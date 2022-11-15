Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour

Jade Cloud Green

$3.40 +

Jade Cloud is a lively green tea that we created over a decade ago in collaboration with artisans at the Xuan En Organic Yisheng Tea Cooperative in the remote mountains of Hubei province. Three different styles of green tea (steamed, oven-baked and roasted) are combined to make a deliciously smooth everyday green tea inspired by the classic Chinese green tea known as Wulu. Jade Cloud is grown from hardy tea cultivars like Long Jing #43 and Hubei E-Cha #10, and is harvested entirely by hand from the middle to the end of April according to "two leaves and a bud" plucking standard. Savory notes from steamed tea leaves are expertly balanced with the toasted chestnut flavor and flowery aromas of baked and roasted lots. Organic and Fair Trade Certified green tea