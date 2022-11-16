Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Cama Beach Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

1880 SW Camano Dr

Camano Island, WA 98282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Omelette

Omelette

$14.50

Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.

Scramble

Scramble

$14.50

Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00Out of stock

A generous serving of our own tended corned beef (slow cooked for 6 hours) with red potatoes, onion, red peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese.

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$14.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet red pepper, zucchini, and spinach with red potatoes and topped with Swiss cheese

Two Eggs Your Way

Two Eggs Your Way

$13.00

Two local pastured eggs and includes choice of "Silvana Meats" Link Sausage or "Daily's" Applewood Smoked Bacon, Includes Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.50

Freshly made with wild mushrooms, "Silvana Meats" sausage, on top of our homemade biscuits.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian based on your selections.

Smoked Salmon & Bagel Plate

$14.00

New-York deli-style dish with a bagel made from scratch and served with cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers, capers, and smoked salmon (lox).

Swedish Pancakes

Swedish Pancakes

$13.00

Choice of bacon or sausage or fruit, in-house heavy whipped cream, sour cream, in-house jam or maple-flavored syrup. Swedish are crepe-like pancakes that are more milk & egg heavy than flour. Topped with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Roll Toast (Special)

$12.00

brioche bread dipped in egg mixture and toasted to a golden brown with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Topped with confectioners sugar and served with your choice of Daily's bacon, Silvana meats link sausage, or side of fruit. Syrup and other toppings available.

French Toast

$12.00

brioche bread dipped in egg mixture and toasted to a golden brown with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Topped with confectioners sugar and served with your choice of Daily's bacon, Silvana meats link sausage, or side of fruit. Syrup and other toppings available.

Granola-Yogurt-Berries

$7.00

Bowl of Granola with Milk/Bananas

$7.00
Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$2.25
Side of English Muffin

Side of English Muffin

$3.25

Side of Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.50
Side of Homemade Biscuit

Side of Homemade Biscuit

$3.75

Our delicious biscuits are made here in-house.

Side of Large Slice Bacon

Side of Large Slice Bacon

$4.50

Bacon from "Dailys"! Much larger than sliced bacon at home. Cooked to perfection.

Side of Silvana Meats Link Sausage

$4.50

Link Sausage with a hint of spice from local farm, Silvana Meats.

SIDE OF HAM STEAK

$4.50
Side of Pastured Eggs

Side of Pastured Eggs

$3.25

2 Eggs from Chickens on a Free-Range Pasture (they get to be outside). Eggs cooked just how you like 'em. These are from the farm just 2 miles down the road! Super fresh!

Fruit

Fruit

$4.00+

A selection of fresh cut fruit. Options can include a selection of up to 3 of either: watermelon, honeydew, kiwi, cantaloupe, red grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple [chef selection of 3 or more varieties and are seasonal].

Side Home Fries

Side Home Fries

$3.50

We hand-cut red potatoes, boil them in salted water, strain them, and then these are seasoned with various spices and grilled.

Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy

$4.00+

Our well-known spiced sausage gravy made here in house with wild mushrooms. When folks from the south rave about our gravy, you know it's good!

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Side Focaccia Bread

$3.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.50

Side Hollaindaise

$2.00

BAKERY

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

G.F. Fudge Brownies

$4.25
Slice Pie Peach

Slice Pie Peach

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pie Slice

$4.50
BLUEBERRY SCONE

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$4.75

Our signature scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our most popular scone that we make here in-house (of course)!

HAM & CHEDDAR SCONE

HAM & CHEDDAR SCONE

$4.75

Our savory scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our signature scones are made here in house!

ORANGE-CRAN SCONE

ORANGE-CRAN SCONE

$4.75Out of stock

Our sweet scone made with real butter and sour cream. The dried cranberries are soaked in orange juice overnight. Our signature scones are made here in house!

APPLE SPICE SCONE

APPLE SPICE SCONE

$4.75Out of stock

Our sweet scone made with butter & sour cream, apples, cinnamon and other spices. Our signature scones are made here in house!

RHUBARB SCONE

$4.75Out of stock

AMBROSIA SCONE

$4.75Out of stock

Raspberry Scone

$4.75

CHOC CHIP

$4.75Out of stock
BANANA NUTELLA MUFFIN

BANANA NUTELLA MUFFIN

$4.00

MORNING GLORY MUFFIN

$4.00

VEGAN BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00

VEGAN Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

RHUBARB MUFFIN

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Chai Apple Sauce Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
CHOC CHIP COOKIE

CHOC CHIP COOKIE

$2.75+

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$2.75+

OATMEAL RAISIN

$2.75+Out of stock

G.F. Breakfast Cookie (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Raisins, Walnuts)

$2.75Out of stock

GINGER MOLASSES COOKIE

$2.75+

MONSTER COOKIE

$2.75+

COWBOY COOKIE

$2.75+Out of stock

MACADAMIA ROYALE

$2.75+Out of stock

LUNCH

CLASSIC REUBEN

$16.00Out of stock

Our own slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and served on thick-cut marbled rye.

VEGETARIAN BEET REUBEN

$14.00

Smokey beets, sauerkraut & melted Swiss on rye

TURKEY PESTO

$15.00

Hand-sliced turkey breast, Swiss, house-made pesto and fresh spinach on focaccia bread

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00+

Cheddar cheese on thick-cut grilled sourdough

COLD TURKEY SANDWICH SPECIAL

$12.00

TURKEY DINNER PLATE SPECIAL

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$16.00

an attractive array of chicken, bacon, tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing: ranch, balsamic & thousand island.

