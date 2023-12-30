Rosetta’s Kitchen & The Buchi Bar 68 N Lexington Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Feeding the Family Right!
Location
68 N Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isa's French Bistro - 1 Battery Park Ave
No Reviews
1 Battery Park Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurant