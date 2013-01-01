  • Home
Boathouse Kitchen & Swan Dive 409 W. Jackson St.

409 W. Jackson St.

Cicero, IN 46034

Popular Items

Pork Tenderloin
Boathouse Deluxe Burger
Pontoon Pete

Appetizers

1 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp

$26.00
1/2 dz Oysters

$18.00

Blue Point Oysters on the 1/2 shell

1/2 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00
Crab Dip

$14.00
Dip Trio

$25.00

Fresh Guacamole, Pico Queso & Salsa with Tortilla Chips

Dozen Oysters

$35.00

Blue Point Oysters on the 1/2 shell

Frickles

$9.00

Crispy Fried Pickles served with creamy horseradish

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

House-made

Nachos

$14.00

Nacho Beef, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacaomole, sour cream & lettuce

Queso & Chips

$11.00
Salsa & Chips

$6.00
Sesame Tuna

$15.00

served with wasabi, white ginger, yuzo soy, Ginger slaw

Wake Board

$18.00

Artisan meats & cheeses, crostinis, red pops, sour cherry, bacon jam, horseradish cream. ale mustard

Wings

$13.00

Medium, Sticky Ginger Mango Habanero or BBQ. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese or Ranch

Flat breads

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$13.00

BBQ sauce, Chicken, Red onions, Pepperoncini

Margherita Flat Bread

$13.00

Feta, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil

Meaty Mushroom Flat Bread

$13.50

Bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomato sauce

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$11.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregeno

Dinner Salads

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Parmesan, Dijon Vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Almonds, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$13.00

Field Greens, Flank Steak, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soup

Bowl Potato Soup

$6.00

topped with cheddar jack, bacon bits & scallions

Cup Potato Soup

$4.00

topped with cheddar jack, bacon bits & scallions

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Char-grilled with mashed potatoes & Bud's brussel sprouts or 2 sides of your choice

Fish & Chips

$14.00

A classic served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice

FISH Tacos

$14.00

Grilled fish, fresh lime, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries or side of your choice

Fried Chicken

$14.00

fried chicken strips served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice

Fried Grouper

$24.00

served with Boathouse Tartar, fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

served with fries, cole slaw & cocktail sauce or 2 sides of your choice

Power Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, quinoa, avocado, black beans, sweet corn, diced peppers, fresh basil drizzle

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock
Ribs

$24.00

Smoked in house. served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

White Cheddar Grits, sausage, roasted corn, tomatoes, Nueske bacon, green onion, baguette

Mahi Fish Bowl

$22.00

Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice

Salmon Fish Bowl

$22.00

Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice

Shrimp Fish Bowl

$22.00

Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice

Tuna Fish Bowl

$22.00

Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice

SHRIMP Tacos

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, sweet chili slaw, cilantro, remoulade served with fries or your choice of side

Steak & Potatoes

$21.00

Flank Steak, salt & pepper asparagus, horseradish cream, & fries or mashed potatoes or your choice of 2 sides

Steam Pot for 1

$19.00

Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay

Steam Pot for 2

$35.00

Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay

Steam Pot for 4

$68.00

Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay

Burgers

You build it! served with American cheese & fries
Angry Eddie Burger

$14.00

Sear grilled, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish Dijon, crunchy pickle served with your choice of side

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese served with fries or your choice of side

Blues Burger

$16.00

Roasted tomato, onion, portabella, bacon, blue cheese, shredded lettuce served with fries or your choice of side

Boathouse Deluxe Burger

$14.00

Char-Grilled Burger topped with your choice of goodies and served with fries or side of your choice

Pontoon Pete

$15.00

Sear grilled, American Cheese, lettuce, Pete's secret sauce served with fries or side of your choice

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked in house, BBQ sauce, super slaw served with fries or your choice of side

Beefsteak Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved Prime Rib, banana peppers, onions, provolone, toasted baguette served with fries or your choice of side

Big Johnson

$10.00

1/4 LB dog, relish, sport peppers, onion, pickle, tomato, bacon jam served with fries or your choice of side