SUMMER SALAD

$13.00

BEET SALAD

$12.00

GREEK PLATE

$13.00

SOUP WITH FOCACCIA ROLL

$8.00+

SOUP A LA CARTE

$7.00+

SIDE OF CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

GREEK PITA PIZZA

$11.00

TAKE N BAKE

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$30.00

Tender bits of chicken, fresh garden vegetables, creamy chicken sauce, served in hand-rolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).

Beef Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie

$30.00

You read that correctly! Tender bits of braised beef, fresh garden vegetables, beef demi glace, served in handrolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).

Veggie Pot Pie

Veggie Pot Pie

$28.00

[Vegetarian] Fresh garden vegetables including, carrots, celery, onions, red potatoes, peas, mushrooms, cauliflower, corn, green beans, served in handrolled, herbed butter crust all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it (+3 hours).

Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Pot Pie

$30.00Out of stock

Tender bits of turkey, fresh garden vegetables, creamy turkey gravy, served in hand-rolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).

Meat Lasagna (4-6 Portions)

Meat Lasagna (4-6 Portions)

$28.00Out of stock
Veggie Lasagna (4-6 Portions)

Veggie Lasagna (4-6 Portions)

$26.00
Fruit Pie

Fruit Pie

$26.00

Fruit, cane sugar, corn starch and spices in our own hand-rolled butter crust. Frozen for take & bake. Instructions included.

COOKIE DOUGH LOG CHOC CHIP

$10.00Out of stock

LAVENDER-LEMON SHORTBREAD COOKIE DOUGH LOG

$10.00Out of stock

ROCKY ROAD COOKIE DOUGH LOG

$10.00Out of stock

FLOURLESS BREAKFAST COOKIE DOUGH LOG

$10.00Out of stock

GINGER MOLASSES

$10.00Out of stock

MONSTER COOKIE DOUGH LOG

$10.00

RETAIL

Housemade Granola Bag

$10.00

Jam by the Ounce

$2.00+

Discover Pass

$30.00

State Park Magnet

$4.00

Chips

$1.00
Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Espresso Blend

Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Espresso Blend

$16.00
Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Drip Blend

Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Drip Blend

$16.00

Black Label Cat's Paw ½ Lb

$11.00Out of stock

Black Label Cat's Paw 1 Lb

$19.00Out of stock

Hand Painted Cat's Paws ½ Lb

$16.00

Hand Painted Cat's Paw 1 Lb

$25.00Out of stock

Filter Bags, Art of Tea

$14.00

1.0 oz Egyptian Chamomile (caffeine free, sweet, calming, soothing)

$14.00

1.0 oz Egyptian Chamomile (caffeine free, sweet, calming, soothing)

3.0 oz Feel Better

$22.00

3.0 oz Feel Better (caffeine free, tisane, citrus, fruity, spicy, Art of Tea blend)

3.5 Oz Earl Grey

$17.00

1.5 oz French Lemon Ginger

$15.00

1.5 oz French Lemon Ginger (caffeine free, tisane, spicy, grassy, citrus)

3.5 oz Apple Pie

$21.50

3.5 oz Apple Pie (caffeine free, tisane, bold, spice, creamy, Art of Tea blend)

3.0 oz Jasmine Pearls

$35.00

3.0 oz Jasmine Pearls (medium caffeine, organic green tea, fresh, floral, crisp)

3.0 oz Chill

$20.00

3.0 oz Chill (caffeine free, tisane, citrus, soothing, woodsy, Art of Tea blend)

2.5 oz English Breakfast

$15.00

2.5 oz English Breakfast - Med caffeine, black tea, Sri Lanka, robust, smooth

1.0 oz Pacific Coast Mint

$15.00

1.0 oz Pacific Coast Mint (caffeine free, sharp, smooth, made in US, refreshing)

3.5 oz Endurance

$24.00

3.5 oz Endurance (Medium caffeine, "puerh" blend, round, fruity, bold, art of tea

2.5 oz Green Pomegranate

$15.00

2.5 oz Green Pomegranate (medium caffeine, green tea blend, berry, sweet, tart)

3.0 oz Tali's Masala Chai

$16.50

3.0 oz Tali's Masala Chai (med caffeine, black tea blend, spice, savory, round)

3.5 oz Dark Chocolate Peppermint

$24.50

3.5 oz Dark Chocolate Peppermint (medium caffeine, "pu-erh" blend, bold, sweet)

3.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Chai

$18.50

3.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Chai (medium caffeine, black tea blend, sweet, creamy)

3.0 oz Velvet

$14.50

3.0 oz Velvet (low caffeine, tisane, smooth, chocolaty, minty, Art of Tea blend)

1.5 oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$14.00

1.5 oz Blueberry Pomegranate (medium caffeine, floral, sweet, fresh)

1.5 oz Soothe

$19.00

BARISTA

COFFEE DRIP

$2.50+

AMERICANO

$3.00+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

ESPRESSO

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

LATTE

$3.50+

MOCHA

$4.50+

TEA, LOOSE LEAF ARTISAN

$3.25

KIDS STEAMER

$2.50

LONDON FOG

$3.75

TEA, HOT (BAG)

$3.00

Winter Special (Peppermint Cream Latte)

$4.00

STEAMED HALF N HALF SIDE

$0.50

Water To Go A La Carte

$0.25

COLD DRINKS

SODA POP

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50+

APPLE JUICE

$2.00+

ICED TEA, UNSWEETENED

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.00+

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00+

MILK

$2.00+

ITALIAN SODA

$4.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00+

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in the gorgeous lodge at Cama Beach State Park on beautiful Camano Island, one mile north of Camano Island State Park.

Website

Location

1880 SW Camano Dr, Camano Island, WA 98282

Directions

