Greenfield restaurants you'll love

Greenfield restaurants
  • Greenfield

Greenfield's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Burgers
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Greenfield restaurants

The Mug image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Mug

117 Apple Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh-Cut Fries$3.25
We cut our potatoes by hand every day. Then we use lard from Tyner Pond Farm and our own top-secret recipe to create the best fries you’ve ever had.
Mac & Cheese$1.25
Probably thicker and creamier than the mac & cheese you’re accustomed to. Rich ’n’ tasty.
French Fries$2.25
A bit crunchier than your average fries. Dusted with just enough salt.
More about The Mug
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour image

 

Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour

1558 n State St, Greenfield

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frappé$5.15
Blended Flying Monkey espresso and sweetened cream beverage. Choose between vanilla bean, mocha, salted caramel and seasonal flavor options. Topped with our house whip cream.
CONTAINS: DAIRY
Vanilla Caramel Crown Latte
House made vanilla and caramel paired together in one delicious treat. A vanilla latte with a double shot on top and marked with our buttery caramel sauce.
Coffee$2.85
It all starts here. Our standard house brew is John Brown that is French Pressed to give a rich body taste. Great straight up, or cut it with some cream and sugar if you like. If you are looking for additional options of coffee, check out our pour overs!
More about Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
Griggsby's Station image

 

Griggsby's Station

101 W Main St, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (485 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Griggsby's Station
