Noble Coffee and Tea

Popular Items

Chai
Iced Chai
Drip Coffee

Espresso Based

$1 To Noblesville Diversity Coalition

$1.00

Donation to help fund the Noblesville Diversity Coalition. The mission of the NDC is to educate, celebrate, challenge and inspire Noblesville to be a welcoming and inclusive community that embraces all cultures and identities.

Latte (HOT)

$4.00+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte (HOT)

$4.50+

Made with dark chocolate syrup and is less sweet than a cafe mocha.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Made with dark chocolate syrup and is less sweet than a cafe mocha.

Cafe Mocha (HOT)

$4.50+

A latte made with sweetened ground chocolate just like our hot chocolate. Sweeter than a mocha latte.

Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

A latte made with sweetened ground chocolate just like our hot chocolate. Sweeter than a mocha latte.

White Mocha (HOT)

$4.50+

Iced White Mocha

$5.00+

Zebra Latte (HOT)

$4.50+

White chcocolate and dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and optional whipped cream.

Iced Zebra Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Machiatto (HOT)

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$5.25+

Americano (HOT)

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso (HOT)

$3.00+

Iced Espresso

$3.00+

Iced espresso comes in a 12oz cup with ice only. No modifiers or additions.

Cappuccino (HOT)

$4.00+

Cortado (HOT)

$3.50

Peppermint Mocha (Hot)

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha (Iced)

$5.50+

Muddy Irishman (Hot)

$5.00+

Muddy Irishman (Iced)

$5.50+

Toasted Coconut Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Toasted Coconut Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Cafe Miel (Hot)

$5.00+

Espresso, real local honey & cinnamon steamed into a milk of your choice. Served hot.

Cafe Miel (Iced)

$5.50+

Espresso, real local honey & cinnamon powder served over ice with your choice of milk.

Coco's Shaken Coconut Coffee

$6.00+

Created in collaboration with Lette Lou's, this drink features our fresh roasted espresso, milk and coconut - shaken and poured over ice, topped with a sprinkle of coconut flake. A portion of your purchase will be donated to the Hamilton County Humane Society.

Charlie Brown (Hot)

$5.00+

Charlie Brown (Iced)

$5.50+

Pumpkin Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Pumpkin Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Hopscotch Hot Latte

$5.00+

Creamy butterscotch & nutty pistachio are swirled with our fresh roasted espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Hopscotch Iced Latte

$5.50+

Creamy butterscotch & nutty pistachio are swirled with our fresh roasted espresso and dairy of your choice - served over ice.

Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot

Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot

$5.00+

Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per drink sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Blueberry Crumble Latte (Iced)

$5.50+
Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot

Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot

$5.00+

Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per drink sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Iced Blackberry Mocha (Iced)

Iced Blackberry Mocha (Iced)

$5.50+

Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per Miller Mocha sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Tea

Chai

$4.00+

Hot chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Iced chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.

Hot Blueberry Chai (Made with Blueberry Tea)

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Iced Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.65+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea

$3.60+
Indy Fog Iced Tea Latte

Indy Fog Iced Tea Latte

$4.50+

This iced tea latte features organic Earl Grey black tea & vanilla cream topped with a sweet lavender stratus cloud of velvety cold foam. Due to how cold foam is made, this drink cannot be made dairy free.

Milk Tea

$4.50+

Incredible Hulk Chocolate (Matcha Hot Chocolate)

$4.50+

Jackson's Blueberry Lavender Tea Latte With Honey, White Choc, Vanilla, Lavendar And Whole Milk

$4.50+

Kelly Style Chai 2.0 - Iced! Contains Coffee

$5.50+

Iced Blueberry Chai (Made with Blueberry Tea)

$5.00+

Jackson's Hot Cinnamon Tea Latte

$4.50+

On Tap

Nitro Coffee

$4.95+

Nitro Miel

$5.50+

Sparkling Blueberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.50+Out of stock

New handcrafted seltzer on tap features organic lemonade and unsweet strawberry hibiscus iced tea. Half the sugar, all the flavor.

Nitro Salted Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam

$5.50+

Our salted caramel cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy caramel, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with salted caramel cold foam, a dash of sea salt and caramel drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.

