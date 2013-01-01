Boathouse Kitchen & Swan Dive 409 W. Jackson St.
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2 dz Oysters
Blue Point Oysters on the 1/2 shell
1/2 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp
Crab Dip
Dip Trio
Fresh Guacamole, Pico Queso & Salsa with Tortilla Chips
Dozen Oysters
Blue Point Oysters on the 1/2 shell
Frickles
Crispy Fried Pickles served with creamy horseradish
Guacamole & Chips
House-made
Nachos
Nacho Beef, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacaomole, sour cream & lettuce
Queso & Chips
Salsa & Chips
Sesame Tuna
served with wasabi, white ginger, yuzo soy, Ginger slaw
Wake Board
Artisan meats & cheeses, crostinis, red pops, sour cherry, bacon jam, horseradish cream. ale mustard
Wings
Medium, Sticky Ginger Mango Habanero or BBQ. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese or Ranch
Flat breads
Dinner Salads
Brussel Sprout Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Parmesan, Dijon Vinaigrette
Chicken Cobb
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Almonds, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing
Salmon Salad
Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Field Greens, Flank Steak, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Soup
Entrees
Filet Mignon
Char-grilled with mashed potatoes & Bud's brussel sprouts or 2 sides of your choice
Fish & Chips
A classic served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice
FISH Tacos
Grilled fish, fresh lime, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries or side of your choice
Fried Chicken
fried chicken strips served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice
Fried Grouper
served with Boathouse Tartar, fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice
Fried Shrimp
served with fries, cole slaw & cocktail sauce or 2 sides of your choice
Power Bowl
Grilled Chicken, quinoa, avocado, black beans, sweet corn, diced peppers, fresh basil drizzle
Prime Rib
Ribs
Smoked in house. served with fries & cole slaw or 2 sides of your choice
Shrimp and Grits
White Cheddar Grits, sausage, roasted corn, tomatoes, Nueske bacon, green onion, baguette
Mahi Fish Bowl
Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice
Salmon Fish Bowl
Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice
Shrimp Fish Bowl
Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice
Tuna Fish Bowl
Choice of Mango salsa, lemon thyme, sticky ginger or blackened. served with salt & pepper asparagus & quinoa or 2 sides of your choice
SHRIMP Tacos
Tempura shrimp, sweet chili slaw, cilantro, remoulade served with fries or your choice of side
Steak & Potatoes
Flank Steak, salt & pepper asparagus, horseradish cream, & fries or mashed potatoes or your choice of 2 sides
Steam Pot for 1
Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay
Steam Pot for 2
Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay
Steam Pot for 4
Shrimp, andouille, red potatoes, cob corn, onion, fresh thyme, garlic, lemon, Old Bay
Burgers
Angry Eddie Burger
Sear grilled, pepperjack cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish Dijon, crunchy pickle served with your choice of side
BBQ Cheddar Burger
Smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese served with fries or your choice of side
Blues Burger
Roasted tomato, onion, portabella, bacon, blue cheese, shredded lettuce served with fries or your choice of side
Boathouse Deluxe Burger
Char-Grilled Burger topped with your choice of goodies and served with fries or side of your choice
Pontoon Pete
Sear grilled, American Cheese, lettuce, Pete's secret sauce served with fries or side of your choice
Sandwiches
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Smoked in house, BBQ sauce, super slaw served with fries or your choice of side
Beefsteak Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib, banana peppers, onions, provolone, toasted baguette served with fries or your choice of side
Big Johnson
1/4 LB dog, relish, sport peppers, onion, pickle, tomato, bacon jam served with fries or your choice of side
Chicken Sandwich
Super slaw, crunchy pickle, toasted brioche bun, Tossed in Boathouse Hot sauce by request. Served with fries or your choice of side
Fish Sandwich
Battered, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Super slaw, crunchy pickle, toasted brioche bun, Tossed in Boathouse Hot sauce by request. Served with fries or side of your choice
Grilled Fish Sandwich
Grilled, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled, lettuce, tartar sauce served with fries or your choice of side
Lobster Roll
Tossed lightly in lemon, mayo, butter, chives. Served with fries or your choice of side
Pork Tenderloin
You build it! Served with fries or your choice of side
Turkey Fresco
Avocado, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, fresh basil vinaigrette. Served with fries or your choice of side