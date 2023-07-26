Southwest TA-Q

Smoked meat in a flour tortilla with BBQ sauce topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, & Chipotle sauce

Brisket TA-Q

$8.00

Pulled Pork TA-Q

$7.00

Pulled Chicken TA-Q

$7.00

Deep South TA-Q

Smoked meat in a flour tortilla with Chipotle sauce topped with slaw, sliced jalapenos & BBQ Sauce

Brisket TA-Q

$7.00

Pulled Pork TA-Q

$6.00

Pulled Chicken TA-Q

$6.00

Smokin' Quesadilla

Smoked meat on a bed of shredded cheese, topped with sliced jalapenos, BBQ & Chipotle sauce drizzled on a grilled flour tortilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

BBQ Sandwich

The Blazin Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked brisket served on a toasted brioche bun topped with melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

The Porker Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked pork butt on a bed of homemade coleslaw served on a toasted brioche bun topped with melted provolone cheese, BBQ sauce and served with sliced pickles on the side

The Dirty Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked pulled chicken served on a toasted brioche bun topped with melted pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, Mustard & original BBQ sauce

Twisted Nachos

Tortilla chips layered with smoked meat of choice and melted cheeses, topped with pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, sliced avocado, salsa, BBQ & Chiptole sauce

Twisted Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Twisted Pork Nachos

$12.00

Twisted Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Q-BOWL

Smoked meat on a bed of brown rice, grilled corn, black beans & topped with cabbage pico de gallo, avocado, BBQ & Chipotle sauce

Brisket Q-Bowl

$13.00

Pork Q-Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Q-Bowl

$12.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pasta Salad with Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade 16 oz

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Meats by the 1/2 pound

Brisket

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pulled Chicken

$12.00