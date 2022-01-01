BreadSong Crossroads
No reviews yet
102 Crossroads Boulevard
Carmel, CA 93923
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Classic Turkey
Shaved Turkey Breast, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Dill Pickle, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Sandhi Chardonnay, Central Coast.
Thanksgiving
Shaved Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cranberry Compote, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Ken Wright Pinot - Willamette OR.
CBD
Panko Chicken Thigh, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickle, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Spicy Sauce, House Sugared Doughnut fried in duck fat. Recommended wine: Alice Prosecco.
Chicken Parm
Grilled Breast, Parmesan & Fontina Cheeses, Garlic Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto, House Featherlight Roll. Recommended wine: Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.
Caprese Sandwich
Burrata, Cherry & Roma Tomatoes, Arugula, Fresh Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, House Featherlight Roll. Recommended wine: La Bernarde Rosé
The Purist - Wagyu
Shaved House Roasted West Coast Wagyu, Paper Thin Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Tablas Creek Rhône Blend, Paso Robles
Burnt Ends Wagyu
Arugula, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Creamy Steak Sauce, House Featherlight Roll . Recommended wine: Marques de Caceres, Rioja Reserva
Banh Mi Wagyu
Bulgogi-Style Wagyu, Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Cucumber & Carrot, Cilantro, Spicy Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, House Featherlight Roll. Heinz Eiffel Kabinett Riesling, Mosel Germany.
Charcuterie Sandwich
A combination of several meats tha may include Prosciutto, Capicola, Soppressata, Bresaola, D'Affinois, Pickled Onions, Garlic Lemon Aioli, House Featherlight Roll . Antucura eCherie, Sparkling Rosé, Argentina
Sides
Charcuterie Board
Comes with Pickled Red Onion, Eichorn’s Big Sur Sage Honey, Marcona Almonds. Choose any three items from meats and cheeses
Side Burrata Bowl
A small portion of Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, House Grown Basil, Balsamic Reduction, High Top Ranch Olive Oil (Carmel Valley)
Chicken Strips
Panko, chicken breast
Side sourdough toast
Baked here
Beer
The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother
Medium-bodied, copper-brown creation with nutty, biscuity notes. Made by Other Brother, a local brewery in Seaside.
Key of Lime Wheat - Other Brother
Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.
Tropical IPA "Mai Tai" brewed with 100% Mosaic hops, lending intensely dank aromas of passion fruit, guava, and lychee. Finishes dry, in true West Coast-style fashion.
Cold Pressed Hazy IPA - Alvarado St
Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.
A "Hazy" double IPA's that's constantly tweaked to draw out as much juice-like character as possible, utilizing the interactions of hops & expressive yeast. Leading with Mosaic & Citra for a tropical onslaught in the nose & palate, bitterness is restrained with a heavenly mouthfeel from the addition of malted & flaked oats.
Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan
A Pilsner with a delicate balance of rich flavors and hoppy bitterness is light on the palate. Pairs well with a variety of food flavors.
Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan
This wheat beer is instantly recognizable by its bright hue, tinged with a soft, milky white glow. Yeasts were selected specifically for their ability to bring out sweet aromas from the wheat and are complemented by fruity notes for a refreshing brew that is smooth on the tongue and goes down with a flourish.
Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan
This is an enchantingly dark, slow-aged brew marked by an elegant, mellow flavor profile. Enigmatic shadows contrast sharply with the brightness of its fine, tea-colored head, while the fragrance of aromatic hops delights the nose. Two types of black malt join six other malt varieties for a black lager that is smooth, light, and balanced—never cloying.
Canned Alcohol (not beer)
Greenbar Rum & Cola
Cocktail in a can
Greenbar Gin & Tonic
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Moscow Mule
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Passion Caipirinha
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Spicy Margarita
Cocktail in a can
Tangent Sauvignon Blanc
Tangent Rose Wine
Chandon Rose Sparkling (187ml Bottle)
Chandon Brut with Orange Bitters (187ml Bottle)
Nomadica Sparkling White Wine
Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)
Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)
Sake - Tears of the Dawn Diaginjo (300ml)
Water, regular & sparkling
Path Bottled Water
Boxed water
Perrier
Topo Chico Original Sparkling
Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Elderflower Grapefruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Peppermint Watermelon Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Hibiscus Passionfruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Soda
Lemonade
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
GingerAle
Sparkling Water
Roy Rogers
Coca Cola and Grenadine
Shirley Temple
Sprite and Grenadine
Mexican Coke (bottle)
Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry
Wild Bills Soda Blackberry
Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch
Wild Bills Soda Grape
Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda
Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer
Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream
Wild Bills Soda Root Beer
Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla
Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream
Wild Bills Soda Diet Cola
Wild Bills Soda Apple Pie
Ginger Beer - Fevertree
OJ & Tea
Chocolate
English Toffee - Dark Chocolate
Made at BreadSong
Coconut Haystack - White Chocolate
Made at BreadSong
Pecan Turtles - Dark Chocolate
Made at BreadSong
Pecan Turtles - Milk Chocolate
Made at BreadSong
Giant Peanut Butter Cup - Dark Chocolate
Made at BreadSong
Giant Peanut Butter Cup - Milk Chocolate
Peppermint Bark
Barista!
