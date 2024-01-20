BoJak's Bar & Grille
377 E Jefferson St.
Suite E
Franklin, IN 46131
Lunch & Dinner
Grizzly Baskets
- Breaded Shrimp Basket$12.99
Jumbo shrimp lightly dusted and golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.99
A generous portion of our fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of sauce. Add 49c to have them tossed in a sauce of your choice.
- Fish Basket$11.99
Battered cod fried an served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
Wings
- Small Bone-In Wings$6.99
All wings are served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery.
- Medium Bone-In Wings$10.99
All wings are served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery.
- Large Bone-In Wings$14.99
All wings are served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery.
- Half/Half Medium Bone-In Wings$10.99
Spun 2 different ways. All wings are served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery.
- Half/Half Large Bone-In wings$14.99
Spun 2 different ways. All wings are served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery.
Gourmet Burgers
- American Cheeseburger$11.99
A serious burger
- Sticky Burger$13.99
Topped with our honey chipotle peanut butter spread, bacon, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese.
- Hawaiian Burger$12.99
Topped with Teriyaki glaze, pineapple, red onion, lettuce, provolone cheese & teriyaki mayo.
- Texas Burger$13.99
Topped with sweet & bold BBQ sauce, bacon, onion tanglers & American cheese.
- Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger$12.99
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, bacon & swiss cheese.
- Sunrise Burger$13.99
Topped with bacon, an egg cooked your way and American cheese.
- Build Your Own Burger$11.99
Make it your own!
That's a Wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
Chicken, crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch dressing.
- Fiesta Wrap$12.99
Chicken, jalapeno ranch, romaine, roasted corn & peppers, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, tomato & crunchy tortilla strips.
- Grizzly Wrap$12.99
Chicken, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, onion tanglers & crumbled bacon.
- Club Wrap$12.99
Ham, turkey, lettuce, mayo, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and bacon.
- Bangin' Shrimp Wrap$12.99
Bangin' fried shrimp, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, cucumber & our secret sauce
Fresh Salads
- House Salad
Fresh cut lettuce topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, onions & croutons.
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with croutns and shaved parmesan.
- Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce topped with ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg & croutons.
- Taco Salad$11.49
Fresh cut lettuce in a tortilla bowl topped with cheese, tomato, black olive, jalapenos & taco beef or chicken.
- Southwest Salad$9.99
Fresh cut lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, roasted corn and peppers, red onion, tomato & tortilla strips.
The Warm Ups
- Pick 2$11.99
You Pick, 2 different Warm Ups
- Pick 3$13.99
You Pick, 3 different Warm Ups
- Southwest Egg Rolls$9.99
Seasoned chicken, corn, peppers, black beans, and cheese in a golden brown wonton served with jalapeño ranch.
- Fried Spuds$5.99
Choose between a generous portion of beer-battered French fries, tater tots, or sweet potato fries. Make it loaded (nacho cheese and bacon) for an additional charge.
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.99
Real stout (Guinness) double battered and fried to a golden brown.
- Bella Mushroom Slices$10.99
Breaded and fried baby portobello served with creamy horseradish.
- Grizzly Totchos$13.99
Crispy tots, taco beef or chicken, black olive, tomato, jalapeño, nacho cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
- Bangin' Shrimp$10.99
Jumbo battered shrimp tossed in our secret sauce. A fan favorite!!
- Pickle Fries$9.99
Breaded pickles fried and served with housemade ranch.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Wisconsin mozzarella cheese breaded and fried. Served with housemade marinara.
- Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes$9.99
Fried jalapeño cheese served with ranch.
- Half Garlic Breadsticks$6.99
Garlic breadsticks, Parmesan, marinara, and jalapeño cheese sauce.
- Full Garlic Breadsticks$8.99
Garlic breadsticks, Parmesan, marinara, and jalapeño cheese sauce.
- JAK Bites$11.99
Bojak's favorite. Chicken breast chunks are breaded in-house and tossed your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
- Full Stuffed Breadsticks$9.99
Seasoned breadsticks filled with mozzarella cheese, brushed with garlic butter, and served with marinara and jalapeño cheese sauce.
- Half Stuffed Breadsticks$7.99
- Cheesy Bread$8.99
Secret menu item! Our italian bread, topped with cheese and italian herbs. Choose if you want to add sausage or pepperoni.
Oven Baked Subs
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$13.99
Bojak's favorite. An Italian hoagie topped with our hand-breaded chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch (on the side). Optional: make it buffalo!
- Stromboli Sub$12.99
An Italian hoagie topped with pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- Italian Sub$12.99
An Italian hoagie topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and Italian dressing (on the side).
Sandwich Shop
- Breaded Tenderloin$11.99
Bojak's favorite. Our giant hand-cut tenderloin is served on a fresh-baked bun. Choose between breaded or grilled.
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.49
Served on a fresh brioche bun. Choose between grilled or hand-breaded.
- Ultimate Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce and topped with Pepper Jack cheese and bacon. Served on a fresh-baked brioche bun.
- Jak'd Up Grilled Cheese$12.99
Three pieces of grilled artisan white bread layered with five cheeses, bacon, and pickles.
- BLT$10.99
1/2 pound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo (on the side) on grilled artisan white bread.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$10.99
1/2 pound of sliced ham, Swiss cheese on grilled artisan white bread.
- Regular Grilled Cheese$6.99
Secret menu item. Your choice of cheese on a buttered and toasted bun!
Dessert
7" Pizza
- 7" Supreme$8.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & Black olives
- 7" Veggie$8.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers & black olives
- 7" Meat Lovers$8.99
Sausage pepperoni, ham, salami & crumbled bacon
- 7" BBQ Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce & red onions
- 7" Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & topped with ranch dressing
- 7" Hawaiian$8.99
Pineapple, ham & crumbled bacon
- 7" BYOP$5.99
Your Choice!
- 7" BYOP Halfs$5.99
Your Choice on each half!
14" Pizza
- 14" Supreme$19.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & Black olives
- 14" Veggie$19.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers & black olives
- 14" Meat Lovers$19.99
Sausage pepperoni, ham, salami & crumbled bacon
- 14" BBQ Chicken$19.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce & red onions
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon & topped with ranch dressing
- 14" Hawaiian$19.99
Pineapple, ham & crumbled bacon
- 14" BYOP$13.99
Your Choice!
- 14" BYOP Halfs$13.99
Your Choice on each half!
A La Carte
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
BoJak’s Bar & Grille is your source for spirits, wine, beer, and American food. A great place to unwind after a long day at work or college, BoJak’s provides entertainment and a relaxed atmosphere.