Nitro Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$5.50+

Our pumpkin pie cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy pumpkin sauce, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with pumpkin pie cold foam, a dash of cinnamon and pumpkin drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.

Nitro White Chocolate Peppermint Cold Brew with Cold Foam (Copy)

$5.50+

Our pumpkin pie cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy pumpkin sauce, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with pumpkin pie cold foam, a dash of cinnamon and pumpkin drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.

Blended

Blended Vanilla Cream

$4.75+

Caffeine free.

Caramel Vanilla Frost

$5.25+

Caffeine free.

Chai Freeze

$4.75+

Blended Chai. Choose Your Favorite Flavor.

Frozen Cappuccino

$4.75+

Contains caffeine.

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50+

Strawberry, Peach, or Mango Fruit Smoothie. Try Combining Your Favorite Flavors!

Mocha Java Frost

$5.25+

Contains caffeine.

Pumpkin Pie Frappe (No Coffee)

$5.50+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe (With Coffee/Espresso)

$5.75+

Vanilla bean, pumpkin pie sauce and espresso. Please select regular or decaffeinated espresso.

Lette Lou's Bubble Puppies with Rainbow Boba

$6.00

Created in collaboration with Lette Lou's, Bubble Puppies features a peach smoothie, popping fruit boba and optional whipped cream. A portion of your purchase will be donated to the Hamilton County Humane Society.

Other Tasty Beverages

20 oz Cup O' Water (Non Branded Cup)

$0.50

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50+

Syrup of your choice, sparkling water, a splash of cream & optional whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Zebra Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$2.50+

Cold Milk

$2.00+

Refresher (Boba Optional)

$3.50+

Butterbeer

$4.00+

Fairly-Fairy Refresher (with boba)

$4.50+Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25+Out of stock

12oz Caramel Apple Cider

$4.25

16oz Caramel Apple Cider

$4.75

20oz Caramel Apple Cider

$5.25

96oz Box Cocoa (includes 8oz cups) Whip not included

$32.00

Aahaa Chai

1oz Blissful Rose

$5.50Out of stock

1oz Maharani's Bold Masala Chai

$5.50Out of stock

1oz Lavender Vanilla Chai

$5.50Out of stock

1oz Organic Matcha Green Tea

$5.50Out of stock

1oz ChocoMate Chai

$5.50Out of stock

Sampler Bag - 6, 1oz Teas

$30.00Out of stock

1oz Serenity

$5.50Out of stock

1oz Peppermint Refresher Chai

$5.50Out of stock

Tranquility (Guava Chamomile)

