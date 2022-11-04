Chicken
Bonfire Wings - Aldine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!
Location
10701 North Freeway, #F, Houston, TX 77037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
More near Houston