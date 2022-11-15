- Home
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
279 Reviews
$$
1558 n State St
Greenfield, IN 46140
Popular Items
Coffee
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Real pumpkin, spices, and sweetened cream brewed in house to create the perfect pumpkin spice latte. Topped with our house whip and spices. *sauce contains dairy and cannot be ordered sugar free.
Roasted Pecan Latte
The legend is back! Craft roasted pecans we sweeten with cane sugar creating a nut orgeat. Blended with our Dandy Breeze milk (or milk alternative) for a luscious and decadent treat.
FRAPPE Pumpkin Spice
You really just want an energized pumpkin milkshake don't you? This is it. Made with our house pumpkin sauce. David S. Pumpkin approved.
Iced Cold Brew Belgian Chocolate Mocha
Our house Belgian chocolate mocha sauce paired with our smooth cold brew. Milk + Whip + Drizzle
Shaken Espresso
House espresso + Sugar in the Raw + Flavor. Shaken to a creamy foamy head and finished with milk of choice. Enjoy sipping layers of flavor in this sweet and unique preparation.
Tea
Howling Owl
Our house squeezed lemonade paired with blue jasmine tea and a dash of our homemade jasmine syrup. So refreshing, amazing, and pretty!
Blue Moon Milk Tea
Butterfly pea flower milk swirled with our house jasmine syrup and finished with ceremonial grade matcha. A green tea lovers dream!
Lucky Jade Elixir
Need a little luck for your day? Things might just lean in your favor with this refreshing burst of flavor! Shi Feng Dragonwell tea swirled with yuzu, mint, and cucumber. Finished with sparkling seltzer.
Sweet Peach Iced Tea
Classic black iced tea sweetened with peach syrup. Simple, delicious, and refreshing every time.
Iced Blue Tea
Butterfly Pea Flower and a fruit melody of passionfruit extract along with mango pieces, then just the perfect amount of Mint and Lemongrass for a cup that tastes well...blue! ingredients: Butterfly Pea Flower, Flowery Orange Pekoe Black Tea, Passionfruit extract, Marigold Petals, Peppermint Leaf, Lemongrass, Spearmint Leaf, Lemon Verbena, Lemon Balm, Lemongrass, Mango Pieces
Apple Spiced Iced Tea
A refreshing seasonal iced tea! We take our classic black iced tea and sweeten it with crisp apple syrup and our house cinnamon citrus spice syrup. Perfect for sipping in that cool fall wind watching the leaves change color.
Fruit Tea Elixirs
The Island Elixir
A tropical treat of mango, passionfruit, coconut, and green tea. Finished with a spritz of soda water and hibiscus to create a beautiful sunset.
Strawberries in Moonlight Elixir
Moonlight Jasmine Tea laced with strawberries and finished with a splash of coconut milk or cream.
Juicy Peach Elixir
Mouth watering peaches, green tea, and a dash of house cinnamon syrup. Topped with a splash of soda water and cream.
Ginger Mango Elixir
House ginger syrup swirled with real mango, a splash of lime, and a spritz of soda water.
Iced Tropical Hibiscus Berry Latte
A fruity trinity of hibiscus, mulberry, and mangosteen, blended with coconut milk and served over ice. A drink vacation. Caffeine free
Non-Java
Food
Coffee
Coffee
It all starts here. Our standard house brew is John Brown that is French Pressed to give a rich body taste. Great straight up, or cut it with some cream and sugar if you like. If you are looking for additional options of coffee, check out our pour overs!
Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)
Cold brew is a method of brewing coffee, without the application of heat, to deliver a smooth and lower acid drink.
Pour Over
Single origin coffees that provide a unique cup experience. Seasonally rotated, and always delicious and amazing. Kalita Wave brew.
Campfire Coldbrew
A comforting and delicious treat of our signature cold brew with notes of marshmallow and oak. Topped with cream and a jumbo roasted marshmallow.
Café au lait
Equal parts of french pressed coffee & steamed milk
Latte & Espresso
Espresso
A double shot of our signature Flying Monkey Espresso blend pulled on our custom Slayer espresso machine. Make your tastebuds sing. 1.5-2.0 oz
Americano
Double espresso cut with hot water. 12 or 16 oz.
Cappuccino
Equal parts espresso, milk, & foam 6 oz only. If you are looking for a larger size, order a latte.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk. Enjoy straight up, or decorate with your favorite flavor and toppings.
Gibraltar
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. 4 oz
Signature Coffee Drinks
Sweet Whip Cinnamon Latte
Featuring our house sweet cinnamon syrup, topped with whip cream and cinnamon.
