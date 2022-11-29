Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loretta's Café

114 N Lexington Ave.

Asheville, NC 28801

Daily Special
The Heartbreaker
The Avocado

Specialty Sandwiches

Daily Special

$13.00

Check our Website for details on Daily Special!

The Heartbreaker

$11.50

Our famous, house-made Chicken Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with generous portions of Bacon and Provolone cheese. Our best seller for 20 years! Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.

The Italian Stallion

$11.75

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing on a Sub Roll. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

The Avocado

$11.00

Avocado, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Sprouts and your choice of cheese served on our house-baked Light Wheat. It's the ultimate Veggie Experience. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

The Caribbean Cuban

$11.50

Island-Style Jerk Pork, Ham, Provolone, Pickles, and Chipotle Rémoulade grilled on a Sub Roll. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

The Big Lo

$12.00

House-Sliced Roast Beef, Thousand Island dressing, Cheddar, Onions, Pickles, and Lettuce grilled on house-baked Light Wheat: a real-food alternative to Mickey D's. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

The Cajun B.L.T.

$11.00

Hickory-smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat and topped with our house-made Cajun Mayo. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

Nick's Pastrami Carnival

$11.75

New York Style Pastrami, Black Olives, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Creole Mustard, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses served Hot or Cold on Light Wheat... it's got Zazz! Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

Fish On Fire

$11.25

Our house-made Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Jalapeños, and Sriracha grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.

The Club

$11.75

Ham, Turkey, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, your choice of two cheeses, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on house-baked Light Wheat. The old standard! Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.50

Our famous Chicken Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with Provolone and your choice of Veggies. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.50

Our Tuna Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with Swiss and your choice of Veggies. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$10.50

Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.

Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.50

House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.

Grilled Pastrami & Cheese

$11.50

Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.

Grilled Corned Beef & Cheese

$11.50

Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mayo, and Provolone grilled on a Sub Roll.

Roast Beef Philly

$11.50

House-sliced Roast Beef, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mayo, and Provolone grilled on a Sub Roll.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Our homemade Pimento Cheese grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Your choice of Cheese grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat.

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Whole

$10.00

Our famous Chicken Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Chicken Salad Half

$7.00

Our famous Chicken Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Tuna Salad Whole

$10.00

Our Tuna Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Tuna Salad Half

$7.00

Our Tuna Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.

Loretta's Egg Salad Whole

$10.00

Our delicious Egg Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Loretta's Egg Salad Half

$7.00

Our delicious Egg Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Pimento Cheese Whole

$10.00

Our homemade Pimento cheese served with your choice of veggies on house-baked Light Wheat.

Pimento Cheese Half

$7.00

Our homemade Pimento cheese served with your choice of veggies on house-baked Light Wheat.

B.L.T. Whole

$10.00

Our delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on house-baked Light Wheat with your choice of Spreads.

B.L.T. Half

$7.00

Our delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on house-baked Light Wheat with your choice of Spreads.

Ham & Cheese Whole

$10.00

Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Ham & Cheese Half

$7.00

Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Turkey & Cheese Whole

$10.00

Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Turkey & Cheese Half

$7.00

Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Roast Beef & Cheese Whole

$11.00

House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Roast Beef & Cheese Half

$7.50

House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Pastrami & Cheese Whole

$11.00

Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Pastrami & Cheese Half

$7.50

Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Corned Beef & Cheese Whole

$11.00

House-sliced Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Corned Beef & Cheese Half

$7.50

House-sliced Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.

Red Bell Pepper Hummus Whole

$10.00

Our homemade Red Bell Pepper Hummus served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Red Bell Pepper Hummus Half

$7.00

Our homemade Red Bell Pepper Hummus served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Cashew & Green Olive Whole

$10.00

Our homemade Cashew & Green Olive Spread served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Cashew & Green Olive Half

$7.00

Our homemade Cashew & Green Olive Spread served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.

