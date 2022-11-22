Boxochops
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
BOXOCHOPS is a local family-owned and operated fast casual restaurant that started when four sisters, all immigrants to the U.S., set out to find high quality West African style street food (better known as small chops) in the DFW area. Our Purpose is to redefine the way you experience West African fast casual cuisine by providing high quality, flavor rich, and authentic flavors, always prepared with a modern twist. We are on a mission to share the rich flavor of authentic West African street food, in a fresh, modern way…from our family to yours, let’s chop life!
Location
8500 Ohio Dr, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Hot CHIK'N - 8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024
No Reviews
8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurant