Chicken

Bonfire Wings - Aldine

review star

No reviews yet

10701 North Freeway

#F

Houston, TX 77037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bonfire Special
Bourbon Street Special
Mardi Gras Special

BAYOU CLASSICS

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.99
Who Dat Roll

Who Dat Roll

$2.99
Bonfire Special

Bonfire Special

$17.89

10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!

Bourbon Street Special

Bourbon Street Special

$15.89

10 wings and fries.

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.85
Mardi Gras Special

Mardi Gras Special

$11.39

5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.

Zydeco Special

Zydeco Special

$10.89

Gumbo, 2 boudain balls, and crackers.

Acadiana Special

Acadiana Special

$10.89

3 crispy Chicken strips, fries & your choice of dressing and Bonfire's renown wing sauce!

JUST WINGS

5 Wings (Boneless Only)

5 Wings (Boneless Only)

$6.29

5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.89

10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$26.99

20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

50 Wings

50 Wings

$66.89

50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

100 Wings

100 Wings

$132.29

100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

SIGNATURE ITEMS

Boudain Ball - Plain

Boudain Ball - Plain

$1.49
Boudain Ball w/Cheese

Boudain Ball w/Cheese

$1.79
Boudain Link

Boudain Link

$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Cup Small

Gumbo (Creole Style) Cup Small

$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Bowl Large

Gumbo (Creole Style) Bowl Large

$8.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small

Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small

$3.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large

Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large

$6.59

Extra Blue Dressing W/Celery & Carrots

$0.99

Veggie Tray

$2.00

Lg Dressing 8oz

$3.99

Extra Ranch Dressing W/Celery & Carrots

$0.99

DRINKS - SOFT DRINKS

Bottle - Coke

Bottle - Coke

$2.75
Bottle - Coke Zero

Bottle - Coke Zero

$2.75
Bottle - Dasani Water

Bottle - Dasani Water

$1.69
Bottle - Fanta Orange

Bottle - Fanta Orange

$2.75
Bottle - Fanta Strawberry

Bottle - Fanta Strawberry

$2.75
Bottle - Gold Peak Tea

Bottle - Gold Peak Tea

$2.75
Bottle - Lemonade (Minute Maid)

Bottle - Lemonade (Minute Maid)

$2.75
Bottle - Sprite

Bottle - Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!

10701 North Freeway, #F, Houston, TX 77037

Bonfire Wings - Aldine image
Bonfire Wings - Aldine image
Bonfire Wings - Aldine image

