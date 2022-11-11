- Home
Noble Coffee and Tea
933 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
Popular Items
Espresso Based
$1 To Noblesville Diversity Coalition
Donation to help fund the Noblesville Diversity Coalition. The mission of the NDC is to educate, celebrate, challenge and inspire Noblesville to be a welcoming and inclusive community that embraces all cultures and identities.
Latte (HOT)
Espresso and steamed milk.
Iced Latte
Mocha Latte (HOT)
Made with dark chocolate syrup and is less sweet than a cafe mocha.
Iced Mocha Latte
Made with dark chocolate syrup and is less sweet than a cafe mocha.
Cafe Mocha (HOT)
A latte made with sweetened ground chocolate just like our hot chocolate. Sweeter than a mocha latte.
Iced Cafe Mocha
A latte made with sweetened ground chocolate just like our hot chocolate. Sweeter than a mocha latte.
White Mocha (HOT)
Iced White Mocha
Zebra Latte (HOT)
White chcocolate and dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and optional whipped cream.
Iced Zebra Latte
Caramel Machiatto (HOT)
Iced Caramel Machiatto
Americano (HOT)
Iced Americano
Espresso (HOT)
Iced Espresso
Iced espresso comes in a 12oz cup with ice only. No modifiers or additions.
Cappuccino (HOT)
Cortado (HOT)
Peppermint Mocha (Hot)
Peppermint Mocha (Iced)
Muddy Irishman (Hot)
Muddy Irishman (Iced)
Toasted Coconut Latte (Hot)
Toasted Coconut Latte (Iced)
Cafe Miel (Hot)
Espresso, real local honey & cinnamon steamed into a milk of your choice. Served hot.
Cafe Miel (Iced)
Espresso, real local honey & cinnamon powder served over ice with your choice of milk.
Coco's Shaken Coconut Coffee
Created in collaboration with Lette Lou's, this drink features our fresh roasted espresso, milk and coconut - shaken and poured over ice, topped with a sprinkle of coconut flake. A portion of your purchase will be donated to the Hamilton County Humane Society.
Charlie Brown (Hot)
Charlie Brown (Iced)
Pumpkin Latte (HOT)
Pumpkin Latte (Iced)
Hopscotch Hot Latte
Creamy butterscotch & nutty pistachio are swirled with our fresh roasted espresso and steamed milk of your choice.
Hopscotch Iced Latte
Creamy butterscotch & nutty pistachio are swirled with our fresh roasted espresso and dairy of your choice - served over ice.
Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot
Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per drink sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Blueberry Crumble Latte (Iced)
Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Latte Hot
Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per drink sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Iced Blackberry Mocha (Iced)
Fresh roasted espresso is combined with milk, dark chocolate and caramel sauces, then topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a touch of sea salt. $1 per Miller Mocha sold will be donated to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Filter Coffee
Tea
Chai
Hot chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.
Iced Chai
Iced chai tea. Go to Add-Ons and select Add Double Shot to make a dirty chai.
Hot Blueberry Chai (Made with Blueberry Tea)
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Tea Latte
Iced Tea Latte
Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha Tea
Indy Fog Iced Tea Latte
This iced tea latte features organic Earl Grey black tea & vanilla cream topped with a sweet lavender stratus cloud of velvety cold foam. Due to how cold foam is made, this drink cannot be made dairy free.
Milk Tea
Incredible Hulk Chocolate (Matcha Hot Chocolate)
Jackson's Blueberry Lavender Tea Latte With Honey, White Choc, Vanilla, Lavendar And Whole Milk
Kelly Style Chai 2.0 - Iced! Contains Coffee
Iced Blueberry Chai (Made with Blueberry Tea)
Jackson's Hot Cinnamon Tea Latte
On Tap
Nitro Coffee
Nitro Miel
Sparkling Blueberry Hibiscus Lemonade
New handcrafted seltzer on tap features organic lemonade and unsweet strawberry hibiscus iced tea. Half the sugar, all the flavor.
Nitro Salted Caramel Cold Brew with Cold Foam
Our salted caramel cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy caramel, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with salted caramel cold foam, a dash of sea salt and caramel drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.
Nitro Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
Our pumpkin pie cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy pumpkin sauce, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with pumpkin pie cold foam, a dash of cinnamon and pumpkin drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.
Nitro White Chocolate Peppermint Cold Brew with Cold Foam (Copy)
Our pumpkin pie cold brew starts with a swirl of creamy pumpkin sauce, then nitro cold brew is added & topped with pumpkin pie cold foam, a dash of cinnamon and pumpkin drizzle. The cold foam contains dairy and due to our process for making cold foam, unfortunately cannot be made dairy free.
Blended
Blended Vanilla Cream
Caffeine free.
Caramel Vanilla Frost
Caffeine free.
Chai Freeze
Blended Chai. Choose Your Favorite Flavor.
Frozen Cappuccino
Contains caffeine.
Fruit Smoothie
Strawberry, Peach, or Mango Fruit Smoothie. Try Combining Your Favorite Flavors!
Mocha Java Frost
Contains caffeine.
Pumpkin Pie Frappe (No Coffee)
Pumpkin Pie Frappe (With Coffee/Espresso)
Vanilla bean, pumpkin pie sauce and espresso. Please select regular or decaffeinated espresso.
Lette Lou's Bubble Puppies with Rainbow Boba
Created in collaboration with Lette Lou's, Bubble Puppies features a peach smoothie, popping fruit boba and optional whipped cream. A portion of your purchase will be donated to the Hamilton County Humane Society.
Other Tasty Beverages
20 oz Cup O' Water (Non Branded Cup)
Italian Cream Soda
Syrup of your choice, sparkling water, a splash of cream & optional whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Zebra Hot Chocolate
Steamer
Cold Milk
Refresher (Boba Optional)
Butterbeer
Fairly-Fairy Refresher (with boba)
Lemonade
12oz Caramel Apple Cider
16oz Caramel Apple Cider
20oz Caramel Apple Cider
96oz Box Cocoa (includes 8oz cups) Whip not included
Aahaa Chai
1oz Blissful Rose
1oz Maharani's Bold Masala Chai
1oz Lavender Vanilla Chai
1oz Organic Matcha Green Tea
1oz ChocoMate Chai
Sampler Bag - 6, 1oz Teas
1oz Serenity
1oz Peppermint Refresher Chai
Tranquility (Guava Chamomile)
Harney
Ceylon & India Orange Pekoe
Earl Grey
Egyptian Chamomile
English Breakfast
Hot Cinnamon Spice
Jasmine
Paris
Raspberry Herbal
Organic Green
Decaf Black
Berry Young 3oz
Indigo Punch 3oz
Matcha Iri Genmaicha
Valentine Blend
Golden Milk 8oz
Hemp Moringa 5oz
Chaga Chai 8oz
African Autumn Tin
Black Currant Tin
Blueberry Green Tin
Celebration Tea
Cherry Blossom Tin
Darjeeling Tin
Decaf Hot Cinnamon
Dragon Pearl Jasmine
Earl Grey Supreme Tin
English Breakfast
Holiday Tea Tin 20 Count
Hot Cinnamon Sunset
Hot Cinnamon Spice Tin 20 Count
New York Blend
Organic Plain Green
Paris Tin
Peppermint Herbal
Pomegranate Oolong Tin
Pumpkin Spice Black Tea Tin
SOHO
Wedding Tea
White Christmas Tea 20 Count
Winter White Earl Grey
MISCELLANEOUS 20 Count Tin - HARNEY
Miscellaneous 20 Count Tin - Harney
Little Women Orchard House Tea Blend
Gingerbread Festival Black Tea With Ginger Cinn And Molasses
Miscellaneous 30 Count Tin - Harney
Holiday Spiced Black Tea 30 Count
Victorian London Fog
Royal English Breakfast
Royal Palace Tea Black Tea
Celebration Black Tea With Fruit And Nut
White Christmas White Tea With Almond And Vanilla 30 Count
2022 Lunar New Year Tea 30 Count
Green Tea With Coconut Ginger And Vanilla
Tower Of London Black Tea
Birthday Party 30 Count Sachet Tea Tin
Republic
Blackberry Sage
Super Green Immunity
Super Green Lean Green
Super Green Serenity
Daily Beauty Blueberry Lav
Beauty Sleep Chamomile Rose
Wellness Trio _ Get Immunity, Get Elderberry, Get Wellness 42 Tea Bags
TRoT Blueberry Lavender Iced Tea
Downton Abbey Bates Tea
Downton Abbey English Rose Tea
Clean Beauty . Herbal . 36 Sachets
Clean Beauty Berry Aloe
Iced Tea Blueberry Lavender
Republic Of Tea Be Well Gift Set
Republic Of Tea Be Beautiful Gift Set
Daily Matcha 1.5oz
Pumpkin Spice Black Tea Tin
Wellness Stackable Tea Tin
Downtown Abbey Christmas Tea
Hallmark Gingerbread Cookie Tea
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Tea Gift
12 Days of Christmas Sipping Calendar
Comfort And Joy
Peppermint Bark