$5.50Out of stock

Harney

Ceylon & India Orange Pekoe

$14.95Out of stock

Earl Grey

$15.95

Egyptian Chamomile

$15.95

English Breakfast

$15.95

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$15.95

Jasmine

$13.95Out of stock

Paris

$15.95

Raspberry Herbal

$15.95

Organic Green

$15.95

Decaf Black

$15.95

Berry Young 3oz

$9.95Out of stock

Indigo Punch 3oz

$11.00Out of stock

Matcha Iri Genmaicha

$10.00Out of stock

Valentine Blend

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Milk 8oz

$20.00Out of stock

Hemp Moringa 5oz

$20.00Out of stock

Chaga Chai 8oz

$20.00Out of stock

African Autumn Tin

$10.95

Black Currant Tin

$10.95

Blueberry Green Tin

$10.95

Celebration Tea

$10.95

Cherry Blossom Tin

$10.95

Darjeeling Tin

$10.95Out of stock

Decaf Hot Cinnamon

$10.95

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$14.00

Earl Grey Supreme Tin

$10.95Out of stock

English Breakfast

$10.95

Holiday Tea Tin 20 Count

$10.95

Hot Cinnamon Sunset

$10.95

Hot Cinnamon Spice Tin 20 Count

$10.95

New York Blend

$10.95Out of stock

Organic Plain Green

$10.95

Paris Tin

$10.95Out of stock

Peppermint Herbal

$10.95

Pomegranate Oolong Tin

$10.95

Pumpkin Spice Black Tea Tin

$12.50Out of stock

SOHO

$10.95Out of stock

Wedding Tea

$9.95Out of stock

White Christmas Tea 20 Count

$10.95

Winter White Earl Grey

$10.95

MISCELLANEOUS 20 Count Tin - HARNEY

$10.95Out of stock

Miscellaneous 20 Count Tin - Harney

$10.95Out of stock

Little Women Orchard House Tea Blend

$10.95Out of stock

Gingerbread Festival Black Tea With Ginger Cinn And Molasses

$14.95

Miscellaneous 30 Count Tin - Harney

$14.95

Holiday Spiced Black Tea 30 Count

$14.95

Victorian London Fog

$14.95

Royal English Breakfast

$14.95

Royal Palace Tea Black Tea

$14.95

Celebration Black Tea With Fruit And Nut

$14.95

White Christmas White Tea With Almond And Vanilla 30 Count

$14.95

2022 Lunar New Year Tea 30 Count

$14.95

Green Tea With Coconut Ginger And Vanilla

$14.95

Tower Of London Black Tea

$14.95

Birthday Party 30 Count Sachet Tea Tin

$14.95

Republic

Blackberry Sage

$12.00

Super Green Immunity

$14.00Out of stock

Super Green Lean Green

$14.00Out of stock

Super Green Serenity

$14.00Out of stock

Daily Beauty Blueberry Lav

$14.00

Beauty Sleep Chamomile Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Wellness Trio _ Get Immunity, Get Elderberry, Get Wellness 42 Tea Bags

$15.00Out of stock

TRoT Blueberry Lavender Iced Tea

$8.50Out of stock

Downton Abbey Bates Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Downton Abbey English Rose Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Clean Beauty . Herbal . 36 Sachets

$14.00Out of stock

Clean Beauty Berry Aloe

$14.00Out of stock

Iced Tea Blueberry Lavender

$8.00Out of stock

Republic Of Tea Be Well Gift Set

$19.99

Republic Of Tea Be Beautiful Gift Set

$19.99Out of stock

Daily Matcha 1.5oz

$15.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Black Tea Tin

$12.50Out of stock

Wellness Stackable Tea Tin

$16.00Out of stock

Downtown Abbey Christmas Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Hallmark Gingerbread Cookie Tea

$13.00Out of stock

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Tea Gift

$19.99Out of stock

12 Days of Christmas Sipping Calendar

$19.99Out of stock

Comfort And Joy

$12.50Out of stock

Peppermint Bark

$12.50Out of stock

Holiday Tea Trio

$14.95Out of stock

Thanks You're A Peach 🙏🍑

$19.99Out of stock

Star Wars Boba Fett Green Chai

$13.95Out of stock

Star Wars Boba Fett Elite Black Tea

$13.50Out of stock

Star Wars Boba Fett Legendary Green Chai

$13.50Out of stock

Thinking Of You

$14.00Out of stock

Focus Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Mom You're The Berry Best

$14.00Out of stock

Rest Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Organic Jasmine Green

$15.00Out of stock

Super Digest Tea Green Pu-erh Tea

$15.00

Relax Tea

$14.00Out of stock

Mandalorian Blueberry Bounty Iced Tea

$10.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Blueberry Superflower Tea 36 Count

$14.00

Ginger Peach Black Tea 50 Count

$12.00Out of stock

Mandalorian Gift Set Mysterious Black & Child Green Teas

$34.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Watermelon Tea Bags , 36 Ct

$14.00Out of stock

Bridgerton Blood Orange Mimosa Tea

$14.00

Bridgerton Vanilla Fruit Tea

$14.00

Blackberry Sage

$12.00Out of stock

Cardamon Cinnamon

$13.50Out of stock

Peoples Green

$12.50Out of stock

Ginger Peach Green

$12.50Out of stock

Apple Cider Single Sips

$19.99Out of stock

Daily Greens Single Sips

$19.99Out of stock

Turmeric Single Sips

$19.99Out of stock

U-Matcha Natural Single Sips

$19.99Out of stock

Blueberry Lime Hydration Sips

$19.99Out of stock

Blue Lotus Chai

Rooibos Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Golden Masala Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Mint Masala Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Star Anise Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Masala Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Mandarin Masala Chai .5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Rooibos Chai 2oz

$16.95Out of stock

Golden Masala Chai 3oz

$16.95Out of stock

Star Anise Chai 3oz

$16.95Out of stock

Traditional Masala Chai 3oz

$16.95Out of stock

Noble Coffee Private Label

Sencha Green - Organic 1oz

$5.00Out of stock

Liquorice, Peppermint, Fennel - Organic 1oz

$5.50Out of stock

Relaxation Tea - Organic 1oz

$5.50Out of stock

Earl Grey - Organic 1oz

$5.00Out of stock

English Breakfast - Organic 1oz

$5.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Ginger - Organic 1oz

$5.50Out of stock

Matcha - Organic

Out of stock

Rishi

Earl Grey with Lavender - Organic Loose Leaf 4oz (Rishi)

$18.00Out of stock

Tangerine Ginger - Organic (Rishi)

$15.00

Rishi Cold Brew Matcha Sachets

$16.00

Elderberry Healer Tea Bags (Rishi)

$16.00Out of stock

Rishi Everyday Matcha (Powder)

$14.00

Earl Grey - Organic Loose Leaf 4oz (Rishi)

$18.00

Matcha Super Green Tea Bags - Rishi

$16.00Out of stock

Orange Blossom Green - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)

$18.00Out of stock

Valerian Dream - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)

$19.00

Quince Eucalyptus - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)

$13.00

Four Season Spring Jade Oolong (Rishi)

$18.00Out of stock

Masala Chai - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)

$15.50

Jasmine Green Tea - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)

$18.00Out of stock

Ginger Lime Rooibos Herbal Tea 4 oz

$18.00Out of stock

Wild Thai Green - Organic 4oz

$15.00Out of stock

White Tea Rose Melange Organic 4oz

$21.00Out of stock

Mystic Mint - Organic 4oz

$17.00

Peppermint Rooibos - Organic 4oz

$12.00

Rishi Loose Tea Elderberry Healer 3.5oz

$16.50

Jade Cloud - Organic Loose Tea 4oz

$18.00

Lemon Ginger - Organic Loose Tea 4oz

$24.00

Earl Grey Supreme - Organic Loose Tea 4oz

$18.90

Single Origin

El Salvador Santa Ana

$15.95

Ethiopia Djimma 🇪🇹

$15.95

Ethiopia Harar 🇪🇹

$15.95

Ethiopia Sidamo Kilenso Moconissa Organic 🇪🇹

$15.95Out of stock

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere Washed Process 🇪🇹

$15.95Out of stock

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe PEONY

$15.95Out of stock

Bali Blue Moon - Organic

$14.95Out of stock

Java

$14.95Out of stock

Kenya AA

$15.95Out of stock

Mexico Chiapas - Fair Trade, Organic

$14.95Out of stock

Peru FTO

$13.50Out of stock

Rwanda Misozi Kopakaki Fair Trade

$14.95Out of stock

Sumatra Gayo Mountain Fair Trade Organic

$15.95

Tanzania Peaberry

$13.95Out of stock

Guatemala Huehuetenango 🇬🇹

$15.95

Burundi Kayanza

$14.95Out of stock

Papua New Guinea

$14.95Out of stock

Colombia Organic Fair Trade

$14.95

Blends

Black Majic Blend

$13.95

Classic Blend

$13.95

Espresso Blend

$13.95

Rio Blend

$13.95

San Francisco Blend

$13.95

Cold Brew Blend

$13.95Out of stock

Half Pound Blend - Customer Container

$8.50

1 Pound Blend - Customer Container

$17.00

Mystery Bag Sample Sized Regular Coffee

$14.95Out of stock

Flavored

Apple Cobbler Beans 🍎

$13.95

Banana Nut Bread Beans 🍌

$13.95

Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Beans 🫐

$13.95

Butterscotch Brownie 🤎

$13.95

Candied Nutcracker

$13.95Out of stock

Chocolate Mint 🍫

$13.95

Chocolate Orange 🍫🍊

$13.95

Chocolate Raspberry 🍫

$13.95

Espresso Pastry Cream ☕️

$13.95

French Caramel Crème 🍮

$13.95

French Toast 🇫🇷🍞

$13.95

Gingerbread Creme Brulee

$13.95Out of stock

Highlander Grogg🇨🇮

$13.95

Island In The Sun 🏝

$13.95

It's A Wonderful Coffee 🌠

$13.95

Jamaican Me Crazy

$13.95

Jamaican Me Nuts 🥜🌰

$13.95

Jazzy Java

$13.95

Jingle Bell Java 🔔

$13.95Out of stock

Michigan Cherry

$13.95

Mystery Bag Sample Sized Flavored Coffee

$13.95Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$13.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin 🎃

