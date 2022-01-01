Greenfield restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Mug
117 Apple Street, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Fresh-Cut Fries
|$3.25
We cut our potatoes by hand every day. Then we use lard from Tyner Pond Farm and our own top-secret recipe to create the best fries you’ve ever had.
|Mac & Cheese
|$1.25
Probably thicker and creamier than the mac & cheese you’re accustomed to. Rich ’n’ tasty.
|French Fries
|$2.25
A bit crunchier than your average fries. Dusted with just enough salt.
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
1558 n State St, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Frappé
|$5.15
Blended Flying Monkey espresso and sweetened cream beverage. Choose between vanilla bean, mocha, salted caramel and seasonal flavor options. Topped with our house whip cream.
CONTAINS: DAIRY
|Vanilla Caramel Crown Latte
House made vanilla and caramel paired together in one delicious treat. A vanilla latte with a double shot on top and marked with our buttery caramel sauce.
|Coffee
|$2.85
It all starts here. Our standard house brew is John Brown that is French Pressed to give a rich body taste. Great straight up, or cut it with some cream and sugar if you like. If you are looking for additional options of coffee, check out our pour overs!
Griggsby's Station
101 W Main St, Greenfield