Holiday Tea Trio
Thanks You're A Peach 🙏🍑
Star Wars Boba Fett Green Chai
Star Wars Boba Fett Elite Black Tea
Star Wars Boba Fett Legendary Green Chai
Thinking Of You
Focus Tea
Mom You're The Berry Best
Rest Tea
Organic Jasmine Green
Super Digest Tea Green Pu-erh Tea
Relax Tea
Mandalorian Blueberry Bounty Iced Tea
Hibiscus Blueberry Superflower Tea 36 Count
Ginger Peach Black Tea 50 Count
Mandalorian Gift Set Mysterious Black & Child Green Teas
Hibiscus Watermelon Tea Bags , 36 Ct
Bridgerton Blood Orange Mimosa Tea
Bridgerton Vanilla Fruit Tea
Blackberry Sage
Cardamon Cinnamon
Peoples Green
Ginger Peach Green
Apple Cider Single Sips
Daily Greens Single Sips
Turmeric Single Sips
U-Matcha Natural Single Sips
Blueberry Lime Hydration Sips
Blue Lotus Chai
Rooibos Chai .5oz
Golden Masala Chai .5oz
Mint Masala Chai .5oz
Star Anise Chai .5oz
Traditional Masala Chai .5oz
Mandarin Masala Chai .5oz
Rooibos Chai 2oz
Golden Masala Chai 3oz
Star Anise Chai 3oz
Traditional Masala Chai 3oz
Noble Coffee Private Label
Sencha Green - Organic 1oz
Liquorice, Peppermint, Fennel - Organic 1oz
Relaxation Tea - Organic 1oz
Earl Grey - Organic 1oz
English Breakfast - Organic 1oz
Lemongrass Ginger - Organic 1oz
Matcha - Organic
Rishi
Earl Grey with Lavender - Organic Loose Leaf 4oz (Rishi)
Tangerine Ginger - Organic (Rishi)
Rishi Cold Brew Matcha Sachets
Elderberry Healer Tea Bags (Rishi)
Rishi Everyday Matcha (Powder)
Earl Grey - Organic Loose Leaf 4oz (Rishi)
Matcha Super Green Tea Bags - Rishi
Orange Blossom Green - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)
Valerian Dream - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)
Quince Eucalyptus - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)
Four Season Spring Jade Oolong (Rishi)
Masala Chai - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)
Jasmine Green Tea - Organic Loose Leaf (Rishi)
Ginger Lime Rooibos Herbal Tea 4 oz
Wild Thai Green - Organic 4oz
White Tea Rose Melange Organic 4oz
Mystic Mint - Organic 4oz
Peppermint Rooibos - Organic 4oz
Rishi Loose Tea Elderberry Healer 3.5oz
Jade Cloud - Organic Loose Tea 4oz
Lemon Ginger - Organic Loose Tea 4oz
Earl Grey Supreme - Organic Loose Tea 4oz
Single Origin
El Salvador Santa Ana
Ethiopia Djimma 🇪🇹
Ethiopia Harar 🇪🇹
Ethiopia Sidamo Kilenso Moconissa Organic 🇪🇹
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere Washed Process 🇪🇹
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe PEONY
Bali Blue Moon - Organic
Java
Kenya AA
Mexico Chiapas - Fair Trade, Organic
Peru FTO
Rwanda Misozi Kopakaki Fair Trade
Sumatra Gayo Mountain Fair Trade Organic
Tanzania Peaberry
Guatemala Huehuetenango 🇬🇹
Burundi Kayanza
Papua New Guinea
Colombia Organic Fair Trade
Blends
Flavored
Apple Cobbler Beans 🍎
Banana Nut Bread Beans 🍌
Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Beans 🫐
Butterscotch Brownie 🤎
Candied Nutcracker
Chocolate Mint 🍫
Chocolate Orange 🍫🍊
Chocolate Raspberry 🍫
Espresso Pastry Cream ☕️
French Caramel Crème 🍮
French Toast 🇫🇷🍞
Gingerbread Creme Brulee
Highlander Grogg🇨🇮
Island In The Sun 🏝
It's A Wonderful Coffee 🌠
Jamaican Me Crazy
Jamaican Me Nuts 🥜🌰
Jazzy Java
Jingle Bell Java 🔔
Michigan Cherry
Mystery Bag Sample Sized Flavored Coffee
Peppermint Mocha
Pumpkin Muffin 🎃
Rescue Roast Peanut Butter Blondie - Humane Society 🐶🐱
S'mores Coffee 12oz 🍫
Salted Caramel 🧂
Snickerdoodle 🍪
Southern Pecan
Vanilla Macadamia Nut
Decaf :(