$13.95

Rescue Roast Peanut Butter Blondie - Humane Society 🐶🐱

$16.00

S'mores Coffee 12oz 🍫

$13.95

Salted Caramel 🧂

$13.95

Snickerdoodle 🍪

$13.95

Southern Pecan

$13.95

Vanilla Macadamia Nut

$13.95

Decaf :(

Decaf Colombia

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Colombian Swiss Water 🇨🇴

$14.95

Decaf Banana Nut Bread 🍌🍞

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble 🫐

$13.95

Decaf Butterscotch Brownie

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Candied Nutcracker

$12.95Out of stock

Decaf Chocolate Mint

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Chocolate Orange

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Chocolate Raspberry

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Christmas Vacation

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Classic Blend

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Espresso Blend

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Espresso Pastry Cream

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Ethiopia SWP 🇪🇹

$14.95Out of stock

Decaf French Caramel Crème

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Highlander Grogg

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf It's A Wonderful Coffee

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Jamaican Me Nuts 🌰🥜

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Jazzy Java

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Jingle Bell Java

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Michigan Cherry

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Mistletoe Mocha

$12.95Out of stock

Decaf Peppermint Mocha

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Pumpkin Muffin

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Rescue Roast

$16.00Out of stock

Decaf S'mores

$12.95Out of stock

Decaf Salted Caramel 🧂

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Snickerdoodle

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Southern Pecan

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Vanilla Macadamia Nut

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Water Process Flavored

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Apple Cobbler

$13.95Out of stock

Decaf Island In The Sun

$13.95Out of stock

Pastries/Sweets

Sunrise Apple Pie Muffin

$4.00
Birthday Cake Muffin 🎂

Birthday Cake Muffin 🎂

$4.00

Filled with bright sprinkles, cake crumbs on top and vanilla icing, this muffin is just what you need to brighten your day.

Sunrise Blueberry Muffin

Sunrise Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Sunrise Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Sunrise Orange Cranberry Muffin 🍊

$4.00

Sunrise Double Chocolate Muffin 🍫🍫

$4.00

Sunrise Pistachio Muffin

$4.00

Sunrise Pumpkin Muffin With Cream Cheese Filling

$4.00

Sunrise White Chocolate Raspberry Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip COOKIE Buttercream Sandwich

$5.00

Vegan Pumpkin Bread/Loaf

$4.50
Vegan GF Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf 🍌🍫

Vegan GF Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf 🍌🍫

$4.50

Sunrise PB & Choc Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Sunrise Lemon Poppyseed Muffin🍋

$4.00

Bagels/English Muffin

Plain

$3.25

Asiago

$3.25

Everything

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Deli Case Food

Hard-Boiled Eggs

$2.50
Vegan Breakfast Burrito 🌯

Vegan Breakfast Burrito 🌯

$6.00

Perfect Bar - Dark Choc Chip Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Perfect Bar Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock
Vegan Lunch Burrito 🌯

Vegan Lunch Burrito 🌯

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Shelves

Fig Bar - Blueberry

$0.99

Fig Bar - Raspberry

$0.99

Kate's Bar Lemon Coconut

$3.25Out of stock

Kate's Bar Peanut Butter Milk Choc

$3.25Out of stock

Kate Mango Coconut

$3.25Out of stock

Kate Dark Choc Cherry Almond

$3.25Out of stock

Kate Peanut Butter Hemp Flax

$3.25Out of stock

Kate Pb Dark Choc

$3.25Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.25

LornaDoone 4 Pack Cookie

$0.99

Oreo 6 Pack

$1.25Out of stock

RX Bar Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.99

RX Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.99

Taylors 2 Pack Cookies Hearts

$3.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.25

Taylor's Frosted Cookie - Flower

$4.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50

Banana - 1 Banana

$1.00

Orange - 1 Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Apple

$0.99Out of stock

Organic Pear

$1.25Out of stock

Bee Pollen 8oz

$12.00

Honey 12oz Bear

$8.00

Honey 16oz Glass Jar

$10.00

Wildflower Ridge Honey - 1lb Jar Raw Honey -- Local

Half Pint Honey Chunk w/ Comb In Jar

$12.00

Whipped Honey Strawberry 5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Whipped Honey Blackberry 5oz

$6.00

Whipped Honey Jalapeño 5oz

$6.00

Gift Set - 4 Pack Whipped Honey

$20.00Out of stock

Honeycomb

$16.00Out of stock

Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie

$8.95Out of stock
Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix 3oz Original

$3.25Out of stock

2.5oz NCT Cocoa Mix - Yields 32oz

$4.25

Theo Chocolate Mint Cookie Bites

$6.00

Theo Organic Milk & Cookies 45% Milk Chocolate Bar

$4.25

Theo Organic Peppermint Crunch 70% Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.25

Theo Chocolate- Nutcracker Brittle

$4.25

Theo - Single Organic Peppermint Cocoa Cup

$1.35

Theo Organic Peppermint Drinking Chocolate

$9.99

Almonds

$1.25Out of stock

Cashews

$1.25Out of stock

Peanuts

$1.25Out of stock

Popcorn

$0.99

Misc Snack

$0.99

Goldfish

$0.99

Bottles

Health Ade KOMBUCHA Misc.

$4.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Orange Juice 1 Pint

$3.00

Honest Kids Apple

$1.25

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.25

Honest Kids Grape

$1.25

Honest Kids Lemonade

$1.25

Pellegrino

$3.00

Jarritos - Any Flavor

$3.00

Donations

$1 To Noblesville Diversity Coalition

$1.00

Donation to help fund the Noblesville Diversity Coalition. The mission of the NDC is to educate, celebrate, challenge and inspire Noblesville to be a welcoming and inclusive community that embraces all cultures and identities.

"Together We Will See It Through" Print

"Together We Will See It Through" Print

$10.00

"Together We Will See It Through" Print - Hand Set & Printed by Geoff Davis of Two Paddle Press in Noblesville, IN. Proceeds from the sale of this print will go towards providing essential goods to restaurant servers in downtown Noblesville who are out of work due to COVID-19.

Grocery Items

Half gallon Prairie Farms Orange Juice

Gallon Whole Milk

$4.50Out of stock

Orange Juice - Half Gallon

$4.00Out of stock

Honey 16oz Glass Jar

$10.00

Wildflower Ridge Honey - 1lb Jar Raw Honey -- Local

Honey 12oz Bear

$8.00

Half Pint Honey Chunk w/ Comb In Jar

$12.00

Bee Pollen 8oz

$12.00

Whipped Honey Plain 5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Whipped Honey Strawberry 5oz

$6.00Out of stock
4 Birds Bakery - 4 Pack English Muffin, Not Toasted

4 Birds Bakery - 4 Pack English Muffin, Not Toasted

$9.75Out of stock

Locally Made English Muffins - 4 Pack (Wrapped/Not Sliced or Toasted)

Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz

$8.95Out of stock

6 Count Bagels Asiago - Not Toastes

$6.00Out of stock

6 Count Blueberry Bagel - Not Toasted

$6.00

6 Count Everything Bagel - Not Toasted

$6.00

6 Count Plain Bagel - Not Toasted

$6.00Out of stock

CC Kombucha Pomegranate 12oz

$4.50Out of stock

Banana - 1 Banana

$1.00

Orange - 1 Orange

$1.00Out of stock

4Birds Bakery Spent Grain Crackers Half Pound

$7.00

Items From Our Friends Downtown

Caravan Classes Painting

Caravan Classes Painting

$18.00

Gift bag includes: 1 Hair Bow, Unicorn slime, an Easter Bunny Bag with an extra surprise, Candy-filled Egg & a $5 gift card to Noble Coffee. Kid-friendly menu items include: cooca, smoothies, sweet treats & more.

