Main picView gallery

Le Petit Pali on 8th

review star

No reviews yet

2 NW of 8th on Junipero

Carmel By The Sea, CA 93921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BEVERAGE

Wine

Chardonnay

$21.00

Pinot Noir

$26.00

Rosé

$18.00

Blanc de Blancs

$18.00

Sparkling Rosé

$18.00

BT CH. MONTELENA CHARDONNAY

$84.00

BT SCRIBE PINOT NOIR 2021

$104.00

BT MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$72.00

BT RAVENTOS BLANC DE BLANCS

$90.00

BT FOLKTALE SPARKLING ROSE

$85.00

Beer

Mai Tai P.A

$9.00

Monterey Lager

$6.00

NA Beverage

Antipodes Sparkling

$13.00

Antipodes Still

$13.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

FOOD

Snacks

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Chef’s selection from The Cheese Shop with Marmalade Grove preserves, water crackers.

Sardines & Saltines

$25.00

A rotating selection of the best sardines in the world whipped butter, lemon

Caviar Service

$99.00

Chez Noir .5oz caviar, creme fraiche, chopped egg, chives, shallots, potato chips

Tip

Tip

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bespoke, unique, and thoughtfully curated bed & breakfast experiences by Palisociety. We have reimagined small existing inns in exceptional neighborhoods. Offering delightful, personalized lodging, layered with custom design details, genuine charm, comfort, unexpected luxury and all the creative nuances and place-making that we’re known for.

Location

2 NW of 8th on Junipero, Carmel By The Sea, CA 93921

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Robata Grill and Sake Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3658 The Barnyard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Rio Grill
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
BreadSong - Crossroads
orange starNo Reviews
102 Crossroads Boulevard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
The Crossroads BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
241 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Grasing's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Rise Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
Mission St. & 7th Ave Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel By The Sea

Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel By The Sea
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (60 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston