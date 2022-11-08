II Brothers Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
II Brothers’ grill & Bar was established in 2004 and is still going strong today. We offer a family-friendly environment, with delicious food made from fresh ingredients, as well as a place to come watch your favorite sports event. At night you can enjoy karaoke and some of our special cocktails while hanging out with friends, new and old.
Location
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano, TX 75024
