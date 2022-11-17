Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Primeval Brewing

19 Reviews

960 Logan St #100

Noblesville, IN 46060

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Primeval Brewing is a unique European-inspired craft brewery located in the historic downtown district of Noblesville, Indiana. Born from the vibrant homebrewing community, our founders are inspired by the classic beer styles of Germany, Britain, and Belgium. We strive to bring a new vision to the central Indiana craft brewing scene by producing high-quality artisan examples of these styles with an open, inviting taproom inspired by classic German beer halls.

960 Logan St #100, Noblesville, IN 46060