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Super slaw, crunchy pickle, toasted brioche bun, Tossed in Boathouse Hot sauce by request. Served with fries or your choice of side

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Battered, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Super slaw, crunchy pickle, toasted brioche bun, Tossed in Boathouse Hot sauce by request. Served with fries or side of your choice

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled, lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Tossed lightly in lemon, mayo, butter, chives. Served with fries or your choice of side

Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

You build it! Served with fries or your choice of side

Turkey Fresco

$12.00

Avocado, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, fresh basil vinaigrette. Served with fries or your choice of side

Sides

apple sauce

$3.50

asparagus

$3.50
Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

chips & salsa side

$3.50
chop chop salad

$6.00

cole slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fries -crispy

$3.50

mashed potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Gooey Buoy

$6.00

Freshly made donut stuffed with vanilla ice cream. Choose your topping!

Carrot Cake

$6.00

layered with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

layeres of chocolate cake, ganache and chocolate chips

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Tart & Sweet

Rice Krispies

$3.00

Family Packs

Family Dip Trio Pack

$32.00

Family Flat Breads Pack

$32.00

Family Chicken Pack

$40.00

Family Burger Pack

$40.00

Family Fish & Chip Pack

$40.00

Family Steam Pot Pack

$65.00

Family BBQ Pack

$60.00

Family Chop Chop Salad

$6.00

Kids meal

Strictly for the kiddos 10yrs and under. Served with fries, applesauce or cole slaw, your choice of milk, soda or iced tea AND Rice Crispy Palette dessert

Jr Fish & Chips (10yr old & under)

$7.00

Jr Cheeseburger (10yr old & under)

$7.00
Jr Fried Chicken (10yr old & under)

$7.00

Jr Grilled Chicken (10yr old & under)

$7.00
Jr Hot Dog (10yr old & under)

$7.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$7.50
Deep Eddy lemon

$7.50
Deep Eddy Orange

$7.50
Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.50
Grey Goose

$9.00
Prairie Organic Cucumber

$7.50
Stoli Strasberri

$8.50
Stoli Vanilla

$8.50
Titos

$8.50
Well Vodka

$6.00

Vodka DBL

Deep Eddy DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Prairie Organic Cucumber DBL

$11.00

stoli Strasberri DBL

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$13.00

Grey Goose DBL

$13.50

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$11.00

Deep Eddy lemon DBL

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$11.00

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Gin

Empress

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Gin DBL

Empress DBL

$13.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$11.00

Hendricks DBL

$13.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Rum

Myers

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Raz

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Mount Gay

$8.50

Don Q Gold

$7.50

Don Q coco

$7.50

Don Q Pasion

$7.50

Don Q Cristal

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Rum DBL

Myers DBL

$11.00

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Raz DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Mount Gay DBL

$13.00

Don Q Gold DBL

$11.00

Don Q coco DBL

$11.00

Don Q Pasion DBL

$11.00

Don Q Cristal DBL

$11.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.50

Cincoro

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Hornitos Anejo

$8.50

Hornitos Black Barrel

$8.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Teremana Reposado

$8.50

Rotgut Tequila

$6.00

Tequila DBL

Casamigos Silver DBL

$13.00

Hornitos Black Barrel DBL

$13.00

Hornitos Anejo DBL

$13.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$11.00

Cincoro DBL

$17.00

Patron Silver DBL

$13.00

Teremana Reposado DBL

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$13.50

Well Tequila DBL

$9.00

Whiskey

4 roses small batch

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulliet

$8.50

Bulliet Rye

$8.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

J. Reiger

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Old Forester

$7.50

Rittenhouse

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Skrewball

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Red Label Jonnie Walker

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Whiskey DBL

Canadian Club DBL

$11.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$13.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$13.00

Bulliet DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Knob Creek DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$11.00

Makers Mark DBL

$13.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$13.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$13.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$11.00

