Noble Coffee and Tea

Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life will convert grammar goofballs into bonafide word nerds. As the writer of the award-winning humor column โ€œGrammar Guy,โ€ Curtis Honeycuttโ€™s grammar advice appears in dozens of newspapers every week. His debut bookโ€”filled with witty word wisdomโ€”is designed to make your life more awesome by improving your grammar. Do you love language, but sometimes get tripped up by confusing grammar rules? Good Grammar is the Life of the Party is like a cheat code for your social life. Level up your grammar game to become a linguistic legendโ€”from romantic relationships to job promotions to getting invited to fancy roof parties. Climb the corporate ladder, convince people youโ€™re smart, and win at life with dozens of helpful tips on how to master the English language. Grammar aficionados and beginners alike will love this fresh, friendly approach to tackling American English grammar and punctuation rules.