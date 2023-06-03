The Stilly Diner
660 Reviews
$$
223 N Olympic Ave
Arlington, WA 98223
FOOD
Specials
Stuffed Hashbrowns (bacon, cheddar, green onion, sourcream) with eggs and toast
Joey's Awesome Breakfast Burrito with potatoes or fruit
Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, scrambled eggs, sourcream and cholula rolled into a large flour tortilla. Served with fruit or potatoes
Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla
The Quarantine Family Special - Huge Cinnamon Roll, 10 Eggs, 8 pancakes, 8 bacon, 8 Sausage Links and Huge Plate of Hashbrowns
Cinnamon roll french toast special
Appetizers
Burgers
Lite Bite Cheeseburger
for a smaller appetite with house sauce, lettuce tomato and onion
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger
with house sauce lettuce and tomato
Joe Burger
bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos with house sauce lettuce and tomato
Bacon Blue Burger
bacon and blue cheese with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Burger
with house sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato
Grilled Chicken Burger
with house sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato
Crispy Chicken Burger
with house sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato
Garden Burger
with house sauce lettuce and tomato
Boca Burger
Rodeo Burger
cheddar, bacon, onion ring, bbq sauce, with house sauce, lettuce and tomato
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Burger
large deep fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce with pepper jack, may, lettuce, tomato and onion
Brunch Burger
burger patty, bacon, cheddar, a medium fried egg, a layer of hashbrowns and mayo
Fish Burger
Salads
Greek Salad with Chicken
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata and black olives, feta and greek dressing
Classic Cobb Salad
lettuce, chicken breast, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, mushroom, avocado and blue cheese crumbles
Small Classic Cobb Salad
Chef Salad
lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg
Small Chef Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
lettuce, fried chicken, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar, cucumber, tomatoes, olives and hardboiled egg
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives in a crisp tortilla with salsa, sour cream and avocado
Small Taco Salad
Cranberry Walnut Spinach With Chicken
spinach, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese servied with a raspberry vinaigrette
Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad with Chicken
Cranberry Walnut Spinach
Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad
Garden Side Salad
lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cheddar and croutons
Sandwiches
Deli Sandwich *
with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Veggie Lover's Sandwich *
hummus, spinach, onion, tomato, cucumber and avocado
Grilled Cheese *
choice of cheese and bread
Grilled Clubhouse *
triple decker with ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on sourdough
Reuben*
corned beef, saurkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing on dark rye
French Dip *
Swiss Burger Dip*
BLT *
Patty Melt *
Turkey Pesto Melt *
turkey, provolone, tomato and creamy pesto on grilled parmesan sourdough
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap *
with lettuce and tomato
Fryer Favorites
Lunch Sides
Classic Breakfast
House Favorites
Matt's Loaded Hashbrown Plate
Hashbrowns with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, greenpeppers, mushrooms, and cheddar
Whole Kitchen Special
Whole Hog Plate
Breakfast Sandwich without a side
Breakfast Sandwich with potatoes or fruit
The Pile - Country Potatoes with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar and sausage gravy. With 2 eggs and Toast
California Hashbrown Plate - Hashbrowns topped wth bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, green onion & hollandaise with 2 eggs and toast or pancake
Oatmeal with Toast
French Toast/Waffles/Pancakes
Cornbread Pancakes with butter pecan syup with 2 eggs and ham, bacon or sausage
Two Pancakes, Eggs & Meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Two Pancakes & Eggs
Two pancakes & Meat
One Pancake, 2 Eggs and Meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
One Pancake, 1 Egg & 1/2 meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
2 French Toast, Eggs & Meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Waffle, Eggs & Meat
2 French Toast & Eggs
Waffle & Eggs
Small French Toast, 1 egg & 1/2 meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
1/2 waffle, 1 egg 1/2 meat
1 Piece French Toast
2 Piece French Toast
with a side of syrup and butter
3 Piece French Toast
1/2 Waffle
served with syrup and butter
Waffle
served with syrup and butter
One Pancake
Two Pancakes
Three Pancakes
Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
2 large biscuits split and covered
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
1 biscuit split and covered
Biscuits & Gravy, Eggs & Meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Biscuits & Gravy & Meat
choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Biscuits & Gravy & Eggs
Small Biscuits & Gravy, 1 egg, 1/2 meat, 1/2 potatoes
Side Gravy
Omelets
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Meat Lover's Omelet
bacon, ham and sausage and choice of cheese
Veggie Lover's Omelet
spinach, mushrooms, olives, onion, green peppers and choice of cheese
Cheese Lover's Omelet
choice of cheeses
Spinach Mushroom Feta
Taco Omelet
seasoned ground beef with cheddar, tomato and avocado with salsa and sourcream on the side
Denver Omelet
ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar
Benedict Omelet
ham, mushrooms, swiss cheese and hollandaise
The Stilly Omelet
ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green pepper, tomato, mushroom and cheddar
Benedicts
Breakfast Sides
Hash Browns
Country Potatoes
Obrien potatoes
Eggs
Bacon
Sausage Links
Turkey Bacon
Sausage Patty
Ham
German Sausage
Louisiana Hot Links
Sausage Gravy
Hollandaise Sauce
Strawberries and whipped cream
Small Pancake
Side of Toast
English Muffin
Biscuit
Oatmeal
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Cup Fresh Fruit
Cup of cottage cheese
Huge Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Kids Meals
Mickey Pancake, 1 egg, bacon or sausage
1 french toast, 1 egg, bacon or sausage
Bacon or Sausage, 1 egg, small hashbrown and toast
1/2 Strawberry waffle, 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage
2 piece chicken strips
Kids Plain Cheese Burger
Kids Griled Cheese
Kids Fish
Corn dog
Cinnamon Roll
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are a classic American Diner serving breakfast and lunch for takeout daily from 7-3. Give us a call when you get here and we can bring your food to your car.
223 N Olympic Ave, Arlington, WA 98223