Espresso double shot
Latte
Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.
Latte Macchiato
Foamed milk with the double shot on top. An upside down Latte.
Lavender Latte
Gingerbread Latte
With whipped cream and cinnamon
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Double shot with Pumpkin spice syrup, whipped cream and cinnamon.
Drip coffee
Drip coffee is self service if taken to go. Ask for your to go cup!
Black Eye
Drip coffee with a shot of espresso
Americano
Cappuccino
Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.
Dry Cappuccino
Dry Cappuccino contains all foamed milk, very little liquid milk. Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.
Mocha
Valrhona cocoa
Iced Cold Brew
Chai Tea Latte
Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.
Glass of Milk
Hot English Breakfast Tea
Hot Earl Grey
Hot Green Tea
Hot Chocolate
Baked here
Croissant
Almond Croissant
Doughnut holes
Fried in Duck Fat
Sugar Doughnut
Fried in Duck Fat
Loaf of Sourdough to go
Doughnut Hole Lattice
Walnut Currant Blossom
Cinnamon Roll
Elderflower and orange glaze
Orange Elder Flower Glazed Cinnamon Roll
Raisin Cinnamon Roll
Walnut Raisin Roll
Raisin Roll
Featherlights Roll 3ct
Featherlight Roll
OJ & Tea
Soda
Lemonade
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
GingerAle
Sparkling Water
Roy Rogers
Coca Cola and Grenadine
Shirley Temple
Sprite and Grenadine
Mexican Coke (bottle)
Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry
Wild Bills Soda Blackberry
Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch
Wild Bills Soda Grape
Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda
Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer
Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream
Wild Bills Soda Root Beer
Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla
Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream
Wild Bills Soda Diet Cola
Wild Bills Soda Apple Pie
Ginger Beer - Fevertree
Water, regular & sparkling
Path Bottled Water
Boxed water
Perrier
Topo Chico Original Sparkling
Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Elderflower Grapefruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Peppermint Watermelon Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Hibiscus Passionfruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water
Canned Alcohol (not beer)
Greenbar Rum & Cola
Cocktail in a can
Greenbar Gin & Tonic
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Moscow Mule
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Passion Caipirinha
Cocktail in a can
Drifter Spicy Margarita
Cocktail in a can
Tangent Sauvignon Blanc
Tangent Rose Wine
Chandon Rose Sparkling (187ml Bottle)
Chandon Brut with Orange Bitters (187ml Bottle)
Nomadica Sparkling White Wine
Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)
Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)
Sake - Tears of the Dawn Diaginjo (300ml)
Sparkling
Champagne - Henri Goutorbe - Brut,1er Cru - France NV (375)
Champagne - Philippe Glavier - Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru France NV (375)
Prosecco Superiore - Le Vigne di Alice - Extra Dry - Veneto - Italy 2020
This is a rare find, an Extra Dry Prosecco with real character thanks in part to the smidgeon of antique varieties (Verdiso and Bianchetta), which add complexity and dimension to Glera. “Damàn” is Veneto dialect for “by hand” and reflects both the farming and the cellar work for this anything-but-ordinary Prosecco from an exclusively woman owned vineyard.
Rose Pinot - Antucura Cherie - Uco Valley - Argentina NV
PINOT NOIR ROSÉ. Presents pink shades and persistent small bubbles, reflecting the careful vinification process. The nose is captivating for its perfect combination of aromas of yeast, toast, candied fruit and white flowers The palate is intense, fresh and with balanced acidity.
Beer
The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother
Medium-bodied, copper-brown creation with nutty, biscuity notes. Made by Other Brother, a local brewery in Seaside.
Key of Lime Wheat - Other Brother
Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.
Tropical IPA "Mai Tai" brewed with 100% Mosaic hops, lending intensely dank aromas of passion fruit, guava, and lychee. Finishes dry, in true West Coast-style fashion.
Cold Pressed Hazy IPA - Alvarado St
Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.
A "Hazy" double IPA's that's constantly tweaked to draw out as much juice-like character as possible, utilizing the interactions of hops & expressive yeast. Leading with Mosaic & Citra for a tropical onslaught in the nose & palate, bitterness is restrained with a heavenly mouthfeel from the addition of malted & flaked oats.
Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan
A Pilsner with a delicate balance of rich flavors and hoppy bitterness is light on the palate. Pairs well with a variety of food flavors.
Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan
This wheat beer is instantly recognizable by its bright hue, tinged with a soft, milky white glow. Yeasts were selected specifically for their ability to bring out sweet aromas from the wheat and are complemented by fruity notes for a refreshing brew that is smooth on the tongue and goes down with a flourish.
Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan
This is an enchantingly dark, slow-aged brew marked by an elegant, mellow flavor profile. Enigmatic shadows contrast sharply with the brightness of its fine, tea-colored head, while the fragrance of aromatic hops delights the nose. Two types of black malt join six other malt varieties for a black lager that is smooth, light, and balanced—never cloying.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
bake butcher bistro
102 Crossroads Boulevard, Carmel, CA 93923