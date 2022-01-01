Restaurant header imageView gallery

BreadSong Crossroads

review star

No reviews yet

102 Crossroads Boulevard

Carmel, CA 93923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Turkey
The Purist - Wagyu
Thanksgiving

Sandwiches

Classic Turkey

$18.00

Shaved Turkey Breast, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Dill Pickle, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Sandhi Chardonnay, Central Coast.

Thanksgiving

$19.00

Shaved Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cranberry Compote, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Ken Wright Pinot - Willamette OR.

CBD

$15.00Out of stock

Panko Chicken Thigh, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Dill Pickle, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Spicy Sauce, House Sugared Doughnut fried in duck fat. Recommended wine: Alice Prosecco.

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Grilled Breast, Parmesan & Fontina Cheeses, Garlic Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto, House Featherlight Roll. Recommended wine: Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

Caprese Sandwich

$17.00

Burrata, Cherry & Roma Tomatoes, Arugula, Fresh Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, House Featherlight Roll. Recommended wine: La Bernarde Rosé

The Purist - Wagyu

$18.00

Shaved House Roasted West Coast Wagyu, Paper Thin Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Lemon Aioli, Sliced House Sourdough. Recommended wine: Tablas Creek Rhône Blend, Paso Robles

Burnt Ends Wagyu

$19.00

Arugula, Dill Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Creamy Steak Sauce, House Featherlight Roll . Recommended wine: Marques de Caceres, Rioja Reserva

Banh Mi Wagyu

$19.00

Bulgogi-Style Wagyu, Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Cucumber & Carrot, Cilantro, Spicy Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, House Featherlight Roll. Heinz Eiffel Kabinett Riesling, Mosel Germany.

Charcuterie Sandwich

$18.00

A combination of several meats tha may include Prosciutto, Capicola, Soppressata, Bresaola, D'Affinois, Pickled Onions, Garlic Lemon Aioli, House Featherlight Roll . Antucura eCherie, Sparkling Rosé, Argentina

Sides

Charcuterie Board

$22.00Out of stock

Comes with Pickled Red Onion, Eichorn’s Big Sur Sage Honey, Marcona Almonds. Choose any three items from meats and cheeses

Side Burrata Bowl

$9.00

A small portion of Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, House Grown Basil, Balsamic Reduction, High Top Ranch Olive Oil (Carmel Valley)

Chicken Strips

$8.00Out of stock

Panko, chicken breast

Side sourdough toast

$3.00

Baked here

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Doughnut holes

Doughnut holes

$6.00Out of stock

Fried in Duck Fat

Sugar Doughnut

Sugar Doughnut

$4.00

Fried in Duck Fat

Loaf of Sourdough to go

Loaf of Sourdough to go

$9.00Out of stock
Doughnut Hole Lattice

Doughnut Hole Lattice

$8.00

Walnut Currant Blossom

$6.00Out of stock
Raisin Roll

Raisin Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Beer

The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother

The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother

$8.00

Medium-bodied, copper-brown creation with nutty, biscuity notes. Made by Other Brother, a local brewery in Seaside.

Key of Lime Wheat - Other Brother

$8.00
Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.

Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.

$8.00

Tropical IPA "Mai Tai" brewed with 100% Mosaic hops, lending intensely dank aromas of passion fruit, guava, and lychee. Finishes dry, in true West Coast-style fashion.

Cold Pressed Hazy IPA - Alvarado St

$8.00
Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.

Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.

$8.00Out of stock

A "Hazy" double IPA's that's constantly tweaked to draw out as much juice-like character as possible, utilizing the interactions of hops & expressive yeast. Leading with Mosaic & Citra for a tropical onslaught in the nose & palate, bitterness is restrained with a heavenly mouthfeel from the addition of malted & flaked oats.

Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

A Pilsner with a delicate balance of rich flavors and hoppy bitterness is light on the palate. Pairs well with a variety of food flavors.

Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

This wheat beer is instantly recognizable by its bright hue, tinged with a soft, milky white glow. Yeasts were selected specifically for their ability to bring out sweet aromas from the wheat and are complemented by fruity notes for a refreshing brew that is smooth on the tongue and goes down with a flourish.

Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

This is an enchantingly dark, slow-aged brew marked by an elegant, mellow flavor profile. Enigmatic shadows contrast sharply with the brightness of its fine, tea-colored head, while the fragrance of aromatic hops delights the nose. Two types of black malt join six other malt varieties for a black lager that is smooth, light, and balanced—never cloying.