Veggie & Cheese Whole

$9.50

Your Choice of Veggies and Cheese served on house-baked Light Wheat.

Veggie & Cheese Half

$6.50

Your Choice of Veggies and Cheese served on house-baked Light Wheat.

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Whole

$6.00

Creamy Peanut Butter and Blackberry Jelly on our house-baked Light Wheat.

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Half

$4.50

Creamy Peanut Butter and Blackberry Jelly on our house-baked Light Wheat.

Reubens

The Ultra-Mega Reuben

$13.75

Three, three, THREE reubens in one! Turkey, Pastrami, and Corned Beef piled high on Rye with Swiss, Sauerkraut, and homemade Thousand Island dressing. Served hot off the grill!

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.50

Classic Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye. The traditional choice!

New York Style Pastrami Reuben

$11.50

New York Style Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye. Our salute to Pastrami Lovers everywhere.

Smoked Turkey Reuben

$11.25

Our house-sliced Smoked Turkey, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye.

Tempeh Reuben

$11.00

Our specially prepared Tempeh, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye.

Combos

Cup o' Soup & Half Cold Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

A Cup o' Soup (Meat or Veggie) and your choice of cold Half Sandwich served with Chips and a Pickle Spear. Check our Website or Call us for details on Soup Specials.

Half Cold Sandwich & Half Salad

$12.00

Your choice of cold Half Sandwich and Half Salad served with Chips and a Pickle Spear. Select a Hearty Garden Salad to add your choice of protein!

Cup o' Soup & Half Salad

$9.00Out of stock

A Cup o' Soup (Meat or Veggie) and a Half Salad served with a slice of our house-baked Light Wheat. Select a Hearty Garden Salad to add your choice of protein! Check our Website or Call us for details on Soup Specials.

Soups

See our website for the Soup of the Day

Meat Soup Cup (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

See our website for our Soup of the Day

Meat Soup Bowl (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

See our website for our Soup of the Day

Veg Soup Cup (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

See our website for our Soup of the Day

Veg Soup Bowl (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

See our website for our Soup of the Day

Sides

Pasta Salad Small (8oz)

$3.00

Tri-colored rotini w/ sundried tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese and fresh veggies tossed in a light vinaigrette

Pasta Salad Large (12oz)

$4.25

Tri-colored rotini w/ sundried tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese and fresh veggies tossed in a light vinaigrette

Potato Salad Small (8oz)

$3.00

Red potatoes, celery & red onion tossed in a mustard & mayo dressing

Potato Salad Large (12oz)

$4.25

Red potatoes, celery & red onion tossed in a mustard & mayo dressing

Desserts

Blackberry Streusel Bar

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Coconut Dream Bar

$3.75

Fudgy Brownie

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Raspberry Jam Dot Cookie

$2.25

The Thicc Boi

$5.00Out of stock

An unforgettable (HUGE) cookie icon. Flavor is random. Rare item!

Tiramisu

$3.50

Canned & Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jumex Fruit Nectar

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Izze

$3.50

Devil's Foot Beverages

$3.50

Devil's Foot "Farm-To-Can" Craft Sodas are made locally in Asheville using organic ingredients.

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.75

GT's Kombucha

$4.50

Snapple

$3.00

Fanta de Mexico

$3.50

Maine Root. Beverages

$3.50

Fair Trade certified, handcrafted beverages.

Boylan Bottling Co. Beverages

$3.50

Craft sodas made with Pure Cane Sugar since 1891.

Beer

More Info

Our selection of beer includes several varieties of Pisgah Brewing Co. and Highland Brewing Co. beverages as well as classic favorites like Pabst and Miller. All alcoholic beverages are available for in-person purchase only.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A local's favorite for more than 20 years, we serve Asheville's best fresh made soups, salads, and sandwiches!

Website

Location

114 N Lexington Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Loretta's Café image
Loretta's Café image
Loretta's Café image

