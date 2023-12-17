Edicta39 Food Truck Edicta39 Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2299 Greenfield Avenue, Noblesville, IN 46060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Best Bet Breakfast & Lunch - 14300 Mundy Drive STE 1300
No Reviews
14300 Mundy Drive STE 1300 Noblesville, IN 46060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Noblesville
More near Noblesville