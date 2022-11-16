- Home
- Camano Island
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
1880 SW Camano Dr
Camano Island, WA 98282
BREAKFAST
Omelette
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Scramble
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Corned Beef Hash
A generous serving of our own tended corned beef (slow cooked for 6 hours) with red potatoes, onion, red peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese.
Veggie Hash
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet red pepper, zucchini, and spinach with red potatoes and topped with Swiss cheese
Two Eggs Your Way
Two local pastured eggs and includes choice of "Silvana Meats" Link Sausage or "Daily's" Applewood Smoked Bacon, Includes Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Freshly made with wild mushrooms, "Silvana Meats" sausage, on top of our homemade biscuits.
Breakfast Burrito
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian based on your selections.
Smoked Salmon & Bagel Plate
New-York deli-style dish with a bagel made from scratch and served with cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers, capers, and smoked salmon (lox).
Swedish Pancakes
Choice of bacon or sausage or fruit, in-house heavy whipped cream, sour cream, in-house jam or maple-flavored syrup. Swedish are crepe-like pancakes that are more milk & egg heavy than flour. Topped with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll Toast (Special)
brioche bread dipped in egg mixture and toasted to a golden brown with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Topped with confectioners sugar and served with your choice of Daily's bacon, Silvana meats link sausage, or side of fruit. Syrup and other toppings available.
French Toast
brioche bread dipped in egg mixture and toasted to a golden brown with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Topped with confectioners sugar and served with your choice of Daily's bacon, Silvana meats link sausage, or side of fruit. Syrup and other toppings available.
Granola-Yogurt-Berries
Bowl of Granola with Milk/Bananas
Side of Toast
Side of English Muffin
Side of Bagel with Cream Cheese
Side of Homemade Biscuit
Our delicious biscuits are made here in-house.
Side of Large Slice Bacon
Bacon from "Dailys"! Much larger than sliced bacon at home. Cooked to perfection.
Side of Silvana Meats Link Sausage
Link Sausage with a hint of spice from local farm, Silvana Meats.
SIDE OF HAM STEAK
Side of Pastured Eggs
2 Eggs from Chickens on a Free-Range Pasture (they get to be outside). Eggs cooked just how you like 'em. These are from the farm just 2 miles down the road! Super fresh!
Fruit
A selection of fresh cut fruit. Options can include a selection of up to 3 of either: watermelon, honeydew, kiwi, cantaloupe, red grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple [chef selection of 3 or more varieties and are seasonal].
Side Home Fries
We hand-cut red potatoes, boil them in salted water, strain them, and then these are seasoned with various spices and grilled.
Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy
Our well-known spiced sausage gravy made here in house with wild mushrooms. When folks from the south rave about our gravy, you know it's good!
Avocado Toast
Side Focaccia Bread
Side Veggie Sausage
Side Hollaindaise
BAKERY
Cinnamon Roll
G.F. Fudge Brownies
Slice Pie Peach
Coffee Cake
Pie Slice
BLUEBERRY SCONE
Our signature scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our most popular scone that we make here in-house (of course)!
HAM & CHEDDAR SCONE
Our savory scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our signature scones are made here in house!
ORANGE-CRAN SCONE
Our sweet scone made with real butter and sour cream. The dried cranberries are soaked in orange juice overnight. Our signature scones are made here in house!
APPLE SPICE SCONE
Our sweet scone made with butter & sour cream, apples, cinnamon and other spices. Our signature scones are made here in house!
RHUBARB SCONE
AMBROSIA SCONE
Raspberry Scone
CHOC CHIP
BANANA NUTELLA MUFFIN
MORNING GLORY MUFFIN
VEGAN BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
VEGAN Cranberry Orange Muffin
RHUBARB MUFFIN
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Chai Apple Sauce Muffin
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
Coffee Cake
Chocolate Muffin
CHOC CHIP COOKIE
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
OATMEAL RAISIN
G.F. Breakfast Cookie (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Raisins, Walnuts)
GINGER MOLASSES COOKIE
MONSTER COOKIE
COWBOY COOKIE
MACADAMIA ROYALE
LUNCH
CLASSIC REUBEN
Our own slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and served on thick-cut marbled rye.
VEGETARIAN BEET REUBEN
Smokey beets, sauerkraut & melted Swiss on rye
TURKEY PESTO
Hand-sliced turkey breast, Swiss, house-made pesto and fresh spinach on focaccia bread
GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar cheese on thick-cut grilled sourdough
COLD TURKEY SANDWICH SPECIAL
TURKEY DINNER PLATE SPECIAL
COBB SALAD
an attractive array of chicken, bacon, tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing: ranch, balsamic & thousand island.
SUMMER SALAD
BEET SALAD
GREEK PLATE
SOUP WITH FOCACCIA ROLL
SOUP A LA CARTE
SIDE OF CHIPS
SIDE SALAD
GREEK PITA PIZZA
TAKE N BAKE
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender bits of chicken, fresh garden vegetables, creamy chicken sauce, served in hand-rolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).
Beef Pot Pie
You read that correctly! Tender bits of braised beef, fresh garden vegetables, beef demi glace, served in handrolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).
Veggie Pot Pie
[Vegetarian] Fresh garden vegetables including, carrots, celery, onions, red potatoes, peas, mushrooms, cauliflower, corn, green beans, served in handrolled, herbed butter crust all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it (+3 hours).
Turkey Pot Pie
Tender bits of turkey, fresh garden vegetables, creamy turkey gravy, served in hand-rolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).
Meat Lasagna (4-6 Portions)
Veggie Lasagna (4-6 Portions)
Fruit Pie
Fruit, cane sugar, corn starch and spices in our own hand-rolled butter crust. Frozen for take & bake. Instructions included.
COOKIE DOUGH LOG CHOC CHIP
LAVENDER-LEMON SHORTBREAD COOKIE DOUGH LOG
ROCKY ROAD COOKIE DOUGH LOG
FLOURLESS BREAKFAST COOKIE DOUGH LOG
GINGER MOLASSES
MONSTER COOKIE DOUGH LOG
RETAIL
Housemade Granola Bag
Jam by the Ounce
Discover Pass
State Park Magnet
Chips
Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Espresso Blend
Herkimer Small-Batch Roasted Beans - 12 oz Bag - Drip Blend
Black Label Cat's Paw ½ Lb
Black Label Cat's Paw 1 Lb
Hand Painted Cat's Paws ½ Lb
Hand Painted Cat's Paw 1 Lb
Filter Bags, Art of Tea
1.0 oz Egyptian Chamomile (caffeine free, sweet, calming, soothing)
3.0 oz Feel Better
3.5 Oz Earl Grey
1.5 oz French Lemon Ginger
3.5 oz Apple Pie
3.5 oz Apple Pie (caffeine free, tisane, bold, spice, creamy, Art of Tea blend)
3.0 oz Jasmine Pearls
3.0 oz Jasmine Pearls (medium caffeine, organic green tea, fresh, floral, crisp)
3.0 oz Chill
3.0 oz Chill (caffeine free, tisane, citrus, soothing, woodsy, Art of Tea blend)
2.5 oz English Breakfast
2.5 oz English Breakfast - Med caffeine, black tea, Sri Lanka, robust, smooth
1.0 oz Pacific Coast Mint
1.0 oz Pacific Coast Mint (caffeine free, sharp, smooth, made in US, refreshing)
3.5 oz Endurance
3.5 oz Endurance (Medium caffeine, "puerh" blend, round, fruity, bold, art of tea
2.5 oz Green Pomegranate
2.5 oz Green Pomegranate (medium caffeine, green tea blend, berry, sweet, tart)
3.0 oz Tali's Masala Chai
3.0 oz Tali's Masala Chai (med caffeine, black tea blend, spice, savory, round)
3.5 oz Dark Chocolate Peppermint
3.5 oz Dark Chocolate Peppermint (medium caffeine, "pu-erh" blend, bold, sweet)
3.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Chai
3.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Chai (medium caffeine, black tea blend, sweet, creamy)
3.0 oz Velvet
3.0 oz Velvet (low caffeine, tisane, smooth, chocolaty, minty, Art of Tea blend)
1.5 oz Blueberry Pomegranate
1.5 oz Blueberry Pomegranate (medium caffeine, floral, sweet, fresh)
1.5 oz Soothe
BARISTA
Call for Open Hours
Located in the gorgeous lodge at Cama Beach State Park on beautiful Camano Island, one mile north of Camano Island State Park.
1880 SW Camano Dr, Camano Island, WA 98282