Decaf Colombia
Decaf Colombian Swiss Water 🇨🇴
Decaf Banana Nut Bread 🍌🍞
Decaf Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble 🫐
Decaf Butterscotch Brownie
Decaf Candied Nutcracker
Decaf Chocolate Mint
Decaf Chocolate Orange
Decaf Chocolate Raspberry
Decaf Christmas Vacation
Decaf Classic Blend
Decaf Espresso Blend
Decaf Espresso Pastry Cream
Decaf Ethiopia SWP 🇪🇹
Decaf French Caramel Crème
Decaf Highlander Grogg
Decaf It's A Wonderful Coffee
Decaf Jamaican Me Crazy
Decaf Jamaican Me Nuts 🌰🥜
Decaf Jazzy Java
Decaf Jingle Bell Java
Decaf Michigan Cherry
Decaf Mistletoe Mocha
Decaf Peppermint Mocha
Decaf Pumpkin Muffin
Decaf Rescue Roast
Decaf S'mores
Decaf Salted Caramel 🧂
Decaf Snickerdoodle
Decaf Southern Pecan
Decaf Vanilla Macadamia Nut
Decaf Water Process Flavored
Decaf Apple Cobbler
Decaf Island In The Sun
Pastries/Sweets
Sunrise Apple Pie Muffin
Birthday Cake Muffin 🎂
Filled with bright sprinkles, cake crumbs on top and vanilla icing, this muffin is just what you need to brighten your day.
Sunrise Blueberry Muffin
Sunrise Coffee Cake Muffin
Sunrise Orange Cranberry Muffin 🍊
Sunrise Double Chocolate Muffin 🍫🍫
Sunrise Pistachio Muffin
Sunrise Pumpkin Muffin With Cream Cheese Filling
Sunrise White Chocolate Raspberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip COOKIE Buttercream Sandwich
Vegan Pumpkin Bread/Loaf
Vegan GF Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf 🍌🍫
Sunrise PB & Choc Muffin
Sunrise Lemon Poppyseed Muffin🍋
Bagels/English Muffin
Deli Case Food
Shelves
Fig Bar - Blueberry
Fig Bar - Raspberry
Kate's Bar Lemon Coconut
Kate's Bar Peanut Butter Milk Choc
Kate Mango Coconut
Kate Dark Choc Cherry Almond
Kate Peanut Butter Hemp Flax
Kate Pb Dark Choc
Biscotti
LornaDoone 4 Pack Cookie
Oreo 6 Pack
RX Bar Chocolate Sea Salt
RX Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate
Taylors 2 Pack Cookies Hearts
Biscotti
Taylor's Frosted Cookie - Flower
Choc Chip Cookie
Banana - 1 Banana
Orange - 1 Orange
Apple
Organic Pear
Bee Pollen 8oz
Honey 12oz Bear
Honey 16oz Glass Jar
Wildflower Ridge Honey - 1lb Jar Raw Honey -- Local
Half Pint Honey Chunk w/ Comb In Jar
Whipped Honey Strawberry 5oz
Whipped Honey Blackberry 5oz
Whipped Honey Jalapeño 5oz
Gift Set - 4 Pack Whipped Honey
Honeycomb
Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz
Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry
Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie
Warrior Mix Auggy's Original
Warrior Mix 3oz Original
2.5oz NCT Cocoa Mix - Yields 32oz
Theo Chocolate Mint Cookie Bites
Theo Organic Milk & Cookies 45% Milk Chocolate Bar
Theo Organic Peppermint Crunch 70% Dark Chocolate Bar
Theo Chocolate- Nutcracker Brittle
Theo - Single Organic Peppermint Cocoa Cup
Theo Organic Peppermint Drinking Chocolate
Almonds
Cashews
Peanuts
Popcorn
Misc Snack
Goldfish
Donations
$1 To Noblesville Diversity Coalition
Donation to help fund the Noblesville Diversity Coalition. The mission of the NDC is to educate, celebrate, challenge and inspire Noblesville to be a welcoming and inclusive community that embraces all cultures and identities.
"Together We Will See It Through" Print
"Together We Will See It Through" Print - Hand Set & Printed by Geoff Davis of Two Paddle Press in Noblesville, IN. Proceeds from the sale of this print will go towards providing essential goods to restaurant servers in downtown Noblesville who are out of work due to COVID-19.
Grocery Items
Gallon Whole Milk
Orange Juice - Half Gallon
Honey 16oz Glass Jar
Wildflower Ridge Honey - 1lb Jar Raw Honey -- Local
Honey 12oz Bear
Half Pint Honey Chunk w/ Comb In Jar
Bee Pollen 8oz
Whipped Honey Plain 5oz
Whipped Honey Strawberry 5oz
4 Birds Bakery - 4 Pack English Muffin, Not Toasted
Locally Made English Muffins - 4 Pack (Wrapped/Not Sliced or Toasted)
Warrior Mix Auggy's Original
Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry
Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie
Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz
6 Count Bagels Asiago - Not Toastes
6 Count Blueberry Bagel - Not Toasted
6 Count Everything Bagel - Not Toasted
6 Count Plain Bagel - Not Toasted
CC Kombucha Pomegranate 12oz
Banana - 1 Banana
Orange - 1 Orange
4Birds Bakery Spent Grain Crackers Half Pound
Items From Our Friends Downtown
Caravan Classes Painting
Gift bag includes: 1 Hair Bow, Unicorn slime, an Easter Bunny Bag with an extra surprise, Candy-filled Egg & a $5 gift card to Noble Coffee. Kid-friendly menu items include: cooca, smoothies, sweet treats & more.
Lil Bloomers Boys' Easter Gift Set (Includes $5 Noble Coffee Gift Card)
Gift bag includes: Bath Bomb with Surprise and a Hatching Shark Egg, plus an Candy-filled Egg & a $5 gift card to Noble Coffee. Kid-friendly menu items include: cooca, smoothies, sweet treats & more.
Warrior Mix Auggy's Original
Warrior Mix Hagen's Berry
Warrior Mix Mae's Apple Pie
Warrior Mix Clays Chocolate Buzz
Logo Tin Soy Candle - Highlander Grogg
Logo Soy Candle - Hazelnut
Curtis Honeycutt - Good Grammar Is The Life Of The Party
Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life will convert grammar goofballs into bonafide word nerds. As the writer of the award-winning humor column “Grammar Guy,” Curtis Honeycutt’s grammar advice appears in dozens of newspapers every week. His debut book—filled with witty word wisdom—is designed to make your life more awesome by improving your grammar. Do you love language, but sometimes get tripped up by confusing grammar rules? Good Grammar is the Life of the Party is like a cheat code for your social life. Level up your grammar game to become a linguistic legend—from romantic relationships to job promotions to getting invited to fancy roof parties. Climb the corporate ladder, convince people you’re smart, and win at life with dozens of helpful tips on how to master the English language. Grammar aficionados and beginners alike will love this fresh, friendly approach to tackling American English grammar and punctuation rules.
Little Petal Farm Bouquet
Noblesville Schools
Noblesville 16oz Can Glass
Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative glass. Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Noblesville Coffee Mug
Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative mug! Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Swag (Copy)
Logo Soy Candle - Hazelnut
Logo Tin Soy Candle - Highlander Grogg
Logo Soy Candle - Sugared Citrus
Locally poured 100% soy candle with a burn time of 40 hours in popular fragrance "Sugared Citrus."
Mom's Survival Pack
🌻 half gallon Noble fresh brewed iced coffee 🌻 @sunriseuptown fresh baked cinnamon roll 🌻 @unplugsoycandles in "sugared citrus" <-- smells amazing! 🌻 1 - 3oz bag @beefreeglutenfree (flavor varies)
NCT 16oz Miir Stainless Steel Tumbler
NCT Shirt - Short Sleeve
STICKER
Sticker - Rectangular Logo
Sticker Pack & $5 Gift Card
Cotton Logo Tote
Towel - Buffalo With Quote
Towel Heart Of Noblesville - Color Varies
Towel - Love From Indiana
Towel - Script On Front
Chemex Enamel Pin
Noblesville 16oz Can Glass
Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative glass. Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Noblesville Coffee Mug
Celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Noblesville Schools with this commemorative mug! Noble Coffee will donate a portion of sales to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation.
Full Throttle Sticker
Beanie - Black With White Logo
Beanie - Grey With Logo
Winter Hat With Pom
Coffee Bones Sweatshirt
Tea Towel - Some Bunny Loves Me
Tea Towel - Oh Hello Spring With Bunny
Chemex Filters
Salsa Ticket 21+
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
We are currently open with masks required according to state mandate. You may also order online and skip the line by picking up your order on our takeout shelf.
933 Logan St., Noblesville, IN 46060