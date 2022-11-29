Loretta's Café
114 N Lexington Ave.
Asheville, NC 28801
Popular Items
Specialty Sandwiches
Daily Special
Check our Website for details on Daily Special!
The Heartbreaker
Our famous, house-made Chicken Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with generous portions of Bacon and Provolone cheese. Our best seller for 20 years! Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.
The Italian Stallion
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing on a Sub Roll. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
The Avocado
Avocado, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Sprouts and your choice of cheese served on our house-baked Light Wheat. It's the ultimate Veggie Experience. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
The Caribbean Cuban
Island-Style Jerk Pork, Ham, Provolone, Pickles, and Chipotle Rémoulade grilled on a Sub Roll. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
The Big Lo
House-Sliced Roast Beef, Thousand Island dressing, Cheddar, Onions, Pickles, and Lettuce grilled on house-baked Light Wheat: a real-food alternative to Mickey D's. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
The Cajun B.L.T.
Hickory-smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat and topped with our house-made Cajun Mayo. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
Nick's Pastrami Carnival
New York Style Pastrami, Black Olives, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Creole Mustard, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses served Hot or Cold on Light Wheat... it's got Zazz! Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
Fish On Fire
Our house-made Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Jalapeños, and Sriracha grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat. Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.
The Club
Ham, Turkey, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, your choice of two cheeses, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on house-baked Light Wheat. The old standard! Our Specialty Sandwiches are tried and true. To order a Specialty without alterations, make no unrequired selections in the drop-down menu.
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Melt
Our famous Chicken Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with Provolone and your choice of Veggies. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Tuna Salad Melt
Our Tuna Salad grilled on house-baked Light Wheat with Swiss and your choice of Veggies. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.
Grilled Roast Beef & Cheese
House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.
Grilled Pastrami & Cheese
Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.
Grilled Corned Beef & Cheese
Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies grilled on house-baked Light Wheat.
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mayo, and Provolone grilled on a Sub Roll.
Roast Beef Philly
House-sliced Roast Beef, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mayo, and Provolone grilled on a Sub Roll.
Grilled Pimento Cheese
Our homemade Pimento Cheese grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Cheese grilled on our house-baked Light Wheat.
Cold Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Whole
Our famous Chicken Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Chicken Salad Half
Our famous Chicken Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Chicken Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Tuna Salad Whole
Our Tuna Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Tuna Salad Half
Our Tuna Salad served with your choice of veggies on our house-baked Light Wheat. Please be advised that our Tuna Salad is NOT gluten-free.
Loretta's Egg Salad Whole
Our delicious Egg Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Loretta's Egg Salad Half
Our delicious Egg Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Pimento Cheese Whole
Our homemade Pimento cheese served with your choice of veggies on house-baked Light Wheat.
Pimento Cheese Half
Our homemade Pimento cheese served with your choice of veggies on house-baked Light Wheat.
B.L.T. Whole
Our delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on house-baked Light Wheat with your choice of Spreads.
B.L.T. Half
Our delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on house-baked Light Wheat with your choice of Spreads.
Ham & Cheese Whole
Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Ham & Cheese Half
Tavern Ham and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Turkey & Cheese Whole
Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Turkey & Cheese Half
Smoked Turkey and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Roast Beef & Cheese Whole
House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Roast Beef & Cheese Half
House-sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Pastrami & Cheese Whole
Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Pastrami & Cheese Half
Our New York Style Pastrami and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Corned Beef & Cheese Whole
House-sliced Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Corned Beef & Cheese Half
House-sliced Corned Beef and your choice of Cheese and Veggies served cold on house-baked Light Wheat.
Red Bell Pepper Hummus Whole
Our homemade Red Bell Pepper Hummus served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Red Bell Pepper Hummus Half
Our homemade Red Bell Pepper Hummus served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Cashew & Green Olive Whole
Our homemade Cashew & Green Olive Spread served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Cashew & Green Olive Half
Our homemade Cashew & Green Olive Spread served "All The Way" with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Clover Sprouts on house-baked Light Wheat.
Veggie & Cheese Whole
Your Choice of Veggies and Cheese served on house-baked Light Wheat.
Veggie & Cheese Half
Your Choice of Veggies and Cheese served on house-baked Light Wheat.
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Whole
Creamy Peanut Butter and Blackberry Jelly on our house-baked Light Wheat.
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Half
Creamy Peanut Butter and Blackberry Jelly on our house-baked Light Wheat.
Reubens
The Ultra-Mega Reuben
Three, three, THREE reubens in one! Turkey, Pastrami, and Corned Beef piled high on Rye with Swiss, Sauerkraut, and homemade Thousand Island dressing. Served hot off the grill!
Corned Beef Reuben
Classic Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye. The traditional choice!
New York Style Pastrami Reuben
New York Style Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye. Our salute to Pastrami Lovers everywhere.
Smoked Turkey Reuben
Our house-sliced Smoked Turkey, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye.
Tempeh Reuben
Our specially prepared Tempeh, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss grilled on Rye.
Combos
Cup o' Soup & Half Cold Sandwich
A Cup o' Soup (Meat or Veggie) and your choice of cold Half Sandwich served with Chips and a Pickle Spear. Check our Website or Call us for details on Soup Specials.
Half Cold Sandwich & Half Salad
Your choice of cold Half Sandwich and Half Salad served with Chips and a Pickle Spear. Select a Hearty Garden Salad to add your choice of protein!
Cup o' Soup & Half Salad
A Cup o' Soup (Meat or Veggie) and a Half Salad served with a slice of our house-baked Light Wheat. Select a Hearty Garden Salad to add your choice of protein! Check our Website or Call us for details on Soup Specials.
Soups
Meat Soup Cup (12oz)
See our website for our Soup of the Day
Meat Soup Bowl (16oz)
See our website for our Soup of the Day
Veg Soup Cup (12oz)
See our website for our Soup of the Day
Veg Soup Bowl (16oz)
See our website for our Soup of the Day
Sides
Pasta Salad Small (8oz)
Tri-colored rotini w/ sundried tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese and fresh veggies tossed in a light vinaigrette
Pasta Salad Large (12oz)
Tri-colored rotini w/ sundried tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese and fresh veggies tossed in a light vinaigrette
Potato Salad Small (8oz)
Red potatoes, celery & red onion tossed in a mustard & mayo dressing
Potato Salad Large (12oz)
Red potatoes, celery & red onion tossed in a mustard & mayo dressing
Desserts
Canned & Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water
Jumex Fruit Nectar
Can Soda
Sparkling Water
Izze
Devil's Foot Beverages
Devil's Foot "Farm-To-Can" Craft Sodas are made locally in Asheville using organic ingredients.
Yerba Mate
Vita Coco Coconut Water
GT's Kombucha
Snapple
Fanta de Mexico
Maine Root. Beverages
Fair Trade certified, handcrafted beverages.
Boylan Bottling Co. Beverages
Craft sodas made with Pure Cane Sugar since 1891.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
A local's favorite for more than 20 years, we serve Asheville's best fresh made soups, salads, and sandwiches!
114 N Lexington Ave., Asheville, NC 28801