J. Reiger DBL

$11.00

Rittenhouse DBL

$11.00

4 roses small batch DBL

$13.00

Old Forester DBL

$11.00

Crown DBL

$11.00

Crown Apple DBL

$11.00

Skrewball DBL

$11.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$13.00

Scotch

McCallan 12

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$8.50

Dewars

$8.50

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Scotch DBL

McCallan 12 DBL

$17.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$13.00

Dewars DBL

$13.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50

Aperol

$7.50

Baileys

$7.50

Buttershots

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.50

Drambuie

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Rasberry Schnapps

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Watermelon Schnapps

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Bols Banana

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Creme De Cacao

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Melon Schnapps

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DBL

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$13.00

Aperol DBL

$11.00

Baileys DBL

$11.00

Buttershots DBL

$9.00

Cointreau DBL

$13.00

Drambuie DBL

$11.00

Frangelico DBL

$11.00

Rasberry Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.00

Watermelon Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Jagermeister DBL

$11.00

Kahlua DBL

$11.00

Fireball DBL

$9.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Bols Banana DBL

$9.00

Apple Pucker DBL

$9.00

Creme De Cacao DBL

$9.00

Creme De Menthe DBL

$9.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$9.00

Melon Schnapps DBL

$9.00

SHOTS

buttery crown

$8.00

buttery nipple

$7.00

green tea

$7.00

kamikaze

$7.00

lemon drop shot

$7.00

red headed slut

$7.00

Shotski

$20.00

vegas bomb

$9.00

Washington apple

$7.00

jager bomb

$9.00

oyster shooter

$12.00

car bomb

$8.00

Itty Bitty Betty Beer

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Beer Bottles

Angry Orchard

$6.00
Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Bucket of Beer

$22.00

Bucket of Seltzers

$25.00
Bud Bottle

$5.00
Bud Lt Bottle

$5.00
Busch Lt Can

$3.00
Coors Lt Bottle

$5.00
Corona Bottle

$6.00
Corona Lt

$6.00
Guinness Can

$5.00
Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$5.00
Heineken Bottle

$6.00
High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00
High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00
High Noon Pineapple

$7.00
High Noon Watermelon

$7.00
Mich Ultra Bottle

$5.00
Miller Lt Bottle

$5.00

Mixed Bucket Beer/Seltzer

$25.00
Modelo Bottle

$3.00
PBR

$3.00
Stella Bottle

$6.00
Truly Mixed Berry

$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
White Claw Lime

$6.00
White Claw Mango

$6.00
White Claw Raspberry

$6.00
Yuengling Bottle

$6.00
Yuengling FLIGHT

$6.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Kenwood Merlot GLS

$10.00

Conundrum Red Blend GLS

$10.00

McManis Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

McManis Cabernet GLS

$10.00

House Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Kenwood Merlot BTL

$39.00

Conundrum Red Blend BTL

$39.00

McManis Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

McManis Cabernet BTL

$39.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

House Moscato GLS

$7.00

Tribute Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

13 Degrees Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Kung Fu Girl Reisling GLS

$10.00

House Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

House Moscato BTL

$25.00

Tribute Chardonnay BTL

$39.00

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio BTL

$39.00

13 Degrees Sauv Blanc BTL

$39.00

Kung Fu Girl Reisling BTL

$39.00

Rose

Chloe Rose GLS

$10.00

Chloe Rose BTL

$39.00

Mothers Day Wine Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Cupcake Peach

$9.00Out of stock

Cupcake Watermelon

$9.00Out of stock

Cupcake Berry

$9.00Out of stock

Champagne

Le Grand Noir Brut GLS

$10.00

Le Grand Noir Brut BTL

$39.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.25

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.25
Coke

$3.25
Coke zero

$3.25
Diet Coke

$3.25
Sprite

$3.25
Orange Fanta

$3.25
Pibb Xtra

$3.25
Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Water

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ice Tea 1/2 and 1/2

$3.25

kids beverage N/C

Red Bull

$4.00
SF Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$3.25

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$3.25

Soda water

Tonic Water

Powerade

$3.25

Virgin Bloody Marry

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Juice/Milk

Blue Powerade

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

O.J,

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Zing Zang mix

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Hot tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Hats