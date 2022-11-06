Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022 882 Highland Avenue

882 Highland Avenue

Needham, MA 02494

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Thai Steak Salad
Vermonter

Appetizer

Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries | truffle-chive dipping sauce Vegan Available

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Avocado | cucumbers | spicy mayo | honey wasabi | soy | crispy wontons

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Lightly fried florets | house made buffalo | blue cheese dressing

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Rhode Island style | hot cherry peppers | basil aioli

Shrimp Crostini

$16.00

Grilled ciabatta toast | sautéed shrimp| tomatoes | scampi sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bone-in | buffalo | chipotle bbq | sweet Thai chili | lemon pepper dry rub | or naked

Vegetable Eggrolls

$13.00

Chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$22.00

Sesame risotto | sweet Thai chili sauce | soy reduction

Lamb Lollipops

$21.00

Mixed greens | balsamic reduction

Blue Nachos

$16.00

Black bean corn salsa | queso | jack cheddar | braised short ribs | aji amarillo sauce

P.E.I Mussels

$15.00

Tomatoes | chili flakes | white wine sauce | toasted crostini

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh fried haddock | mango salsa | slaw | aji amarillo sauce | flour tortillas

Slider App

$12.00

Carnita Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Taco Special

$14.00Out of stock

Biria Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Salads & Bowls

Arugula

$12.00

Shaved parmesan | lemon white balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine | garlic croutons | shaved parmesan | house made Caesar dressing

Harvest Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens | gala apples | dried cranberries | blue cheese crumbles | frosted pecans | apple cider vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens | roasted red & yellow beets | candied walnuts | Vermont creamery goat cheese | champagne vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb Salad

$24.00

Crisp romaine | grilled chicken | avocado | blue cheese crumble | bacon | tomato | crumbled eggs | champagne vinaigrette

Thai Steak Salad

$27.00

Crispy romaine | sirloin tips | Udon noodles | avocado | mandarin oranges | shredded cabbage | roasted peanuts | shredded carrots | spicy Thai peanut dressing

Chicken Avocado Bowl

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$24.00

Crisp romaine | Southwest chicken | quinoa | black bean corn salsa | red cabbage | red & yellow peppers | chick peas | cotija cheese | cilantro aioli

Mediterrean Bowl

$20.00

Baby spinach | quinoa | cucumbers | tomatoes | roasted artichokes | chick peas | Kalamata olives | avocado | feta | creamy Greek

Large Mixed Green

$12.00

Mixed greens | tomatoes | cucumbers | carrots | garlic croutons | balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Salad

$24.00

Taco Bowl

$24.00

Entrée

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

8oz North Atlantic farm raised | zucchini noodles | chick peas | shaved carrots | cherry tomatoes | basil aioli

Pan Seared Atlantic Sea Scallop Entree

$38.00

U-10 Dry Scallops | lemon butter | sauté spinach | parmesan risotto

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Lightly breaded pan fried chicken cutlet | lemon butter sauce | arugula | sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes | chipped parmesan cheese | parmesan risotto

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Pan fried chicken cutlet | sweet marinara | mozzarella | fresh rigatoni tossed in a buttery cheese sauce

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Sautéed chicken scaloppini | capers | lemon butter sauce | fresh fiori pasta

Turkey Tips

$22.00

12oz Marinated turkey tenders | garlicy broccoli | sweet potato fries

NY Strip

$38.00

12oz Prime NY Strip | garlic butter | garlicy broccoli | sweet potato mashed

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$27.00

12oz Sirloin tips | Bourbon glazed | green beans | red skin garlic mashed

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

8oz Beef chuck | red shin garlic mashed | roasted brussels | red zinfandel demi glaze

Prime Rib Queen 12oz

$35.00Out of stock

16 Hour slow roasted Rib Roast | served rare to med rare | garlicy broccoli | baby potatoes | horseradish sour cream | aujus Friday and Saturday Only.

Prime Rib King 16oz

$45.00Out of stock

16 Hour slow roasted Rib Roast | served rare to med rare | garlicy broccoli | baby potatoes | horseradish sour cream | aujus Friday and Saturday Only.

Hot Honey Chicken Dinner

$21.00Out of stock

Duck Special

$24.00Out of stock

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$16.00

American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries

Hamburger

$15.50

lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries

Vermonter

$18.00

Cabot Vermont cheddar | Applewood smoked bacon | caramelized onions | maple mayo | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | hand cut fries

Black and Blue

$17.00

Cajun spices | chunky blue cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickles | brioche bun | fresh cut fries

Highlander

$20.00

Cabot Vermont cheddar | braised short rib | crispy onion strings | red wine demi | fresh cut fries

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Havardi cheese | fresh cut fries

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

$17.00

Lettuce | tomato | pickle | potato roll | fresh cut fries

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Swiss cheese | sweet potato fries

Sides

Side Garlic Broccoli

$6.00

Garlic | oil

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled | sea salt

Side Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Olive oil

Side Green Beans

$6.00

Steamed

Side Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Baby spinach | garlic | oil

Side Garlic Mashed

$6.00

Red skin garlic mashed | garlic butter

Side Sweet Mashed

$6.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Carnaroli rice | parmesan cheese

Side Pasta

$6.00

Fresh pasta | marinara | butter | cream sauce | or plain

Side French Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut fries | sea salt

Side Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries | truffle chive dipping sauce

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Thin cut | julienne | sea salt

Side Chive Fries

$6.00

Sour cream and chive seasoning | ranch dipping sauce

Side Mixed Greens

$5.00

Mixed greens | tomatoes | cucumbers | garlic croutons | balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine | garlic croutons | shaved parmesan | house made Caesar

Side Arugula Salad

$6.00

Shaved parmesan | lemon white balsamic vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers & FF

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders | kids fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Thich sliced grilled toast | American cheese | kids fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Elbow macaroni | mild yellow cheddar

Kid Grilled Chicken w/ Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast | garden or Caesar salad.

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Fresh Rigatoni | marinara | butter | cream sauce | plain

Kid Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mini cheese pizza

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$12.00

Two mini cheeseburgers | American cheese | kids fries

$ Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee | or lemon sorbet

Kids Meal Ice Cream

Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee | or lemon sorbet

Dessert Menu

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Homemade chocolate brownie | Richarson's Farm vanilla ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | caramel sauce drizzle | cherry

NY Cheesecake

$11.00

NY Style cheesecake | fresh strawberries

Lemoncello Cake

$11.00

Limoncello mascarpone layered | raspberry sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Chocolate ganache | espresso creme anglaise

Chocolate Lava

$11.00

Molten chocolate filling | raspberry sauce | powdered sugar | scoop of vanilla

Cannolis

$11.00

Two crispy shells | ricotta filled | chocolate chips | powdered sugar

Feature Flavor Ice Cream

$6.00

Refreshing Lemon

Dessert Platter

$24.00

Slice of Limoncello cake | two cannoli | assorted mini cheesecake bites

Ice Cream

$6.00

Richardson's Farm homemade | Vanilla | Chocolate | Coffee

Coconut Cake

$11.00

Bagga Donuts

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sweet tomato sauce | whole milk mozzarella | flatbread crust

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

Ground chuck | smoked bacon | chopped tomatoes | pickles | shredded lettuce | special sauce | jack cheddar

Sausage & Roni

$16.00

Bianco & Sons sweet Italian sausage | pepperoni | sweet tomato sauce | whole milk mozzarella | sliced basil

Fig & Prosciutto

$16.00

Sweet fig | prosciutto di parma | mozzarella | arugula | balsamic glaze

Pasta & Risotto

Risotto

$24.00

Call for chefs selection

Frutti di Mare Ravioli

$28.00

Lobster | shrimp | crab stuffed ravioli | heirloom cherry tomatoes | lobster sherry cream sauce

Mafalde Caprese

$24.00

Fresh mafalde pasta | tomatoes | mozzarella pearls | basil | lemon white wine cream sauce

Rigatoni Bolonese

$24.00

Fresh rigatoni | braised veal | beef | pork | traditional creamy meat sauce

Gnocchi

$22.00

Potato and ricotta | mushrooms | pancetta | pesto cream sauce

Vegetable Risotto

$20.00

Pasta with Clams

$28.00Out of stock

Shirts

Woman's Small

$23.00

Woman's Medium

$23.00

Woman's Large

$23.00

Men's Medium

$23.00

Men's Large

$23.00

Men's Extra Large

$23.00

Dry Fit White

$25.00

Dry Fit Blue

$25.00

Hat's

Blue Hat Box

$20.00

Blue Hat Oval

$20.00

Blue Hat Tail

$20.00

Blue Trucker

$20.00

Glasses

Blue Willy Beacher Glass

$5.00

Blue Wine Glass

$7.00

Lord Hobo Pint Glass

$5.00

Night Shift Pint Glass

$5.00

Jack's Abby Pint Glass

$5.00

Lawson's Pint Glass

$5.00

Bottles

Nantucket Bloody Mary Mix

$10.00

Blue Water Bottle Small

$5.00

Blue Water Bottle Large

$8.00

Hot Sauce

Peach Habanero

$6.99

Chilie De Arbol

$6.99

Ghost Pepper

$6.99

Hot Oil

Hot Oil

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

882 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494

Directions