Cinnamon Roll Latte
We start by delicately roasting pecans to create a warm and cozy pecan milk. Sweetened with cream and finished with crushed nutkrack.
Frappé (blended espresso)
Tea Latte
Masala Chai
A traditional Indian style chai we make from scratch right here at Hitherto. A wonderful blend of spices and black tea, sweetened just right. Available hot or iced and alternative milks available.
London Fog
Earl Grey tea infused with real vanilla beans, lightly sweetened, and steamed with milk. A delicious treat hot or iced.
West Cape Chai
Sweet, soothing West Cape rooibos balanced by exotic masala spices and steamed with milk. Caffeine-free. Organic rooibos, organic cinnamon, organic ginger root, organic cardamom, organic ramón nut, organic star anise, organic licorice root, organic fennel seed, organic black pepper, organic cloves, organic peppermint
Sweet Matcha
Ceremonial grade matcha tea powder cut with sugar cane and milk of choice. Delicious both hot or cold!
Matcha Latte (unsweet)
Ceremonial grade matcha with your choice of milk. Unsweetened or you can dress it up however you like.
Vanilla Mint Chai Latte
Luxuriously textured and inviting, Vanilla Mint Chai combines the sweetest grade of Saigon cinnamon, rich cocoa and aromatic peppermint with bold Pu'er tea. Accents of silken vanilla bean transforms this chai into a sublime, heady cup. Steamed with milk of your choice for a unique and flavorful chai experience.
Spicy Chai Latte
Loose Leaf
Blue Jasmine Green Tea
Blueberry Rooibos *caffeine free herbal
A succulent rooibos blend with sweet blueberries and revitalizing schisandra berries Organic rooibos, organic elderberries, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic blueberries, natural blueberry flavor, organic schisandra berries, natural strawberry flavor
Chamomile Medley *caffeine free herbal
A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint Organic chamomile flowers, organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint
China Breakfast Black
Our signature breakfast tea is a tippy Dian Hong growing between 1,600 - 1,800 meters in elevation at the densely forested Wa Shan Ecological Tea Garden in Yunnan. Breakfast is beloved for its mellow character and hints of sweet caramel and raisin. Milder than English Breakfast, this tea presents a deep red infusion that is smooth enough to enjoy on its own or exquisite with milk and honey. Organic black tea.
Cinnamon Plum *caffeine free herbal
A warming, sweet and juicy blend combining the succulent flavors of plum, currants and hibiscus with festive Saigon cinnamon. Cinnamon Plum is deliciously fruity and full-bodied with a deep red infusion that is thirst-quenching served iced in summer. During the winter season, Cinnamon Plum is a fantastic mulling spice to infuse into wine or apple cider. Organic cinnamon, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic licorice root, natural plum flavor
Earl Grey Black
A British tea classic, Earl Grey is the most widely enjoyed black tea blend in the world. Earl Grey dates back to the nineteenth century tea trade when Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey, was presented with a gift of Taitaicha—tea scented with citrus blossoms—during his travels in Canton. After Grey returned home, his namesake tea became wildly popular when the tea salons of Europe infused black teas with the essence of the bergamot citrus fruit that grows in Reggio Di' Calabria, Italy. Our organic Earl Grey combines robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. This original blend perfectly complements the floral high notes of geranium and rose found in our first-pressing bergamot essential oil. Organic black tea, essential bergamot oil
Elderberry Healer
A rich cup highlighting the cordial like body and immune-boosting elderberry balanced with ginger and licorice root. Caffeine Free Ingredients: Organic ginger root, organic elderberries, organic hibiscus flowers, organic licorice root, essential grapefruit oil.
Hibiscus *caffeine free herbal
Unlike ornamental hibiscus flowers, it is the calyx of the shrubby Hibiscus sabdariffa plant that is used for making a tangy-sweet herbal tea that is equally delicious brewed hot or iced. Harvested by hand when plump and juicy, hibiscus makes a full-bodied, crimson colored infusion with a flavor similar to tart cranberry. Hibiscus is used in culinary and drinks recipes by cultures spanning equatorial latitudes from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean. Organic hibiscus flowers.
Jade Cloud Green
Jade Cloud is a lively green tea that we created over a decade ago in collaboration with artisans at the Xuan En Organic Yisheng Tea Cooperative in the remote mountains of Hubei province. Three different styles of green tea (steamed, oven-baked and roasted) are combined to make a deliciously smooth everyday green tea inspired by the classic Chinese green tea known as Wulu. Jade Cloud is grown from hardy tea cultivars like Long Jing #43 and Hubei E-Cha #10, and is harvested entirely by hand from the middle to the end of April according to "two leaves and a bud" plucking standard. Savory notes from steamed tea leaves are expertly balanced with the toasted chestnut flavor and flowery aromas of baked and roasted lots. Organic and Fair Trade Certified green tea
Jasmine Green
Jasmine tea is the most popular flower-scented tea in East Asia. Its enchanting, unforgettable aroma is created through an artisanal method of tea scenting that dates back more than 800 years. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine. Our Jasmine Green features a base tea grown by our partners at the Xuan En Yisheng Tea Cooperative, which is prized for its high mountain character and elegant sweetness. Refreshingly fragrant, jasmine has been regarded as the perfect digestif tea for centuries. Organic green tea with jasmine
Maghreb Mint
Masala Chai Black Loose Leaf
Literally "mixed spiced tea," Masala Chai is a classic style of black tea blended with traditional spices native to South and Southeast Asia. The tea base consists of a robust and malty Assam balanced with our new, lively Orange Pekoe from northern Thailand. Our recipe is unapologetically spicy yet balanced, highlighting aromatic Guatemalan cardamom, hot and citrusy ginger, and sweet cinnamon, with accents of pungent cracked black pepper and fragrant cloves. Designed to be brewed both straight up and via stovetop simmered the traditional way in water and milk often with a touch of sweetness. organic black tea, organic cinnamon, organic cardamom, organic ginger root, organic black pepper, organic clove
Moonlight Jasmine Green Tea
Mystic Mint *caffeine free herbal
This deeply soothing mint blend combines a simple set of ingredients, honoring their inherent complexity for an uplifting cup that refreshes both mind and palate. Bright peppermint and fragrant cardamom are balanced with sweet licorice root and wondrously aromatic notes of basil and clove. Organic peppermint, organic cardamom, organic licorice root, essential basil and clove leaf oils
Omija Berry Blush *caffeine free herbal
Omija Berry Blush is a gorgeous blend highlighting the remarkable Omija berry. Omija Berry Blush combines Omija with complementary botanicals to make a refreshingly tart, sweet, and unforgettably fragrant beauty blend. The lovely collection of pink, purple, blue, and scarlet herbs release an inviting blush of rosé color when infused. Accents of lavender, strawberry, and Chilean rosehips lend aromatic complexity that ties together in a deeply refreshing and balanced finish. Naturally caffeine free, Omija Berry Blush can be enjoyed at any time of day. Organic schisandra berries, organic strawberries, organic rosehips, organic maqui berries, organic lavender flowers, organic red wine grape skins, organic hibiscus flowers, organic blackberry leaves
Orange Blossom Green
Orange Blossom features fragrant jasmine green tea blended with citrusy herbs like lemongrass and lemon myrtle. The essence of orange, lime and tangerine add zesty brightness, with subtle hints of rose lending high floral notes. Altogether, Orange Blossom uplifts the palate with its inviting aroma. Organic green tea with jasmine, organic lemongrass, essential orange oil, natural rose extract, essential lime and tangerine oils
Peach Blossom White
Our most popular white tea blend highlights the natural peachy character of White Peony with the essence of succulent peaches. This tea's juicy peach notes are enhanced with hints of quince and zesty tangerine. With its abundantly fruity flavor, Peach Blossom is an approachable introduction to the category of white tea, offering a sweet flavor that is welcome any time of year. Organic white tea, organic quince, natural peach flavor, essential orange and tangerine oils
Raspberry Green
Vibrant steamed green tea blended with tart hibiscus and succulent raspberries. Raspberry Green Tea offers a sweet and jammy character that tastes delicious hot or iced. Add a squeeze of lemon or dash of pomegranate juice for an extra vibrant garnish. Organic green tea, organic raspberry, organic hibiscus flowers, natural raspberry flavor
Bancha Green
Houjicha Green
Kukicha Green
Green Tea Mint
Lavender Mint
Patagonia Super Berry
Peppermint Rooibos
West Cape Chai
Chocolate Chai
Featured Tea Drinks
Iced Tea
Classic Black Iced Tea
Blueberry Iced Tea
Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Citrus Green Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer (Black Tea + Lemonade)
Superfood Latte
Golden Chai
Golden Chai features the power of turmeric + a perfectly balanced mixture of fragrant spices. Turmeric is savory, delicious and highly revered as a potent herb. Ginger adds a gentle, warming kick. Anti-inflammatory & anti-oxidant rich Anti-aging, boosts cardiovascular health & brain health. Organic ingredients: turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper & clove
Golden Orange
Golden Orange features the power of turmeric + a bright, fragrant mixture of orange & spices. Turmeric is savory, delicious and highly revered as a potent herb. Coconut milk provides a smooth, rich flavor. Organic ingredients: turmeric, coconut milk (coconut, tapioca, acacia), orange peel, cardamom, black pepper & sweet orange oil. Contains: tree nuts (coconut)
Ruby Cocoa
Ruby Cocoa features the nourishing benefits of beetroot & raw cacao in a rich, velvety blend with aromatic cardamom and cinnamon. Beetroot is a powerhouse superfood that’s naturally sweet and delicious! Anti-inflammatory & anti-oxidant rich, Detoxifying, boosts cardiovascular health, stamina & brain health Organic ingredients: beetroot, cacao, raw cacao, roasted dandelion root, cardamom & cinnamon.
Ruby Ginger
Ruby Ginger features the nourishing benefits of beetroot & coconut milk in a velvety latte blend. Ginger and cinnamon give the perfect amount of zing. Beetroot is a powerhouse superfood that’s naturally sweet and delicious. Anti-inflammatory & anti-oxidant rich, Anti-aging, detoxifying, boosts cardiovascular health, stamina & brain health Organic ingredients: beetroot, coconut milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), cinnamon, ginger & ashwagandha root.
Vanilla Maple Jade
Vanilla Maple Jade features the rich, nutrient-dense flavors of matcha, maple syrup and coconut. Made with real vanilla, this latte blend is irresistible – ideal for getting going in the morning or as an afternoon boost! Anti-oxidant rich & metabolism booster Mildly caffeinated yet calming for focused energy Organic ingredients: matcha, coconut milk (coconut, tapioca, acacia), maple syrup crystals, & vanilla
Maca Cocoa Jade
Maca Cocoa Jade is rich, malty and packed with goodness. Matcha has long been revered as a source of energy and focus during meditation. Combined with equally powerful maca root and cacao, nothing will stop you! Mildly caffeinated yet calming for focused energy. Maca balances hormones & enhances libido. Organic ingredients: matcha, maca, raw cacao, cacao.
Hot Water
Fruit Tea Elixirs
Tonics & Elixirs
Kombucha
Water
Hot Cocoa & Steamers
Smoothies
Cream Frappes (non-java)
Orange Dreamsicle Frappe
Like a frozen orange cream pop or sherbet dessert blended into a delicious drink. Low in fat, caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil.
Flavored Cream Frappe
Creamy vanilla blended treat. Caffeine free.
Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe
Featuring our house chocolate sauce, this vanilla & chocolate frappe is a great alternative without coffee and refreshing on a warm summer day.
Cotton Candy Cream Frappe
Featuring classic, flossy, light cotton candy flavor. Low in fat, caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil.
Cake Batter Cream Frappe
Kids Drinks
Kids Hot Cocoa 8 oz
Kids Orange Dreamsicle Frappe 8 oz
Tastes like a frozen orange cream pop or sherbet dessert blended into a delicious drink. Low in fat, caffeine free, gluten free, trans fat free, and contains no hydrogenated oil. Topped with our house whip cream.
Kids Cotton Candy Frappe 8 oz
Kids Flavored Cream Frappe 8 oz
Kids Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe 8 oz
Kid's Steamer 8 oz
Kid's Lemonade 8 oz
Kids Coke 8 oz
Kids Diet Coke 8 oz
Kids Sprite
Kids Ginger Beer 8 oz
Ice Water 8 oz
Pup Cup (4 oz whip cream)
Pies & Galettes
Danish & Croissants
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Cake
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
Our most popular cake! A creamy sweetened mascarpone filling sandwiched between berry filled white butter cake. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
The name says it all. If you need a chocolate fix, look no further! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and chocolate buttercream compose this indulgent treat with a chocolate graham crust.
Bananas Foster Cake
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
Oatmeal
Coconut Almond Oatmeal
Slip out of slushy Sundays and into an island state of mind with this new MODERN OATS™ oatmeal blend of authentic whole shredded Filipino coconut and California almond slivers. INGREDIENTS Certified Gluten-Free Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Coconut Sugar, Filipino Coconut, California Almonds, Chia Seeds. ALLERGENS Contains tree nuts.
Apple Walnut Oatmeal
MODERN OATS™ Apple Walnut Oatmeal blended with whole rolled oats, apples, and walnuts. Late for the flight and don’t have time for breakfast? Ditch the soggy, fat-filled airport alternatives, and jump on the plane knowing you packed your favorite blend of whole rolled oats, Washington state apples, and California Walnuts. Sit back, relax, and watch the sun rise. INGREDIENTS Certified Gluten-Free Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Organic Cane Sugar, Walnuts, Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Apples, Golden Raisins, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Natural Vanilla Flavor. ALLERGENS Contains tree nuts. Nutrition Mixing Instructions