II Brothers Grill & Bar

8308 Preston Rd Ste 198

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Popular Items

Patty Melt
Root Beer
Fried Cheese

Starters

Double Dip Queso

$15.00

Queso with ground sirloin, guac, pico, and cajun seasoning with chips and salsa

Sampler Platter

$15.00

Choose Three!

Brisket Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Six halves of our signature deviled eggs with smoked brisket and cilantro

Fried Cheese

$11.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks with ranch and marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Breaded pickle chips with homemade ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Served with queso

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Breaded mushrooms with homemade ranch

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Battered calamari with a side of II Brother's sauce or tossed in Thai chili

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, grilled chicken, cheddar, and queso

Potato Skins

$12.00

With cheddar, bacon bits, chives, and sour cream

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, corn, and mozzarella inside a warm tortilla, drizzled with chipotle ranch

1/2 Fried Cheese

$5.00

1/2 Fried Mushroom

$5.00

1/2 Fried Pickles

$5.00

Half Order Wings

$8.00

1/2 Double Dip

$9.00

1/2 Calamari

$5.00

1/2 Cheese Nacho

$7.00

1/2 Fried Jalapenos

$5.00

1/2 Quesadilla

$5.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Fried Jalapenos

$10.00

1/2 Potato Skins

$5.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chips And Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

1/2 Cheese Fries

$6.00

Totchos

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, buffalo chicken strips, and bleu cheese crumbles

Taco Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with seasoned ground beef, corn, black beans, pico, sour cream, and guac inside a crispy tortilla bowl

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce topped with blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce with rows of avocado, egg, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons, and hand breaded chicken

Ribeye Wedge Salad

$24.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with seasoned ribeye, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, and tomatoes, smothered in bleu cheese dressing

Chili

$6.00+

Chicken Noodle

$6.00+

Creamy Jalapeno

$6.00+

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Soup & Half Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Soup, Salad, Half Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Pasta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Half Sandwich & Salad

$12.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.00

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Two Scoop Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

Brothers Wedge

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

$13.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Keep It Light

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and a grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Swiss, and mayo on a wheat bun with homemade chips

Street Tacos

$11.00

Fajita beef tacos with cilantro, onion, and salsa verde on corn tortillas

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Turkey patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mustard on a wheat bun with a side of homemade chips

Salmon Rice Bowl

$19.00

Salmon filet on a bed of rice pilaf, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Grilled salmon with asparagus. Try it with Thai chili or teriyaki sauce!

Butterfly Chicken

$15.00

Flame grilled chicken breast served with green beans and rice pilaf, spice up your chicken with blackened, lemon pepper, or cajun seasoning

Beyond Burger

$12.00

A plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli with homemade chips

Wings & Sliders

8 Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$18.00

16 Wings

$24.00

Little Brothers Sliders

$13.00

Mini burgers with bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, and a side of II Brother's sauce. Serve with fries.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork sliders with cole slaw. Served with fries.

Buffalo Sliders

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and a side of ranch. Served with fries.

1/2 Little Bros Sliders

$7.00

1/2 Buffalo Sliders

$7.00

1/2 Pulled Pork Sliders

$7.00

Half Order Wings

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles on a white bun

Cuban

$14.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a toasted and pressed hoagie roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

Brother's Creation

$14.00

Pimento cheese, applewood bacon, turkey, jalapenos, and strawberry jam on wheat toast

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Smoked ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese with mayo and honey mustard on Texas toast; battered and fried, dusted with powered sugar with a side of strawberry jam

Triple Decker Club

$14.00

Smoked ham, turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on wheat toast

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved beefsteak, sautéed onions, and peppers with Cheez Whiz on a toasted hoagie roll

Patty Melt

$14.00

Double stacked beef, Texas toast, mayo, grilled onion, and Swiss cheese

Brother's Burger

$14.00

Our new and improved original! Double stacked beef, extra American cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

BBQ Brisket Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped with smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and deep fried onion rings.

Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

B L T

$12.00

Hickory Burger

$15.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwhich

$14.00

Entrees

Pork Chop

$19.00

Flame grilled, bone-in pork chop with a slight kick to it. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and a dinner roll

Angus Ribeye

$35.00

A Texas-sized ribeye smothered in garlic butter served with a baked potato, salad, and a dinner roll

Ribs

$16.00

Fall off the bone ribs served with fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Battered and deep fried with garlic mashed potatoes, a biscuit, and a side of cream gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Battered and deep fried with garlic mashed potatoes, a biscuit, and a side of cream gravy.

Sizzling Fajitas

$19.00

Fajita beef, chicken, grilled peppers & onions, or both with guac, lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, and corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Four hand-battered tenders with fries, a biscuit, and cream gravy

Fried Catfish

$19.00

Three catfish filets battered with corn meal breading served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Three cod filets in tempura batter with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Grilled Pizza

$11.00

A personal pizza with your choice of two toppings

Philly Potato

$15.00

Texas Spud

$15.00

Basic Potato

$13.00

Broccolli & Chicken Potato

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Cali Flatbread

$14.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Basil pesto and EV olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and tomatoes on a toasted flatbread

Tray Little Bros

$100.00

Tray Chicken Tenders

$60.00

Tray Cheese Quesadilla

$60.00

Potato Chips Bucket

$30.00

Queso Bowl

$50.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Cup

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Fire Roasted Corn

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Onion Strings

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Rolls (2)

$2.00

Side Guac

$3.00

8oz Queso

$5.00

8oz Salsa

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Cheese Fries (SMALL)

$4.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

1 Egg Only

$2.00

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side of Celery & Carrots

$5.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Whole Jalapeno

$1.00

W/ Avocado

$2.50

Spinach

Catfish Filet

$4.00

Add Large Meat

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Side Cheddar

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

32oz Chicken Salad

$15.00

Salmon Filet

$9.00

Okra Pan

$30.00

Green Bean Pan

$30.00

Mashed Potato Pan

$30.00

Rice Pint

$8.00

16oz Pimento

$15.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Traditional cheesecake with raspberry sauce, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

layered chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Texas Beignets

$9.00

Three beignets in cinnamon sugar, with honey, whipped cream and vanilla ice cream

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Homemade cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Blackberry Cobbler

$9.00

Homemade cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Pepsi Float

$6.00

Single Dip Ice Cream

$5.00

Double Dip Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

$6.00

One large egg cooked your way and your choice of bacon or sausage

Kid's Pancake

$6.00

One buttermilk pancake, served with warm maple syrup and bacon or sausage

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

A slice of French Toast lightly dusted with powered sugar and served with warm maple syrup and bacon or sausage

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

served with fries

Kid's Grilled Tenders

$6.00

served with green beans

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with fries

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.00

served with fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

served with fries

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

topped with mustard and pickles; served with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

topped with cheddar cheese, mustard, and pickles; served with fries

Kids Shake

$3.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00

To Go Drinks N/A

Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Mist

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Mt Dew

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Lemonade

$7.99

NO UTENSILS

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Club Wrap

$14.00

Cuban Wrap

$14.00

Creation Wrap

$14.00

Philly Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Shirts

T Shirts

$20.00

Emploee T Shirt

$15.00

Draft Beer

16oz Ultra

$5.00

16oz Miller

$4.25

16oz Bud Light

$4.25

16oz Coors Light

$4.25

16oz Shiner

$5.25

16oz XX

$5.25

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

16oz Yeungling Lager

$4.50

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

White Tea

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.75

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Jager

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Rumple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wine

House Chard

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

Bottle Beer

XX

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.25

Corona

$5.50

Ultra

$5.50

Shiner

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

II Brothers' grill & Bar was established in 2004 and is still going strong today. We offer a family-friendly environment, with delicious food made from fresh ingredients, as well as a place to come watch your favorite sports event. At night you can enjoy karaoke and some of our special cocktails while hanging out with friends, new and old.

Website

Location

8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

