay

$8.00

FRE Merlot

$8.00

Bourbon

1792

$9.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

High West

$9.00

Jefferson Reserve

$9.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Russel Reserve

$8.00Out of stock

Well bourbon

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Van Winlke

$20.00Out of stock

Red Cabin

$9.00

Border Bourbon

$11.00

Calumet Farm

$11.00

Brandy

Well Brandy

$6.00

Korbel

$7.00

J Bavet

$7.00

Cherry Brandy

$6.00

Apricot Brandy

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Cognac

Remy Martin

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$8.00Out of stock

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Bacardi Razz

$8.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00

Bacardi grapefruit

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan Private

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Belvenie 12yr

$9.00

Belvenie 15yr

$11.00

Belvenie 17yr

$13.00

Belvinie 21yr

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$8.00

Cutty Stark

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$11.00

Glenlivet Double Oak

$11.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Jonnie Walker BLUE

$40.00

Jonnie Walker Gold

$9.00

Jonnie Walker Swing

$11.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito

$8.00

Tanqueray Sterling

$8.00

3 Olives Chocolate

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Mandrin

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Firefly

$8.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose Melon

$8.00

Grey Goose Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Jeremiah Weed

$8.00

Kettle One Citron

$8.00

Kettle One Cucumber/Mint

$8.00

Kettle One Grapefruit/Rose

$8.00

Kettle One Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Caramel

$8.00

Stoli Citron

$8.00

Stoli Rasp

$8.00

Van Goh Expresso

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bush Mills 10yr

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Early Times

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

High West

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$8.00

Pendelton

$10.00

Red Breast 12 yr

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Amarula

$6.00

Apple Schnapps

$6.00

B&B

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cherry Dr

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme de Menthe

$6.00

DR

$5.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fireball shot

$4.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

PAMA Pomegranate

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumchata lemon

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Strawberry Schnapps

$6.00

Tia Maria

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

House Wine/GLASS

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Premium

$10.00

Butter Chardonnay Premium

$10.00

House Cabernet 903

$8.00

House Chardonnay 901

$8.00

House Malbec 911

$9.00

House Lambrusco 913

$8.00

House Shiraz 905

$9.00

House Pinot Noir 904

$8.00

House Merlot 902

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House White Zin 912

$8.00

House Riesling 907

$9.00

House Moscato 908

$9.00

House Red Zin 914

$9.00

Kendall J Cab 910

$9.00

Kendall J Chard 909

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc 906

$9.00

House Chianti 915

$8.00

Pessimist Red Blend Premium

$10.00

Meiomi Pino Noir Premium

$10.00

314

House BOTTLES

Butter Chardonnay Bottle Premium

$44.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Premium

$44.00

901 Chardonnay

$32.00

902 Merlot

$32.00

903 House Cab

$32.00

904 House Pinot Grigio

$32.00

904 House Pinot Noir

$32.00

905 House Shiraz

$36.00

906 House Sauv Blanc

$36.00

907 House Reisling

$36.00

908 House Moscato

$36.00

909 Kendal J Chard

$36.00

910 Kendal J Cab

$36.00

911 House Malbec

$36.00

912 House White Zin

$32.00

913 House Lambrusco

$32.00

914 House Red Zin

$36.00

915 House Chainti

$32.00

Pessimist Red Blend Premium

$44.00

Meiomi Pino Noir Premium

$44.00

Pessimist Red Blend Premium (Copy)

$44.00

Red Bottles

301 QSS Rare Red

$60.00

302 Joel Gott Palisades

$60.00

303 Pessimest

$60.00

304 il Fauno

$70.00

306 Taken

$100.00Out of stock

307 Neyers (Left Bank)

$100.00

308 The Prisoner

$100.00

309 Trinchero Forte

$200.00

315 Seven Deadly zins

$40.00

401 Silver Oak

$180.00

402 Justin Cab

$80.00

403 Chateau Ste. Michelle

$60.00

404 Nickel & Nickel

$225.00

405 Duckhorn

$125.00

406 Shafer Cabernet

$200.00

407 Cakebread

$150.00

408 Robert Mondavi Cab

$80.00

409 Stag's Leap (artemis)

$180.00

412 Hourglass Cabernet

$292.00

413 Caymus

$160.00

414 Daou

$44.00

415 Far Niente

$260.00

416 Heitz Marthas Cabernet

$485.00

701 Matanzas Creek

$60.00

702 Frogs Leap(Rutherford)

$90.00

703 Kenwood

$60.00

704 Raymond Merlot

$60.00

705 Kendal J Merlot

$40.00

706 Toad Hallow

$60.00

White Bottles

101 Rombauer

$85.00

102 Far Niente

$105.00

103 Ferrari Carano

$44.00

104 Jordan

$72.00

105 Meiomi Chardonnay

$32.00

106 Folie A Deux

$44.00

201 Kim Crawford

$48.00

202 Justin

$60.00

203 Pomelo

$44.00

204 Portillo

$32.00

205 Tre Fratelli

$36.00Out of stock

206 Chateau Ste Michelle

$48.00

801 Elovan Rose

$35.00

Napa Cellars

$40.00Out of stock

107 Butter Chardonnay

$44.00

Champagne/sparkling wine

501 Dom Perignon

$325.00Out of stock

502 Perrier Jovuet

$180.00

503 Chloe Prosecco

$32.00

505 Chandon Brut (split)

$12.00

504 LoDuca Moscato d'Asti

$40.00

506 Veuvee Clicquot Brut

$150.00

Lunetta Prosecco(split)

$10.00

507 Taittinger

$140.00Out of stock

BEN's Picks

601 The Butcher Red Blend

$40.00

602 Murphy Goode

$45.00

603 Seghesio Zinfandal

$45.00

604 Louis Martini Cabernet

$90.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

Cream Sherry

Cream Sherry

$9.00

Service/Split Fee

Cake Cutting Fee 1-9people

$10.00

Cake Fee 10-19people

$15.00

Cake Fee 20+people

$20.00

Split Entrée Fee

$5.00

Reservation Fee

$100.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Cake Fee 50ppl

$50.00

Appetizer Fee

$100.00

Banquet Fee

Appetizer Fee

$100.00

Cake Cutting Fee 50PPL

$50.00

Decorating Fee

$250.00

Deposit

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 Gas Light Cir, Racine, WI 53403

Directions

Gallery
Corner House on the Lake image
Corner House on the Lake image