Canned Alcohol (not beer)

Greenbar Rum & Cola

Greenbar Rum & Cola

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Greenbar Gin & Tonic

Greenbar Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Moscow Mule

Drifter Moscow Mule

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Passion Caipirinha

Drifter Passion Caipirinha

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Spicy Margarita

Drifter Spicy Margarita

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00
Tangent Rose Wine

Tangent Rose Wine

$7.00

Chandon Rose Sparkling (187ml Bottle)

$10.00

Chandon Brut with Orange Bitters (187ml Bottle)

$10.00
Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

$7.00
Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)

Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)

$24.00
Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)

Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)

$59.00

Sake - Tears of the Dawn Diaginjo (300ml)

$39.00

Water, regular & sparkling

Path Bottled Water

Path Bottled Water

$3.00

Boxed water

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50
Topo Chico Original Sparkling

Topo Chico Original Sparkling

$3.50Out of stock
Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Elderflower Grapefruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Peppermint Watermelon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hibiscus Passionfruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock
Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Soda

Lemonade

$3.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
GingerAle

GingerAle

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Coca Cola and Grenadine

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite and Grenadine

Mexican Coke (bottle)

Mexican Coke (bottle)

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry

Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock
Wild Bills Soda Blackberry

Wild Bills Soda Blackberry

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch

Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Grape

Wild Bills Soda Grape

$4.00
Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda

Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer

Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock
Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream

Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Root Beer

Wild Bills Soda Root Beer

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla

Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream

Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Wild Bills Soda Diet Cola

$4.00

Wild Bills Soda Apple Pie

$4.00

Ginger Beer - Fevertree

$5.00

OJ & Tea

OJ in a glass - house pressed

OJ in a glass - house pressed

$6.00

32oz OJ Bottle to go

$16.00

16oz OJ Bottle to go

$8.00Out of stock

8oz OJ Bottle to go

$4.00

Honest Tea with Lemon

$3.50

Honest Tea, Honey-Green

$3.50

Blackberry Sage Black Tea

$3.50

Pomegranate Green Tea

$3.50

Chocolate

English Toffee - Dark Chocolate

English Toffee - Dark Chocolate

$9.00

Made at BreadSong

Coconut Haystack - White Chocolate

Coconut Haystack - White Chocolate

$4.50

Made at BreadSong

Pecan Turtles - Dark Chocolate

Pecan Turtles - Dark Chocolate

$5.00

Made at BreadSong

Pecan Turtles - Milk Chocolate

Pecan Turtles - Milk Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Made at BreadSong

Giant Peanut Butter Cup - Dark Chocolate

Giant Peanut Butter Cup - Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Made at BreadSong

Giant Peanut Butter Cup - Milk Chocolate

$6.00

Peppermint Bark

$7.50

Barista!

All milk drinks are made with whole milk unless otherwise specified

Espresso double shot

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.

Latte Macchiato

$4.00

Foamed milk with the double shot on top. An upside down Latte.

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

With whipped cream and cinnamon

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Double shot with Pumpkin spice syrup, whipped cream and cinnamon.

Drip coffee

$3.50+

Drip coffee is self service if taken to go. Ask for your to go cup!

Black Eye

$4.50+

Drip coffee with a shot of espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.

Dry Cappuccino

$4.00

Dry Cappuccino contains all foamed milk, very little liquid milk. Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.

Mocha

$5.50

Valrhona cocoa

Iced Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Whole milk is standard. Click for more options and modifiers.

Glass of Milk

$3.50

Hot English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Hot Earl Grey

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Baked here

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Doughnut holes

Doughnut holes

$6.00Out of stock

Fried in Duck Fat

Sugar Doughnut

Sugar Doughnut

$4.00

Fried in Duck Fat

Loaf of Sourdough to go

Loaf of Sourdough to go

$9.00Out of stock
Doughnut Hole Lattice

Doughnut Hole Lattice

$8.00

Walnut Currant Blossom

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Elderflower and orange glaze

Orange Elder Flower Glazed Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Raisin Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Walnut Raisin Roll

$5.00

Raisin Roll

$5.00

Featherlights Roll 3ct

$9.00

Featherlight Roll

$3.50

OJ & Tea

OJ in a glass - house pressed

OJ in a glass - house pressed

$6.00

32oz OJ Bottle to go

$16.00

16oz OJ Bottle to go

$8.00Out of stock

8oz OJ Bottle to go

$4.00

Honest Tea with Lemon

$3.50

Honest Tea, Honey-Green

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Earl Grey

$3.50

Hot English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Soda

Lemonade

$3.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
GingerAle

GingerAle

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Coca Cola and Grenadine

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite and Grenadine

Mexican Coke (bottle)

Mexican Coke (bottle)

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry

Wild Bills Soda Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock
Wild Bills Soda Blackberry

Wild Bills Soda Blackberry

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch

Wild Bills Soda Butterscotch

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Grape

Wild Bills Soda Grape

$4.00
Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda

Wild Bills Rocket Pop Soda

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer

Wild Bills Soda Low sugar Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock
Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream

Wild Bills Soda Orange Cream

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Root Beer

Wild Bills Soda Root Beer

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla

Wild Bills Soda Sarsparilla

$4.00
Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream

Wild Bills Soda Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Wild Bills Soda Diet Cola

