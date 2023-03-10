Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Pizza

106 W North Main

Richmond, MO 64085

Popular Items

Beverages

2 Liter bottle

$3.50

bottled 2 litre

Food

Starters

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

topped with mozzerella cheese served with marinara

Baby Cheese Stick

$5.45

Md Cheese Sticks

$12.75

Bread Sticks

$7.95

topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with marinara

Bosco Sticks

$4.25

2 cheese filled breadsticks with marinara

Baked Ravioli

$7.25

10 breaded ravioli with marinara

Hotwings

$11.25

Medium Bread Sticks

$11.75

Spaghetti and sauce

$8.45

Baked spaghetti with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Garlic toast on the side

Spaghetti and meatballs

$9.45

Baked spaghetti with meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese. Garlic toast on the side.

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Hot Sandwiches

Hometown

$7.85

ham, pastrami, salami, provolone, hoagie bun with creamy Italian dressing and chips

Kickin' Spicy Chicken

$8.85

spricy breaded chicken, provolone, brioche bun and mayonnaise and chips

Reuben

$8.85

pastrami, kraut, swiss, marbled rye and 1,000 island and chips

Philly Chicken

$8.85

grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, brioche with honey msutard and chips

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.85

turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, hoagie bun with mayonnaise and chips

Grilled Chicken

$8.45

grilled chicken, provolone, brioche with honey mustard and chips

$8.85

beef meatballs, provolone, hoagie bun with marinara and chips

Salads

Southwest Salad

$8.85

grilled chicken, black beans, corn, red onions, balck olives, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, southwest dressing

BBQ Chicken salad

$8.85

bbq chicken, bacon, corn, french fried onions, pepperjack and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.85

buffalo chicken, bacon, corn, french onions, pepperjack and ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.85

grilled chiekn, egg, onion, tomato, cheddar, and crouton

House Salad

$7.75

ham, pepperoni, balck olives, peperoncinis, mozzarella and light italian

Side Salad

$3.50

tomatoes, egg, croutons, and cheddar

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.25

cinnamon sugar breadsticks drizzled with icing

Medium Cinnamon Sticks

$12.75

$0.50

ranch and other sauces

Specialty Pizza

Baby Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Baby

$6.25

pepperoni, beef, pork, Italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ - Baby

$6.25

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Baby

$6.25

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Baby

$6.25

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Baby

$6.25

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapeños

Taco - Baby

$6.25

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Baby

$6.25

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Baby

$6.25

onions, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Small Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Small

$11.15

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Small

$11.15

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Small

$11.15

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Small

$11.15

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Small

$11.15

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Small

$11.15

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Small

$11.15

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Small

$11.15

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Medium Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Medium

$15.85

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Medium

$15.85

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Medium

$15.85

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Medium

$15.85

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Medium

$15.85

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Medium

$15.85

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Medium

$15.85

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Medium

$15.85

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Large Specialty Pizzas

All Meat - Large

$18.75

pepperoni, beef, pork, italian sausage, diced ham

BBQ Chicken - Large

$18.75

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion

Cheeseburger - Large

$18.75

cheeseburger sauce, beef, onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese

Hot Wing - Large

$18.75

buffalo sauce, and chicken

Southwest - Large

$18.75

signature southwest saucce, chicken, jalapenos

Taco - Large

$18.75

refried beans, beef, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips and cheddar

The Works - Large

$18.75

Pepperoni, beef, pork, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers

Veggie - Large

$18.75

onios, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

Gourmet Pizza

Small Gourmet Pizza

Alfredo - Small

$12.15

alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$12.15

ranch, chicken, bacon

Greek - Small

$12.15

spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta. Recommended on whole wheat thin crust.

Macaroni Pie - Small

$12.15

white cheddar macaroni and bacon

Small Pizza of the month

$12.15

Raspberry chipotle jam, cream cheese, chicken and onions.

Large Gourmet Pizza

Alfredo - Large

$19.95

alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$19.95

ranch, chicken, bacon

Greek - Large

$19.95

spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta. Recommended on whole wheat thin crust.

Macaroni Pie - Large

$19.95

white cheddar macaroni and bacon

Large POTM

$19.95

Build Your Own Pizza

$5.45

Small

Small BYO Pizza

$8.95

Medium

Medium BYO Whole Pizza

$12.75

Medium BYO Half & Half Pizza

$12.75

Large

Large BYO Whole Pizza

$14.75

Large BYO Half & Half Pizza

$14.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Freshest pizza dough in town, made from scratch daily. Try our award winning pizzas, salads and sandwiches or our customer favorites-Hot wings and our specialty Pizza of the Month. Family friendly, can accommodate small groups (call ahead to ensure group table availability), and a full bar. Dine in, delivery and take out available.

Location

106 W North Main, Richmond, MO 64085

Directions