Lil Bloomers Boys' Easter Gift Set (Includes $5 Noble Coffee Gift Card)

Lil Bloomers Boys' Easter Gift Set (Includes $5 Noble Coffee Gift Card)

$20.00Out of stock

Gift bag includes: Bath Bomb with Surprise and a Hatching Shark Egg, plus an Candy-filled Egg & a $5 gift card to Noble Coffee. Kid-friendly menu items include: cooca, smoothies, sweet treats & more.

Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

Warrior Mix Auggy's Original

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie

$8.95Out of stock

Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz

$8.95Out of stock

Logo Tin Soy Candle - Highlander Grogg

$12.50

Logo Soy Candle - Hazelnut

$12.50
Curtis Honeycutt - Good Grammar Is The Life Of The Party

Curtis Honeycutt - Good Grammar Is The Life Of The Party

$15.00

Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life will convert grammar goofballs into bonafide word nerds. As the writer of the award-winning humor column “Grammar Guy,” Curtis Honeycutt’s grammar advice appears in dozens of newspapers every week. His debut book—filled with witty word wisdom—is designed to make your life more awesome by improving your grammar. Do you love language, but sometimes get tripped up by confusing grammar rules? Good Grammar is the Life of the Party is like a cheat code for your social life. Level up your grammar game to become a linguistic legend—from romantic relationships to job promotions to getting invited to fancy roof parties. Climb the corporate ladder, convince people you’re smart, and win at life with dozens of helpful tips on how to master the English language. Grammar aficionados and beginners alike will love this fresh, friendly approach to tackling American English grammar and punctuation rules.

Little Petal Farm Bouquet

$20.00

Noblesville Schools

Noblesville 16oz Can Glass

Noblesville 16oz Can Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative glass. Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Noblesville Coffee Mug

Noblesville Coffee Mug

$12.00

Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative mug! Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Swag (Copy)

Logo Soy Candle - Hazelnut

$12.50

Logo Tin Soy Candle - Highlander Grogg

$12.50

Logo Soy Candle - Sugared Citrus

$12.00Out of stock

Locally poured 100% soy candle with a burn time of 40 hours in popular fragrance "Sugared Citrus."

Mom's Survival Pack

Mom's Survival Pack

$25.00Out of stock

🌻 half gallon Noble fresh brewed iced coffee 🌻 @sunriseuptown fresh baked cinnamon roll 🌻 @unplugsoycandles in "sugared citrus" <-- smells amazing! 🌻 1 - 3oz bag @beefreeglutenfree (flavor varies)

NCT 16oz Miir Stainless Steel Tumbler

$29.95Out of stock

NCT Shirt - Short Sleeve

$25.00
STICKER

STICKER

$3.00
Sticker - Rectangular Logo

Sticker - Rectangular Logo

$2.00
Sticker Pack & $5 Gift Card

Sticker Pack & $5 Gift Card

$12.00

Cotton Logo Tote

$12.00Out of stock

Towel - Buffalo With Quote

$15.00Out of stock

Towel Heart Of Noblesville - Color Varies

$15.00Out of stock

Towel - Love From Indiana

$15.00Out of stock

Towel - Script On Front

$15.00Out of stock

Chemex Enamel Pin

$3.50
Noblesville 16oz Can Glass

Noblesville 16oz Can Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative glass. Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Noblesville Coffee Mug

Noblesville Coffee Mug

$12.00

Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative mug! Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.

Full Throttle Sticker

$3.00

Beanie - Black With White Logo

$16.00Out of stock

Beanie - Grey With Logo

$16.00Out of stock

Winter Hat With Pom

$25.00Out of stock

Coffee Bones Sweatshirt

$35.00Out of stock

Tea Towel - Some Bunny Loves Me

$15.00Out of stock

Tea Towel - Oh Hello Spring With Bunny

$15.00Out of stock

Chemex Filters

$12.00

Salsa Ticket 21+

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently open with masks required according to state mandate. You may also order online and skip the line by picking up your order on our takeout shelf.

Website

Location

933 Logan St., Noblesville, IN 46060

Directions

Gallery
Noble Coffee & Tea image
Noble Coffee & Tea image
Noble Coffee & Tea image