$4.00

Wild Bills Soda Apple Pie

$4.00

Ginger Beer - Fevertree

$5.00

Water, regular & sparkling

Path Bottled Water

Path Bottled Water

$3.00

Boxed water

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50
Topo Chico Original Sparkling

Topo Chico Original Sparkling

$3.50Out of stock
Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Basil Berry Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Cactus Rose Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Lavender Cucumber Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50
Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Ginger Meyer Lemon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Elderflower Grapefruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Peppermint Watermelon Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hibiscus Passionfruit Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock
Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water

Lemongrass Coconut Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Canned Alcohol (not beer)

Greenbar Rum & Cola

Greenbar Rum & Cola

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Greenbar Gin & Tonic

Greenbar Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Moscow Mule

Drifter Moscow Mule

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Passion Caipirinha

Drifter Passion Caipirinha

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Drifter Spicy Margarita

Drifter Spicy Margarita

$7.00

Cocktail in a can

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00
Tangent Rose Wine

Tangent Rose Wine

$7.00

Chandon Rose Sparkling (187ml Bottle)

$10.00

Chandon Brut with Orange Bitters (187ml Bottle)

$10.00
Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

$7.00
Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)

Sake - Murai Family Nigori Genshu (300ml)

$24.00
Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)

Sake - Seaside Sparkling Fukucho (500ml)

$59.00

Sake - Tears of the Dawn Diaginjo (300ml)

$39.00

Sparkling

Champagne - Henri Goutorbe - Brut,1er Cru - France NV (375)

$55.00

Champagne - Philippe Glavier - Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru France NV (375)

$60.00

Prosecco Superiore - Le Vigne di Alice - Extra Dry - Veneto - Italy 2020

$14.00+

This is a rare find, an Extra Dry Prosecco with real character thanks in part to the smidgeon of antique varieties (Verdiso and Bianchetta), which add complexity and dimension to Glera. “Damàn” is Veneto dialect for “by hand” and reflects both the farming and the cellar work for this anything-but-ordinary Prosecco from an exclusively woman owned vineyard.

Rose Pinot - Antucura Cherie - Uco Valley - Argentina NV

$12.00+

PINOT NOIR ROSÉ. Presents pink shades and persistent small bubbles, reflecting the careful vinification process. The nose is captivating for its perfect combination of aromas of yeast, toast, candied fruit and white flowers The palate is intense, fresh and with balanced acidity.

Beer

The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother

The Bucket Brown Ale - Other Brother

$8.00

Medium-bodied, copper-brown creation with nutty, biscuity notes. Made by Other Brother, a local brewery in Seaside.

Key of Lime Wheat - Other Brother

$8.00
Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.

Tropical IPA - Alvarado St.

$8.00

Tropical IPA "Mai Tai" brewed with 100% Mosaic hops, lending intensely dank aromas of passion fruit, guava, and lychee. Finishes dry, in true West Coast-style fashion.

Cold Pressed Hazy IPA - Alvarado St

$8.00
Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.

Double India Pale Ale - Alvorado St.

$8.00Out of stock

A "Hazy" double IPA's that's constantly tweaked to draw out as much juice-like character as possible, utilizing the interactions of hops & expressive yeast. Leading with Mosaic & Citra for a tropical onslaught in the nose & palate, bitterness is restrained with a heavenly mouthfeel from the addition of malted & flaked oats.

Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Ruri - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

A Pilsner with a delicate balance of rich flavors and hoppy bitterness is light on the palate. Pairs well with a variety of food flavors.

Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Shiro - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

This wheat beer is instantly recognizable by its bright hue, tinged with a soft, milky white glow. Yeasts were selected specifically for their ability to bring out sweet aromas from the wheat and are complemented by fruity notes for a refreshing brew that is smooth on the tongue and goes down with a flourish.

Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan

Shikkoku - Coedo Brewery, Japan

$8.00

This is an enchantingly dark, slow-aged brew marked by an elegant, mellow flavor profile. Enigmatic shadows contrast sharply with the brightness of its fine, tea-colored head, while the fragrance of aromatic hops delights the nose. Two types of black malt join six other malt varieties for a black lager that is smooth, light, and balanced—never cloying.

Bottle Wine

Freemark Abbey Merlot 2014

$36.00

Chardonnay - Louis Michel & Fils - Chablis - France 2019

$45.00

Mimosa Service

$45.00

A bottle of ALICE Prosecco and two carafes of house pressed OJ to make your own mimosa.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

bake butcher bistro

Location

102 Crossroads Boulevard, Carmel, CA 93923

Directions

Gallery
BreadSong image
BreadSong image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crossroads BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
241 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Robata Grill and Sake Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3658 The Barnyard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
Mission St. & 7th Ave Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Little Napoli - Dolores St 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
Dolores St 7th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni - San Carlos 5th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
San Carlos 5th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston