Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Blue Bird Cafe

1,252 Reviews

$

308 N Olympic Ave

Arlington, WA 98223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Combos

No.1

$9.35

No.2

$14.30

No.3

$13.20

No.4*

$16.50

No.5

$7.70

No.6*

$9.90

Banana Split Breakfast Bowl

$9.90

Meat Combos

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.70

Pork Loin Chops

$18.70

6oz Sirloin Steak

$25.30

10oz Rib Steak

$31.90

Burger Steak

$18.70

Hash

$14.30

Eggs Benedict

$15.40

Country Style Eggs Benedict

$15.40

Florentine Benedict

$15.40

Omelettes or Scrambles

Beef Taco Omelette

$14.65

Chili Omelette

$14.65

Denver Omelette

$15.12

Four Cheese Omelette

$15.12

Jerry Omelette

$17.60

Veggie Omelette

$15.40

Western Omelette

$14.65

Build A Omelette

$14.30

Breakfast Sides

Side of Potatoes

Side of Bacon

Side of Sausage

Ham Steak

$4.90

Side of Eggs

Side of Turkey Bacon

Side of Fruit

Side of Gravy

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.10

1pc Toast

$1.55

Side of Cottage Cheese

Toast (2)

$2.47

Muffin

$2.75

Biscuit

$2.47

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Side of Hash

3 Tomato Slices

$1.82

Peanut Butter

$0.38

Side of Avocado

$2.20

Sauteed Vegetables

Side Burger Steak

$9.85

Side Hot Cereal

$7.65

Side Whip Cream

$1.10

Side Yogurt

$3.30

Pancakes & Swedish

Pancake One

$6.32

Pancakes Two

$8.50

Pancakes Three

$10.72

Swedish One

$7.69

Swedish Two

$9.12

Swedish Three

$11.12

Meat and 1Egg

$4.95

Waffle

Waffle

$6.05

Meat and 1Egg

$4.95

Hashbrown And Egg

$4.95

French Toast

French Toast

Meat and 1Egg

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Bread Breakfast Sandwich

$13.20

Small Breakfast Sandwich

$10.45

Multiple Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$17.05

Monte Cristo

$12.10

Large No Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$9.62

Small No Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$7.42

Biscuits & Gravy

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$5.77

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.15

1/2 HB Sausage Gravy

$5.77

HB Sausage Gravy

$7.15

1/2 bg meal

$15.95

full bg meal

$18.15

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kid Cake & Egg & Meat

$5.50

Kids FT Egg & Meat

$5.50

Egg, Hb, Bacon or Link & Toast (Kids)

$6.60

Kids Oatmeal & Toast

$5.66

Kids 1/4 Biscuits & Gravy w/ 1 Egg & Meat

$6.60

Pigs In A Blanket w/ 1 Egg

$6.60

1/2 Waffle 1 Meat 1 Egg

$5.50

Specials

Breakfast Burrito

$13.75

Cooks Special

$16.00

Blueberry Pancake Meat 1 Eggs

$12.37

Pancake Meat 2 Eggs

$12.00

2sml cake 1egg 2bacon

$9.90

Bacon Waffle

$11.00

Skillet

$14.30

Avocado Toast

$9.90

Keto Platter

$12.05

3 Swedish Meat 2 Egg

$12.87

Farmers Breakfast

$16.50

A-Town Rise and Shine

$22.00

Farmers for TWO

$33.00

Philly Omlette

$17.00

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy Specials

1/2BG 2eggs

$8.25

1/2BG Meat

$9.90

1/2BG Potato

$9.62

1/2BG Meat and 1egg

$11.27

1/2BG Sml Potato Meat

$12.10

1/2BG Sml Potato 1Egg

$9.29

TOGO CHARGE

TOGO CHARGE

$1.00

Hamburgers

Deluxe CheeseBurger

$9.90

Open Face Chili Burger

$13.20

Hand Cut & Breaded Fish Burger

$17.60

Chicken Burger

$12.65

Garden Burger

$12.65

Gourmet Burgers

All American

$17.60

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.60

Grande Burger Dip

$17.60

Fire in the Hole

$17.60

Chicken Bacon Avocado Burger

$17.60

Specialty / Grilled Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$16.50

Clubhouse

$16.50

BLT

$13.20

Denver Sandwich

$13.31

BLTA

$14.70

Patty Melt

$15.40

Reuben

$15.40

Tuna Melt

$12.65

Grilled Cheese

$9.90

Dips

French Dip

$15.95

BBQ Beef Dip

$14.85

BBQ Ham Dip

$14.85

Swiss Burger Dip

$14.85

Build Your Dip

$14.85

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$13.20

Ham Sandwich

$13.20

Roast Sandwich

$13.20

Tuna Sandwich

$13.20

Eggs Salad Sandwich

$13.20

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.20

Cold Cheese Sandwich

$9.90

Three Meat

Salads

Mini Chef

$16.70

Full Chef

$18.70

Shrimp Louie

$14.30

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.20

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.20

Beef Taco

$14.30

Chicken Taco

$14.30

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.20

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.20

Side Salad

$6.60

Soup

Chili

$4.95+

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Soup & Salad

$12.65

Side Orders

Side of Potato Choice

Coleslaw

$3.52

Ala Meat

Onion Rings

$6.55

Vegetable

$3.52

Cottage Cheese

Potato Salad

$4.56

Chips

$3.30

Aujus

$1.65

Dinner Bread Side

Side Sauce + Bulk

Macaroni Salad

$4.67

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.60

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.60

Kids Cold Sandwich

$5.50

Kids Fish and Chips

$6.60

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.60

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.60

Kids Soup & Salad

$6.60

Kids Pizza Stick

$6.60

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.85

Specials

1/2 Sandwich Cup Soup

$11.20

3pc Fish & FF

$13.20

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$11.55

Deluxe Burger Fries Ice Cream

$11.00

Hot Meatloaf Sand

$15.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.20

Deluxe Burger FF Bud

$12.10

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$16.50

Two Deluxe Burgers With 1 French Fry

$11.95

Chesse Quesadilla W Bowl Soup

$12.75

Egg Salad Sand W/ Chips

$12.75

Lighter Appetite

Half Burger Steak w. Potato

$10.45

One Pork Chop w. Potato

$10.45

Regular Cheeseburger.. NO SIDE

$4.95

Three Piece Chx Strip & Fries

$12.65

Three Piece Fish & Fries No Slaw

$11.55

TOGO CHARGE

TOGO CHARGE

$1.00

Beef

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.70

Liver And Onions

$18.70

Hamburger Steak

$18.70

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$17.60

Deep Fried Chicken

$18.70

Pork

Grilled Ham Steak

$18.70

Loin Chops

$18.70

Seafood

Salmon Steak

$22.00

Fish And Chips

$18.70

Prawns

$22.00

Grilled Oysters

$22.00

Grilled Cod

$18.70

Captains Platter

$23.10

Steaks

12oz Rib Steak

$31.90

6oz Sirloin Steak

$25.30

Dinner Specials

Hot Beef Sandwich

$16.50

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.95

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich With Veg

$15.95

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$18.65

Burger And A Bud

$12.10

TOGO CHARGE

TOGO CHARGE

$1.00

Appetizers

8 Mozzarella Sticks

$9.90

8 Jalapeños Poppers

$9.90

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.90

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.90

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.90

Chicken Gizzards

$9.90

Baked Potato

$9.62

Chicken Nachoes

$14.30

Mini Deep Fried Taco NACHOS

$13.20

4 Pizza Sticks

$9.90

Sampler

$14.30

Mini Deep Fried Tacos

$9.90

Potato Wedges

$7.15

Beef Nachos

$14.30

12 Mini Corn Dog

$9.90

Desserts

Pie Slice

$5.77

Whole Pie

$22.00

Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Sundae

Homemade Bread Pudding

$5.50

Homemade Specialty Dinner Desserts

$5.95

Pan of 6 Cinnamon Rolls

$33.00

Carrot Cake Pan

$33.00

Big Juicy IPA

Big Juicy IPA

$4.00

Coconut Porter

Coconut Porter

$5.00

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00

Champagne

Champagne

$6.50

Bottomless Mimosa For ONE

$15.00

Spacedust

Spacedust

$5.50

Wild Washington Cider

Wild WA Cider

$4.75

Wine

Bottle Pinot

$15.00

Bottle Rose

$15.00

Bottle Red Blend

$15.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$15.00

Glass Of Wine

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda - One Size

$2.48

Italian Soda

$2.75

Blue Bird Chiller

$2.75

Juice

$2.20+

Milk

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Iced Tea - Gold Peak

$2.48

Milkshake

$3.85+

Rootbeer Float

$6.95

Bottomless Coffee

$2.20

Bottomless Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Flavored Cream

$0.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.20

Hot Chocolate Coffee

$2.75

Hot Apple Cider

$2.20

Hot Tea

$2.20

Flavor

$0.55

Redbull

Water To Go

$0.50

Almond Milk

$0.55

Almond Milk Hot Chocolate

$3.85

1 Cocoa Bomb

$8.00

2 Cocoa Bombs

$16.00

4 Cocoa Bombs

$28.00

6 Cocoa Bombs

$40.00

Honey

Creamed Honey

$14.00

Bear Honey

$13.00

Pint Honey

$12.00Out of stock

Quart Honey

$23.00

1/2 Gallon Honey

$45.00

Gallon Honey

$65.00

Buckets

$2.00

Canned

Soup

$12.00

BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Mugs

BlueBird Coffee Mug

$12.00

$20

20

$20.00

15

$15.00

$25

25

$25.00

$30

30

$30.00

35

$35.00

$40

40

$40.00

$50

50

$50.00

$75

75

$75.00

$100

100

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and ran since 1958. Come enjoy a home cooked meal 7 days a week from 5am-9pm!

Location

308 N Olympic Ave, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

Gallery
Blue Bird Cafe image
Blue Bird Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Stilly Diner
orange star4.7 • 660
223 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Ram - Marysville
orange starNo Reviews
10520 Quil Ceda Blvd Tulalip, WA 98271
View restaurantnext
LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens
orange star4.4 • 1,961
430 91st Ave NE Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
Ram - Lake Stevens
orange starNo Reviews
9020 Market Place Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
The Conway Muse - 18444 Spruce St
orange starNo Reviews
18444 Spruce St Conway, WA 98238
View restaurantnext
Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1880 SW Camano Dr Camano Island, WA 98282
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington
orange star4.2 • 822
7705 204th St NE Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
The Stilly Diner
orange star4.7 • 660
223 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston