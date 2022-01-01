Corner House on the Lake 207 Gas Light Circle
380 Reviews
$$$$
207 Gas Light Cir
Racine, WI 53403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers and Sides
(1) Add Shrimp
(3) Add Shrimp
1/2 Lamb APPETIZER
1\2 Saut Mushrooms
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Baked French Onion Soup
Bleu Cheese
Bowl of soup side
Combination Trio
Shrimp De Jonche, Stuffed Mushrooms, Escargot
Escargot
Cooked w shallots, garlic butter, wine and herbs
Extra Side
French Fried Onions
Fried Calamari
Fried Vegi Plate
Full Saut Mushrooms
Loaf of Bread
Oysters
On half the shell (seasonal) 6 total
Pasta
Potato Skins (6)
Rice
Saut onion
Scallops (3)
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp De Jonghe APP
Side salad
Side soup
STEAMED veggie platter
Stuffed Mushrooms
stuffed with crab meat
(4) Bacon Wrapped Scallops
4 Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops Seared & Sauted in Garlic Butter
Steaks and chops
Petite Filet Mignon
topped w onion strings and mushrooms
King Filet Mignon
12oz w mushrooms and onions
Strip Steak
14 oz w mushrooms and onions
New York Strip Sirloin
over a pound w mushrooms and onion strings
Berkshire Pork Chop
16oz grass fed Berkshire
Chopped Steak
prime of beef with mushrooms and onions
Tomahawk
28oz Bone in Ribeye
Skillet Steak
6oz filet breaded over lyonaise potaoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms, aju
Porterhouse
Adult Hamburger
Full Rack Lamb
1/2 Rack Lamb
Petite Filet with (2) Bacon Wrapped Scallops
6oz petite filet served with 2 sea scallops seared in garlic butter.
Seafood
Alaskan King Crab Legs
Fettuccine with Shrimp and Broccoli
Mornay Sauce
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
served with cocktail sauce
Lobster tail 1lb
Lobster tail Medium
Lobster Tail Petite
Orange Roughy
Salmon Steak
bearnaise sauce
Scallops (3)
Scrod
Shrimp DE Jonghe
in garlic butter sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
stuffed with crab meat
Walleyed Pike
from norther waters
Whitefish
Broiled Maitre d'Hotel
Specialty Foods
1/2 BBQ Ribs
Breast of Vesuvio
sauteed in wine sauce,garlic,oregano,Roman Potatoes, hint of lemon
Chicken Almondine
2 3oz cicken breasts eggwahsed and topped with almonds with brandy cherry sauceover rice pilaf
Chicken Breast
sauteed in wine sauce on a bed of rice pilaf
Chicken Dijonaise
creamy dijon sauce
Chicken Marsala
sauteed with marsala wine and mushrooms
Chicken Parmigiana
w spaghetti sauteed in tomato sauce topped with motzerella cheese
Chicken Vesuvio
BONE IN sauteed in wine sauce,garlic,oregano,Roman Potatoes, hint of lemon
Fettuccine Alfredo
creamy style
Filet Tips
w noodles or rice
Full slab BBQ Ribs
Greek Chicken
Grecian style lemon and oregano served on rice pilaf
Roast Duck
one half, served over rice pilaf
Steak Sandwich
6oz filet open faced w onion strings and aju
Veal
Veal Francaise
sauteed in Lemon butter sauce
Veal Marsala
sauteed in marsala wine sauce and sliced mushrooms
Veal Oscar
crab meat, asparagus w bearnaise sauce
Veal Parmigiana
w spaghetti sauteed in tomato sauce topped with motzerella cheese
Veal Siciliano
Italian bread crumbs, sauteed green peppers,onions, mushrooms
Weiner Schnitzel
Lemon slice, breaded veal cutlet
Saturday Special's
#1. Petite Filet +6oz Lobster
#1. Queen Prime +6oz lobster
#2. King Filet +10-12oz Lobster
#2. Regular Prime +10-12oz Lobster
#3. King Prime +16 oz Lobster add $5 per oz
#3. Porter House 16 oz Lobster add $5 per oz
#4. Tomahawk and 16oz Lobster for 2
#5 Chef Special
Market Menu
Crab 22-24oz
1/2 Crab legs
Small Lobster/Queen Prime
Small Lobster/English prime
Small Lobster/Regular Prime
Small Lobster/King Prime
Small Lobster/ Petite Filet
Small Lobster/King Filet
Med Lobster/Queen Prime
Med Lobster/English Prime
Med Lobster/ Regular prime
Med Lobster/King Prime
Med Lobster/Petite filet
Med Lobster/ King Filet
Large Lobster/Queen Prime
Large Lobster/English Prime
Large Lobster/Regular Prime
Large Lobster /King Prime
Large Lobster/ Petite Filet
Large Lobster/King Filet
Salads
Athenian salad Small
lettuce, onion,tomato,celery,green peppers,feta cheese, anchovies
Athenian salad Large
lettuce, onion,tomato,celery,green peppers,feta cheese, anchovies
Ceasar Salad Small
Romaine Lettuce, Anchovies, cruotons, parmesan cheese
Ceasar Salad Large
Romaine Lettuce, Anchovies, cruotons, parmesan cheese
Desserts
Apple Pie
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Sundae
Chocolate Temptation
Coppa 3 Chocolate
Creme Brule
Fire Ball Pumpkin Pie
Grasshopper Pie
Key Lime
Limoncello Flute
NY Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Pumpkin pie Cheese Cake
Rainbow Sherbert
Root Beer Float
Spumoni
Tiramisu Lady Fingers
Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Soda/Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Squirt
Specker Root Beer
Tonic
Club soda
Ginger ale
San Pellegrino Water
Lemonade
Cranberry
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Kiddie Cocktail
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Coffee
Milk
Hot Tea
Diet Tonic
Cocktails Specialty
Amaretto Stone Sour
Avalanche
44North vodka & sour soda
Monroe
Grey Goose Cherry and Cola
Black UKRAINIAN
Blind UKRAINIAN
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Van Winkle
Cherry Moon
Grey Goose Cherry amd sweet soda
Colorado Bulldog
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Shirley
DragonBerry
Bacardi Dragonberry and lemonade
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Green Goddess
Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, orange juice,sweet soda
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Long island
Mai Tai
Dark and light rum, pineapple juice, grenadine and sour mix
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mule
Negroni
Pina Colada
Rabbit
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Black Ukrainian
Caramel Vodka, Kahula and Cream
Salty Dog
Sangria
Cabernet, Apple Vodka,Cranberry, pineapple, grenadine,sweet soda
Screwdriver
BENNY WALBANGER
Korbel, Cointreau and lemon juice
Stinger
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
White Ukrainian
Side Car
Side Car
Martini's
Appletini
apple vodka, apple pucker
Cha cha
Expresso vodka and rumchata
Chocolate
Chocolate vodka,chocolate liqueur, cream
Cosmo
original rasp or pomegranite
Expresso
expresso vodka, kahlua and cream
Georgia Peach
malibu,peach schnapps, ginger ale
Lemon Drop
Citron Vodka, Triple sec, sweet and sour
Old Blue eyes
cirton vodka,blue curaco,lemon twist
Pomegranate
vodka and pomegranate liqueur
Salted Caramel
Rumchata, caramel vodka salted rim
The Dean
Vodka, olive juice w bleu cheese stuffed olive
French Martini
icecream drinks
TAP BEERS
Domestic Beer
Craft and import
Non Alcoholic Beer/Wine
Bourbon
1792
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
High West
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Russel Reserve
Well bourbon
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Woodford Reserve
Van Winlke
Red Cabin
Border Bourbon
Calumet Farm
Brandy
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Well Scotch
Belvenie 12yr
Belvenie 15yr
Belvenie 17yr
Belvinie 21yr
Chivas Regal 12Yr
Cutty Stark
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 18yr
Glenlivet Double Oak
Glenmorangie
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jonnie Walker BLUE
Jonnie Walker Gold
Jonnie Walker Swing
Laphroaig 10yr
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolute
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Tito
Tanqueray Sterling
3 Olives Chocolate
Absolute Citron
Absolute Mandrin
Belvedere
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose Cherry
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Melon
Grey Goose Orange
Grey Goose Pear
Jeremiah Weed
Kettle One Citron
Kettle One Cucumber/Mint
Kettle One Grapefruit/Rose
Kettle One Orange
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stoli blueberry
Stoli Caramel
Stoli Citron
Stoli Rasp
Van Goh Expresso
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Bush Mills 10yr
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Early Times
Gentleman Jack
High West
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Pendelton
Red Breast 12 yr
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern comfort
Wild Turkey
Yukon Jack
Cordials/Liqueurs
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amarula
Apple Schnapps
B&B
Baileys
Blackberry Brandy
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Chambord
Cherry Dr
Cointreau
Creme de Menthe
DR
Drambuie
Fireball shot
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
PAMA Pomegranate
Rumchata
Rumchata lemon
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Sloe Gin
Strawberry Schnapps
Tia Maria
Tuaca
House Wine/GLASS
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Premium
Butter Chardonnay Premium
House Cabernet 903
House Chardonnay 901
House Malbec 911
House Lambrusco 913
House Shiraz 905
House Pinot Noir 904
House Merlot 902
House Pinot Grigio
House White Zin 912
House Riesling 907
House Moscato 908
House Red Zin 914
Kendall J Cab 910
Kendall J Chard 909
Sauvignon Blanc 906
House Chianti 915
Pessimist Red Blend Premium
Meiomi Pino Noir Premium
314
House BOTTLES
Butter Chardonnay Bottle Premium
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Premium
901 Chardonnay
902 Merlot
903 House Cab
904 House Pinot Grigio
904 House Pinot Noir
905 House Shiraz
906 House Sauv Blanc
907 House Reisling
908 House Moscato
909 Kendal J Chard
910 Kendal J Cab
911 House Malbec
912 House White Zin
913 House Lambrusco
914 House Red Zin
915 House Chainti
Pessimist Red Blend Premium
Meiomi Pino Noir Premium
Pessimist Red Blend Premium (Copy)
Red Bottles
301 QSS Rare Red
302 Joel Gott Palisades
303 Pessimest
304 il Fauno
306 Taken
307 Neyers (Left Bank)
308 The Prisoner
309 Trinchero Forte
315 Seven Deadly zins
401 Silver Oak
402 Justin Cab
403 Chateau Ste. Michelle
404 Nickel & Nickel
405 Duckhorn
406 Shafer Cabernet
407 Cakebread
408 Robert Mondavi Cab
409 Stag's Leap (artemis)
412 Hourglass Cabernet
413 Caymus
414 Daou
415 Far Niente
416 Heitz Marthas Cabernet
701 Matanzas Creek
702 Frogs Leap(Rutherford)
703 Kenwood
704 Raymond Merlot
705 Kendal J Merlot
706 Toad Hallow
White Bottles
101 Rombauer
102 Far Niente
103 Ferrari Carano
104 Jordan
105 Meiomi Chardonnay
106 Folie A Deux
201 Kim Crawford
202 Justin
203 Pomelo
204 Portillo
205 Tre Fratelli
206 Chateau Ste Michelle
801 Elovan Rose
Napa Cellars
107 Butter Chardonnay
Champagne/sparkling wine
BEN's Picks
Cream Sherry
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
207 Gas Light Cir, Racine, WI 53403