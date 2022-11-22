Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boxochops

review star

No reviews yet

8500 Ohio Dr

Suite 200

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Dishes
Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie
Puff Puff

BOXOCHOPS

Sampler box full of sweet and savory snacks!

Kiddie Box

$5.50

2 sweet puff puff, 1 beef roll, 4ct chicken nuggets, and juice.

Snack Box

$9.00

2 Puff puff or buns, 1 fish roll, 1 beef roll, 1 spring roll, and your choice of mini kebab stick.

Deluxe Box

Deluxe Box

$20.00

BEST VALUE! Full serving of puff puff, 2 of the following: fish rolls, beef rolls, spring rolls, and choice of 2 kebabs with a small pack of chin chin.

Family Box

Family Box

$52.00

Trios of the following: Mama Evelyn's Meat pie, spring rolls, beef rolls, fish rolls, and 3 kebabs of your choice, with a medium pouch of Chin Chin. Feeds 3-5 Kindly note that we may substitute menu items on occasion, where ingredients become unavailable or due to factors outside of our control.

Small Chops

Puff Puff

Puff Puff

$4.00+

African donut - your choice of sweet fried dough or spicy (sweet heat)

Puff Puff Deep Fried Oreos

Puff Puff Deep Fried Oreos

$10.00+Out of stock

Oreos deep fried in sweet puff puff dough.

Buns

Buns

$9.90+Out of stock

Cake like sweet fried dough, crunchy outer shell, but soft inside.

Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie

Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie

$5.25+

Seasoned beef filling inside of a buttery outer crust. Large

Fish Roll

Fish Roll

$7.50+

Mackerel filling, deep fried in a savory dough.

Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$6.65+Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef baked in a savory dough.

Scotch Eggs (24 HR PREORDER ONLY)

$5.75+Out of stock

Boiled egg wrapped in ground beef, breaded, and fried to golden perfection.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.50+

Cabbage, onions, carrots fried in a crispy wrapper.

Beef Samosa

Beef Samosa

$6.50+

Seasoned ground beef, deep-fried in a crispy pastry.

Veggie Samosa

Veggie Samosa

$5.50+

Seasoned potatoes, carrots, peas in a deep-fried batter.

Ofada Chicken Roll

$7.50+

shredded chicken tossed in sauce made with authentic spices, bell peppers, african locust beans.

Entrées

NEW!! Suya Street Tacos (3)

NEW!! Suya Street Tacos (3)

$14.00Out of stock

Available for a limited time!! 3 servings of Corn tortillas, boxochops famous suya, fresh cilantro, onions served with authentic green and red tomatillo salsa. It’s the best of both worlds 🇲🇽 🇳🇬

Rice Dishes

Rice dishes are full of authentic spices and flavors served with plantain and 2 pieces of meat.

Peppered Fried Hen 4pc

$13.50

Boxochops Peppered Fried chicken

Beef Suya

$24.00Out of stock

Our take on the popular Nigerian street food – spicy flame-grilled succulent cuts of beef, seasoned with authentic spices and peanuts. CAUTION – VERY SPICY AND CONTAINS PEANUTS

Lasgidi Asun

Lasgidi Asun

$26.00Out of stock

A delectable combination of bite sized smoked goat meat tossed in Evelyn’s bold and aromatic famous peppered sauce. Served with fries.

Peppered Turkey 4pc

$15.00

Boxochops Peppered Fried Turkey

Peppered Kebab Meal

Large skewers of marinated gizzard, chicken, beef, goat or headless shrimp grilled with bell peppers, red onions, topped our almost famous pepper sauce.

Gizzard Kebab 3ct

$13.00

Peppered gizzard on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Beef Kebab 3ct

Beef Kebab 3ct

$14.00

Peppered beef chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Chicken Kebab 3ct

Chicken Kebab 3ct

$14.50

Peppered chicken breast chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Goat Kebab 3ct

$16.00

Peppered goat chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Shrimp Kebab 3ct

$18.00

Peppered shrimp on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Peppered Kebabs à la carte

Peppered meats on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Gizzard Kebab

$16.50+

Peppered gizzard on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Beef Kebab

Beef Kebab

$19.00+

Peppered beef chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$21.00+

Peppered chicken chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Goat Kebab

$24.00+

Peppered goat chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Shrimp Kebab

$27.00+

Peppered shrimp on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00+

Golden seasoned hand cut fries.

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$5.00+

Golden sweet fried plantains.

Jollof Rice - Side

$5.00Out of stock

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Stew

$5.00

Pepper Sauce

$1.00+

Evelyn's bold and aromatic pepper sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Crunchy Sweet Potato Fries

Snacks & More

Kokoro

$6.50

Sweet and crunchy cornmeal stick snack.

Kuli Kuli

$13.50
Chin Chin

Chin Chin

$7.50+

A sweet, crunchy dough-made snack.

Dankuwa

$7.50

Chief Enjoyment Officer Mug

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Freshly brewed, hand crafted west African inspired drinks in addition to soft drinks , kids drinks and water.
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Cold Ozarka Texas spring water.

BOXOCHOPS Chapman Punch

$3.75+Out of stock

Sweet, lightly carbonated Nigerian punch.

BOXOCHOPS Spiced Kunu

$5.50+

Millet & sorghum spiced milk.

BOXOCHOPS Zobo

$3.75+

Refreshing sweet and tart drink made from hibiscus, ginger, lemon, pineapple, cloves.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

The classic refreshing coca-cola.

Mini Bottled Water

$0.80Out of stock
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00

Sweet orange Fanta.

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Malta Guiness

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.00

Vita Malt

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.25

Selection of Small Chops

Buns

Buns

$20.00+

Cake like sweet fried dough, crunchy outer shell, but soft inside.

Puff Puff

$20.00+
Fish Roll (TG)

Fish Roll (TG)

$11.50+

Mackerel filling, deep fried in a savory dough.

Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie (TG)

Mama Evelyn's Beef Meat Pie (TG)

$30.00+

Seasoned beef filling inside of a buttery outer crust. Large

Appetizers & Sides

Fried Plantain

$30.00+

Quarter Pan (Feeds 5-8) Half Pan (Feeds 8-12)

Mama Evelyn’s Cornbread Dressing (TG)

$45.00+

Beef Suya

$95.00+

Our take on the popular Nigerian street food – spicy flame-grilled succulent cuts of beef, seasoned with authentic spices and peanuts. CAUTION – VERY SPICY AND CONTAINS PEANUTS

Gizdodo

$45.00+

Classic Nigerian Salad

$60.00+

Layered colorful salad with cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, baked beans, boiled eggs, and a sweet salad dressing

Main Entrees: Rice, Stew & Soups

Meals for the family - sold as quarter, half Pan, or full pan options.

Jollof Rice

$25.00+

Ofada Stew

$95.00+Out of stock

Comes with steamed white rice.

Traditional Stew

Efo Oriro (TG)

$65.00+

Egusi Soup (TG)

$65.00+

Fried Rice (TG)

$60.00+

Meats

Family sized portions of our favorite meats
Stewed Hen (TG)

Stewed Hen (TG)

$30.00+

Family-sized portion of peppered hen.

Stewed Turkey (TG)

$36.00+

Stewed Beef (TG)

$150.00+

Stewed Goat (TG)

$165.00+

House Drinks

BOXOCHOPS Zobo

$4.00+

Refreshing sweet and tart drink made from hibiscus, ginger, lemon, pineapple, cloves.

BOXOCHOPS Spiced Kunu

$5.50+

Millet & sorghum spiced milk.

Chapman Punch

$3.75+

Entrees (72 HOUR PRE-ORDER)

Meals for the family - sold as quarter, half Pan, or full pan options. Requires 48 hour pre-order.

White Rice

$15.00+

Jollof Rice

$25.00+

Fried Rice

$55.00+

Requires a 48 hour pre-order .

Beef Suya

$95.00+

Our take on the popular Nigerian street food – spicy flame-grilled succulent cuts of beef, seasoned with authentic spices and peanuts. CAUTION – VERY SPICY AND CONTAINS PEANUTS

Lasgidi Asun

Lasgidi Asun

$25.00+

Meals for the family - sold in Quarter or small Pan servings.

Classic Nigerian Salad

$60.00+

Layered colorful salad with cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, baked beans, boiled eggs, and a sweet salad dressing

Moi Moi (Corned Beef & Eggs)

$36.00Out of stock

Gizdodo

$120.00+

Peppered Kebabs

Peppered meats on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Gizzard Kebab

$16.50+

Peppered gizzard on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Beef Kebab

Beef Kebab

$19.00+

Peppered beef chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$21.00+

Peppered chicken chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Goat Kebab

$24.00+

Peppered goat chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Shrimp Kebab

$27.00+

Peppered shrimp on a skewer with peppers and onions.

Meats

Family sized portions of our favorite meats
Peppered Hen

Peppered Hen

$30.00+

Family-sized portion of peppered hen.

Peppered Turkey

$36.00+

Peppered Whole Wings 12pc

$42.00Out of stock

Peppered Beef

$150.00+

Authentic Stews & Soups (72 HOUR PRE-ORDER)

Egusi Soup

$65.00+

Efo Oriro

$80.00+Out of stock

Ofe Oha

$65.00+Out of stock

(72 HOUR PRE-ORDER)

Bitter Leaf Soup

$150.00+Out of stock

Seafood Okra Soup

$160.00+Out of stock

Fufu Packs

$18.00+Out of stock

Traditional Stew

Ogbono Soup

$65.00+Out of stock

Kebabs by the Stick

Gizzard Kebab (1ct)

$2.75

Beef Kebab (1ct)

$3.30

Chicken Kebab (1ct)

$3.50

Goat Kebab (1ct)

$4.00

Pepper Sauce

Goes great with everything!

Pepper Sauce 8oz Bowl

$6.00

Pepper Sauce 16oz Bowl

$9.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

BOXOCHOPS is a local family-owned and operated fast casual restaurant that started when four sisters, all immigrants to the U.S., set out to find high quality West African style street food (better known as small chops) in the DFW area. Our Purpose is to redefine the way you experience West African fast casual cuisine by providing high quality, flavor rich, and authentic flavors, always prepared with a modern twist. We are on a mission to share the rich flavor of authentic West African street food, in a fresh, modern way…from our family to yours, let’s chop life!

Website

Location

8500 Ohio Dr, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Gallery
Boxochops image
Boxochops image

