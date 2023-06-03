Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Stilly Diner

660 Reviews

$$

223 N Olympic Ave

Arlington, WA 98223

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap *

$14.50

with lettuce and tomato

Bacon, Ham OR Sausage & Eggs

$13.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.50

FOOD

Specials

Stuffed Hashbrowns (bacon, cheddar, green onion, sourcream) with eggs and toast

$13.99

Joey's Awesome Breakfast Burrito with potatoes or fruit

$14.50

Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, scrambled eggs, sourcream and cholula rolled into a large flour tortilla. Served with fruit or potatoes

Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla

$11.50
The Quarantine Family Special - Huge Cinnamon Roll, 10 Eggs, 8 pancakes, 8 bacon, 8 Sausage Links and Huge Plate of Hashbrowns

$49.99

Cinnamon roll french toast special

$14.50

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$9.99

with cheddar, bacon, green onion, tomato and sour cream

Mozzarella Stix

$9.99

with marinara

Burgers

Lite Bite Cheeseburger

$10.99

for a smaller appetite with house sauce, lettuce tomato and onion

Cheeseburger

$12.50

1/3 lb. with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

with house sauce lettuce and tomato

Joe Burger

$14.99

bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos with house sauce lettuce and tomato

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

bacon and blue cheese with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

with house sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato

Grilled Chicken Burger

$13.99

with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato

Crispy Chicken Burger

$13.99

with house sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato

Garden Burger

$13.50

with house sauce lettuce and tomato

Boca Burger

$13.50

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

cheddar, bacon, onion ring, bbq sauce, with house sauce, lettuce and tomato

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Burger

$14.50

large deep fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce with pepper jack, may, lettuce, tomato and onion

Brunch Burger

$15.50

burger patty, bacon, cheddar, a medium fried egg, a layer of hashbrowns and mayo

Fish Burger

$12.99

Salads

Greek Salad with Chicken

$14.50+

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata and black olives, feta and greek dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.99

lettuce, chicken breast, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, mushroom, avocado and blue cheese crumbles

Small Classic Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$14.50

lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg

Small Chef Salad

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.50

lettuce, fried chicken, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Taco Salad

$14.50

seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado

Small Taco Salad

$12.50

Cranberry Walnut Spinach With Chicken

$14.49

spinach, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese servied with a raspberry vinaigrette

Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad with Chicken

$12.49

Cranberry Walnut Spinach

$11.50

Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad

$9.50

Garden Side Salad

$6.50

lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar and croutons

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich *

$13.99+

with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Veggie Lover's Sandwich *

$13.50+

hummus, spinach, onion, tomato, cucumber and avocado

Grilled Cheese *

$10.99+

choice of cheese and bread

Grilled Clubhouse *

$12.99+

triple decker with ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on sourdough

Reuben*

$14.99+

corned beef, saurkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing on dark rye

French Dip *

$13.99

Swiss Burger Dip*

$14.99

BLT *

$13.99+

Patty Melt *

$14.99+

Turkey Pesto Melt *

$14.99+

turkey, provolone, tomato and creamy pesto on grilled parmesan sourdough

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap *

$14.50

with lettuce and tomato

Fryer Favorites

Fish and Chips

$15.99

with fries

Butterfly Shrimp

$15.99

with fries

Chicken Strips

$14.50

with fries

Small French Fries

$5.50

Large French Fries

$7.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Small Onion Rings

$6.99

Large Onion Rings

$9.50

Lunch Sides

Cup Potato Soup

$5.50

Bowl Potato Soup

$7.50

topped with sourcream, green onion, cheddar and bacon

Cup Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$7.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Cup of Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.50

GRILLED GARLIC FRENCH ROLL

$2.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Classic Breakfast

Bacon, Ham OR Sausage & Eggs

$13.99

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.50

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Pork loin Chops

$16.99

German Sausage & Eggs

$14.99

Louisiana Hot Links

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

House Favorites

Matt's Loaded Hashbrown Plate

$16.99+

Hashbrowns with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, greenpeppers, mushrooms, and cheddar

Whole Kitchen Special

$19.99

Whole Hog Plate

$17.99

Breakfast Sandwich without a side

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich with potatoes or fruit

$13.99
The Pile - Country Potatoes with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar and sausage gravy. With 2 eggs and Toast

$19.99+
California Hashbrown Plate - Hashbrowns topped wth bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, green onion & hollandaise with 2 eggs and toast or pancake

$18.99+

Oatmeal with Toast

$8.99+

French Toast/Waffles/Pancakes

Cornbread Pancakes with butter pecan syup with 2 eggs and ham, bacon or sausage

$14.50

Two Pancakes, Eggs & Meat

$13.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Two Pancakes & Eggs

$10.50

Two pancakes & Meat

$11.99

One Pancake, 2 Eggs and Meat

$11.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

One Pancake, 1 Egg & 1/2 meat

$9.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

2 French Toast, Eggs & Meat

$13.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Waffle, Eggs & Meat

$13.99

2 French Toast & Eggs

$10.50

Waffle & Eggs

$10.50

Small French Toast, 1 egg & 1/2 meat

$9.50

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

1/2 waffle, 1 egg 1/2 meat

$9.50

1 Piece French Toast

$4.75

2 Piece French Toast

$7.99

with a side of syrup and butter

3 Piece French Toast

$9.50

1/2 Waffle

$4.99

served with syrup and butter

Waffle

$7.99

served with syrup and butter

One Pancake

$5.25

Two Pancakes

$7.99

Three Pancakes

$8.99

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

2 large biscuits split and covered

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.50

1 biscuit split and covered

Biscuits & Gravy, Eggs & Meat

$14.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Biscuits & Gravy & Meat

$12.99

choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Biscuits & Gravy & Eggs

$11.50

Small Biscuits & Gravy, 1 egg, 1/2 meat, 1/2 potatoes

$13.50

Side Gravy

$3.99

Omelets

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$15.50+

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$15.50+

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$15.50+

Meat Lover's Omelet

$16.50+

bacon, ham and sausage and choice of cheese

Veggie Lover's Omelet

$15.50+

spinach, mushrooms, olives, onion, green peppers and choice of cheese

Cheese Lover's Omelet

$13.99+

choice of cheeses

Spinach Mushroom Feta

$15.50+

Taco Omelet

$16.50+

seasoned ground beef with cheddar, tomato and avocado with salsa and sourcream on the side

Denver Omelet

$15.99+

ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar

Benedict Omelet

$16.99+

ham, mushrooms, swiss cheese and hollandaise

The Stilly Omelet

$16.50+

ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green pepper, tomato, mushroom and cheddar

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$14.99+

California Benedict

$15.99+

English Muffin, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Green Onion

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$13.50+

English Muffin, Tomato, Spinach, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise

Country Benedict

$15.99+

English Muffin, Sausage Patty, Poached Eggs and Gravy

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$6.99+

Country Potatoes

$6.99+

Obrien potatoes

$6.99+

Eggs

$1.99+

Bacon

$5.99+

Sausage Links

$5.99+

Turkey Bacon

$5.99+

Sausage Patty

$5.99

Ham

$5.99+

German Sausage

$6.99+

Louisiana Hot Links

$6.99+

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Strawberries and whipped cream

$3.25

Small Pancake

$3.50

Side of Toast

$1.75+

English Muffin

$3.50

Biscuit

$3.50

Oatmeal

$6.99+

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$7.50

Cup Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Cup of cottage cheese

$4.99

Huge Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$8.99

Kids Meals

Mickey Pancake, 1 egg, bacon or sausage

$6.99

1 french toast, 1 egg, bacon or sausage

$6.99

Bacon or Sausage, 1 egg, small hashbrown and toast

$6.99

1/2 Strawberry waffle, 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage

$7.99

2 piece chicken strips

$6.99

Kids Plain Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Griled Cheese

$5.99+

Kids Fish

$6.99

Corn dog

$6.99

Cinnamon Roll

unheated Cin Roll

$8.99

heated Cin Roll

$8.99

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Cider

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Juice

$3.50+

Milk

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Milkshake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a classic American Diner serving breakfast and lunch for takeout daily from 7-3. Give us a call when you get here and we can bring your food to your car.

Website

Location

223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

