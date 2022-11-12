Bosco's Pub

A map showing the location of Bosco's PubView gallery
Popular Items

BJ Burger
BLT Chicken Wrap
Easy Burn Burger

Appetizers

Loaded Bosco Fries

$10.99

Fries loaded w/colby jack, bacon, green onions

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

6 battered sticks, w/ ranch or marinara

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

5 breaded, all white meat chicken tenders,w/ ranch or bbqsauce

Cheese Boscodilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla, with melted colby jack, w/ Bosco sauce

Chicken Boscodilla

$12.50

Grilled tortilla, seasoned all white meat chicken, w/melted colby jack, bosoc sauce

Steak Boscodilla

$13.99

Grilled tortilla,seasoned steak strips, w/melted colby jack, Bosco sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

Battered onion rings, w/chipolte or ranch

Chicken Tender Meal

$9.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Add Chicken Tender

$2.25

Platter

$80.00

Chicken Tender Meal With Onion Rings

$10.98

Sassy Cheese Boscodilla

$10.25

Sassy Chicken Boscodilla

$14.00

Sassy Steak Boscodilla

$15.50

Single Chicken Tender

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Burgers

Bosco Burger

$12.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, with colby jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce

BJ Burger

$13.50

Grilled Angus steak burger, house made bacon jam, grilled onions, bacon, & pepper jack

Luigi Burger

$13.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, pepperoni,grilled mushrooms, marinara,topped with 3 mozzarella stix

Ali's Olive Burger

$13.50

Grilled Angus steak burger, olive aioli, swiss, tomato, lettuce

Easy Burn Burger

$12.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, pepper jack, jalapenos, lettuce, chipotle sauce

Lucy Lou Bleu Burger

$12.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Steakhouse Burger

$12.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, grilled onions & mushrooms, A1, bosco sauce

Z's Saloon Burger

$13.99

Grilled Angus steak burger, with colby jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce

Chubb's Burger

$14.99

Jaelyn's Club

$12.99

Salads

Chicken Caeser Salad

$12.99

Grilled or crispy, white meat chicken, romaine, house caeser, croutons, shaved parm

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

Grilled or crispy, white meat chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, colby jack, onion, croutons

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.99

Grilled sirloin steak, mixed greens, bleu cheese, onion, tomato, croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Side Salad (No Meat)

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Add Steak

$6.00

Wraps

BLT Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, romaine, house caesar, shaved parm

Kids

Bosco Jr. Burger

$7.20

Grilled Angus steak burger, with colby jack

D-3 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Crispy all white meat chicken strips

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melted colby jack on white bread

Chicken Caesar Salad Junior

$7.50

Add On

Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.99

Side Fry

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.79

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Onion Ring w/ sandwich

$1.99

Single Loaded Bosco Fries

$4.99

Beer

Budlight

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Two Hearted

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.50

All Day

$5.50

Perrin Black

$5.50

Farmhouse Cider

$6.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Oberon

$5.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Surge Cranberry

$8.00

Whites Claw Surge Blood Orange

$8.00

Dog Fish Vodka Lemonade

$6.50

Long Drink

$6.25

Wine

Memosa

$7.50

White Sangria

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Merlot

$6.50

Pino Grigio

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Savignon Blanc

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

Rose

$6.50

Pino Noir

$6.50

Reisling

$6.50

Full Bottle

$22.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Absolut

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Citron

$6.00

Svedka

$5.50

Well Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Beefeater

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Rum

$5.50+

Bacardi

$6.50+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.25

RumChata

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Altos

$8.00

1800

$8.50

Epsolon Tequila

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.50+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butt

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$8.50+

Jack Fire

$7.00+

Jack Apple

$7.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Proper 12

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.00

Fighting Cock

$6.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Makers Mark Mule

$11.50

Bushmills

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00+

Four Roses

$8.00

Basil Haden

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Double Trace

$11.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.50+

Aperol

$5.50+

Frangelico

$5.50+

Jaegermeister

$5.50+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Bols Peach Schnapps

$4.50+

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00+

Blue Curaco

$4.00+

Ammeretto

$5.50

Gran Manier

$7.00

Butter Scotch

$5.25

Toasted Carmel

$5.50

Kahlua & Cream

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amerreto Sour

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Balls

$5.50

Car Crash

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Daiquiri

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.75

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.75

Martini

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Mud Slide

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peanut Butter And Jelly Shot

$7.25

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Skrewball White Russian

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Man\ Old Fashion

$9.00

Top Shelf Manhatten

$11.00

Top Shelf Old Fashion

$11.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Bosco Radler

$6.00

Tanqueray Martini

$10.50

Top Shelf White Russian

$10.00

Top Shelf White Russian

$10.00

Superman

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Absolute Raspberry Martini

$8.50

Gummie Bear

$6.50

Rum Punch

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.50

Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Top Shelf Kentucky Mule

$9.50

Mini Beer

$9.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonad

$2.25

Water

Vernors

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3380 Chicago Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

