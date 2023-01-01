Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Greenfield
/
Greenfield
/
Tiramisu
Greenfield restaurants that serve tiramisu
Hometown Classic Pizza
1002 E Main St, Greenfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$6.00
More about Hometown Classic Pizza
Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
1558 n State St, Greenfield
Avg 4.9
(279 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.50
Ladyfingers soaked with espresso and filled with a decadent sweet mascarpone cheese filling. An Italian classic.
More about Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour
