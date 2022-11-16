Bone and Broth

Restaurant info

Bone & Broth is Asheville’s neighborhood restaurant in the historic Chestnut Hill area, between Downtown and the Grove Park Inn. We are casual, and you can enjoy excellent food and craft cocktails in a cozy, comfortable setting. Come visit us for a delicious menu that literally brings together the neighborhood. We feature exclusive dry-aged cuts from regional farms, fresh baked goods from neighborhood bakeries, as well as a host of local, organic foods. Our chef serves up a great mix of Southern classics to go with our premium dry-aged steaks, daily specials, handcrafted burgers and fries, and a variety of creative small plates and entrees. Or just stop by for a drink at our classic mahogany bar— We also have an extensive list of bourbons, local beers on tap, and some amazing craft cocktails. Whatever brings you through our doors, we can’t wait to welcome you to the neighborhood.