- Home
- /
- Needham Heights
- /
- Blue on Highland - Needham 2022 - 882 Highland Avenue
Blue on Highland - Needham 2022 882 Highland Avenue
No reviews yet
882 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02494
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Parmesan Fries
Hand cut fries | truffle-chive dipping sauce Vegan Available
Tuna Tartare
Avocado | cucumbers | spicy mayo | honey wasabi | soy | crispy wontons
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly fried florets | house made buffalo | blue cheese dressing
Crispy Calamari
Rhode Island style | hot cherry peppers | basil aioli
Shrimp Crostini
Grilled ciabatta toast | sautéed shrimp| tomatoes | scampi sauce
Chicken Wings
Bone-in | buffalo | chipotle bbq | sweet Thai chili | lemon pepper dry rub | or naked
Vegetable Eggrolls
Chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Sesame risotto | sweet Thai chili sauce | soy reduction
Lamb Lollipops
Mixed greens | balsamic reduction
Blue Nachos
Black bean corn salsa | queso | jack cheddar | braised short ribs | aji amarillo sauce
P.E.I Mussels
Tomatoes | chili flakes | white wine sauce | toasted crostini
Fish Tacos
Fresh fried haddock | mango salsa | slaw | aji amarillo sauce | flour tortillas
Slider App
Carnita Tacos
Chicken Taco Special
Biria Tacos
Tuna Tacos
Salads & Bowls
Arugula
Shaved parmesan | lemon white balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine | garlic croutons | shaved parmesan | house made Caesar dressing
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens | gala apples | dried cranberries | blue cheese crumbles | frosted pecans | apple cider vinaigrette
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens | roasted red & yellow beets | candied walnuts | Vermont creamery goat cheese | champagne vinaigrette
Chicken Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine | grilled chicken | avocado | blue cheese crumble | bacon | tomato | crumbled eggs | champagne vinaigrette
Thai Steak Salad
Crispy romaine | sirloin tips | Udon noodles | avocado | mandarin oranges | shredded cabbage | roasted peanuts | shredded carrots | spicy Thai peanut dressing
Chicken Avocado Bowl
Crisp romaine | Southwest chicken | quinoa | black bean corn salsa | red cabbage | red & yellow peppers | chick peas | cotija cheese | cilantro aioli
Mediterrean Bowl
Baby spinach | quinoa | cucumbers | tomatoes | roasted artichokes | chick peas | Kalamata olives | avocado | feta | creamy Greek
Large Mixed Green
Mixed greens | tomatoes | cucumbers | carrots | garlic croutons | balsamic vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Salad
Taco Bowl
Entrée
Grilled Salmon
8oz North Atlantic farm raised | zucchini noodles | chick peas | shaved carrots | cherry tomatoes | basil aioli
Pan Seared Atlantic Sea Scallop Entree
U-10 Dry Scallops | lemon butter | sauté spinach | parmesan risotto
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded pan fried chicken cutlet | lemon butter sauce | arugula | sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes | chipped parmesan cheese | parmesan risotto
Chicken Parmesan
Pan fried chicken cutlet | sweet marinara | mozzarella | fresh rigatoni tossed in a buttery cheese sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken scaloppini | capers | lemon butter sauce | fresh fiori pasta
Turkey Tips
12oz Marinated turkey tenders | garlicy broccoli | sweet potato fries
NY Strip
12oz Prime NY Strip | garlic butter | garlicy broccoli | sweet potato mashed
Steak Tips
12oz Sirloin tips | Bourbon glazed | green beans | red skin garlic mashed
Braised Short Rib
8oz Beef chuck | red shin garlic mashed | roasted brussels | red zinfandel demi glaze
Prime Rib Queen 12oz
16 Hour slow roasted Rib Roast | served rare to med rare | garlicy broccoli | baby potatoes | horseradish sour cream | aujus Friday and Saturday Only.
Prime Rib King 16oz
16 Hour slow roasted Rib Roast | served rare to med rare | garlicy broccoli | baby potatoes | horseradish sour cream | aujus Friday and Saturday Only.
Hot Honey Chicken Dinner
Duck Special
Burgers
Cheeseburger
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries
Hamburger
lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries
Vermonter
Cabot Vermont cheddar | Applewood smoked bacon | caramelized onions | maple mayo | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | hand cut fries
Black and Blue
Cajun spices | chunky blue cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries
Highlander
Cabot Vermont cheddar | braised short rib | crispy onion strings | red wine demi | fresh cut fries
Turkey Burger
Havardi cheese | fresh cut fries
Impossible Burger (Vegan)
Lettuce | tomato | pickle | potato roll | fresh cut fries
Veggie Burger
Swiss cheese | sweet potato fries
Sides
Side Garlic Broccoli
Garlic | oil
Side Grilled Asparagus
Grilled | sea salt
Side Brussels Sprouts
Olive oil
Side Green Beans
Steamed
Side Sauteed Spinach
Baby spinach | garlic | oil
Side Garlic Mashed
Red skin garlic mashed | garlic butter
Side Sweet Mashed
Side Parmesan Risotto
Carnaroli rice | parmesan cheese
Side Pasta
Fresh pasta | marinara | butter | cream sauce | or plain
Side French Fries
Fresh cut fries | sea salt
Side Parmesan Fries
Fresh cut fries | truffle chive dipping sauce
Side Sweet Fries
Thin cut | julienne | sea salt
Side Chive Fries
Sour cream and chive seasoning | ranch dipping sauce
Side Mixed Greens
Mixed greens | tomatoes | cucumbers | garlic croutons | balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine | garlic croutons | shaved parmesan | house made Caesar
Side Arugula Salad
Shaved parmesan | lemon white balsamic vinaigrette
Kids Menu
Kid Chicken Fingers & FF
Breaded chicken tenders | kids fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Thich sliced grilled toast | American cheese | kids fries
Kid Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni | mild yellow cheddar
Kid Grilled Chicken w/ Salad
Grilled chicken breast | garden or Caesar salad.
Kid Pasta
Fresh Rigatoni | marinara | butter | cream sauce | plain
Kid Cheese Pizza
Mini cheese pizza
Kids Mini Cheeseburgers
Two mini cheeseburgers | American cheese | kids fries
$ Kids Ice Cream
Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee | or lemon sorbet
Kids Meal Ice Cream
Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee | or lemon sorbet
Dessert Menu
Brownie Sundae
Homemade chocolate brownie | Richarson's Farm vanilla ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | caramel sauce drizzle | cherry
NY Cheesecake
NY Style cheesecake | fresh strawberries
Lemoncello Cake
Limoncello mascarpone layered | raspberry sauce
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Chocolate ganache | espresso creme anglaise
Chocolate Lava
Molten chocolate filling | raspberry sauce | powdered sugar | scoop of vanilla
Cannolis
Two crispy shells | ricotta filled | chocolate chips | powdered sugar
Feature Flavor Ice Cream
Refreshing Lemon
Dessert Platter
Slice of Limoncello cake | two cannoli | assorted mini cheesecake bites
Ice Cream
Richardson's Farm homemade | Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee
Coconut Cake
Bagga Donuts
Bread Pudding
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Sweet tomato sauce | whole milk mozzarella | flatbread crust
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground chuck | smoked bacon | chopped tomatoes | pickles | shredded lettuce | special sauce | jack cheddar
Sausage & Roni
Bianco & Sons sweet Italian sausage | pepperoni | sweet tomato sauce | whole milk mozzarella | sliced basil
Fig & Prosciutto
Sweet fig | prosciutto di parma | mozzarella | arugula | balsamic glaze
Pasta & Risotto
Risotto
Call for chefs selection
Frutti di Mare Ravioli
Lobster | shrimp | crab stuffed ravioli | heirloom cherry tomatoes | lobster sherry cream sauce
Mafalde Caprese
Fresh mafalde pasta | tomatoes | mozzarella pearls | basil | lemon white wine cream sauce
Rigatoni Bolonese
Fresh rigatoni | braised veal | beef | pork | traditional creamy meat sauce
Gnocchi
Potato and ricotta | mushrooms | pancetta | pesto cream sauce
Vegetable Risotto
Pasta with Clams
Shirts
Glasses
Hot Oil
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
882 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494