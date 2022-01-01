  • Home
Da Boyz Pizza & Pasta Yuma Foothills

No reviews yet

11274 South Fortuna Road

Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367

Pizza

Cheese 8"

$7.99

Cheese 12"

$11.99

Cheese 16"

$13.99

Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

Ranch

$0.79

Sell To Bar

$4.69

Raw Dough

$3.00

Lotus

$9.37

Upgrade

Gourmet Pizzas

Da Boys Momz Favorite 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, fresh garlic, artichoke, onions & fresh tomato

Da BBQ Pizza 8"

$8.99

ozzarella, BBQ Chicken, cilantro, onions & BBQ Sauce

Da Veggie Pizza 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, black olives, fresh mushrooms, green peper & onions

South of Da Border 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, jalapeño, olives & onions

Da Hot Wing Pizza 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, spicy chicken, buffalo hot wing sauce

Da All Meats 8"

$8.99

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon bits

Da Classic 8"

$8.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms

Da Greek 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, feta, green peppers, onions, artichokes, tomatoes & black olives

Da Works Pizza 8"

$8.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, olives , onions, green pepper, Canadian bacon. Upon request anchovies, jalapeño & pineapple

Da Alfredo Pizza 8"

$8.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic & tomatoes

Da White Pizza 8"

$8.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushroom, onions & artichoke

Da Margherita Pizza 8"

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & fresh basil

Gourmet Half and Half 8"

$8.99

Da Boys Momz Favorite 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, fresh garlic, artichoke, onions & fresh tomato

Da BBQ Pizza 12"

$15.99

ozzarella, BBQ Chicken, cilantro, onions & BBQ Sauce

Da Veggie Pizza 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, black olives, fresh mushrooms, green peper & onions

South of Da Border 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, jalapeño, olives & onions

Da Hot Wing Pizza 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, spicy chicken, buffalo hot wing sauce

Da All Meats 12"

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon bits

Da Classic 12"

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms

Da Greek 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, feta, green peppers, onions, artichokes, tomatoes & black olives

Da Works Pizza 12"

$15.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, olives , onions, green pepper, Canadian bacon. Upon request anchovies, jalapeño & pineapple

Da Alfredo Pizza 12"

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic & tomatoes

Da White Pizza 12"

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushroom, onions & artichoke

Da Margherita Pizza 12"

$15.99

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & fresh basil

Gourmet Half and Half 12"

$15.99

Da Boys Momz Favorite 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, fresh garlic, artichoke, onions & fresh tomato

Da BBQ Pizza 16"

$19.99

ozzarella, BBQ Chicken, cilantro, onions & BBQ Sauce

Da Veggie Pizza 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, black olives, fresh mushrooms, green peper & onions

South of Da Border 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, jalapeño, olives & onions

Da Hot Wing Pizza 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, spicy chicken, buffalo hot wing sauce

Da All Meats 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon bits

Da Classic 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms

Da Greek 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, feta, green peppers, onions, artichokes, tomatoes & black olives

Da Works Pizza 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, olives , onions, green pepper, Canadian bacon. Upon request anchovies, jalapeño & pineapple

Da Alfredo Pizza 16"

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic & tomatoes

Da White Pizza 16"

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushroom, onions & artichoke

Da Margherita Pizza 16"

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & fresh basil

Gourmet Half and Half 16"

$19.99

Da Boys Momz Favorite Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, fresh garlic, artichoke, onions & fresh tomato

Da BBQ Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

ozzarella, BBQ Chicken, cilantro, onions & BBQ Sauce

Da Veggie Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, black olives, fresh mushrooms, green peper & onions

South of Da Border Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, jalapeño, olives & onions

Da Hot Wing Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, spicy chicken, buffalo hot wing sauce

Da All Meats Cauliflower

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon bits

Da Classic Cauliflower

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage & mushrooms

Da Greek Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, feta, green peppers, onions, artichokes, tomatoes & black olives

Da Works Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, olives , onions, green pepper, Canadian bacon. Upon request anchovies, jalapeño & pineapple

Da Alfredo Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic & tomatoes

Da White Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushroom, onions & artichoke

Da Margherita Pizza Cauliflower

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil & fresh basil

Gourmet Half and Half Cauliflower

$14.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$8.99

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$8.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Manicotti

$10.99

Ravioli

$10.99

Canneloni

$10.59Out of stock

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Spaghetti & Meatballz

$11.99

Spaghetti & Sausage

$11.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$10.99

Appetizers

Hotwingz

$9.99

Boneless

$9.99

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$8.99Out of stock

Pizza Bread

$7.99

Bread Stix 1 Dozen

$7.99

Bread Stix 1/2 Dozen

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Bread Stix w/ Cheese

$8.99

Cheese Stix

$5.99

Side of Meatball

$3.99

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.79

Large Extra Sauce

$2.00

Small Extra Sauce

$0.99

Salad & Stuff

Garden Salad Sm

$6.99

Garden Salad Lg

$9.99

Caesar Salad Sm

$7.99

Caesar Salad Lg

$10.99

Antipasto Salad Sm

$8.99

Antipasto Salad Lg

$11.99

Da Greek Salad Sm

$8.99

Da Greek Salad Lg

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad Sm

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad Lg

$11.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Extra Dressing

$0.79

Lg Side Of Sauce

$3.00

Lg Dressing

$6.00

Sandwiches

Torpedo

$10.99

Ham & Provolone

$10.99

Salami & Provolone

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey & Provolone

$10.99

Homemade Meatball

$10.99

Homemade Sausage

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Wing Sandwich

$10.99

Jodi's Chicken/Bacon/Ranch

$10.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Desserts

Da Boyz Momz Cheesecake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$4.79

Chocolate Mousse

$4.79

Brownie

$4.79

Cannolis

$6.99

Cakes

$6.99

Calzones

8" Calzone

$9.99

12" Calzone

$13.99

Wine

Merlot

$3.25

Chardonnay

$3.25

White Zin

$3.25

Cabernet

$3.25

Large Chianti

$13.99

Small Chianti

$10.99

Soft Drink

To-Go Drink

$2.99

2 LTR Soda

$3.00

Dine In Drink

$2.99

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Amberbock

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Joy Bus

$4.50

Kilt Lifter

$4.50

Pitcher Bud Light

$11.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$11.00

Pitcher Amberbock

$11.00

Pitcher Joy Bus

$11.00

Pitcher Kilt Lifter

$11.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$11.00

Bottle Beer

Bottle Bud Light

$3.25

Bottle Budweiser

$3.25

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Bottle Miller Lite

$3.25

Bottle O'Douls

$3.25

Bottle Dos XX

$4.25

Bottle Corona

$4.25

Bottle Rolling Rock

$2.00

Bottle PBR

$2.00

Bottle Coorslight

$3.25

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.59

Decaf Coffee

$1.59

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Da Family Feast

Da Family Feast

$28.99

Da Double Deal

Two 16" Double Deal

$25.99

Two 12" Double Deal

$20.99

Da Pizza & Wings

Da Pizza & Wings

$20.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

11274 South Fortuna Road, Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367

Directions

