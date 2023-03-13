A map showing the location of Brandon's Bistro 207 north hiatus rdView gallery

Brandon's Bistro 207 north hiatus rd

review star

No reviews yet

207 north hiatus rd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starter

Kale Salad

$17.00

Kale, roasted tomatoes, black eyed peas, marinated cucumber, aged white cheddar, olive oil, croutons, honey garlic dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Butter lettuce, cucumber, tomato, soft egg, bacon, blue cheese mousse, buttermilk dressing

Hominy Cake

$15.00

Assorted pickled vegetables, green romesco sauce, fried okra

Braised Short Ribs

$19.00

Blueberry glaze, brown butter, garnet yam puree, celery leaf

Bistro Shrimp

$18.00

Main

Fried Catfish

$30.00

Black eyed peas, sautéed crawfish, collard greens, creole sauce, lemon aioli

Shrimp & Grits

$31.00

Creamy hominy grits, roasted corn, sautéed kale, creamy summer tomato ragout

Free Range Half Bird

$32.00

Roasted or fried, red beans & rice, sweet peppers, pearl onions, rosemary jus

Smoked Turkey Leg

$20.00Out of stock

Tillamook cheddar mac n cheese, collard greens, roasted peppers, crispy pancetta

Braised Oxtail

$35.00

Glazed carrots, roasted sweet potato, English pea & basil puree

Chef Harvey Burger

$26.00

Grilled onions, mozzarella, tomato jam, dijon aioli, seasoned steak fries

Blackened Hanger Steak Oscar

$38.00Out of stock

Crispy smashed Yukon potato, grilled asparagus, Dungeness crab, sea salt hollandaise

Conch Burger

$32.00

Lamb Chop

$45.00

Dessert

Red Valvet

$17.00

Cookie skillet

$15.00

Brownie

$16.00

Side

Fries

$4.00

Drinks

Champagne & Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco - Glass

$12.00

Italy 2021

La Marca Prosecco - Bottle

$45.00

Italy 2021

Piper Heidsieck - Glass

$26.00

Champagne Brut Cuvée 1785

Piper Heidsieck - Bottle

$78.00

Champagne Brut Cuvée 1785

Moet & Chandon

$130.00+

Champagne Brut Imperial

White

Pinot Grigio, Scarpetta - Glass

$11.00

IT 2021

Pinot Grigio, Scarpetta - Bottle

$42.00

IT 2021

Pinot Grigio, Jermann

$45.00

IT 2020

Albariño - Glass

$12.00

Martin Codax, ES 2021

Albariño - Bottle

$50.00

Martin Codax, ES 2021

Riesling - Glass

$11.00

August Kesseler, DE 2020

Riesling - Bottle

$44.00

August Kesseler, DE 2020

Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy - Glass

$11.00

NZ 2021

Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy - Bottle

$45.00

NZ 2021

Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch

$55.00

Napa Valley, CA 2021

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer - Glass

$14.00

RRV, CA, 2021

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer - Bottle

$56.00

RRV, CA, 2021

Chardonnay, Brown Estate House of Brown - Glass

$13.00

Napa Valley, CA 2020

Chardonnay, Brown Estate House of Brown - Bottle

$50.00

Napa Valley, CA 2020

Moscato - Glass

$11.00

Coppo Moncalvina, IT 2021

Moscato - Bottle

$40.00

Coppo Moncalvina, IT 2021

Rosé

Rosé, Fleur De Mer - Glass

$12.00

St Tropez, FR 2021

Rosé, Fleur De Mer - Bottle

$45.00

St Tropez, FR 2021

Red

Pinot Noir, Intercept - Glass

$14.00

Monterey, CA 2020

Pinot Noir, Intercept - Bottle

$52.00

Monterey, CA 2020

Pinot Noir, Buena Vista

$52.00

Bottle. North Coast, CA 2018

Merlot, Oberon - Glass

$13.00

Napa Valley, CA 2020

Merlot, Oberon - Bottle

$60.00

Napa Valley, CA 2020

Marqués De Cáceres - Glass

$14.00

Rioja Reserva, ES 2017

Marqués De Cáceres - Bottle

$50.00

Rioja Reserva, ES 2017

Malbec, Ernesto Catena 'Animal' - Glass

$13.00

Mendoza, AR 2019

Malbec, Ernesto Catena 'Animal' - Bottle

$50.00

Mendoza, AR 2019

Malbec, Achaval Ferrer

$56.00

Mendoza, AR 2019

Red Blend, Canoe Ridge

$8.00

Columbia Valley, WA 2020

Red Blend, Intercept - Glass

$14.00

Columbia Valley, WA 2020

Red Blend, Intercept - Bottle

$52.00

Columbia Valley, WA 2020

Red Blend, Orin Swift 'Abstract'

$100.00

CA 2020

Cabernet Sauvignon, Storypoint - Glass

$12.00

CA 2020

Cabernet Sauvignon, Storypoint - Bottle

$50.00

CA 2020

Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis M. Martini

$105.00

Napa Valley, CA 2019

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.50+

Sprite

$4.50+

Sweet Tea

$4.50+

Lemonade

$0.00+

apple

$4.50

ginger Ale

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.50+

Bottle Water

$4.50

Pepsi

$4.50+

Coke Zero

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50+

Orange juice

$0.00

Pellegrio

$8.00

Beer

Bud light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Dogfish Head 90 ipa

$10.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$10.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00

Presidente

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 north hiatus rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.2 • 468
11045 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Dragon Gate Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11232 Pines Blvd Hollywood, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pembroke Pines - 11009 Pines Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11009 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Cebiche-Bar - 10860 Pines Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10860 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
10640 pines blvd. suite #101 pembroke pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Pembroke Pines - 10430 Pines Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
10430 Pines Boulevard Hollywood, FL 33026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston