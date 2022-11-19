Branded Steakhouse Oink & Moo BBQ and Taproom 708 Wollard Blvd
708 Wollard Blvd
Richmond, MO 64085
Appetizers
Gulf Shrimp Cocktail
Gulf Shrimp served with our house cocktail sauce.
Porky Potato Pieces
Crisppy fried potatoes sprinkled with melted cheese, bacon, and green onions
Homemade Chips
Made fresh in-house, crispy golden potato chips. Choice of Original, Ranch, Parmesan, or BBQ.
Onion Straws
Fresh cut sweet onions tossed in buttermilk and deep fried, served with Special Sauce
Fried Portabella Mushrooms
Sliced, hand-breaded, and delicious
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders hand breaded in our secret recipe.
Surprise Fries
Fries loaded with pulled pork, slaw, baked beans, and shredded cheese.
Spinach Artichocke Dip
Creamy spin dip accompanied with fresh tortilla chips.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded dill pickl filets, served with our special sauce.
Pork Tenders
Hand Breaded buttermilk pork tenderloin fried to a golden brown.
Wings (6)
Dollar Wings
Pork Belly App
Burgers
The Moo Burger
Fresh in-house ground beef
Mushroom Swiss Burger
The Moo Burger topped with brisket and bacon.
Memphis Moo Burger
The Moo Burger topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese
Oink & More Burger
Pork burger with bacon, bbq sauce and pepper jack cheese.
Double Sear Burger
Two seared sirloin burgers with cheddar cheese in the middle.
Bacon Brisket
Patty Melt
Smoked Sandwiches
Regular Smoked Ham
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Regular Smoked Turkey
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Regular Smoked Pulled Pork
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Regular Smoked Burnt Ends
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Regular Smoked Brisket
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Regular Smoked Combo
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Large Smoked Ham
Large Smoked Turkey
Large Smoked Pulled Pork
Large Smoked Burnt Ends
Large Smoked Brisket
Smoked Pork Belly Ends Sand
Ribs
Meats by the Pound
Ham (per lb)
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Turkey (per lb)
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Pulled Pork (per lb)
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Burnt Ends (per lb)
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
Brisket (per lb)
Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.
1/2 lb Ham
1/2 lb Turkey
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
1/2 lb Burnt Ends
1/2 lb Brisket
Salads
Spinach Sald
fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, red onion, smoked bacon, mushrooms, balsamic vinaigrette topped with bacon crumbles.
Branded House
Spring mix, iceberg, and greenleaf lettuce. Topped with Egg, chopped bacon, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese.
The Branded Wedge Salad
Iceberg, house made bluecheese dressing, and crumbles of bacon.
Sandwiches
Chicken Cheese Chipotle
Blacken chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and feta cheese on a ciabatta bun.
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, and special sauce.
Pork & Pickle
Pulled pork with bbq sauce, topped with fried pickles, slaw, amd mozzarella cheese.
Philly Brisket
Brisket with sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Jimmy's slow roasted prime rib served on a toasted bun.
Tenderloink
Fresh hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded, and deep fried.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy fried chicken with bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Reuban
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Brisket Sandwhich
Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.
Hot Tenderloink Sandwich
Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.
Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.
Meatloaf
Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.
Entree
BBQ Chicken
Smoked 1/2 farm raised chicken.
BBQ Shrimp
Sauteed in our special bbq seasoning.
Blackened Catfish
Fresh catfish seasoned and blackened to perfection.
Branded Prime Beef Rib
Indulge in ouor roasted and seared beef rib.
Fried Catfish
Hand-battered fresh catfish. Deep fried.
Fried Shrimp
Hand-battered butterfly shrimp.
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled to perfection
Smoked Pork Chop
Slow smoked boned-in pork chop.
Top Sirloin
Prime grade hand-cut 7oz sirloin grilled to perfection
Ribeye
Kansas City Strip
Prime grade hand-cut 14oz strip steak from locally sourced strip loin.
Filet Mignon- 6oz
Hand-cut and grilled from local beef.
Filet Mignon- 8oz
Hand-cut and grilled from local beef.
Beef Rib
Chop Steak
Soups
Red Beans and Rice
A taste of New Orleans
Cup Chili
Chef Jimmy's everything but the kitchen sink homemade chili.
Cup Soup of the day
Home made soup from Chef Jimmy. Ask your server for todays option.
Bowl Chili
Bowl Soup of the Day
Lobster Bisque
Clam Chowder
Desserts
Sides
Premium Sides
Rotating Specials
Reuben
Chicken Parm
Lasagna w/ Side Salad
Ribeye Special
Dinner Spaghetti W/ Salad
Lunch Spaghetti W/ Salad
Nashville Chicken Sand
CFS /mash
Kc Special
Hand-cut 14 oz. ribeye, grilled from local prime beef.
Chicken Fettuccine-Alfredo W/ Side Salad
Sausage Sand
Chili Dog N Chips
BLT
Burnt Ends Sp
Chick Salad Sand
Beef Rib Nacho
Lobster Bisque
Hot Roast Beef
Double Sear Special W/FF
Beef N Noodle
Meatball Sub W/ Salad
Rib Special
Rib Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Big city eats in the small town atmosphere.
708 Wollard Blvd, Richmond, MO 64085