Bone and Broth

2,081 Reviews

$$

94 Charlotte St

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

B&B Cheeseburger
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Bone Broth

App

PEI Mussels

$21.00

Mussels | white wine | garlic | butter | red pepper | red onion | grilled bread | herbs

Bread Service

$6.00

Geraldine's sourdough | herb butter | tallow butter

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts | Lemon Aioli | House Spice Rub

Lion's Mane Mushroom Cakes

$15.00

Lion's Mane mushroom | red pepper | celery | red onion | sambal aioli | sunflower sprouts

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Buffalo Filling | Paprika Oil | Blue Cheese | Crispy Goodnight Bros country ham

Beef & Blue Fries

$15.00

Steak Tips | Hunter's Sauce | Blue Cheese | Frites | scallions | Mushroom

Frites Basket

$6.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Bone Broth

$7.00

rotating broth

Farmer's Soup

$7.00

rotating soup

Grilled Caesar

$14.00

romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$16.00

iceberg | roasted tomato | blue cheese | shaved egg | paprika | fresh pepper | lardons | blue cheese dressing

Autumn Butternut Salad

$15.00

hydroponic bibb | pickled butternut | red quinoa | pepitas | chevre | dried bing cherry | tahini orange vinaigrette

Veggie Broth

$7.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

B&B Cheeseburger

$14.00

chop shop custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | Onion | pickle | dijonaise | cheddar

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beyond Meats Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Swiss | Garlic Chili Mayo | Sauteed peppers and onions

Steakhouse Burger

$16.00

Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Joyce Farms chicken breast | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | pickle | swiss

Steaks

4 oz Petit Filet Mignon

$32.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

14 oz Dry-aged Kansas City Strip

$53.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

7 oz Prime Center Cut Filet

$50.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

16 oz USDA Prime Ribeye

$54.00

all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce

Sides

Garlic Herbed Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Charred Broccoli w/ herbed butter

$6.00

Cheddar grits

$6.00

braised collard greens

$6.00

frites

$6.00

roasted okra and cherry tomatoes

$6.00

root vegetable melange

$6.00

side salad

$6.00

green beans with garlic and shallot

$6.00

Brussels side

$6.00

Pasta

Bolognaise

$19.00

fresh linguini egg noodles | bolognaise sauce | grilled sourdough | parmesan | herbs

Broth Bowl

$17.00

fresh linguini egg noodles | carrot | mushroom | green beans | caramelized onion | egg | scallion

Tortellini w/ Brown Butter

$19.00

Cheese tortellini | fava beans | black trumpet farms chestnut mushrooms | red onion | confit garlic | sherry brown butter | grilled bread

Specialites

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$35.00

7 oz salmon filet from 60 degrees south | bourbon glaze | roast vegetable melange | okra w/ cherry tomatoe

Steak Frites

$28.00

Apply Brandy Farms Bavette | frites | side salad | brandy cream sauce

Grilled Pork Belly

$29.00

Cider braised house cured pork belly | honey glaze | mashed potatoes | okra with cherry tomatoes

Rosemary Sambal Lamb Chops

$35.00

3 Marinated lamb chops | balsamic glaze | micro greens | mashed potatoes | green beans w/ garlic and shallots

Farro Risotto

$19.00

farro | broccoli | garlic | cherry tomato | herbs | red onion | parmesan | cream | butter | lemon

Shrimp and grits

$25.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp | white wine butter sauce | bacon | cheddar grits | tomato | roasted okra | red onion | bell pepper

Chimichurri Chicken

$25.00

Griled Joyce farms chicken breast | Joyce farms chicken sausage | chimichurri | charred broccoli | root vegetable melange

Duck Frites

$32.00

Kids menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$9.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids Bolognaise

$10.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie for 2

$10.00

Wild Turkey Pecan Pie | Salted Caramel | Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Gluten Free Brownie | Nutella Snow | Chocolate | Vanilla Ice Cream

Pumpkin-Chai Bundtlette

$8.00

chardonnay glaze | seeded ginger streussel | crystalized ginger

Panna Cotta

$9.00

NY Cheesecake | Seasonal Compote

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Retail

CLT street seasoning

$10.00

Mix 94 seasoning

$10.00

Brussels seasoning

$10.00

Trio of Seasonings

$27.00

Hat

$20.00

B&B Shirt

$20.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Archetype Beer Dinner Ticket

$74.76Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bone & Broth is Asheville’s neighborhood restaurant in the historic Chestnut Hill area, between Downtown and the Grove Park Inn. We are casual, and you can enjoy excellent food and craft cocktails in a cozy, comfortable setting. Come visit us for a delicious menu that literally brings together the neighborhood. We feature exclusive dry-aged cuts from regional farms, fresh baked goods from neighborhood bakeries, as well as a host of local, organic foods. Our chef serves up a great mix of Southern classics to go with our premium dry-aged steaks, daily specials, handcrafted burgers and fries, and a variety of creative small plates and entrees. Or just stop by for a drink at our classic mahogany bar— We also have an extensive list of bourbons, local beers on tap, and some amazing craft cocktails. Whatever brings you through our doors, we can’t wait to welcome you to the neighborhood.

Location

94 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

