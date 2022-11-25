Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Wild Eggs Fishers

3,262 Reviews

$$

13272 Market Square Drive

Suite 101

Fishers, IN 46038

Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
Breakfast Burrito
Potato Head Casserole

Limited Time Offers

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

$13.99

A holiday tradition at Wild Eggs. Our two generous pumpkin pie pancakes are made fresh to order and combine the popular flavors of homemade pumpkin pie with candied pecans, whipped cream and our secret recipe salted caramel sauce.

Side Pumpkin Pie Pancake

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes are made fresh-to-order and combine the popular flavors of homemade pumpkin pie with candied pecans, whipped cream, and our secret recipe caramel sauce.

Loco Hash

Loco Hash

$13.99

An original hash creation featuring slow roasted pork carnitas combined with bell peppers, jalapenos, onions potatoes and Mexican spices with your choice of two eggs your way. Topped with cheesy queso, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and green onions.

Bacon City Omelet

Bacon City Omelet

$16.99

A hearty and delicious 4 egg omelet stuffed with bacon and Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and topped with our homemade cheesy white cheddar mornay sauce. Served with your choice of home fries or grits and a bread selection.

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$6.49

Espresso, creme, and pumpkin spices come together to create our version of this holiday favorite.

Breakfast Basics

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry toast. Presented with fresh fruit

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.

House-Made Cinnamon Roll

House-Made Cinnamon Roll

$9.99

Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$8.49

Toasted oats, cream and butter served with your choice of three toppings: brown sugar, cinnamon, candied pecans, blueberries or golden raisins

Zax I am Fried Eggs and...

Zax I am Fried Eggs and...

$8.99

Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin

Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)

Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)

$12.48

Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage

Pancakes and Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Big Stack

Big Stack

$9.99

Three buttermilk cakes with whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.99

Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in brandied egg batter with whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar and cinnamon

Strawberry Tall Cakes

Strawberry Tall Cakes

$11.99

Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$12.49

Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Chicken and Waffle Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and house-made buttermilk maple syrup

Wild Eggs Creations

Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict

Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict

$12.99

Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and avocado. Served with skillet potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar-jack cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Topped with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and green onion. Served with skillet potatoes and black beans

Mexico City Chilaquiles

Mexico City Chilaquiles

$13.49

Mexico-style breakfast with corn tortillas, beans, salsa verde, queso blanco, an egg any style and your choice of pulled chicken or ground chorizo. Served with skillet potatoes and a shot of jugo de limón y chile

Farmer's Market Skillet

Farmer's Market Skillet

$12.99

Bell pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushrooms, skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted tomato, melted cheddarjack cheese, two basted eggs and an Everything muffin

Kelsey's KY Brown

Kelsey's KY Brown

$12.99

Toasted sourdough bread, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, white cheddar Mornay, a fried egg and smoked paprika

The Mad Platter

The Mad Platter

$15.99

Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake

Potato Head Casserole

Potato Head Casserole

$13.49

Hashbrown potatoes baked with sour cream, diced onions, spices and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with breakfast sausage, diced tomatoes, poblano pepper, mushrooms, queso, onions and an egg your way

Wild Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Scramble

Wild Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Scramble

$12.99

Wild mushrooms and garlic folded into four scrambled eggs with fresh goat cheese and white truffle oil. Served with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin

Kelly's Quesadilla

Kelly's Quesadilla

$13.99

Four eggs scrambled, poblano pepper, onion, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or pulled chicken folded into a large flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa

The Carolina

The Carolina

$13.99

A southern casserole of goodness combining home fries, bell pepper, onion, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, white bacon gravy, and topped with two eggs your sway. Served with your choice of bread or fresh muffin.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.

Omelets

Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet

Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$12.99

Pulled chicken breast, cream cheese and melted cheddar-jack. Topped with buffalo ranch sauce and green onions

Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble

Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble

$10.49

Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.

Surfer Girl Omelet

Surfer Girl Omelet

$12.99

Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream

Wild Western Omelet

Wild Western Omelet

$12.99

Ham, jalapeño peppers, onion, cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and green onions.

Creole Omelet

Creole Omelet

$13.99

The triumphant return of an original Wild Eggs favorite. We combine shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, cheddar jack cheese and Creole hollandaise in a four-egg omelet that screams, "Lets get jazzy! Served with our everything muffin and home fries or stone-ground grits.

Bennies and Beef

Eggs Bennie

Eggs Bennie

$12.49

Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand-breaded sirloin topped with white bacon gravy. Served with two fried eggs, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Seasoned grilled strip with two eggs any style, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin

Steak Bennie

Steak Bennie

$19.99

Seared sliced sirloin, poached eggs on an English muffin topped with fresh hollandaise. Served with skillet potatoes

Veggie Bennie Florentine

Veggie Bennie Florentine

$12.49

Toasted English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits

Sandwiches

ACE of a BLT

ACE of a BLT

$13.49

Avocado, Cheddar, fried Egg, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on toasted sourdough

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, green onions, avocado and bacon with chipotle mayo

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$13.49

Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun

Wild Club

Wild Club

$13.99

Freshly sliced ham, smoked turkey and bacon between two slices of grilled sourdough bread. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, grilled shaved ham and applewood-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Habagardil pickle chips

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$12.99

A legendary family recipe begins with baked chicken salad, red and green onions, celery, golden raisins and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough.

Pop's Popping Egg Salad

Pop's Popping Egg Salad

$12.99

Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

The Chicken or the Egg

The Chicken or the Egg

$12.99

How did you get this lucky? Choose between our homemade Yard Bird chicken salad or our award-winning Pop's Popping Egg Salad or select half & half on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh fruit and finished with chopped parsley and smoked paprika.

Sides

½ Side of Bacon(2pc)

$2.99

½ Side of Crispy Bacon(2pc)

$2.99

½ Side of Sausage(2pc)

$2.99

Side of 2 Pancakes S/P

$7.99

Side 2 French Toast S/P

$7.99

Side of Bacon(4pc)

$4.99

Side of Crispy Bacon(4pc)

$4.99

Side of Sausage(4pc)

$4.99

Side Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Side Breakfast Tots

$4.99

Side Canadian Bacon(4pc)

$4.99

Side Crispy Skillet Potatoes

$3.99

Side Egg(1)

$1.49

Side Egg(2)

$2.99

Side Egg(3)

$4.09

Side Everything Muffin

$2.49

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side French Toast

$3.99

Side Fruit

$4.99

Side Gravy

$2.99

Side of Grits

$2.99

Side Grits Day

$3.99

Side Ham(2pc)

$4.99

Side Large Queso

$3.99

Side Queso

$1.99

Side Pancake

$3.99

Side Potato Casserole

$4.99

Side Skillet Potato

$3.99

Side Gluten Free Skillet

$3.49

Side Strawberry Tall Cake

$3.99

Side of Toast

$1.99

Side Turkey Sausage(3pc)

$4.99

Pint of Egg Salad

$12.99

Pint of Chicken Salad

$12.99

Side of Shrimp(5)

$5.99

Beverages

OJ

Out of stock

To Go Coffee

$1.79Out of stock

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Soft Drink TOGO

$1.99Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.29Out of stock

To Go Iced Tea

$1.99Out of stock

Milk

Out of stock

Choc Mlk

Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

Out of stock

Grapefruit

Out of stock

Kids Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

COFFEE OF DAY

$5.99

Cafe Mocha

$6.49

Cappuccino

$6.49

Cafe Latte

$6.49

Americano

$4.99

Red Eye

$4.99

North Market Beverages

OJ

To Go Coffee

$1.79

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade(NT)

$3.29

Soft Drink TOGO

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.29

To Go Iced Tea

$1.99

Milk

Choc Mlk

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit

Kids Tea

$1.75
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

13272 Market Square Drive, Suite 101, Fishers, IN 46038

