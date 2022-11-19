  • Home
Branded Steakhouse Oink & Moo BBQ and Taproom 708 Wollard Blvd

No reviews yet

708 Wollard Blvd

Richmond, MO 64085

Appetizers

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Gulf Shrimp served with our house cocktail sauce.

Porky Potato Pieces

$9.99

Crisppy fried potatoes sprinkled with melted cheese, bacon, and green onions

Homemade Chips

$7.99

Made fresh in-house, crispy golden potato chips. Choice of Original, Ranch, Parmesan, or BBQ.

Onion Straws

$8.99

Fresh cut sweet onions tossed in buttermilk and deep fried, served with Special Sauce

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$9.99

Sliced, hand-breaded, and delicious

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken tenders hand breaded in our secret recipe.

Surprise Fries

$14.99

Fries loaded with pulled pork, slaw, baked beans, and shredded cheese.

Spinach Artichocke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spin dip accompanied with fresh tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-breaded dill pickl filets, served with our special sauce.

Pork Tenders

$8.99

Hand Breaded buttermilk pork tenderloin fried to a golden brown.

Wings (6)

$7.99

Dollar Wings

$1.00

Pork Belly App

$10.99

Burgers

The Moo Burger

$9.99

Fresh in-house ground beef

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

The Moo Burger topped with brisket and bacon.

Memphis Moo Burger

$12.99

The Moo Burger topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese

Oink & More Burger

$11.99

Pork burger with bacon, bbq sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Double Sear Burger

$16.99

Two seared sirloin burgers with cheddar cheese in the middle.

Bacon Brisket

$13.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Smoked Sandwiches

Regular Smoked Ham

$9.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Regular Smoked Turkey

$10.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Regular Smoked Pulled Pork

$9.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Regular Smoked Burnt Ends

$11.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Regular Smoked Brisket

$11.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Regular Smoked Combo

$14.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Large Smoked Ham

$13.99

Large Smoked Turkey

$14.99

Large Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.99

Large Smoked Burnt Ends

$14.99

Large Smoked Brisket

$14.99

Smoked Pork Belly Ends Sand

$10.99

Ribs

Half Slab

$18.00

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Full Slab

$35.00

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Meats by the Pound

Ham (per lb)

$17.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Turkey (per lb)

$18.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Pulled Pork (per lb)

$18.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Burnt Ends (per lb)

$21.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

Brisket (per lb)

$21.99

Slow smoked in-house to perfection meats.

1/2 lb Ham

$8.99

1/2 lb Turkey

$9.50

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$9.50

1/2 lb Burnt Ends

$10.99

1/2 lb Brisket

$10.99

Salads

Spinach Sald

$9.99

fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, red onion, smoked bacon, mushrooms, balsamic vinaigrette topped with bacon crumbles.

Branded House

$6.99

Spring mix, iceberg, and greenleaf lettuce. Topped with Egg, chopped bacon, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese.

The Branded Wedge Salad

$7.99

Iceberg, house made bluecheese dressing, and crumbles of bacon.

Sandwiches

Chicken Cheese Chipotle

$10.99

Blacken chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and feta cheese on a ciabatta bun.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$13.99

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, and special sauce.

Pork & Pickle

$13.99

Pulled pork with bbq sauce, topped with fried pickles, slaw, amd mozzarella cheese.

Philly Brisket

$14.99

Brisket with sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Jimmy's slow roasted prime rib served on a toasted bun.

Tenderloink

$10.49

Fresh hand-cut pork tenderloin, breaded, and deep fried.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken with bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Reuban

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Brisket Sandwhich

$13.99

Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.

Hot Tenderloink Sandwich

$11.99

Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.

Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.

Meatloaf

$9.99

Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.

Entree

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Smoked 1/2 farm raised chicken.

BBQ Shrimp

$21.99

Sauteed in our special bbq seasoning.

Blackened Catfish

$21.99

Fresh catfish seasoned and blackened to perfection.

Branded Prime Beef Rib

$34.99Out of stock

Indulge in ouor roasted and seared beef rib.

Fried Catfish

$21.99

Hand-battered fresh catfish. Deep fried.

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Hand-battered butterfly shrimp.

Salmon

$23.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled to perfection

Smoked Pork Chop

$23.99

Slow smoked boned-in pork chop.

Top Sirloin

$19.99

Prime grade hand-cut 7oz sirloin grilled to perfection

Ribeye

$38.99

Kansas City Strip

$36.99

Prime grade hand-cut 14oz strip steak from locally sourced strip loin.

Filet Mignon- 6oz

$34.99

Hand-cut and grilled from local beef.

Filet Mignon- 8oz

$39.99

Hand-cut and grilled from local beef.

Beef Rib

$24.99

Chop Steak

$14.99

Soups

Red Beans and Rice

$7.99

A taste of New Orleans

Cup Chili

$4.99

Chef Jimmy's everything but the kitchen sink homemade chili.

Cup Soup of the day

$4.99

Home made soup from Chef Jimmy. Ask your server for todays option.

Bowl Chili

$7.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

Lobster Bisque

$8.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$7.99Out of stock

Desserts

Jimmy's Famous Cheesecake

$6.99

Specialty or Flavored topping.

Cream and Fruit Pie

$5.99

Ask your server for daily options.

Brownie

$6.99

Indulge in chocolate.

Cin Roll

$3.99

Carrrot Cake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$4.99

Apple Crisp

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Baked Beans

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Mashed Poatoes & Gravy

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Side of Chips

$4.99

Side of O Staw

$4.99

Fruit Bowl

$2.99Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Corn On The Cob

$1.99

Premium Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Creamed Spinach

$5.99

Cheesy Corn

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Lobster Mac

$5.99Out of stock

Potato Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Crab Leg Cluster

$19.99

Rotating Specials

Reuben

$9.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Lasagna w/ Side Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Ribeye Special

$20.99

Dinner Spaghetti W/ Salad

$14.99

Lunch Spaghetti W/ Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Nashville Chicken Sand

$13.99

CFS /mash

$14.99

Kc Special

$21.99

Hand-cut 14 oz. ribeye, grilled from local prime beef.

Chicken Fettuccine-Alfredo W/ Side Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Sausage Sand

$9.99Out of stock

Chili Dog N Chips

$8.50Out of stock

BLT

$7.99Out of stock

Burnt Ends Sp

$14.99Out of stock

Chick Salad Sand

$9.99Out of stock

Beef Rib Nacho

$14.99Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Roast Beef

$13.99

Double Sear Special W/FF

$14.99Out of stock

Beef N Noodle

$12.99

Meatball Sub W/ Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Rib Special

$22.00Out of stock

Rib Special

$42.00

Kid's Menu

Mini Moo

$5.99

Oinkies

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strip

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Beverage

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Pibb

$2.49

Sprite Zero

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.49

Half Cut Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Big city eats in the small town atmosphere.

Location

708 Wollard Blvd, Richmond, MO 64085

