Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

237 Shore Acres Drive

North Hero, VT 05474

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Tossed Salad
The Pig

Nibbles, Bites, & Snacks

Red Roasted Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Corn

$11.00Out of stock

Dips, Spreads, and Such

Sweet bell pepper & Eggplant relish.

Hummus

$12.00

Salsa

$12.00

Spicy Corn & Harissa Relish

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Chip Basket

$5.00

Extra Naan Basket

$5.00

Extra Crisp Veggies

$5.00

Very Shareable

Fried Calamari

$16.00

W Lemon Aioli & Pomodoro sauces

Fried Chevre

$16.00

Served with Naan bread & House mad Corn tortilla Chips. **Gluten Free Option: Garden crisp veggies & house made corn tortilla chips.

Marinated Cheeses

$16.00Out of stock

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetable Fritto Misto

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Chip Basket

$5.00

Extra Naan Basket

$5.00

Extra Crisp Veggies

$5.00

Stuff on Sticks

Sticks

$16.00Out of stock

Leaves & Grains

Caesar

$10.00

crisp lettuce chopped, garlic croutons,dressed, tossed, and cheesed

Grains

$12.00

barley, quinoa, & jasmin rice, herbs, nuts, dried fruit, served warm and spiced.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceburg wedge, VT bacon, candied nuts, ch of house ranch or blue cheese.

Tossed Salad

$9.00

mixed lettuces, fresh veggies,house pickles, lemon maple Dijon.

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Harvest Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Asian Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sammies & Tacos

Tacos

$17.00

3 corn tortillas, ch of pork, fish, or shrimp (or make it a combo) pickled veg slaw, house-made corn tortilla chips.

Burger

$17.00Out of stock

local Canamak Farm beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, stacked on a brioche bun, crispy fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$35.00Out of stock

a traditional New England favorite, crispy fries, market price.

Pub Fish Sand

$18.00

Lamb Gyro

$12.00Out of stock

Lobster Special

$35.00Out of stock

Pizzettas

Classic Pizzetta

$10.00

Blend of VT cheeses, killer marinara

Omnivore Pizzetta

$12.00Out of stock

Carnivore Pizzetta

$14.00

Plates

The Bird

$24.00Out of stock

maple &cider brined 1/4 roasted chicken with Moroccan BBQ

The Pig

$22.00

Meltingly braised shoulder with island flavors.

The Steak

$29.00

6oz Top Sirloin with chimichurri.

Kids

Hot Dog

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Desserts

Flourless Choc Torte

$9.00Out of stock

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Beignets

$9.00Out of stock

Daily Dessert Selection

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Retail

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' XS

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' Sm

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' Med

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' Lrg

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' XL

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Ladies' XXL

$33.00

BZ T-Shirt Men's Sm

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Men's Med

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Men's Lrg

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Men's XL

$30.00

BZ T-Shirt Men's XXL

$33.00

BZ Hat

$30.00

BZ Koozie

$4.00

BZ Vest

$50.00

Sides

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Melted Butter

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Lemon Maple Dijon

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side Fruit Salad

$5.00

Side Gluten Free Veg and Grains

$5.00

Specials

Chili - Cup

$6.00

Chili - Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Veg Chili - Cup

$6.00

Veg Chili - Bowl

$10.00

Chili Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Special Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

NA Beverage BZ Group

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Choc Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Daquiri

$8.50

Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.50

Virgin Mudslide

$7.00

Virgin Mudslide

$7.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee - Reg

$3.00

Coffee - Decaf

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$8.00

TO GO DRINKS

Margarita To Go

$12.00

12oz cup, no ice

The Slither

$10.00

Bluebry Smirnoff, Bluebry Syrup, Lemonade, Simple Syrup 12oz cup, No Ice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

237 Shore Acres Drive, North Hero, VT 05474

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

